This article is part of three related postings on SeekingAlpha. The below post goes into substantial detail about the two companies I am pairing: LHC Group (LHCG) and Amedisys (AMED). If you already have a basic understanding of the healthcare sector and home health industry and can stomach pages and pages of boring analysis, this offering is for you. Readers who want more sector and industry context on the bigger picture surrounding LHCG and AMED should read my other blog post, “Industry Overview.” Those who prefer a broad strokes approach (and lighter reading) should proceed to the more playful, published article, “Great Pairs,” which explains the same pair trade but portrays it differently and includes a cast of characters from a popular ’80s sitcom.

I have followed home health stocks since 1993. While I have been and remain long on this industry, I think the current prices for our publicly traded companies are too high to buy. Neither would I short them because of potential good news on the legislative front. Due to a substantial, relative mispricing between them, however, a pair trade makes sense.

In the Buffett system, we attempt to capitalize on mispricings that are large enough to allow for margins for error. As I made clear in my buy recommendation for our publicly traded companies[1] in my seven-article series on home health 11 years ago: You should only buy these stocks at prices heavily discounted to intrinsic value—which we don’t have now. Mispricings, of course, can present themselves in more ways than discounts to intrinsic value, as is the case currently between LHC Group and Amedisys. Regardless of absolute values, Amedisys is way overpriced in relation to LHC Group. This of course invites a pair trade. Pairing mispriced assets is best done when the correlations between the two assets are strong. The remainder of this article is intended to demonstrate, primarily, just how strongly correlated these companies’ businesses and stocks are. Secondarily, this article should demonstrate that over the long term, LHC Group is the more valuable of the two companies. To be sure, the secondary point need not be true for the primary point to be profitable in this pair trade.

In a nutshell, I’ll pair these stocks when Amedisys' market cap exceeds a 30% premium to that of LHC Group (as it does now--the 22% market price inversion plus the 15+% intrinsic valuation premium explained in the conclusion below). Due to the margin requirements and interest charges for pair trading, I might exit this trade at any point; but as I explain below, I expect that market cap gap to narrow substantially over the next 18 months or so. I am currently aiming for this market cap gap to get into the single digits—and won’t even be surprised if it inverts (though that could take longer). Reversions to the mean that might appear feckless can lead to substantial profits.

The compare/contrast approach used below should help illuminate why I’m recommending a pair trade between these two. At the end of the day, pairing is a form of arbitrage. A pair trade is neither long nor short regarding particular assets; rather it is a strategy to make money on the spread of very similar assets. A bigger spread (mispricing) translates to a greater margin for error, which translates to a bigger opportunity for profit when the assets return to more normalized valuations. In other words, it is simply a bet that there will be a reversion to the mean. This trade allows investors to sit back and ignore which direction these two shares move in an absolute sense. Instead, the investor just gives the market time to return these companies to similar valuations.

Comparing and Contrasting Amedisys and LHC Group

The list of similarities between Amedisys and LHC Group is astonishing. Both started off as single location, mom-and-pop type agencies. Both headquarters are located a mere hour from each other in Louisiana. Both have grown to the national level and generate around $2B each in annual revenues. Both are owned predominantly by the same institutions (see Amedisys here and LHC Group here). Both focus on skilled nursing while they quickly augment personal care and hospice revenues. Both have, historically, managed their finances very conservatively even while consolidating this industry aggressively. Since LHC Group went public in 2005, its stock has performed better (by about 140%) than Amedisys, but their stock movements have been almost in lock step (See Figure 1--GSPC is an S&P 500 index fund). As of 4/1/18, LHC Group’s market cap was just under $2B (31M diluted shares X $63 share price) while Amedisys' was just over $2B (34M diluted shares X $60 share price).

Figure 1 – Stock Price Comparison from 7/1/05 to Present

Source -- Yahoo Finance

4/1/18 marked an important date in home health, as that is when LHC Group “merged” with Almost Family. Since then, the price appreciation between the two has changed substantially (see Figure 2): As of 2/22/19, LHC Group’s market cap is about $3.45B (31M X $111) while Amedisys' is approximately $4.21B (33M X $129).

Figure 2 – Stock Price Comparison from 4/1/18 to Present

Source -- Yahoo Finance

I submit Mr. Market has the current valuation relationship inverted by more than 30%.

Historical operating results are central to my argument. The historical, aggregate results of Almost Family and LHC Group—which I refer to below as Pro Forma LHC Group[2]—over the past nine years show smooth profitability, ranging from a low of .8% to a high of 8.2% (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 – Overview of Operations 2010 - 2018

Revenue Gross Profit Operating Profit Net Profit Pro Forma LHCG AMED Pro Forma LHCG AMED Pro Forma LHCG AMED Pro Forma LHCG Pro Forma LHCG AMED AMED ‘10 $966,862 $1,603,800 50.5% 50.3% 17.3% 13.1% $79,513 8.2% $112,580 7.0% ‘11 $973,725 $1,470,300 46.7% 46.8% 4.9% -32.0% $7,558 0.8% $(382,464) -26.0% ‘12 $980,017 $1,440,836 44.6% 43.7% 10.6% -7.8% $44,724 4.6% $(83,588) -5.8% ‘13 $1,016,095 $1,249,344 43.5% 42.5% 8.6% -12.4% $30,568 3.0% $(96,178) -7.7% ‘14 $1,229,461 $1,204,554 43.0% 42.6% 8.2% 2.0% $35,600 2.9% $12,776 1.1% ‘15 $1,348,580 $1,280,541 43.3% 43.3% 9.6% -0.7% $52,344 3.9% $(3,021) -0.2% ‘16 $1,538,364 $1,437,454 41.1% 42.0% 9.5% 4.0% $54,236 3.5% $37,261 2.6% ‘17 $1,869,051 $1,533,680 40.5% 41.3% 9.0% 5.1% $70,526 3.8% $30,301 2.0% ‘18 $2,027,405 $1,660,000 38.8% 41.0% 7.9% 9.8% $59,649 2.9% $126,634 7.6%

Source -- Author based on Company data

Amedisys' results are choppy primarily as a consequence of legal/compliance problems[3] (having netted losses—some of them substantial—in four of the past nine years). Those problems appear to be behind Amedisys. A new CEO, Paul Kusserow, was hired in 2014 to change the business model and clean up a reputation mired in alleged fraudulent billing. By all accounts, he’s done a great job. Kusserow and his team have roots in the healthcare sector, but not in home-based care. Hence, they are short on experience in this field—a critical deficiency contextualized in my blog post, “Industry Overview.” While they may prove to be wise beyond their years, I suggest we reserve judgement on their decisions and execution until they hit a real, uninherited rough patch.

Still, Amedisys has done very well recently and deserves props for an incredible 2018. It was able to focus on growing revenues and lowering costs at the exact time LHC Group was busy integrating Almost Family. Amedisys' timing was extraordinary: superb improvements over previously unimpressive comps exactly when tax rates were cut and the reimbursement environment stabilized.

During that same short time frame, LHC Group paid millions to Berkeley Research Group to aid in their countless hours of preparation to onboard home health’s fifth largest company. In total, one-time charges for 2018 approached $35M. While organic growth and cost cutting were certainly promoted during the integration, maximizing the synergies of this acquisition was the dominating focus of the company. There are no do-overs with something of this magnitude. Ten months later, the marriage with Almost Family has progressed wonderfully, and LHC Group is poised for renewed growth and efficiency.

In the meantime, however, Amedisys' market cap blew past that of LHC Group.

I can’t overstate this point: Kusserow’s team has not found any secret, hidden keys to the home health castle.

By contrast, Keith Myers, Chairman and CEO of LHC Group, might occasionally have come across as annoyed during earnings calls that Mr. Market gave increasingly greater accolades to Amedisys during 2018, but he spent most of his time painting the big picture of how LHC Group’s seasoned executives will continue to lead the home health industry.

During the 2018 Q2 earnings call, when asked about the potential of shifting the company’s focus to higher margin opportunities (a reference, seemingly, to Amedisys' superior contemporaneous results) Myers offered this wisdom:

LHC’s approach to the benefit has long been a middle-of-the-road approach. So we don’t target any specific patient groups that have better margins than others. I’ve had certain mentors along the way. . . . Back in the ‘90s, [they] would tell me to be careful not to allow the organization to start focusing on any one group because government payers will eventually identify those opportunities to reduce costs in certain groups and they’ll rebound. So our patient distribution mirrors the average distribution of all home health beneficiaries that receive home health, which protects us from having any disproportionate hit, if you will, when they target an area. So what that means is that there’s not a lot of opportunity in our model to pivot from focusing on one group of patients to another group of patients, but we also don’t—the impact to us is, the risk is less in this kind of situation.

Myers’ point challenges the assumptions of most uninitiated home health shareholders and observers, but the key takeaway is that long-term success in skilled nursing requires a fairly even hand. Patient populations come in many shapes and sizes. One patient may have COPD as a singular morbidity factor. Another may have COPD and diabetes. Another may have COPD, diabetes and heart disease. Each of the countless possibilities leads to different costs and reimbursement levels. A home health executive from Company K may study different outcomes to identify the highest profits. Company K then creates a strategy to target all COPD associated morbidity factors. Company K then charges into the profitable COPD fray and nets incredible returns . . . at least in the short term.

But CMS and Congress study all such activities. They study those outcomes more than they study fixing healthcare generally. Upon identifying excessive profits, these public servants kill two birds with one lazy throw of the stone. First, they rationalize their neglect of studying outcome-based research because they are too busy playing watchdog. Second, they brag to their constituents about how much money they saved for the federal budget by slashing Medicare reimbursements. And no sub-sector of healthcare “has experienced more rate cuts over the last decade” than has home health.

This means that shortly after Company K established itself as a premier provider of COPD services, its profits were slashed, and it was forced to change its business model after training its salesforce, billing specialists and referral sources to specialize in a now defunct profit model.

Myers’ point from above is that the most profitable long-term approach is to embrace the home health population right in front of you: Serve a patient sample mirroring the nationwide patient population. Some years might look worse when compared to Company K, but results are smooth, and there are no repeated changes to the business model.

Both LHC Group and Amedisys have capable CEOs, but the key difference between Myers and Kusserow is that Myers has seen it all since he and his wife started LHC Group in 1994 and is unmatched as a leader in this industry, whereas Kusserow has only begun to prove himself. Even so, the similarities overwhelm the differences. Kusserow and Myers manage their personal care, hospice, skilled nursing services and debt[4] in similar ways with similar gross profits.

Nevertheless, we can detect a meaningful difference between these seemingly twin companies if we focus on their disparate approaches to joint ventures (JVs)—a strategy that LHC Group has been developing for two decades.

In general, hospital systems[5] struggle to manage their own in-house home-based care operations. Usually, these operations are too small for a large hospital to worry about. When a patient is discharged from a hospital and prescribed home health, he is given a list of home health companies to choose from. The reader can imagine that without selling (legally, it can’t sell) its own home health services, the hospital frequently wins this business by default as it lists itself first.

But companies like LHC Group that are focused on home-based care simply do a better job in this space than do hospital systems. Outcomes are better. Patient experiences are better. Profits are better. An industry executive once likened the experiences between such home health companies (e.g., LHC Group vs. Hospital X) to theme parks. Most metropolitan areas have a run-of-the-mill theme park, which provides decent experiences and nets decent profits. And then there is Disney World, where gum marks can’t be found on the grounds. Disney provides a better experience and nets more profits. In home health, the costs are the same from one provider to the next, but the experiences and profits can be very different.

In a nutshell, LHC Group’s JVs are pitched to hospitals like this: “We’ll do the work to improve your home-based care operations and you’ll make more money.” If the hospital agrees, a JV is formed and led by LHC Group. This different approach brings with it different outcomes: Investment costs are shared; competition from the hospital goes away; referrals come fast and furious (LHC Group gets 50-60% of the hospital’s referrals instead of the customary 20-30%); about a quarter of the profits are shared with the hospital; and usually the hospital system likes it so much it asks LHC Group to do the same thing at different locations around the country.

The JV strategy has served LHC Group very well. Beginning with revenues in skilled nursing,[6] LHC Group is up 7.5% CAGR since 2010 while Amedisys is negative 2.7%. A more direct gauge of front-end growth is admissions, where LHC Group is up 11.9% CAGR during that same period to Amedisys' positive .9%. Operationally speaking for LHC Group, JVs can be understood as higher growth with lower margins but more overall profit.

Mr. Market has been and is well aware of the JV strategy: In 2010, JVs represented 45.2% of total revenues for LHC Group; in 2017 (prior to the Almost Family acquisition), that percentage was 47%. (Almost Family was not focused on JVs, but it landed the biggest one on record in 2016 with CHS.)

While JVs are not uncommon in home health, Amedisys has not pursued JVs aggressively or systematically (though it has landed a handful), which is just one more reason to suspect that Kusserow and his team intend to flip Amedisys in coming years.[7] Since JV agreements are long-term in nature, they could interfere with short-term plans.

Much can be said about the JV philosophy. I’m partial to it as it more than neutralizes the biggest competitor in any geography, since it grows with the territory of the hospital systems that embrace it. There is an important, nuanced, incremental benefit to the JV approach: Providers in that same health system apart from the hospital (physicians, skilled nursing facilities, other outpatient facilities) are educated about the JV from corporate HQ and then use that education when discussing/listing home health options with all referrals.

Two More Segments for LHC Group (Contrasting from Amedisys)

The long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs) segment will make up about 5% of LHC Group’s 2019 revenues and break even. This is a legacy business wherein LHC Group manages an LTACH within a regular hospital for a JV partner. From the company’s perspective, there are branding and referral benefits that accrue from this business. This helps growth and profits in other segments, but on a direct basis for this particular reporting segment, I ascribe it nothing in the below valuation.

The Healthcare Innovation ("HCI") segment, on the other hand, is a noteworthy positive for LHC Group. It has some very small components to which I again ascribe nothing in the below valuations. But it does have one important component, Imperium, which demands an explanation.

Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) were borne from the ACA. In theory, ACOs are designed to improve medical outcomes by incenting disparate groups of providers (primary care physicians, MRI technicians, surgeons, etc.) to communicate and coordinate activities on individual patient cases. If this band of providers (the ACO) can put together a better outcome, Medicare (or Medicare Advantage or other private insurers) will pay them a large chunk of the savings. For example, if a patient’s knee replacement would normally cost $25,000 total (based on plentiful actuarial data for given geographies), and a particular ACO can leave the patient in better condition (or, at least, no worse condition) but charge only $15,000, then it would stand to gain a large portion of the $10,000 in savings (it would receive an incentive check of, say, $5,000).

ACOs are much more complex than HMOs and can even carry substantial financial risk for the providers. As of the end of 2018, there were approximately 1,000 ACOs covering over 35M patients. The reader can imagine the challenges of applying for, gaining approval and then managing an ACO. Imperium—which is 72% owned by LHC Group (thanks to the 2013 transaction by Almost Family)—is the consultant/manager that assists in this process. From soup to nuts, healthcare groups that wish to pursue an ACO can contract with and let Imperium do all the heavy administrative work, while the ACO members themselves focus on creating better healthcare solutions. Imperium has grown to be the second largest enabler/manager of ACOs (30+ and counting) in the country.

Imperium gets paid monthly from its ACOs based on headcount (currently over 400K patients). In the third quarter of each year, Medicare pays its annual incentive checks to the ACOs for the previous year’s results, of which Imperium collects a portion and will continue to do so as long as the contracted ACOs exist. Results can vary substantially year-over-year based on hard-to-predict medical outcomes. Imperium’s future results will be both high growth and lumpy. Further, LHC Group does not break out Imperium’s results (some details are found in Almost Family’s final 10-K from 2017). This makes valuation particularly difficult. Still, I’ll estimate 2018 revenues and net profits of $10M and $2.5M, respectively, and 2019 revenues and net profits of $13M and $3.5M.

Aside from those direct results, Imperium is a wonderful referral source for LHC Group as most of the current 400K+ patients are now or soon will be targets for home-based care. LHC Group estimates that its various managed ACOs currently refer about $300M worth of annualized home-based care revenues, of which, LHC Group is only converting $80M. Now that Imperium is integrated into LHC Group, the corporate office will leverage its majority ownership of Imperium to get the word out about its best-in-class services to gain a larger portion of those referrals.

Valuations and Catalysts

The biggest reason Mr. Market currently values LHC Group lower than Amedisys is temporary: Amedisys' superior recent profitability. To be sure, LHC Group will quickly catch up. But how does one value these two companies? A pair trade resembles arbitrage in that the trader doesn’t need to value the paired assets on an absolute basis; rather, he simply needs the disparate pricing to normalize. The pair trader doesn’t care whether Mr. Market lowers or raises both Amedisys' and LHC Group’s values, so long as their relationship to each other narrows. As such, I’ll start by using a real number, Mr. Market’s current valuation of Amedisys. Then we’ll use normalized results to value LHC Group. We could just as well start with LHC Group’s lower valuation as a baseline, but since Amedisys has only three segments, it offers an easier entrée.

The current market cap of AMED is $4.21B. Of Mr. Market’s valuation, I ascribe just over 72% ($3.03B) to the skilled nursing segment, about 26% ($1.1B) to the hospice segment (inclusive of the Compassionate Care acquisition of 2/1/19), and about 1% ($52M) to AMED’s personal care segment.

Comparing skilled nursing segments (Figure 4), LHC Group starts with 23.7% greater revenues on a mostly apples-to-apples comparison (per the above JV discussion). Even though Amedisys pulled more net margin out of its skilled nursing revenues in 2018, that is, historically, the exception and not the rule. LHC Group is a better operator in skilled nursing. LHC Group won’t catch Amedisys on GAAP-reported efficiency until 2020; nonetheless, in long-term intrinsic valuations, $1 of skilled nursing revenue is worth a bit more to LHC Group than to Amedisys. Hence, I ascribe LHC Group’s skilled nursing segment a 34% premium (23.7 of those points on size and about 10 points on superior operations) to Amedisys'. If we use Mr. Market’s Amedisys valuation as a base, that translates to a $4.06B value for LHC Group’s skilled nursing group.

Figure 4 – Skilled Nursing

Revenue Gross Profit Pro Forma LHCG AMED Pro Forma LHCG % AMED % ‘10 $850,025 $1,465,200 $442,890 52.1% $742,900 50.7% ‘11 $842,410 $1,252,600 $403,874 47.9% $586,900 46.9% ‘12 $829,142 $1,152,100 $381,987 46.1% $490,700 42.6% ‘13 $801,782 $987,700 $361,739 45.1% $408,800 41.4% ‘14 $945,832 $956,900 $429,139 45.4% $397,500 41.5% ‘15 $1,014,239 $1,005,100 $465,391 45.9% $420,900 41.9% ‘16 $1,100,864 $1,085,500 $489,670 44.5% $441,800 40.7% ‘17 $1,369,577 $1,101,800 $600,128 43.8% $430,900 39.1% ‘18 $1,454,045 $1,174,534 $568,136 39.1% $455,719 38.8%

Source -- Author based on company data

Hospice (Figure 5) yields the opposite outcome: As compared to LHCG, AMED has proven its superior abilities in this space both in size and efficiency. AMED’s hospice revenue run rate is 71% greater than LHCG’s. Further, $1 of hospice revenue is worth a bit more to AMED than to LHCG. Similar to above, using Mr. Market’s AMED valuation as a base, I ascribe AMED’s hospice segment an 81% (71 + 10--for a total, aforementioned $1.1B) mark-up to LHCG’s $630M valuation.

Figure 5 – Hospice

Revenue Gross Profit Pro Forma LHCG AMED Pro Forma LHCG % AMED % ‘13 $56,922 $261,600 $22,710 39.9% $122,500 46.8% ‘14 $67,621 $247,600 $27,817 41.1% $115,900 46.8% ‘15 $86,772 $275,400 $35,448 40.9% $133,700 48.5% ‘16 $136,127 $316,000 $52,209 38.4% $152,900 48.4% ‘17 $189,012 $371,000 $71,553 37.9% $186,200 50.2% ‘18 $231,037 $396,012 $85,948 37.2% $192,462 48.6%

Source -- Author based on company data

The advantage in personal care (Figure 6) services easily goes to LHC Group—with 200% greater revenue and much superior operating success (20%). I assign this lower margin segment of LHC Group $166M, a 3.2X mark-up to Amedisys' aforementioned $52M.

Figure 6 – Personal Care

Revenue Gross Profit Legacy LHC Group Almost Family Pro Forma LHCG AMED Pro Forma LHCG % AMED % ‘10 $- $40,380 $40,380 $- $13,960 34.6% $- NA ‘11 $- $55,344 $55,344 $- $19,094 34.5% $- NA ‘12 $- $77,047 $77,047 $- $24,471 31.8% $- NA ‘13 NM $81,999 $81,999 $- $26,019 31.7% $- NA ‘14 $27,698 $112,497 $140,195 $- $44,043 31.4% $- NA ‘15 $41,202 $127,712 $168,914 $- $52,576 31.1% $- NA ‘16 $43,734 $161,367 $205,101 $35,900 $62,768 30.6% $9,600 26.7% ‘17 $46,909 $154,937 $201,846 $60,900 $58,146 28.8% $15,900 26.1% ‘18 $173,445 $37,185 $210,630 $69,900 $54,021 25.6% $16,217 23.2%

Source -- Author based on company data

For LHC Group’s Imperium, I ascribe a 25 X 2019 net profit multiple for this high-growth, high-margin healthcare business: $87M. As LHC Group owns 72% of Imperium, that imputes an additional $63M of normalized value for LHC Group.

LHC Group’s LTACH segment as well as the other two components of the HCI segment (Advanced House and Long-term Solutions) do have some implied value from branding and referrals that I have placed in the other segments; but for our purposes in this comparison, they simply muddy the revenue waters with no direct earnings benefits.

Finally, LHC Group has a modestly superior leverage situation (about $140[1]M more than Amedisys readily available) as of 2/2/19. I merely mention this aspect of the comparison to provide some margin of safety to LHC Group’s relative valuation without ascribing any direct value to LHC Group.

Thus, using Mr. Market’s current valuation for Amedisys of $4.21B, I arrive at a normalized market valuation of $4.92B for LHC Group (skilled nursing ($4.06B) + hospice ($630M) + personal care ($166M) + Imperium ($63M) = $4.92B)—or a premium of $710M. Of course, my normalized 17% premium for LHC Group is currently inverted by Mr. Market by 39% (22% market cap difference plus 17% normalized premium).

The current relative valuation makes this an attractive trade right now. However, the numbers could get better over the next week. The catalysts that will correct the mispricing of these companies are the forthcoming 2018 results and 2019 guidance released by both companies after the market closes this Wednesday, 2/27/19. Because of the 2.2% home health rate hike from CMS for 2019 (the only annual increase for home health in over a decade), guidance figures for 2019 for both companies will be awesome but are difficult to predict with any real specificity.

On the trading day before Amedisys announced its Q2 2018 results (7/31/18), its stock price closed at $93.63. After Amedisys' stellar release, the price moved up $10+ in early trading and closed at $103.82 (8/1/18). Similarly for Q3 2018, the price closed at $100.89 (10/29/18) only to shoot up $14+ the next day after more stellar results, closing at $115.18 (10/30/18).

Those two trading periods were a bit too conspicuous to expect the market to be surprised again, especially considering the rally both stocks have seen over the past couple of months. As such, I don’t expect any repeat performances by Amedisys, even though their numbers will be awesome. LHC Group’s guidance for 2019 won’t likely be as awesome as Amedisys', but will be vastly improved from 2018 and could catch the market off guard since it has lacked the recent conspicuousness of AMED.

The point of sharing the above “earnings release” trading data can be summarized as follows: relative price stability Monday and Tuesday will likely disappear Thursday and Friday (making this pair trade either worse or better). But over 18 months, the market’s relative value of Amedisys and LHC Group will revert to a mean (and should give LHC Group a premium). I don’t plan on exiting this trade before 7/1/19, but if the Amedisys market cap premium gets to within 11% (cutting the current premium in half), I’ll likely exit just to avoid any surprise acquisition news. This trade should allow for bigger profits the longer it is held. I wouldn’t be opposed to holding this trade through June 2020, at which point I expect the market cap differences to be in the single digits (either way).

In conclusion, pair trades can provide superb results. If the assets are highly correlated, then changes in absolute values caused by macro events are no concern—an extreme advantage in the volatile home health industry. While I’m comfortable holding this pair trade for up to 18 months, I doubt it will take that long to garner excellent returns.

[1] My series from a decade ago focused on skilled nursing (predominantly Medicare reimbursed). As such, Almost Family, Amedisys, LHC Group and Gentiva were highlighted. Chemed, Addus and others certainly qualify as home-care stocks, but their differences are too great to include them in a pair trade of the sort described herein. A strong pair trade requires an asset pair that is highly correlated, as Amedisys and LHC Group are. Because of its ownership of Roto Rooter, Chemed is not strongly correlated to any home-care pure play. And while Addus qualifies as such a pure play, its correlation to either AMED or LHCG is weak because of its focus on personal care (predominantly Medicaid reimbursed).

[2] Of course, this 1+1=2 aggregation of LHC Group and Almost Family is oversimplified. The ultimate results will most certainly be better as synergies present themselves (LHC Group is projecting $25M of synergies in 2019). Ten months after the acquisition, there is reason to hope that the ultimate outcome will be closer to 1+1=2.33. The types of synergies to be achieved are both hard and soft. In hard dollars—the ones LHC Group has advertised—the companies will save millions in administrative costs by consolidating operations. The soft dollars are as appealing for more nuanced reasons. First, their geographic footprints were very different and complementary—such that LHC Group can leverage the in-place Almost Family relationships to sell JV agreements (discussed below) in new parts of the country. Second, LHC Group continues to renegotiate Almost Family’s payment agreements to increase reimbursements going forward (see p. 13 here).

[3] In general, various painful outcomes (including Amedisys' current Corporate Integrity Agreement) can be traced to alleged fraudulent billing practices in the previous decade. This 2010 WSJ article offered a glimpse into the dirty laundry of the industry as a whole by focusing on the aforementioned four publicly traded companies. If that article had not been published, investigations were sure to have followed eventually (see this whistleblower case against Amedisys from 2010). The WSJ article prompted a U.S. Senate investigation that left Amedisys smelling the worst, followed by Gentiva and then LHC Group (only Almost Family came out of that investigation smelling clean). How all of that translated into choppy operational results for Amedisys can be summarized as follows: 2017 results were hurt by AMED’s $43.8M settlement of a class-action securities lawsuit that was filed against it in 2010, alleging fraudulent Medicare billing between 2005 and 2011; 2013 results were hurt by Amedisys paying the DOJ $150M to resolve allegations of False Claims Violations; 2012 results were hurt by $162M of impairment charges of goodwill and other intangibles stemming from Amedisys' “decline in . . . market capitalization and forecasts” (see p. 40 of 2013’s 10-K) which were rooted in the billing scandal; 2011 results were hurt by $580M of similar impairment charges. In other compliance news, Amedisys' 2017 results were also hampered by $7M of negated and restated revenues due to a Florida Zone Program Integrity Contractor Audit issue from 2015 and 2016 (see p. 32 of 2017’s 10-K). Other compliance/legal issues remain open. Separately, 2014 results were hurt by a “$75M non-cash charge to write off the software costs” for AMS3, Amedisys' failed proprietary in-house software solution (as well as $2M to reduce the carrying value of corporate headquarters).

[4] Upon the completion of the Compassionate Care acquisition on 2/1/19, I estimate Amedisys is saddled with about $370M of long-term debt compared to an operating profit in 2019 that I estimate will exceed $200M. They will work that debt off quickly. I expect the 10-K released by LHC Group on 2/27/19 will confirm my suspicion that its long-term debt mirrors ’19 expected operating earnings of over $200M.

[5] A more accurate term is health systems—which are growing and morphing at a furious pace. These systems are moving away from an inpatient focus. Still, this portion of our discussion on JVs also applies to the endangered species of stand-alone hospitals. Because the focus for JVs is on the hospital referral source, I’m leveraging the ease-of-use of the term hospital.

[6] The vast majority of JV revenues are skilled nursing-oriented. However, upon taking over that aspect of in-home health, the hospital system partner frequently asks for help in hospice and even personal care. Even so, the impacts on those two segments from JVs are not significant enough to muddy the above waters further (though the curious math merits this explanation).

[7] This point bears some hypothetical examination in relation to this pair trade. Suppose that Amedisys announces its sale for an immediate and expected premium on its stock price before we can exit this pair trade. While LHC Group stock would likely go up in sympathy, the net outcome would be worse for this trade. As a student of home health, I suggest such an event won’t happen before CMS releases its next proposed rate changes in early July, 2019 (the reason short interest peaks for these stocks near the end of June is in anticipation of CMS causing some damage with its annual proposals). Potential buyers won’t buy Amedisys until they get a read on CMS’ pulse regarding behavioral adjustments as well as future base rate changes. Simply stated, any potential buyer of Amedisys will adjust the value of Amedisys dependent upon CMS’ proposed changes. As such, I hope to exit this pair trade prior to 7/1/19. However, depending on circumstances, I wouldn’t mind holding this pair trade through early 2020, as by then, LHC Group’s superior operations will be very plain to see. To summarize, I don’t see Amedisys selling itself until the second half of 2019 at the earliest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LHCG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short AMED.