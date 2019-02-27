Weekly Review: Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds - A Quiet Week For The Sector

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) increased its price by $0.35 and finished the week at $109.85 per share. The past week is not going to be remembered with some interesting events related to the sector and as we see on the chart the trading volume was limited.

The main index climbed sharply higher over the last several months and removed the unpleasant memory for the drop in the third quarter of 2018. Currently, the fundamental events seem the determining factors for the performance of the municipal bond closed-end funds. When I am saying fundamental events, I also mean the decisions about the changes in the interest rates.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

We also pay attention to the changes in the 10-year Treasury note. The municipal bond closed-end funds highly depend on its movements due to their relatively high duration. Currently, the 10-year Treasury yield is in a downtrend which is another stimulating factor for the municipal bonds.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, Moody's announces the completion of a periodic review of ratings of many of the municipal bond CEFs.

Additionally, several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF) $0.0255 per share.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Portfolio (MMU) $0.0580 per share.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) $0.0575 per share.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT) $0.0790 per share.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) $0.0275 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Sorting the funds by the lowest Z-score, we find out which of funds are statistically undervalued. The Z-score is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. In our case, we use it to find closed-end funds with a statistical edge for a "Long" position.

The price of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) continues to feel the pressure from the recent dividend cut. From a statistical point of view, it remains the most undervalued fund with a Z-score of -1.00 point. On a weekly basis, its price decreased its value by 1.21% while its net asset value reported a decrease of 0.17%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) is taking the second position with a Z-score of -0.70 point. It is an interesting opportunity for those of you who want to include a non-leveraged fund to their portfolio. No doubt, the quality of the portfolio is among the best ones in the sector. Another positive is the earning coverage ratio of 102.53% which may be considered as a margin of safety for the dividend amount.

Source: Cefdata.com

The portfolio information is showing us that the main distribution is between "AA" and "A" ratings. Of course, you should be aware of the relatively low current yield of 3.61% which is offered by Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3. However, for non-leveraged municipal bond CEF with such a quality in the portfolio the relatively low return should not surprise us.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other side of the coin are the funds which Z-score indicates that they should be overpriced at the moment. Of course, the statistical parameter is not telling us the whole story, and we can use it only as a starting point for our analysis. I usually try to avoid only sell positions in funds which are traded at a significant discount but I am always interested in the opportunity to include them into a pair trade.

This was the case with BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) last week when the fund was traded at 2.80 points Z-score and I suggested the idea to take a sell position but to hedge it with a long position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) because MUA was traded only at a slight premium. The outcome of this trade is positive as the total gain in our two positions is 2.56%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) is traded at 3.50% Z-score which a little bit surprise me if we take into consideration the downtrend of the dividend amounts. From a statistical point of view, it is a potential "Short" candidate. Especially if we consider the good hedging reaction which we have in the face of BlackRock MuniYield California Insured Fund (MCA). Below on the chart, you will see the strong correlation between their net asset values and the deviation in their prices. Аlthough, the strong foundation for this pair trade we should take into account the liquidity risk hidden here. The fact which concerns me here is the low average daily volume of CCA of 9,000 shares.

Data by YCharts

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.25 points. On a weekly basis, the increase of the average value is by 0.06 bps. Currently, the average value of the statistical indicator remains positive and indicates for a time to close some of our long positions or to find appropriate hedging reactions.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2 (NKG) is the fund with the biggest discount. A quick check of the portfolio shows that 90.4% of the investments are by issuers located in Georgia and 60.4% of the assets are labeled as "AA" rating. Additionally, I compared the discount of NKG to its peers. As you see, the funds seem relatively undervalued based on that analysis.

Source: Cefdata.com

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

PIMCO, PIMCO and again PIMCO. That is how I can describe the above situation. This ranking proves how valuable are PIMCO funds for the investors and more precisely the management teams of the funds.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -6.83%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -7.00%. Slowly and gradually the funds manage to narrow the spread between their prices and net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.43%.

As you see, most of the participants are sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, and these good results are the reason why the market participants are willing to pay a premium for them on a regular basis. All of the funds from PIMCO which are traded close to their net asset values deserves our attention. Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) is a good example of what I am talking about.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.66%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.36%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 5% and negative Z-score.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.3%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage is equal to zero.

Below you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on price. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF is still suffering from rising Treasury yields and future expectations. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published on February 24, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

