The company previously expected to have market exclusivity in the US through 2028, and this new patent issuance would protect their dosing methods by another 9 years, until 2037.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is expected to receive an extension of their method of use patent to treat Lupus Nephritis with their novel calcinurine inhibitor, Voclosporin.

Background on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is a small late-stage pharmaceutical company based out of British Colombia. They are currently conducting a large phase III trial testing their novel calcineurin inhibitor, Voclosporin, in the treatment of Lupus Nephritis. The agent impressed investors in its phase II trial, touting a complete and partial remission rate of 49% and 68%, a significant improvement over the placebo group taking the current standard of care, Cellcept, which recorded rates of 24% and 48%, respectively.

(Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Corporate Presentation, Phase II Aura Study)

Voclosporin’s approval in Lupus Nephritis would mark the first approval for the disease, addressing a large, underserved patient population. Given the company’s phase II trial produced the highest complete remission rate at 48 weeks than any trial ever conducted for the disease, their prospects for a successful phase III are encouraging, especially when considering the similarity in trial design.

Intellectual Property Overhang

(Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Corporate Presentation, Intellectual Property)

While the prospects of Aurinia Pharmaceutical’s lead drug in LN are excellent, the intellectual property position of Voclosporin was rather weak coming into 2019. Voclosporin is an “old” drug, originally being synthesized in 2002, with its standard 20-year patent expiring in 2022. The FDA has incentives in place to extend this market exclusivity so companies can reap the benefit of testing older compounds in new indications. The main tool Aurinia’s management was planning to utilize is known as Hatch-Waxman, which would offer an additional 5 years of patent protection, fending off generic competitors until mid-2027. The company also plans to conduct a pediatric study, extending their exclusivity for another 6 months until 2028.

While this legislation benefits Aurinia, the company plans to launch Voclosporin in 2021, leaving just 6-7 years of market exclusivity before generics are allowed to replace Voclosporin. Given that it can take many commercial pharmaceutical companies several years to turn a profit, it severely diminished the commercial prospects for Aurinia.

Although the commercial opportunity is still quite compelling in the context of Aurinia's ~$550 million market capitalization, this diminished the probability that a larger pharmaceutical company would want to acquire Aurinia, as it the initial cost of marketing the drug may have been perceived to be too high relative to the length of the patent. Therefore, the market valued the company with a great deal of skepticism and is currently trading at just ~1/3rd of its expected peak sales (~$1.5b).

Method of Use Patent Extension

Aurinia's management has made it clear that 2019 would be an important year for the company in terms of its progress in expanding the intellectual property estate of Voclosporin. Management delivered on this promise on Monday morning, announcing that they are in the final steps of extending Voclosporins method of use patent.

(Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Press Release)

This method of use patent is a huge leap forward, as it secures patent protection for the use of Voclosporin to treat not only LN but all proteinuric kidney diseases until 2037. That's an additional 10 years of patent coverage, meaning Aurinia could have ~16-17 years to commercialize rather than the previous 6-7 years that was expected. I'm not sure investors have grasped the magnitude of these results, but this is a huge deal for the commercial prospects of this company.

The first, and most important, protection provided by this method of use patent covers the dosing protocol used in phase II and in the ongoing phase III trial. This likely implies that both the low and high dose used in the trial are protected, and the company can choose to offer whichever is most efficacious.

Aurinia has also developed a proprietary method for customizing the dose of voclosporin based on several patient-specific parameters. The company expects that this protocol will be a critical part of the LN label once approved, further building a moat around voclosporin's intellectual property that will fend off generics in the future.

Just to be clear this isn’t official yet, however the US Patent and Exchange Office is in the final administrative steps in approving the patent. They are waiting to collect fees from Aurinia, but these are just formalities and don’t have implications as to whether the patent extension will be approved or not. The company has not given an expected timeline for the official announcement, but it is expected shortly based on the language used in the press release.

Conclusions and Target Adjustments

Aurinia's management team, led by CEO Richard Glickman, COO Michael Martin, and CMO Neil Solomons, have continued to execute on their goals for the company. This is an excellent team, and the extension of voclosporin's patent is a significant milestone for the company. Although Richard Glickman will be leaving the company by the end of the year, I'm confident the board of directors will find a replacement that is suitable to lead the transition to a commercial pharmaceutical company.

This news not only increases the value of the shares due simply to an extended period of sales without generic competition but it also significantly improves the likelihood that the company could be bought out. Aurinia now has a de-risked phase III asset with market exclusivity through 2037, and the potential to be the first approved treatment for LN. This is a dream for a potential acquirer, and voclosporin has the potential to be a cash cow.

I previously had shares of Aurinia valued at $15.00 (rounded), modeling 7 years of exclusivity, $1.49b in peak sales (based on 20% market share, $54,750 annual price) followed by a 50% price cut and 50% of the volume being lost to generics after exclusivity is lost. This also included a -5% terminal growth rate to represent the companies diminished prospects moving beyond the discounted cash flow period.

Following this news, I've modeled Aurinia's sales as being exclusive through 2037, with a patent cliff beyond this point. I've kept the -5% terminal growth rate, and all other variables. My new price target for Aurinia stands at $22.00 per share. While this is far off from the current share price of $7.22, I think Aurinia remains among the most undervalued phase III pharmaceutical companies. I'm excited to see what the rest of the year has in store for the company, as anticipation builds for the phase III trial readout later in 2019.

This investment isn’t without risks, of course, as the company has yet to release phase III data for Voclosporin, so this patent extension news is only a positive if the drug is actually approved. There will not be any interim data read outs, just the 52 week endpoint read out in late 2019, so I don’t expect any catalysts will change my investment outlook between now and the end of the year. The company is also testing Voclosporin in FSGS, another proteinuric kidney disease, which will have data readouts through the year. While this doesn’t directly implicate results for LN, it does read through to the ongoing phase III trial, so a negative data readout would certainly weigh on the stock and my bullish outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.