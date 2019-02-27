AMD: Upside Momentum Ahead

The recent up gap in AMD is likely a breakaway gap and bolstered by other technical as well as fundamental catalysts - options can help you leverage the breakaway gap.

AMD's success in obtaining data center market share with EPYC has led to high expectations for EPYC 2, likely to hit the market this quarter or next.

In my last article on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), I ran an analysis on AMD’s post-earnings gap and predicted the stock to rally. The movement profile of the stock and the lexical analysis of the previous earnings report supported this direction. The stock price rose nearly 5% the next day, followed by a brief pullback and a sustained upward movement.

Another Gap?

The other day, AMD showed an area gap, which filled as expected (i.e., as per my gap-trading theory). When an up area gap fills, AMD tends to resume its previous directional flow. According to this analysis, AMD should continue its upward drift in spite of the fact that money influx to the stock weakening (as per its third derivative).

Short interest rose significantly yesterday (from 43% to 53%), implying that the gap closed in part due to short trades. Because short interest is near its monthly peak, without significant novel information hitting the market, it's likely to dissipate, as it has done so in the past. Covering shorts leads to upward pressure on the stock.

Enter March Speculations

As we enter March, we can expect some speculative investors jumping in, preparing for the EPYC Rome server chip release, rumored to be in Q2/3 2019. I'm not one to speculate here because predicting the amount of market share a new product can steal is a difficult task. However, AMD’s foray into the server chip market with its original EPYC can be deemed successful, effectively moving from 0% of the market share to 5% in a single year.

EPYC’s market share almost will certainly continue to rise through 2019. AMD’s success with its first EPYC leads the path for its second, which allows for 64 cores and nearly double the performance per socket. The market research has been done, so investors can reasonably believe that EPYC 2 will roughly follow EPYC’s path in generating market share. While the gain in market share for EPYC came at a cost, leading to disappointment in investors looking for excess profits, this should be seen as a strategy to gain a position in the market, prepping for sales at better margins with future products. We will not see a positive impact in the company’s balance sheet until near the end of the year, but the hype alone could help AMD’s stock price rise in Q2.

With this, AMD seems to be making a hard shift toward the data-centric niche, further distancing itself from the “cheap Intel replacement” label. AMD already has found success in the chip market by focusing its technology in the multi-core arena, consistently outperforming those of Intel (INTC) – the competitor most AMD investors have one eye on. As AMD becomes a company increasingly respected by consumers and businesses for its technology, not its price, excitement for new releases should in turn become increasingly strong.

AMD Is a Hype Stock

Recall that AMD acts as a hype stock, according to my cognitive dissonance analysis from the last article. Unlike with Intel, AMD investors do not react “rationally” – that is, as expected – from novel events/news. Instead, they buy excessively on good news and also are less likely to sell on bad news: They are more optimistic than the average investors.

It follows that buying AMD before noteworthy events can produce excess gains. I predict AMD to rally in March as news of EPYC 2 approaches (with no comparable Intel server CPU in sight) and then in June, the month before the microprocessor is released (tentative). Whether the rally is valid and can be sustained will rely on sales figures and the possibility of Intel announcing a similar 7nm server microprocessor, thus long-term holdings tend to be more speculative than the more predictable (statistically, at least) short- and medium-term trends.

So is a post-gap, medium-term rally sustainable? The 33% boost in management sentiment (from last time’s lexical analysis) supports it. The daily movement of the stock via Markov chain analysis also supports momentum. The only bearish finding in AMD’s daily trend was profit taking on up days, at market open – a probability of roughly 73% of AMD showing a red candlestick on up gaps at the open.

AMD: A Day-Trading Stock?

But even with this pattern, day-trading AMD via exiting AMD at open on up days and then reopening your position at the end of the day is not worth the trouble. You would only save three cents per share, on average. This is because those daily downward movements are small relative to upward movements in other situations – for instance, the daily profit taking does not erase the gains from the overnight gap itself.

Thus, even though AMD appears to be trending sideways, the buying and selling activity shows sustainable upward movement. While up gaps of this type in AMD are rare, they typically act as breakaway gaps and therefore predict sustainable upward momentum for the following month. Here are the results of buying these gaps after they appear and holding for one month:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The stock tends to pull back after these sustained rallies, creating only a medium-term pattern. Nevertheless, buying AMD after these gaps and selling after one month produces an annual ROI of 52%. I hence support holding AMD for the medium term.

Conclusion and Trade Idea

The recent technical and fundamental occurrences in AMD point to a bullish short term and medium term, bolstered by new product hype, a taking-back of server market share, and the profile of the stock itself (e.g., investor buying/selling patterns). I trade in the short term and thus have a more fast-paced approach to the analysis of stocks. For a more conservative, longer-term outlook on AMD, consider reading Kwan-Chen Ma’s article.

In the meantime, I present an options strategy for trading the upward momentum in AMD. Some investors are likely waiting on the sidelines until AMD can increase its sales while it slogs away at regaining market share. If you do not want to dedicate too much capital to an AMD position in 2019, consider running this strategy after AMD’s breakaway gaps:

Buy May17 $24 put - $223 premium

Sell Apr18 $24 put - $152 credit

Buy Jan17 $22 call - $606 premium

Sell Oct18 $24 put - $363 credit

The total cost of this strategy is $314. The first two options in this strategy act as a medium-term position and can be rolled over bi-monthly for theta (time decay) income. You also can convert the first two options in this strategy into a short hedge by buying back (or letting expire) the April put, allowing the May put to offer you downside protection.

The second two options in this strategy act as your long-term position. You are paying a little over $200 for a delta similar to that of stock - in essence, you are holding 100 shares of AMD without having to spend the $2,400 currently needed. This can work in tandem with holding the stock, as even if the short put is executed and your stock called away at $24, you can buy the stock back at $22 per share.

Happy trading!

Exposing Earnings is an earnings trade newsletter (with live chat) that is based on statistics, probability, and backtests. My models are unavailable anywhere else online, as I designed them myself, keeping the code private for Exposing Earnings subscribers and myself. If you want a definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings, the probability of the prediction paying off, the risk/reward of the play, and my specific options strategy for the play, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.