For quite some time now, it has been a practice of mine to provide regular updates on the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends in the offshore drilling industry. This provides investors with an overview of the most relevant factors affecting the industry as these two factors have a very major impact on the cash flows and financial fortunes of those firms in the industry. The data for these updates comes largely from the Offshore Rig Day Rate Trends report, which is produced every month by leading industry consulting firm IHS Markit. Overall, what we see in the latest report is that there are very real signs that the industry has been slowly recovering, although dayrates remain suppressed, and this is straining the cash flow of many of the industry's leading firms.

The IHS Markit report divides the data up into that for four different types of rig that the consulting firm believes serve as proxies for the industry as a whole. For the most part, these proxies are effective at fulfilling their purpose. This will be discussed in greater detail below. Therefore, let us begin looking at the various segments of the offshore drilling industry that are analyzed by the report.

Ultra-Deepwater Semisubmersibles

The first type of offshore drilling rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends analyzed by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles. These are defined as semisubmersible floating rigs that are capable of operating in at least 7,500 ft. of water. As the name implies, a semisubmersible rig is one that is partially submerged below the water line, with a raised platform elevated above the ocean surface. On a typical semisubmersible, around two-thirds of the vessel's mass is located under the ocean's surface. These vessels are self-propelled, but they are quite slow and are held in place over the drilling site by a combination of maneuvering thrusters, anchors, and heavy ballast. These give these rigs remarkable stability in harsh weather and oceanic conditions, such as those that can frequently be found in areas in like the North Sea. However, their slow speeds make them undesirable for exploration work, which oftentimes involves the rig drilling at multiple locations over a region. For this reason, submersibles are usually used in development work, where their stability is an asset, and not in exploration work.

Here are the utilization and new contract dayrate trends for ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles:

As we can see here, the utilization rate for this type of rig has been improving since the end of the third quarter of 2018. This may be somewhat surprising as oil prices have fallen generally over the period. This is clearly a good sign for the industry though since is shows that the world's energy companies remain committed to their offshore development plans. As offshore development is usually considered to be more expensive than other methods of producing oil, this is even more likely to be a surprise. However, the costs of producing oil offshore have come down significantly over the past few years, and the fact that offshore wells have some superior characteristics to other forms of unconventional production, such as shale, likely makes the environment attractive enough for firms to maintain their development plans. Regardless of the reason, there is a greater percentage of the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible fleet working today than over much of the past year and, therefore, generating revenues for their respective owners. This is nice to see.

The economic law of supply and demand tells us that we can expect to see the price of hiring a specific type of rig increase when the utilization rate goes up. We do see that here as the leading new contract dayrate jumped in October and has remained at this elevated rate ever since. Currently, the new contract dayrate is resting at higher levels than at any point since January 2018. With that said though, the current level is still barely above the cash flow breakeven level for many of these rigs. Therefore, we still cannot expect much in the way of cash flow from any newly signed contracts, although they will certainly be better than what we saw over much of the past eighteen months or so.

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

The second type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater drillships. As was the case with the ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles that were just discussed, these rigs are capable of performing drilling operations in at least 7,500 ft. of water. Where they differ from the semisubmersibles is in the hull design. As the name implies, a drillship has a standard ship hull. In fact, some of them are converted oil tankers. This gives them speeds comparable to what a standard ocean-going vessel of their size would have, which is much better than what a semisubmersible rig can deliver. This makes them fairly well suited for exploration tasks as their speeds enable them to get from well site to well site relatively quickly. Unfortunately, though, this design does not have the same stability in harsh environment or even in ordinary storms, so they are not as commonly used in development operations.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends for the global ultra-deepwater drillship fleet:

Here, we can see that over most of the past two years, the world's ultra-deepwater drillship fleet has enjoyed almost a flat utilization rate. These rigs were generally in greater demand than their semisubmersible cousins, with roughly 60% of the fleet working at any given time. This changed over the fourth quarter as these rigs also saw their utilization rate increase. Again, it is somewhat interesting that this happened at the same time that oil prices were plummeting, but it certainly reflects the increasing desire that energy companies have to expand their operations offshore. This also supports the narrative that the offshore drilling industry as a whole is recovering, albeit slowly.

This improving utilization rate has resulted in steadily increasing new contract dayrates over the quarter, with a very notable spike in December. During that month, the leading new contract dayrate was higher than at any time since January 2016. This is a very positive sign if it persists as this is approaching the levels that are needed in order for the owners of the rigs to generate solid cash flows from their drillships. I do somewhat doubt that this will be the case though as we normally do not see sustained upward pressure on dayrates until the utilization rate is consistently above 80%, and we are not to that point yet. There is still reason for optimism, though, as overall, we are seeing improved utilization and dayrates, even if December's spike to $300,000 is probably going to be short-lived.

Harsh-Environment Jack-Ups

The third type of rig that has its data parsed by the IHS Markit report is harsh-environment jack-ups. As the name implies, these are jack-up rigs that have been specially equipped to operate in some of the harshest conditions known such as those found on the Norwegian Continental Shelf or in the Arctic. Interestingly, IHS Markit has chosen to ignore the data from the most modern of these rigs, such as those owned by Seadrill (SDRL), and instead report on only the data from standard units, which are those jack-ups that have a maximum operational water depth of less than 361 feet. While this does exclude the most modern and capable units, this category would include the vast majority of those harsh-environment units in operation today, so it is adequate for the purpose of tracking the market. It is also important to note that IHS Markit only includes the data for those rigs operating in Northwest Europe in this report; the data for those rigs operating in other parts of the world is specifically excluded. However, there are very few harsh-environment jack-ups operating outside of Northwestern Europe, so the data still encompasses the overwhelming majority of those rigs in operation today. Thus, it appears that IHS Markit has chosen an effective proxy here.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate data for harsh-environment jack-up rigs:

In previous articles, I have mentioned that the harsh-environment part of the market has had much greater strength than the rest of the market. We can certainly see that here as the utilization rate surged back in the early part of the year and has generally remained higher than that of the other parts of the market. Unlike what we saw in the ultra-deepwater segments, the utilization rate for harsh-environment jack-ups was declining to flat over the fourth quarter of 2018. Even so, it remains at 70%, which is higher than that of any other market sector. This is admittedly discouraging, even though 70% is still a respectable rate considering what the industry has been through over the past half decade.

Unfortunately, dayrates have not shown the same strength that utilization has. As we can see above, the leading new contract dayrate has been completely flat over the past quarter and was relatively flat over most of the year. This is in spite of the improvement in utilization that we saw over the period, but as I mentioned earlier, until the utilization rate is consistently above 80%, there is still sufficient slack on the supply side to prevent dayrates from being forced upward. Unfortunately, though, at today's levels, the leading new contract dayrate is barely above the cash flow breakeven rate for most of these rigs. Thus, the contractors that own and operate these rigs are unlikely to see much in the way of positive cash flows from the rigs in their fleets.

High-Specification Jack-Ups

The final type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is high-specification jack-ups. For our purposes, this is defined as independent leg cantilever jack-up drilling units that have a maximum operational water depth of 361 to 400 ft. For the most part, this definition would include nearly all shallow-water rigs from the modern generations, although rigs like Rowan's (RDC) Gorilla-series are actually more capable than this and would therefore be excluded. As was the case with the harsh-environment jack-ups, IHS Markit has chosen to focus exclusively on those rigs operating in just one region of the world - Southeast Asia. While this has historically been the largest market for these units, this is a more controversial decision due to the fact that these rigs have become an increasingly common sight in areas like the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Mexico. Nevertheless, Southeast Asia is a major market for these rigs, so this proxy is likely adequate.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends for the high-specification jack-up sector:

As we can see here, the utilization rate for the high-specification jack-up fleet improved during the fourth quarter of 2018. This is consistent with the improvements that we saw among the ultra-deepwater fleet and adds further support to the idea that exploration and production companies remain highly interested in the offshore sector. This is certainly encouraging for the industry. The recent improvements also give this segment of the market a current utilization rate that is higher than at any point since early 2016. This is likewise encouraging, and since the jack-up segment historically serves as a leading indicator of the director of the industry as a whole gives us somewhat greater confidence that we will continue to see improvements in the future.

Unfortunately, we see here that the leading new contract dayrate took a very different path. As we can see, the dayrate dropped sharply at the beginning of the fourth quarter, where it has remained ever since. This stubborn resistance that dayrates have been showing to increases has proven to be the bane of the industry as it has been keeping industry profits and cash flows at very low levels. At the current new contract dayrate of just over $50,000, offshore contractors are barely breaking even on a cash flow basis. Thus, we cannot expect even those rigs that do secure new contracts to provide any cash back to their owners to use for other purposes. Unless this changes, we can expect the industry to continue to struggle.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we can see some very real signs that offshore drilling industry is recovering. This is most apparent in the improvements that we saw in the utilization rate in spite of the sharp decline in oil prices, which clearly tells us that exploration and production companies remain highly interested in the space. The problem though lies in dayrates, which remain stubbornly low and thus preventing the companies in the industry from making any significant profits. This seems unlikely to change anytime soon, and so the industry will likely continue to struggle for a while longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.