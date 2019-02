Thesis:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is a leader in the grocery industry and is still undervalued as of 2019. Kroger has exhibited extraordinary success with its transition to a multi-channel revenue stream. Kroger has grown its online sales at an impressive rate and is poised to capitalize on the ecommerce growth in the grocery industry. With its access to a large and potential-rich customer base, I believe Kroger is undervalued and deserved of a $34.35 per share price target by the end of FY19.

(Image Source.)

The Amazon Effect and Market Disparity:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) bought Whole Foods on August 28, 2017. In a matter of days following the acquisition announcement in June of 2017, Kroger's stock fell from roughly $30 to $22. See this article to get a better understanding of how Amazon impacted the grocery industry with its entry. Amazon's dominant retail web service, two-day delivery, and with a macroeconomic trend towards ecommerce shopping, investors around the world found Amazon's entry into the grocery industry threatening to traditional, storefront grocers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger. However, I believe the social ideology that Amazon is too big and effective to be competed with is the ideology that has created the market disparity between Kroger's market price and its intrinsic value. Traditional grocers like Kroger have the capital to invest in innovating operations. Grocers like Kroger are also primarily focused on one investment task-improving its grocery business-versus Amazon, investing in a handful of capital-thirsty investment avenues. In all, I find that investor and consumer ideology surrounding Amazon is the primary catalyst behind the market disparity between Kroger's current market price and its true intrinsic value.

Kroger's Multichannel Revenue Success:

Kroger's entry into the online shopping experience has proven to be successful. What it means for a company to successfully transition into a multichannel revenue company is for the company to add a profitable segment to its business without diminishing the quality of another. Kroger successfully added an online shopping segment to its business model without sacrificing the quality of its storefront business. This can be seen in the graphic below, showing Kroger's identical sales up 1.7% from FY17.

(Image Source.) (Graphic Note: (A) Kroger defines identical sales, excluding fuel, as sales to retail customers, including sales from all departments at identical supermarket locations, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy businesses, jewelry, and ship-to-home solutions. Kroger defines a supermarket as identical when it has been in operation without expansion or relocation for five full quarters. Additionally, sales from all acquired businesses are treated as identical as if they were part of the Company in the prior year.)

Per Kroger's third quarter results, Kroger grew its online sales by an impressive 60% through the third quarter of 2018 and it grew its Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands by double-digits. Kroger announced a partnership with online grocery supermarket, Ocado, and is enhancing Kroger Precision Marketing, a marketing service that connects online consumers with advertisers at the point-of-sale to stimulate up-sales and revenue. Over the last four quarters, Kroger has invested $589 million in Ocado securities and Home Chef. I find Kroger's online growth extraordinarily appealing, especially at 60%. This data shows Kroger can genuinely keep up with consumer adaptation to ecommerce shopping, which is imperative for nearly all companies in this day and age.

Per this Forbes article, online grocery sales are anticipated to capture 20% of total U.S. grocery sales by FY25. Estimates on online grocery sales share versus total grocery sales vary from 2-4.3%, with a mean of 3.15%. The total grocery sales in the U.S. for FY18 was $661.36 billion. Statista had forecasted FY18 grocery sales in the U.S. to be $617.17 billion, with their most recent year-end data from FY14 with U.S. grocery sales totaling $573,882 million (see graphic below). I calculated the actual CAGR of total grocery sales in the U.S. from FY14 to FY18 to be 3.6%. If we apply that growth rate to FY18 total grocery sales, we get FY19 U.S. grocery sales totaling $685.17 billion. According to CSI, approximately 81% of Kroger's revenue comes from its grocery sales. Kroger's FY18 revenue totaled $124,102 million, thus, approximately $100,523 million came from grocery sales. Dividing Kroger's FY18 grocery revenue by the U.S. FY18 grocery revenue tells us that Kroger accounts for approximately 15.2% of grocery sales in the U.S. Taking 15.2% of the forecasted FY19 sales figure of $685.17 billion gives us a value of $104,145.84 million-Kroger's FY19 forecasted revenue from grocery sales. I will tie this data into my quantitative analysis below.

(Image Source.)

Kroger's Online Sales Growth and why it's a Big Deal:

Kroger's extraordinary success with its transition to an online platform is probably one of the most compelling aspects of this company. This is because of consumer shopping habits. Kroger's stock collapsed when Amazon entered the grocery business because investors are aware of the significant consumer transition towards ecommerce shopping. Considering Amazon already has a smooth and flourishing online platform, two-day delivery system, along with an economy that is pouring money into online shopping, those vested in Kroger had reasons to worry. However, Kroger's success transitioning to an online platform and its advantageous demographical footprint has Kroger poised to excel in the ecommerce grocery industry. Kroger's storefront footprint will differentiate them because the numbers are quite substantial, and give Kroger quite the upper hand demographically. Per Business Insider, as of September of 2017, Amazon had 140 fulfillment centers across the United States. Kroger has 44 distribution centers and 2,765 supermarkets. For every one fulfillment center Amazon has, Kroger has 20. Kroger's 20 to 1 storefront ratio over Amazon has me confident in Kroger's ability to outperform Amazon in the online grocery war due to its greater access to its customer base.

(Image Source.)

Quantitative Analysis:

With Kroger's multi-channel revenue success and impressive online sales growth, I believe Kroger is going to grow sales at a slightly greater rate than the U.S. total grocery sales growth rate of 3.6% through FY19. With FY18 revenue of $124,102 million, a 4.2% CAGR would give us a FY19 revenue of $129,314.28 million. Kroger's average net margin over the last five years is 1.65%. Currently, it floats closer to 1.5%, which I'm going to use for this forecast. That would give Kroger a FY19 net income of $1,939.71 million and FY19 EPS of $2.29. Over the past five years, Kroger has traded at an average P/E ratio of 16.5. I personally believe that multiple is slightly high, so I'll use 15. This would give Kroger a FY19 price of $34.35 per share. With Kroger purchased at the current market price of $28.92 per share, a $34.35 per share price target would represent an 18.78% return before dividends and a 20.74% return after dividends, as Kroger provides an annualized dividend of $0.56 per share with a 1.96% yield.

Kroger's FY19 forecasted revenue from grocery sales is $104,145.84 million. Using a 1.5% net margin, we get a FY19 net income from grocery sales of $1,562.19 million, coming to EPS from grocery sales of $1.84. Divide those earnings by our total FY19 EPS forecast of $2.29 and we conclude that Kroger's earnings from grocery sales are in line with last year's, coming in at 80% of total earnings.

With significant competition in the grocery industry, Kroger has seen its net margin compressing. While Kroger is accustom to operating on relatively low net margins, it's always more ideal to see a stabilized or improving net margin. With that being said, Kroger's ability to increase its revenue can continue to build shareholder equity and enable Kroger to provide consistent dividend growth. Kroger will see tight margins for years to come, however, so long as it keeps up with grocery e-commerce growth and provides modest identical sales growth, Kroger will be an investment worth owning.

Conclusion:

Overall, Kroger has demonstrated its longevity and ability to keep up with strong competition, the revolution of ecommerce, and consumer adaptation. Kroger was punished when Amazon stepped into the grocery industry, yet it has proven that it is capable of keeping up with the implementation of an ecommerce platform, establishing successful multi-channel revenue, and growing online sales. Kroger will continue to put resources into its ecommerce platform to stimulate business and give customers a convenient, at-home shopping experience. Kroger has grown strong private label brands and is continually working on improving its in-store shopping experience as well. Kroger is a successful multi-channel revenue company, providing identical sales growth of 1.7% while simultaneously growing online sales by 60%. Worldwide grocery sales are forecasted to grow at favorable rates with larger shares of those sales expected to come from online sales with each proceeding year. Kroger is ready to capitalize on online grocery sales growth while providing stable results from its brick and mortar storefront supermarkets. With that being said, I recommend Kroger as a buy with a FY19 year-end price target of $34.35 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.