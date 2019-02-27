Pluralsight-The Sight Of All Of Those Beat And Raise Quarters

Pluralsight’s Quarter-The picture being painted remains one of hyper-growth

Pluralsight (PS) debuted as a public company back in May of last year. The shares were priced at $15/share and started trading at $20. I wrote an article recommending the name a few weeks later when the shares were $22. A few weeks later, the shares reached as high as $37 and I felt smart. And then the correction came and the share price was halved and I felt quite stupid. Natural splits are no fun to watch, although I took solace that the cause of this one was a share price correction and not a function of operational factors indigenous to the company.

Since touching bottom along with most everything else in early January, the shares have appreciated by about 50%. The company reported earnings recently and essentially investors greeted yet another beat and raise quarter with a big yawn. No doubt some of this reflects the prudent guidance for this company, but in that regard, PS is hardly setting a new trend.

What should readers do from this point forward? Does Pluralsight offer investors a set of favorable investment parameters that make it a good choice for a long-term growth portfolio? Does the company have a substantial competitive edge and a clear path to profitability?

The investment thesis for this company hasn’t changed substantially in the time since it became public. It has developed a stable of authors who produce content that facilitate the development of domain expertise for employees in the IT space. The course catalog is organized into segments that are focused on software development, IT ops and Information and Cyber Security. The courses are further segmented so that they address requirements of data professionals, business professionals, creative professionals, manufacturing and design and architecture and construction. The newest courses are all about implementing Amazon S# storage on AWS and Identity and Access Management on AWS and Building Applications with React and Redux on ES6 (a JavaScript variant). Companies have no real way of developing employees with these skills. It is far more efficient to have employees take these kinds of courses and to hire individuals who have completion certificates in these courses. Many companies actually will pay higher salaries to hires who have PS credentials.

Given what is happening in the world, I do not think it terribly surprising that this company has been highly successful and that its outlook is far stronger than some readers might imagine. It is the ability that this company has to commission content and courses that are necessary to facilitate today’s IT based economy that is a unique capability with long-term hyper-growth characteristics.

Many readers will perhaps put down this article and think that PS shares are too expensive. But of course the expense of the shares relates to the expected growth and the duration of that growth. In the wake of yet another quarter-the 7th actually-that featured enterprise bookings growing above 50%, with a dollar based net retention rate continuing to rise into the mid-high 120% range, my estimate of the company’s EV/S is about 12X for the next 4 quarters. This is average for a 3-year growth rate expectation of 38%. Overall, the company grew its large customer count by 76% year over year, and business customers are now 85% of total billings.

But I think readers have to consider what it is that PS is offering, to whom it is offering its courses and its pricing power and perhaps understand that trying to quantify growth for this kind of capability is a bit like capturing and quantifying the properties of quicksilver. Most readers are aware of the shortage of IT skills and skills necessary to implement AWS. There really just aren’t all that many ways that large enterprises can attack that problem-the courses that this company offers being one of the few ways to train IT professionals to implement AWS-which is why this company can raise prices. In turn, raising prices, allows the company to pay its authors more so that it gets the pick of content creators, which in turn further differentiates its offering and the value it offers to enterprise clients. It is one of those virtuous cycles that seems apparent in retrospect but is not that easy to appreciate in prospect.

Pluralsight has not yet reached non-GAAP profitability, but it has been able to generate positive cash flow over the past two quarters. The improvement to operating cash flow is being driven in part by a very rapid pace of increases in deferred revenues which accelerated in Q4, and which have driven the calculated bookings metric to above expected levels. Bookings growth to commercial accounts has been above 50% for the past 2 years. This has put its free cash-flow to growth metric slightly above average for its growth cohort.

In addition, the company has been able to improve operating performance by driving GAAP opex ratios down noticeably. While revenue growth was 42% year over year for the reported quarter, opex growth was 38%, and some of that relates to one-time expenses from the IPO recognized in this last quarter. Sequentially, opex rose by 6% while revenues increased by 11%. Gross margins on a GAAP basis rose to 75.5% of revenue compared to 70% of revenue in 2017. The company is forecasting that its gross margins will continue to rise this year. Some of the increase in gross margins is being achieved because of a price increase that has recently taken affect. The price uplift is a function of the company’s ability to produce demonstrable skill improvement for users of its courses, something of critical importance when IT skills are in such short supply.

The shares have not attracted much attention on Seeking Alpha although warnings have been posted in articles regarding the company’s valuation as well as the danger to valuation from the expiration of the share option lock-up. I imagine the expiration of the option lock-up did indeed exacerbate the decline of PS this fall.

A deeper dive into the business of Pluralsight-or Its all about strategy.

Pluralsight has focused its efforts on a specific and relatively unique strategy. One of the investment issues when it comes to EdTech has to do with competition. The participants in the market are offering courses. Courses are pretty much fungible-or enterprises can’t discern differences which in business terms amounts to the same thing. The largest seller of on-line courses is a company called Udemy. Rather than me try to compare Udemy and Pluralsight, I thought I would let a professional in the field speak for himself on the subject.

“ Date: March 31, 2018Author: Dustin Davis2 Comments

Wow, being a Pluralsight author, I never thought I’d be writing a post comparing Pluralsight against Udemy (or any other platform). But, here it is!

Recently I’ve been diving into Game development with Unity3D. There are a few books out there, but they’re expensive and usually out-dated or not at the level I need, or just don’t cover the specific topics I’m looking for. While browsing Facebook, I got a targeted ad for a course on building out a full scale RPG on Udemy. Of course, my favorite type of games are RPGs so I clicked on it. The course was almost $300! While I’m not opposed to paying that price, I do tend to hesitate until I can evaluate the content to make sure it has what I need and want.

Anyway, I forgot about it for a while, but during a business trip, I wanted something to do so I went looking for the course and found the kick starter page the authors had setup for the course and reading through the description, there was a link to Udemy to buy the course for $25! So of course I bought it!

That was the start of an addiction. I continued to buy courses from Udemy. Today I just bought two more courses (Build Your Own First Person Shooter / Survival Game in Unity, and Unity Game Development Academy: Make 2D & 3D Games) and now I have over 10 in my library. That sparked me to write this post.

If you’re not aware, I am a Pluralsight author. I’ve authored 3 courses, Code Generation using T4 Templates, Building Extensible Applications with MEF and Ruby and Rail for .NET Developers. I thought Pluralsight was (it still is) awesome and it set the bar pretty high.

What really sets Pluralsight apart from other platforms is the quality of the content. In this, I mean the production value. The screen captures are clean and crisp and the audio is superb. Care is taken to ensure a minimum level of quality. Courses are reviewed for technical accuracy before publishing and to ensure a cohesive flow.

Not to mention Pluralsight has content from some of the biggest names in our industry and with their subscription model, you can binge on unlimited content from your favorite authors.

Now, being an author I have full access (for free) to the Pluralsight library and can watch whatever I want, whenever I want. But since 2011, I have watched only a handful of courses and have only finished 2 (small ones). I’ve already finished 3 of the Udemy courses I purchased and I only started with Udemy about 2 months ago.

What is the difference? I get Pluralsight 100% free for being an author, and I have to pay for Udemy courses. It certainly isn’t due to better quality. Pluralsight has the best quality of any online training company due to their rigid standards, while Udemy doesn’t have much of a quality control (if any at all). Some of the Udemy courses I purchased had terrible audio quality, were not well thought out, had a lot of redundancy and the quality of the video was blurry.

Here is the difference for me. Pluralsight is a great place for entry level developers through senior level developers. Excellent quality, well thought out curriculum and top notch authors. Throw on the subscription model and you have a winning combination that will help someone learn a new technology in a short amount of time."

I am not altogether certain how much I can add to that passage. The reason PS has been, and is likely to remain successful, starts with its ability to sell better content that develops better skill-sets from its course takers. And most buyers of EdTech courses in the IT space seem aware that they get more for their money with PS than from competitors and that has given PS the kind of pricing power that is somewhat unique in the EdTech space.

While not apparent from this passage, the better content that PS is offering is a function of getting better authors and an almost missionary zeal on the part of the company’s leader with regards to focus on a specific area of the EdTech space. Aaron Skonnard is quite well known in the EdTech space and has actually authored numerous courses himself and written many professional articles just in the area in which his company specializes. The fact that a course author is actually also the CEO of PS has been a factor in the success the company has achieved in locating and recruiting the best quality of authors.

In addition, the Pluralsight has a straightforward and effective go to market strategy. It has partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) and of course Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Needless to say, one of the better ways for those companies to sell their services is to have trained professionals who can implement applications on their platforms-it is like having an inside salesforce. Having a certified PS employee who is an expert in their technology is one way of increasing usage for any of those companies, and increasing usage is the basic way those companies can keep their growth rates so high. In other words, the partnerships that PS has with the major web vendors create another virtuous circle in which the web vendors recommend PS courses to their own customers, so that those employees, being experts in specific technologies, can help increase usage. It is a great way of producing multiple wins for the students, their employers and PS.

One of the key developments of the past quarter was the collaboration agreement that was initiated with AWS. PS has 90 enterprise deals teed up so far in which it is co-selling its training services with AWS. PS also works with a number of other major IT vendors including Oracle (ORCL) and Pivotal (PVTL) whose offerings need to be implemented by trained professionals.

In one sense, this company is all about its authors. At this point it has 1500 authors-up a couple of hundred in the past quarter. Of that universe, 84 authors make more than $100k/year and the top author earned $2.5 million last year. At the end of the day, this company is able to attract top authors because they can make more working for PS, and having top authors means that PS can command higher prices and deliver its customers more effective courses. The number of authors is growing more slowly than the revenue growth for the company as a whole, so the average compensation per author is rising, and this in turn leads to a very healthy self-selection process amongst the PS author community.

The company, as mentioned earlier, has been successful in improving its dollar based net expansion rate which reached 128% last quarter compared to 117% at the end of the prior year. While PS already has sold its courses to 70% of the Fortune 500, Mr. Skonnard says that within its customer base, it is only 5% penetrated. One reason why the company’s growth profile is most likely under-estimated has to do with that runway. Most companies really do not know how badly they need a comprehensive training platform. As part of the conference call, the CEO talked about how the top 25 PS users had grown their spend by 20X their first-year payments to the company. The prior quarter that metric had been 18 times and it was 9 times a year ago. While the company obviously focuses lots of attention selling new name accounts, and new name accounts have increased as a percentage of revenue over time, the biggest opportunity for this company, and the one I think that differentiates their business model is how successful they have been in selling more products to their installed base.

Some Thoughts on Guidance, Valuation and a Path to Profitability and Free Cash Flow

Pluralsight is a typical hyper-growth vendor in that while it keeps raising its bar in terms of guidance, the bar is still below its likely actual performance. While I do not think it reasonable to regard any specific transaction as cause for celebration or depression, certainly the alliance with AWS is of some significance. And this company, with revenues projected to be just over $300 million, is far from running into the law of large numbers. The company is projecting that it will achieve 35% growth this current year, which is higher than the prior projection but obviously less than the 42% growth it posted this past year .Given the rate at which customers are increasing their PS spend, I think the odds favor the company continuing to achieve growth that remains above the consensus.

In putting my valuation analysis together, I used a 3-year growth rate of 38%, although that might still prove to be too low given the potential of the AWS alliance and some of the other product initiatives that the company has launched that I have passed over in this article. At a 38% growth rate, the EV/S is about 12X-high,certainly, but as mentioned earlier, average for that growth cohort.

PS, although it is really not quite a software vendor, has a surprisingly similar business model to most hyper-growth IT vendors. Gross margins are high, and are likely to rise. Sales and marketing spend is very high-last quarter sales and marketing spend was 65% of revenues on a GAAP basis. The company spends loads of money on technology and content-the equivalent of research and development, although it has been able to leverage that metric to some degree. Last quarter, spend on technology was 28% of revenues on a GAAP basis. As mentioned, general and administrative costs are excessive, and are likely to be substantially leveraged in the current year. Overall, on a GAAP basis, the operating loss was 48% last quarter compared to 57% in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating losses fell to 18% of revenues last quarter, compared to 46% in the year earlier period.

For the year, the company’s non-GAAP operating loss margin was 23%. The company, unlike many peer enterprises, does not forecast specific non-GAAP operating margin percentage operating income. But using the non-GAAP EPS loss it is forecasting would produce a non-GAAP operating margin loss of around 10%. If revenue growth exceeds the forecast model, the company should reach break-even or above operating profitability in its Q4/2019.

As mentioned, last quarter was the 2nd in which PS had positive operating cash flow. The company doesn’t forecast that metric, and often it is significantly influenced by balance sheet items. There is not enough history for anyone to try to forecast quarterly cash flow. I think it is possible that in a year with greater than anticipated revenue growth, and the likelihood of a concomitant increase in bookings and therefore deferred revenue balances, the company might achieve positive free cash flow at a marginal level in 2019. With that forecast PS shares are a bit above average in terms of free cash flow margins /growth rate.

The company is still not well known-only 9 analysts publish on the name. I think its competitive moat can be very well documented-indeed the passage I quoted does a better job of that than my poor keyboard ever could. Companies in a high-growth space, with a demonstrable product differentiation and lead by a visionary CEO most often are highly valued and are most likely to produce better than expected operational results. That is the case with PS and I think it is likely to produce positive alpha over the coming year.

