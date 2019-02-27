Medtronic (MDT) Presents at 8th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) 8th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference February 27, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Martha – Head-Restorative Therapies Group

Conference Call Participants

Danielle Antalffy – Leerink

Danielle Antalffy

Okay. Good morning, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us on the first day of our Leerink – SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Danielle Antalffy, one of the med-tech analysts here, and we are very lucky to have with us from Medtronic, Geoff Martha, Head of the Restorative Therapies Group, as well as out in the crowd, Ryan Weispfenning, Head of Investor Relations. So we'll kick off.

Geoff, I think has a few slides to go over and then we'll kick into Q&A.

Geoff Martha

All right. Sure. Thanks, Danielle. Thanks for everybody who's live in the room and online. Look, really excited to be here today. This is a really exciting time for RTG in particular in terms of how our markets are performing in the growth opportunities and kind of where we are with our innovation. So I'm looking forward to walking through some of that today and then open it up to Q&A.

But, first, I mean, I’ve a couple of slides, first our forward-looking statement. You can find this on our website. And – okay. So I just have really just three slides here; first to ground you on RTG because it is a pretty diverse portfolio and a lot of people when we – a lot of analysts and investors when they look at Medtronic, they really focused on the cardiology piece historically. But in the last few years Restorative Therapies Group has really accelerated our growth and become a much bigger part of the company. You see our FY 2018 numbers here of $7.7 billion and FY 2019, which were in Q4, will be over $8 billion here. So these are historic numbers.

What I want to, draw your attention to is how we're organized here on the right. So Restorative Therapies Group is really all of the neuroscience-related businesses and Medtronic, including spine. And you can see how we've organized ourselves into three large business units; Spine, Brain Therapies and Pain Therapies, and then a group of other businesses, which we call Specialty Therapies.

But the important piece here is to note is that we have underneath those business units, 13 smaller business units that lineup that we call – they're run by General Managers. And this is something that we did about four years ago, is make this switch to have – to make RTG, I'll say smaller and more focused on the front-end. So we have a unique General Manager running each one of these business segments. You see the 13 that wakes up every day, goes about every night thinking about that set of conditions, which you see at the bottom of the page, that specialist physician group as their call point and the therapy innovation in their segment. And that's what their lives is all about.

And this has helped us, one, really get the innovation engine going for RTG and it helps us to stay on top of a lot of these focused competitors. We have your big traditional competitors, multilane competitors like the Stryker, et cetera. But then we have your Abbott and Boston Scientific, but then you have a lot of these focus niche competitors that have come up over the years. And those are the one, I’d say, 5, 10 years ago, would sneak up on us and take some share and this structure has really boarded that and really got our innovation going and our growth going.

So, one – the other thing I'd say is unique to RTG is you see that neurosurgery-enabling technologies bucket at the bottom, that business is about $1 billion for us and it's very unique and that’s where we are enabling technologies, what that is intraoperative imaging, navigation, robotics. We have a spine robotic, we're coming out with a cranial robot. This is our surgical tools portfolio and this business is unique and has been enabling technologies. They are working specifically at the procedural level with our other therapy businesses. And that is unique, where you have a scaled, what I’d call, enabling technologies portfolio combined with a therapy portfolio and it really helps us to differentiate ourselves at the procedural level.

And I'll talk a little bit about that, for example, spine robotics is one with the Mazor acquisition. We have a – if you add up all of our enabling technologies, specifically used for spine, plus our Spine business, that's a $3 billion a year business, okay? Growing it for us 4.5% to 5% when you add that all up, that's navigation for spine, that's robotics, that's intraoperative imaging, that's our surgical tools plus our spine implants and our biologics.

Now what the enabling technology does is differentiate us at the procedural level so spine procedures and allows us to pull-through more implants and other consumables like surgical tools. So of that, $3 billion of revenue, I'd say 85% to 90% of the EBIT of the profit comes from the implants and the surgical tool consumables. And so having that ecosystem combined with therapy is really is a unique differentiator. And we apply that, that's just for spine, we have the same for deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's and ENT and other areas as well. We're working on it for Neurovascular. So it’s something that's unique growth driver for RTG.

Now, you see in the chart below, I'll start at the bottom of the page, you see the growth trajectory here. And really FY 2016 actually is a little overstated in terms of – it's accurate, but a big part of that is inorganic because that is when we did the Covidien acquisition and the Neurovascular portfolio was put into RTG. So if you back out the Neurovascular portfolio, RTG was growing under 2% in FY 2016. It jumped up to about 4% in FY 2017. In FY 2018, a little – about 4% again, and we were held up a little bit by the hurricane. And then you see in FY 2019, our guidance for the year is 5.5% to 6%. So you see a nice trajectory of growth in RTG.

Primary reason for that is innovation. Two things; one is the innovation. How we did that innovation was I talked about that General Manager structure on the last page just focus. At Medtronic, we have the technology, we just need to focus. And that General Manager structure helped us focus, prioritize, make the right trade-offs and then we made some leadership changes about four years ago. And I believe we've got the right team with the accountable culture and now that we're 3.5, 4 years into this journey, you’re starting to see those results.

Specifically on the therapy innovation, what has changed? Our big – these are our big growth drivers that you see here; three therapy related and then a regional one with China; Neurovascular, pain, therapies and then spine.

So Neurovascular, I mean, look this market really driven by acute ischemic stroke is growing , I don’t know, like 20% – today about 20%, last year, maybe 25%. It's a strong growth driver. We see a high double-digit growth far out in the future given the infancy of mechanical thrombectomy and aspiration in treating large-vessel occlusions, which is a huge healthcare need. And over the last couple of years, you see indication expansion for stroke was the window gets longer, and we've got a market-leading portfolio of products that we've expanded, building out our – we pioneered mechanical thrombectomy but over the last couple of years, we've added aspiration to that.

And then on the hemorrhagic stroke side, we were number four. Now I think we're number one or number two in market share on hemorrhagic stroke. We've build out coil portfolio. So really expanded our portfolio. Now we're working on with the health systems around the world on patient pathways to get stroke, acute ischemic stroke patients from the onset of stroke into that interventional suite within that window of time, within that 24 hours and ideally a lot faster than that.

That's a new thing for health systems and that's helping expand the market. So that's what happening in neurovascular is really accelerated our growth pain therapy really driven by Pain Stim. And we launch the project Intellis with the evolve workflow and that's been a game-changer. Just a year ago, a little over a year ago, that business is $300 million business, shrinking 10% a year. We launched Intellis and now we are growing what we had growth the as high as 35% in the quarter, but it's a strong double-digit growth business for us with great technology in the Intellis platform, great outcomes with the evolved workflow and we just announced interim results of our trial, the vectors trial.

So a lot going on in pain therapies and really just relaunching our targeted drug delivery platform that had been under – it's under our consented to relaunch that product and got that business back to growth.

Finally, spine here. With the launch, we've redone our launch a new implant products, but the really exciting thing is the Surgical Synergy, the integration of our enabling technologies, navigation, robotics, even that business has helped us accelerate that business. Again, three years ago back in that FY 2015 time frame, that business was a big business shrinking about 5% a year. Now the core spine business is bounced around between flat and a positive 2%, growing at or around the market. And I think with Mazor, we're going to be able to take that too, increase that by a couple of basis points of growth.

And then finally, China. China is a big growth driver for us. RTG, we grew 18% in China last quarter. It's a big independent growth driver for us across all of RTG. So those four areas are where were really driven the acceleration of growth, but the – I'm even more excited as we look forward. So here's a couple of product launches that I pointed out. One, we're in the midst of the big one here is launching Mazor edition so we took the Mazor system, which is leading spine robotic system out there by far in terms of installed base and in terms of units sold per quarter. And then we've integrated, fully integrated our navigation system into stealth. That's by far, the leading market share navigation in spine, has been for a long time, fully integrated that, great workflow and now, tied that to our implant and we're in the process of launching that right now.

As well, I mentioned earlier, in neurovascular, Riptide Aspiration System for aspiration system that was a gap in our portfolio, we launched the aspiration system in two different catheter sizes and over – every core quarter you hear that is going to take share from the competition. And then as you look forward, we got some exciting things going here. We had a bolus of innovation in the second half of 2018 through the first half of 2019 that's really driven that growth on the prior side. And then we have another bolus of innovation happening late in 2020 that will drive growth in 2021. So you see an acceleration in RTG in the second half of really 2018 through FY 2019. And then it kind of hold steady in FY 2020 and then we've another bolus of innovation towards the end of 2020 and into 2021 that will drive another incremental growth.

And so look, we're still launching stuff that can maintain our growth in FY 2020. We have a next-generation solitaire spent coming out here in a couple of months. We just released the data from our vectors trial for Pain Stim that showed a 91% trial success that's really helping us get competitive DUCs over to our Pain Stim platform that we're looking for, not just technology but clinical data results. We now have that so that's helping us continue the momentum with Intellis.

And then we have a couple of other product launches that like – you see in the bottom center there, our neuro monitoring for ENT business. Not on the page is our new surgical drill platform. These are launching in the next couple of months. They will have an impact in FY 2020. They will help us maintain that mid-single-digit growth. But there are three big ones, the two for DBS, the primary sensing device that's late FY 2020, where you're going to be able to sense in the brain, which is a first step to closing the loop for DBS therapy. This is going to be game changing [indiscernible] academic medical centers jumping on this because they record signals in the brain, which is new and they're going to be able to drive a lot of research for that. That's where the new device that goes with that.

That will be the first step to us closing the loop. So you have a closed-loop system in the brain, so we'll do a big trial around that. That's going to attract a lot of interest in the market. Speaking of DBS, two years later after that, launching a cranial mounted system, which is taking the DBS unit, shrinking it down to a couple of see like [indiscernible] on the scalp versus in a pocket in your chest, eliminating the leads that go up through your neck and it will be rechargeable. It takes away a lot of the patient berries. Again, that will be very disruptive.

And then our overactive bladder business, nurse modulation that you don't hear a whole lot about [indiscernible] Medtronic has been growing mid-single digits. We have very high market share for the first time. We're just starting to get competition this year. A little over a year from now, we're launching a new device that's fully rechargeable, fully MRI with our battery technology that really you saw the benefit of that Intellis.

So these things are all disruptive to their markets and they're already high-growth markets and then you had a disruptive technology to it. You can see why we're so excited about where we stand in RTG. [Technical difficulty] independent business retain stamp and dependent business for DBS and independent business for the overactive bladder. And they are focused on the innovation just for those specially conditions, just for those call points, and what you find is that every part of the portfolio gets a really granular analysis, and you know your competitive landscape in a much more granular way. And you can see what the horizon looks like versus when it's all grouped together. And what we found is a lot more creativity in the innovation ideas, not just technology but some services to augment technology, better relationship with the physicians, closer relationships with them in a faster feedback loop from the physicians to provide us with a lot of our innovation ideas back to our engineering teams that are all dedicated around that.

So dedicated engineering teams, upstream marketing, general managers, for each of these those 13 segments, that has really gotten the innovation going. Now how do you pay for that? Well, what we do this if you think about it, RTG over the last 10 years is basically built up from a lot of acquisitions and each one of these acquisitions comes with a new – their own factory or two, dedicated like their own communications team, marketing team, controllership group, finance team, legal team and we never really – what we've done now start to look at these functions across all of RTG in some cases across all of Medtronic.

And pull them out of the business units and have those enabling functions, which aren't really tied to the front in the business or your innovation, serve all of RTG. And so we got a lot of leverage out of that and the biggest area we got leverage is in operations. These factors are expensive and when you start to combine them together or outsource certain things to contract manufacturers, you've got a lot of – I think we dropped our cost of goods sold dramatically, our cost of goods sold has gone down 5%, 6% a year, which is dramatic.

And then some of that has gone to a margin expansion, as you Medtronic as a whole has committed to 40 to 50 basis point a year operating margin expansion. So we have to contribute to that and quite frankly, RTG has been over contributing to that or over that average. And then some of it, we get to keep to drive – to pay for the General Manager structure, to pay for R&D. Our R&D has gone up quite a bit over the last couple of years as a percentage of sales then the dollars.

So those moves on the enabling functions, particularly in operations, have given us oxygen to, one, contribute to the Medtronic operating margin expansion; two, fund that General Manager structure; and three, help us increase our, including the General Manager structure, increase resources around, in some cases, direct distribution and then increase our R&D as a percentage of sales and just overall.

Q - Danielle Antalffy

So, is it the right way to look at it like each of the 13 sub-businesses or whatever you want to call them, are their own – they operate almost as their own individual business, that's what makes you more nimble, more able to compete with the focused competitors?

A - Geoff Martha

Yes, with a couple of exceptions like, for example, the enabling technologies is one of the 13. They don't operate completely and what I mean by that is on their own is their job and then we put new leadership in there and hire and let this expectation is they're not getting measured on how many navigation systems they sold, that's one of their measures but they're not successful unless – I'll use the spine example. They're not successful unless that Spine business unit hits its number. They're a key driver in differentiating our spine implants, and I don't want them walking around patting themselves in the back because they hit their plans selling navigation. But if that navigation or the Mazor units aren't driving incremental spine implants, then they're not successful.

So that's the one business where we've tied them and not just to their individual metrics on units on capital equipment sold but a very big component of their success will come really if spine is more successful, DBS is more successful, only the businesses that we have tangible linkages. If there's no tangible linkage, I can't hold them to account but that business isn't completely independent, the others are.

Q - Danielle Antalffy

Okay, got it. Understood. So may be let's look – take a look forward now guiding for fiscal 2019, which is almost over, only a quarter left there. That means 5.5% to 6% for RTG. You talked about the product cycle and how – so how – what are the puts and takes to that 5.5% to 6%? Number one. And how do we think about based on what you said, the next product cycle through more coming late 2020 into 2021, how do we think about the next 12 to 18 months or 24 months.

A - Geoff Martha

Sure. So for Q4, the puts and takes a little bit of what you saw I think in Q3, on the positive side, Neurovascular continues to overperform beyond what we have in our models, right? And it's been double-digit. A lot of it's driven by ischemic stroke. Our aspirational launch is helping and that business is just so focused and so connected with the patients, the conditions, the physicians. They're just doing very well. There's upside there. The other place we've seen upside is our enabling technologies business unit, which I told you about $1 billion that's were all the navigation, imaging. Mazor plus our StealthStation is still – we launched that 18 months ago. It's really hitting the peak.

So it's between StealthStation, S8 Navigation for spine and cranial procedures. Plus Mazor, that business is overperforming our forecast. So those are the two upsides. Where we've seen softness, we saw the spine is not like last quarter or relatively flat in prior quarters, it had been 2% to 3% – 2% or so. So it's a little softer than I expect it to be and I think it should be. So there – we're watching that. Although seen the pick up. And Pain Stim, the markets slow down a little bit. You saw that in some of our competitors and their calendar year Q4 results, and we've seen a little bit of that. We saw a little at the end of our Q3.

Now it is starting – trials are starting to pick back up but it did have of a wall and then it caught us – it was a little softer than prior quarters. So Pain – I'm watching Pain Stim and spine and its potential softness, but our enabling technologies and Neurovascular are the upside. That's for Q4. As we look out into like I said, FY 2020, we're looking to hold that mid-single-digit growth and be – we're forecasted yet or publicized our RTG-specific numbers for FY 2020. So we're in line with that corporate average that you heard that Karen and Omar talk about.

And we feel good – we feel really good about that. Still momentum from products we're launching – we launched in FY 2019. Plus like I said, some of the products we're launching like MRI our system, which is in a couple of month, our next gen solid solitaire stent is in a couple of months. Our nerve monitoring for ENT business, which is another business that's done really well. All these things will help us maintain. Now Mazor, we're in the process of launching but the impact on spine revenue or trail by a couple of quarters and you'll see that really, you'll feel that towards the end of 2020 and really into 2021.

And then like I said on the prior page here that I – we had, things like the DBS sensing that launches at the FY – at the end of FY 2020 and our InterStim Micra that isn’t in 2021, those will be big jumps for us. So you you'll see our DBS business which is now shrinking because of competition, new competition coming in, we'll jump – I would expect something like DB or Pain Stim where we were shrinking in that case double digits like 10% a quarter, now we jumped up to 20%, 30% growth a quarter.

I think you'll see something similar in effect from DBS when we launch the primary cell. And then you've got InterStim Micra launch in 2021. That's why we're saying there's a wave, that's a huge wave of innovation. You'll feel the impact of – on our spine implants from Mazor really towards the end of 2020 into 2021. You'll – and then you'll launch that sensing device for DBS and our InterStim Micra. Those are game-changers for us, and that's why we're really bullish. We feel good about 2020, but we feel great about 2021.

Q - Danielle Antalffy

That's great. Looks like we are out of time. So thank you so much, Geoff for everything.

Geoff Martha

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -