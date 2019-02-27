Tesla Self-Driving: Now What?

The reason explains why Tesla doesn't seem to be testing self-driving, but it doesn't erase a past liability to its customers.

This Tesla could be testing a semblance of self-driving. But the California DMV wouldn't know it.

I’ve long stated that Tesla (TSLA) faced a difficult road to come good on its self-driving promises (I, II, III, IV). It’s to be reminded that Tesla started selling cars with the promise they have all the necessary hardware for full self-driving (Level 4 or 5) during October 2016.

Every year, we get another set of data which tells us how most competitors trying to deliver self-driving are doing. This set of data, comprised by the California DMV Authonomous Vehicles Disengagement Reports, is the most comprehensive, publicly-available information on how far along self-driving efforts are.

These reports give us information regarding self-driving testing in California public roads. Miles traveled, number of relevant disengagements and the conditions they happened in. For 2018, 29 companies conducted actual testing in California public roads.

How Did Tesla Do In 2018?

For Tesla, things in 2018 looked much the same as during the “2017 testing season.” Tesla conducted no self-driving testing in California public roads. As always, Tesla claims it conducted testing everywhere but there:

Tesla conducts testing to develop autonomous vehicles via simulation, in laboratories, on test tracks, and on public roads in various locations around the world. Additionally, because Tesla is the only participant in the program that has a fleet of hundreds of thousands of customer-owned vehicles that test autonomous technology in “shadow-mode” during their normal operation, Tesla is able to learn from billions of miles of real-world driving to develop its autonomous technology. In “shadow mode,” we may run features in the background without actuating vehicle controls or receive data back about roadway situations we are specifically targeting in order to train our system to perform better in the real world. We analyze this data from our customer fleet via over-the-air transmissions. These techniques help Tesla to safely develop improvements to our existing Autopilot advanced driver assistance system and future self-driving system.

The notion that Tesla is testing as much as the others needs to be taken with a large salty rock. After all, even Tesla’s “employee self-driving program” turned out to be bogus (either that, you’re willing to believe that only non-California employees participated in it).

Now, I don’t mean to say that Tesla hasn’t been conducting any self-driving trials at all. What I do mean to say is that the testing Tesla is conducting does not fall under the California reporting requirements. The true reason why it doesn’t is rather obvious: Tesla is testing systems that still require driver attention at all times.

“What am I saying?” you might think. After all, the others also have safety drivers while testing, so why would Tesla be any different? And why would such testing not fall under the reporting rules?

The reason is simple. Although all the California self-driving reported testing included safety drivers, the technology being tested was “autonomous technology,” and the reporting refers to events which happened while under “autonomous mode.”

Autonomous technology means (bold is mine):

…technology that has the capability to drive a vehicle without the active physical control or monitoring by a human operator.

Therein lies the key concept. Tesla is surely testing more advanced Autopilot versions, many of which will be much more capable than those already deployed in customers’ vehicles. Many of the newer versions being tested by Tesla will handle intersections, traffic lights, taking sideroads and all kinds of stuff which, if demo’d to the general public, would look just as much “self-driving” as a demo by Waymo or Cruise Automation.

Yet, there’s a conceptual difference – large enough to put that testing, which is surely happening in California – beyond the California purview. The difference is that Tesla itself doesn’t expect this technology to not require monitoring by a human operator.

Maybe you’ll rage on this one. Maybe you won’t believe me. So it’s perhaps better that I bring forth someone more authoritative, like Elon Musk himself. As Musk stated in a recent Ark Invest podcast (bold is mine):

I think we will be feature complete, full self-driving, this year – meaning the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up and take you all the way to your destination without intervention, this year. I would say I am of certain of that. That is not a question mark. However, people sometimes will extrapolate that to mean now it works with 100 percent certainty, requires no observation, perfectly. This is not the case.

Of course, Musk then repeats the prediction that one day (two years down the road) it might be different. But that kind of “It’s two years out” prediction has remained very stable over time, and is not to be trusted.

Putting it all together:

Tesla did not conduct testing for actual self-driving cars in California public roads during 2018.

It’s very likely that the main reason Tesla didn’t conduct this kind of testing is that the testing it’s doing is still for a feature where driver monitoring remains required. This small nuance means such testing would not fall within the scope of California’s disengagement reporting.

What About The Others?

Miles Driven

Tesla remains outside the race for delivering a fully self-driving car. However, a growing pack of competitors is still going furiously at it. In terms of miles driven, this is how testing on California public roads looked like during 2018:

As with 2017, Google Waymo (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and General Motors Cruise (GM) continued to have a large lead in terms of test miles driven. The listed players are those which conducted testing (so they have some miles driven). The scale at which Waymo and Cruise operate is such that many of the others are indistinguishable from zero (though they are not zero … even 5,000 miles looks like zero).

Miles Driven Per Disengagement

Miles driven per disengagement is arguably the best ratio to know how far along each player is on the road to delivering self driving.

However, circumstances also matter. Oftentimes the testing will be in highway-only situations, where the environment is much easier. Or testing will be in the harshest of San Francisco’s traffic, like Cruise does.

Still, this is how things looked during 2018:

There are several observations to be made:

Waymo continues to lead by a large margin . Cruise continues to be the most relevant challenges. Arguably, looking at this metric alone, Cruise would be about one year behind Waymo in its development. However, one also could argue that Cruise is testing in a harsher environment, so the gap might be smaller than it looks.

. Cruise continues to be the most relevant challenges. Arguably, looking at this metric alone, Cruise would be about one year behind Waymo in its development. However, one also could argue that Cruise is testing in a harsher environment, so the gap might be smaller than it looks. All main players continue to improve rapidly when compared to 2017.

when compared to 2017. Regarding Apple (AAPL), I’m only considering part of the data, later in the year, regarding relevant disengagements. Still, Apple is evolving rapidly.

Several startups also are doing well , though they still show a gap to the main players. The leading players seem to be going with the same structural solution (involving large scale high resolution curated mapping, LIDAR usage and strict operational domains), so late starters have it easier catching up and also gain from cross pollination. It should be noted here that Tesla’s approach does not gain from these dynamics because Tesla relies on a different structural solution (machine vision only, no strict operational domain, no large scale high resolution curated mapping).

, though they still show a gap to the main players. The leading players seem to be going with the same structural solution (involving large scale high resolution curated mapping, LIDAR usage and strict operational domains), so late starters have it easier catching up and also gain from cross pollination. It should be noted here that Tesla’s approach does not gain from these dynamics because Tesla relies on a different structural solution (machine vision only, no strict operational domain, no large scale high resolution curated mapping). The testing is consistent with Waymo being very near the levels required to start deploying pilot commercial operations. At the same time, lots of ancillary functions are likely required to support such operations – beyond just the car being able to navigate effectively and safely. For instance, a remote operation infrastructure will likely be necessary to handle exceptions. While a car might by itself generate few exceptions over time, a large fleet of them will generate exceptions continuously.

Conclusion

The conclusion is much the same as the one prompted by the 2017 data. Waymo still leads the self-driving race. GM is a close challenger. Many startups also are up and coming and improving rapidly, which is being made easier by the nature of the technology and the similar structural approaches to the solution.

Self driving is getting closer. Tesla, however, isn’t really participating in this race. For now, it continues to look as if Tesla is mostly trying to achieve a semblance of self driving where the driver will still need to monitor the system’s operation and safety. Needless to say, this excludes any use of Teslas as truly autonomous shared vehicles. It’s also not what customers were sold from October 2016 onwards, so Tesla continues to have a large self-driving liability that hasn’t yet been recognized by the company.

Finally, Tesla has even stopped selling the self-driving feature (it’s no longer an option on the order page). Again, this shows that Tesla’s ultimate objective has shifted from providing true self-driving. It has arguably shifted to liability containment, where the solution will be delivering the semblance of self-driving while requiring the driver to monitor the system and assume all responsibility.

An Aside – Timing Tesla

Tesla should be about to announce the unveiling of the Tesla Model Y. And then, you’ll have the unveiling proper (probably during the last few days of March). Usually, this kind of event sets up a “buy the rumor, sell the news” effect which tends to last until the very day of the unveiling.

As a result, for those wanting to sell short Tesla, the day of the Model Y unveiling is probably a good day to do it. Doing it sooner risks some grief into the event (unless the market or other developments affect the stock).

