Chuck Magro – Chief Executive Officer

Steve Byrne

It's my pleasure to host Chuck Magro, CEO of Nutrien, for the next presentation. Chuck has been with the Nutrien and formerly Agrium for about 10 years. He had a variety of roles. He’s on operation, finance and then became CEO of Nutrien, formerly Agrium. Previously, he had a very long and productive career at NOVA Chemicals. It's a pleasure to have you Chuck – have you here Chuck. Jeff Holzman is also here in the audience if you want to speak to IR. Over to you.

Chuck Magro

Thank you. Hi, everyone. What I thought I would do is I'm going to speak for just about 10 or 15 minutes and then we can get into the fireside chat. Before we get started with some formal remarks, I just want to make a few comments about the transaction that we announced just last night. So I'm very pleased to announce that we did reach a deal to acquire 100% of Ruralco Holdings Limited.

For those that don't know Ruralco, they’re a leading Australian ag retail business. They've got about $1.8 billion of revenue in over 200 retail facilities in Australia. For us, this is just an excellent fit strategically for Nutrien. It's in a market that we know well and we have a proven track record in. The deal is highly accretive with a purchase price of 4.40 per share Australian, this represents a 7.8 EV-to-EBITDA multiple based on 2019 consensus numbers. And this is all pre-synergy. We expect that post synergy. We will be actually below six time EV-to-EBITDA multiple.

We believe the combination of Landmark and Ruralco will bring value to Australian farmers, both sets the shareholders as well as the communities where we live and work in Australia. So those are my remarks on Ruralco and we can certainly take your questions after the rest of my remarks.

Nutrien is a global leader in agriculture. We have unprecedented financial strength and stability, not to mention a very unique ability to grow shareholder value across the ag cycle. I think it's a great story. And what I'd like to do just in a few minutes is just walk you through an overview of the company, talk a little bit about the market fundamentals, which we do see and think are improving and then talk a little bit about our allocation of capital priorities.

This is one of my favorite charts of the entire presentation. This shows Nutrien basically on one sheet of paper. And what you can see is that we're a vertically integrated crop inputs company. We've got over 30 million tons of fertilizer production capacity, about 27 million tons of sales last year, 500 wholesale distribution points, 1,700 retail location. And these are some of the highest quality lowest cost assets in the world. And putting this – these assets together under one organization provides the platform that is both unique and value enhancing.

The integration allows us to have higher asset utilization rates, lower supply chain costs, and very stable cash flows. The integrated platform is very valuable because in this business moving bulk commodities at a low cost is really the key to success. And this supply chain really doesn't exist anywhere else. So it's a strong competitive advantage and it allows us to create significant value.

You can see from this chart that our EBITDA is also very well diversified among our top tier businesses. We continue to grow our retail business, which provides stable earnings and accounts for about a third of our overall EBITDA. And then we have about two thirds of our business that is fertilizer base with the world's top position in potash and a top three position in nitrogen. The chart on the right shows our historical and projected EBITDA. 2018 was the first year as Nutrien and we delivered a 32% increase in EBITDA that we were up almost $1 billion over 2017. As we look at 2019, we expect our EBITDA to exceed last year by about 18% based on the midpoint of our guidance. And we see further opportunities for significant earnings growth and business improvement in 2019.

We also delivered on all of our strategic priorities we set for ourselves last year. At the end of 2018, we achieved run rate synergies of $521 million, which exceeded our initial target in just 12 months. We then of course increased our target by 20% to $600 million. We also received $5.3 billion in net proceeds from the sale of our equity investments in SQM, ICL and APC, which again exceeded our initial expectations of $4.5 billion to $5 billion. The equity proceeds along with strong operating cash flows provided significant opportunity for us to return cash to shareholders and to grow our business.

In fact, we have returned $2.8 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. We paid nearly $1 billion in dividends last year, which was a 17% increase over legacy companies combined payout and then we announced a further increase of 7.5% in our dividends for 2019. Last year, we repurchased 42 million shares at an average price of less than $51 per share, so very attractive valuation and this represented about 7% of our shares outstanding and we did that in 12 months.

Retail also had a very successful year in terms of delivering on its strategic priority. 2018 was a very strong year for our tuck-in program. We acquired about 50 locations in the U.S. and Australia, representing about $400 million in annual sales. Also in July, we launched our integrated digital platform. We've had strong customer support. And by the end of 2018, we had over 50% of our North American revenue base signed up on the new platform. The platform is leading edge and complements our existing supply chain, agronomist network and our product offerings.

In potash, we increased our sales by 1.3 million tons last year and lowered our cash cost of product by 9%. This places us as the largest and one of the lowest cost producers of potash in the world. We generated an impressive $2 billion in free cash flow in 2018, a 53% increase over 2017. This does reflect the strength of our integrated model, the merger synergies and improving market fundamentals. And on our balance sheet, we ended the year with a very strong balance sheet and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.6 times. The strength of our balance sheet puts us in a just a tremendous opportunity to execute against our strategy.

A little on the markets now, as we look forward, we do see supportive environment for the first half of 2019. Global stocks to use ratios are improving for most major crop, except for soybeans. Corn inventories are at the lowest level we've seen in five to six years. Given the futures prices for both corn and soybeans, we do expect the U.S. growers will increase corn acreage to some up by – somewhere between 2 and 4 million acres to replace soybeans and we also expect stable slightly higher cotton acreage in the United States.

We're also seeing good grower sentiment across North America. Our U.S. grower prepay, which we consider to be a barometer for farmers sentiment is actually up year-over-year 2018 versus 2017. And given the outlet for crop acreage and the weather challenges we saw in last fall, we expect strong demand for all crop inputs in a very busy spring season. We also believe we can continue to grow our business – our retail business for the foreseeable future, and that is a top priority for us, which we’ll think allow us to generate significant returns over time.

Moving to the potash business, we estimate that global potash demand finished 2018 at a record 66.5 million tons. We expect another record in 2019 somewhere between 67 million tons and 69 million tons and expect continued strength in our core markets such as Brazil, Latin America, China and Africa. In China, Chinese potash inventories we believe are at 10 year low as a result of the inventory draw down in 2018 that we do see really good demand coming out of China for potash.

We've also seen slower than expected ramp up of the projects, which are typical or normal for potash project and some reduction in capacity from mine reaching their end of life, about 4 million tons expected to shutdown by 2020, so all these factors have led to strengthening potash pricing. I fully recognize that some people are concerned about the new supply coming online in the medium-term outlook for potash. I would say demand is the key. The new capacity is coming, but can be absorbed by the market if demand grows at the historical rate of about 2.5%. And you can see from this chart that by 2020 to 2022, the utilization rates will actually be quite high.

Moving to nitrogen, this market is huge, 150 million tons and for many years the market has grown at about 2% per year. The industry also built significant capacity at the last peak and the new capacity is now mostly operational once we get past this year. So we expect the nitrogen market to continue to tighten from its bottom that we saw in 2016 particularly as the pace of the new capacity additions slows dramatically after this year. So we believe this is good news for our business since we are now one of the largest nitrogen producers in the world.

And with North American gas price is expected to remain relatively stable, we do see margin expansion opportunity for our North American business. In fact, AECO Gas, which is the Alberta gas, is priced now under $1.50 per MMBtu so far in 2019 and about a third of our nitrogen business is on AECO Gas. So we are optimistic about 2019 especially the first half. We are very optimistic over the next two to three years and beyond and I'd like to talk quickly just about our capital allocation priorities.

The fundamentals, as I mentioned, are improving. And this will create significant value just by itself. In fact, the torque on our earnings is very impressive. For every $25 a ton in fertilizer price, it's about $650 million of EBITDA, or $0.75 a share in EPS. And considering that we are still well below mid pricing levels and significantly below reinvestment economics, it's only a matter of time before we will see significant value creation. Maintaining a sustainable and growing dividend remains the top priority and is underpinned by the growth instability of the retail business.

We are targeting 40% to 60% of free cash flow reallocated to the dividend and this dividend policy will provide significant value to shareholders at the bottom of the cycle, but allow us ample cash to continue to grow the business throughout the cycle. And last week, we announced the renewal of a 5% buyback program. We see this as an excellent opportunity to generate shareholder value.

So just to conclude, Nutrien is a leader in the crop inputs industry with unprecedented financial strength and stability. We do have a clear pathway to deliver on the $600 million of synergy. We expect strong and growing free cash flow from base operations throughout the next several years and we do have significant leverage for the nutrient crop cycle and attractive opportunities moving forward. So with that, I'll sit down and have Steve a whole bunch of questions.

Steve Byrne

So, Chuck, I appreciate you’re holding that press release on the Ruralco this morning, but I had to try to scramble to review that. Is that acquisition involves areas that are new to Nutrien, something with livestock and water management. Are those areas that you welcome and potentially could broaden or are those a little bit one-offs?

Chuck Magro

Yeah, it's a great question. So, first of all, it's a great strategic fit for us. We think that – if you look at what we've done in Landmark, so we bought Landmark, our Australian business in 2010 and at that time that business had about 3% to 4% margin and now you look at that business just a few years later and they have close to 9% EBITDA margin. So it's a market – we understand it's a market that we have a great management team and the combination of Landmark with Ruralco will make even stronger business.

We are in most of the businesses as that currently Ruralco operate, so we do have a livestock export business. Of course, our agronomy services businesses are the same, but Ruralco also has a water business, which looks very attractive and that would be a new business for us, selling irrigation information and equipment as well as water management right and even water exploration business. And it's a very profitable business for them and we're looking forward to having that as part of the overall portfolio.

Steve Byrne

You recently established a relationship with Lindsay on water management. Is that more on the digital platform or is it more similar to this Ruralco?

Chuck Magro

Yeah, there's probably going to be a good opportunity with the Ruralco water business to integrate that beyond Australia and move those – that business to the rest of our network. The arrangement with Lindsay was the first arrangement that we've used with our digital platform. So the Nutrien digital platform has really three dimensions. We have a commercial dimension where farmers can now sign into the system, look at their invoices and pay their bills and that's really important that we have a really large section of agronomy services, everything from looking at predictive analytics around yields with different combinations of chemistry and fertilizer.

And that's a really big growing part of our digital platform. And then just last July, we launched our ecommerce platform and we've seen just tremendous uptake from growers on our ecommerce platform. The relationship with Lindsay now is to try to get access to our customers through our digital platform with a service that is not core for us, its close for Lindsey and we have a sharing arrangement with them to allow them to kind of access our customers because we have a lot of them with – through our digital interface. And so, it's a win-win for us and for Lindsay, but it also provides Nutrien customers with what we think is a leading irrigation company, services and product direct to them through our digital platform. So we see that as a first step in a really successful model where we can leverage our digital interface with products that may not be core for Nutrien and it will help us continue to invest in our digital platform as well.

Steve Byrne

Does this Ruralco acquisition give you the density advantages that you have with the U.S. model?

Chuck Magro

Certainly with the combination of the two companies we’re going to be a larger and we think that we'll be able to take out costs and we'll have continued growing leverage, I think with our supply base. And hopefully, what we'll see is that that all those benefits will flow right to the Australian farmer. And we've been able to demonstrate that even in Landmark itself as we've grown our business over the last seven or eight years, our margins have expanded, but also I think our farmers have seen the benefit of a larger company because we now have our Loveland products selling very robustly. So these are new products that drive yield to help farmers, the proven seeds.

So our canola seed genetics is homegrown in Saskatchewan. We're now selling proven seeds in the United States, but also in Australia through the Landmark brand. So that's what we see as that the company as it grows and expands, we're able to take advantage of leverage from our suppliers, but also our proprietary products. And so the addition of Ruralco is at the natural fit when it comes to how we execute the strategy.

Steve Byrne

And comment just a moment here about the retail opportunity you see in Brazil is that rely a little more on homegrown and Greenfield and a little – a little more challenging to build that model.

Chuck Magro

Well, so step back and you look at Brazil. So Brazil is the number four ag market in the world. We have a very small presence and there isn't really a market leader today in Brazil. So I view Brazil as a strategic opportunity for a company like Nutrien that come in, grow our market, grow our business, provide value to Brazilian farmers, but consolidate the space. And I think that that will be good for the entire ag value chain. There's not a Brazilian company out there that is national that can bring the products, the services, the technology that we can bring under one umbrella to the farm.

So that's the opportunity. Now, how we get there? We have to – there's also a lot of risks with Brazil, currency risks, geopolitical risks. And so we need to be thoughtful about how we enter it. And the best way that we've come up to enter Brazil is to enter the market, similar to what we did in the U.S., we use a tuck-in or a roll up strategy, buying smaller independent owner operators over numerous years. So when you look at Brazil, our plan is to spend somewhere between 300 million and 400 million a year, rolling up the face, similar amounts to what we do in the, in the U.S. but relatively small compared to our global capital steps.

Steve Byrne

So you're targeting the U.S. market share and retail still 30%, is that what I've heard in the past. You’re roughly 20% now. Is that still in your plan?

Chuck Magro

We’re 20% today and we would like to continue to grow the market share in the U.S. That's for sure. I don't think that we've set a target at 30% or 35%. We think that there are areas where we're still significantly underrepresented and we can probably grow for the foreseeable future. The U.S. market is still highly fragmented. I think you're starting to see some consolidation pickup in the U.S. market because I think the retail businesses are now becoming extremely complex.

It's clear that you need size and scale to invest in digital technology and new products and product development and you need the size and scale to be able to leverage those sorts of investments. So our tuck-in program last year was very successful and as mentioned 50 acquisitions. In the first few months of this year, we've already done two fairly large acquisitions in the U.S. totaling about $160 million of revenue. And we've got a very full pipeline for U.S. acquisition right now as I sit here with you.

Steve Byrne

So you're finding more and more of these family owned operations are small – small operations more interested in getting out of the business just because of that it's becoming more digital, presumably also more challenging to them with farmer economics.

Chuck Magro

Yeah, the backdrop I think is exactly the way you described it. We have – the U.S. farmer right now is trying to operate their businesses under a lot of uncertainty. Most of that is – has to do with the U.S. China trade deal that is weighing on crop pricing, but also increasing the cost of a lot of the chemistry. You have the ag retail chain working hard to support the U.S. farmer, but seeing that there is a shift towards size and scale and technology that independent owner operators would have to spend significant capital to stay competitive longer-term. And so like a lot of industries I think that what you're experiencing right now is this – what we're finding when we talked to companies that are selling to us is that this is a good time to monetize their investment.

They may not even have a succession plan in place because a lot of the retail organizations were started by individuals that may not have succession plans, but there are a lot of dimensions to these seeds, but I think it's all good for the industry and I think it's good for the farming community. As growers get larger and their needs get more sophisticated and there are fewer of them, the entire ag value chain has to get more efficient and we have to bring new products and services and new technology to the U.S. farmer. And the only way you can do that is to make some sizable investments when it comes to technology and products.

Steve Byrne

You mentioned three buckets of value or different product categories in your digital ag program, which one do you think has the most potential to drive value to Nutriens? And which of them would you say was demanded more by the customer base?

Chuck Magro

Yeah, so it's a little early for us to get definitive in terms of the data that we're seeing on all three of those. I think all three are needed for a digital platform at least the way we've chosen to go to market because they serve different purposes. So the commercial transaction, what that's going to do is it's going to allow our agronomists to free up from sort of the day to day commercial work that can all be done electronically now. And our agronomists can spend the time with what they like to do, which is on the farm side by side with – the growers helping to maximize their crop.

So it's going to free up a lot of time I think for our organization. The agronomy services, I think that that's something that farmers have been asking for and then we have just so much data. It's one of the reasons why we bought Waypoint ags last year, which is the U.S. largest soil sampling company with 17 facilities, because we wanted the soil data to be integrated into the digital platform. So now growers can sit at home and they can look at and they can model their crop, their budget crop for the year. They can even now ask for tissue sample, soil sampling and that will all come through the digital platform.

And then when they sit down with our agronomist to do their farm planning face to face, they have a lot of this background information already prepared for them. Again, it frees up some time from our agronomist, but it allows the grower to kind of have some ownership on that as well. The ecommerce platform – we are seeing good uptake and we are planning to put all of our products with pricing over time on the platform and that will help, I think, make our sales processes just more efficient. But you have to remember one thing in our business model about 55% of the business that we conduct with growers were actually the ones applying the product on the farm with our people and our equipment. So that's not going to change. We think that that's a value-added service that is actually growing over years, but it would allow that for a simple reorders or repurchases from a year-to-year. This will make that business a much more efficient for growers.

Steve Byrne

How far away are you from being able to develop some algorithms with all of the yield data that you would have? So you got 20% market share. Those growers are either buying see through your retail either the Monsanto Genetics, Diane Brough [ph] or they're buying direct – direct from producers could be pioneer genetics whatever. You would have access to a lot of data on seed performance by genetics. Are you heading down that path of being able to have an algorithm for your growers to help them select seeds?

Chuck Magro

Of course, we have a lot of that data today. So we have the capability today for a grower to sit with an agronomist. We can pull up the data on several different types of genetics and varieties and model for them what they can expect from not only a yield, but a profitability. And we can overlay that on a slate of Loveland products that then they can see the incremental value of a package of Loveland products to get even more yield and more profit to the bottom line.

So we have that data today that that the thing that we're missing I think is we're really good one on one with a farmer – with his or her farming operation. And that's our core business. Now what we're working on is how do we take a county, a region and a state and model that to look at the differences that we can provide. And what value does that bring to either growers or maybe our financing business maybe in the future and insurance business. That's the work that we're thinking of now. We're probably a ways away from that, but that's a natural evolution that go from the farm and kind of farm specific up through counties, regions and states with predictive analytics and the big data capabilities that are out there today. So that's still to come.

Steve Byrne

And in contrast to the varieties that any one farmer plants on his or her form versus what has been planted in a county?

Chuck Magro

Right.

Steve Byrne

On the topic of digital ag, some of your customers have access to price transparency data that they didn't use to have. How do you handle that? Is that a conversation that you're able to manage effectively?

Chuck Magro

Yeah, I get asked this question a lot about price transparency. And I grew up as a kid working on a dairy farm and farmers are some of the smartest business people on the planet. And just think for a minute that they didn't have price transparency before they had some sort of digital platform that it's just not true. They did at a different way. It's not digital, but farmers know what they're spending and they know what their neighbors are sending. I'm 100% certain about that statement. So I don't think that there is a big surprise here for growers to say that I don't know what I'm paying or I don't what I'm paying relative to my peers. I think that the difference is that now it's going to be electronic and it could be a sort of model that does a little differently, but we haven't seen any big change or shift to our business.

In fact, if you look at our gross margins for chemistry and seeds year-over-year and a down market, they're flat. But what I think will happen is that over time there might not be as much standard deviation or variability when it comes to the pricing and you'll see a revision towards some sort of mean, but even that we really haven't seen that things at all. I think one farmer said to me and I think this kind of wraps up the question for you is if I need some sort of platform to keep my retailer on, I have the wrong retail. So, growers aren't thinking about it that way. I'm sure that a lot of them are described to the process in the system, but that's not to put pressure on the retailer because I think the retail relationship is very different than just lowest price on the block.

I think the retail relationship is really about how can I maximize profit? How can I maximize my yield? What's the overall investment package for that? Very few of the growers say, well, you – I'm spending too much on this one and not enough – too much on this one and this one looks great. But that's not how it's really – the conversations are not really happening that way, but I think this whole area has been a bit misconstrued. I think that what we've seen is we've seen good uptick in our digital platform because they want simplicity. They want to be able to conduct business with us a different way and they like the new analytics tool. But the pricing discussion really hasn't changed between our refill agronomists, our crop consultants and farmers.

Steve Byrne

I wanted to get into the major Nutriens outlook. Does anybody have a question for Chuck before I go ahead? We've got a question back here. Go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Chuck, can you talk a little bit, you guys have roughly 8 million or 7 million excess nameplate capacity in potash. What would it cost to bring that up? What's kind of the earnings power, free cash flow, EBITDA and how do you think about that strategically?

Chuck Magro

Yeah, thank you for the question. So the number is closer to 5 million tons of productive capacity. So your numbers are absolutely right when you look at the overall nameplate capacity, but the amount of incremental tons that we can readily put into the market in potash would be about 5 million tons. So it's still a really large number. And if you can look at our – last year, our cash cost, the potash was $60 a ton. So you can do the math yourself. The earnings potential would be extremely significant if we were to put those tons into the market theoretically and that have a price response.

So how we're thinking about that is we look at the market supply demand and we're really pleased with how the potash market has unfolded over the last few years. And last year is the perfect example of that. We had good demand growth about 4% and we increased our sales by 1.3 million ton because the market needed it and nobody else really had it. And as we look forward now, we think that the supply demand is going to continue to get tighter. We've got these two major projects that need to come into the market, but this year when we look at 2019 demand, we think that the global demand will grow by another million and a half tons. And with the announcement that's been made by some of our peers, the amount of tons that will go in the market will be somewhat less than that. So there's even another opportunity this year for Nutrien to put incremental tons into the market. Once we get past the startup – I think it's really important once we get past the two operational plants that are coming into the market, there's really nothing new and that will be a time where Nutrien will get fairly aggressive to put the funds into the market, but only as the demand requires it.

Unidentified Analyst

Also on potash about that 4 million ton closure you mentioned, will be those closure coming from and secondly, very quickly, is there room to improve the cash cost of potash?

Chuck Magro

Yes. So the 4 million tons is a number that goes out to 2020. It has some of the K++ germinate tons in it. It has ICLs UK tons. It even has some shift from SQM because they're making decisions to run lithium at higher rates. So if you want a full complete list, the IR guys are right here and they can certainly provide you a detailed list of all the projects. To your question, can we do better than 60 bucks a ton – cash per ton? Yes. And in our Investor Day in May, we're going to lay out a journey for you that would have us increasing our potash tons as the demand needs it and what that would mean to a corresponding lower cost. But we certainly think that we can get lower cost – $ 50 a ton cash and we're working hard on that and we'll prepare that to show you in our Investor Day in May.

Unidentified Analyst

Given your company's cash flow characteristics from scale and size, do you see higher credit ratings in the company's future?

Chuck Magro

Certainly, they’re available if we want them for those of that are in the fixed income world here. My perspective is this. The goal will always be to be investment grade rating. We think that that's very important. It provides financial strength and stability for the company and flexibility. However, having a higher credit rating, there's two balancing needs that I look at as CEO. First is where we are in the agricultural cycle right now, the market needs more consolidation. So that's – step one is we want to use our balance sheet to continue to consolidate the industry.

The second is where we are in the cycle. Our shares need to be bought. So we're spending a lot of money on our share buybacks because my philosophy is that as long as we're below mid-cycle margin, this is a really good time and a good allocation of capital as to buyback our stock. And that's why we were so aggressive last year. The trade offs then of course on the other side of this is it for a higher credit rating, what are the spreads and can we get our – say our commercial paper at a slightly different or at lower rate.

And that that gap today is not worth it in my opinion to go up in credit rating because we really want to put our balance sheet to risk at this point – put our balance sheet at work at this point in the cycle to consolidate the space and to buyback our stock. So I don't think you'll see us aspire to having a higher credit rating than we have today.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Chuck Magro

Yes, we did. And it was a good day when the money came into North America. I'll tell you that we were high five when you’re around Calgary.

Steve Byrne

Question about your longer term outlooks in nitrogen and potash. Maybe I'm making more out of this than I should, but you have the – you're operating rate curve for nitrogen really seems to accelerate and then you have a curve for potash that has two scenarios in up and downside scenario. What's the driver of the more cautious outlook in potash? And is it fair to say that you're more constructive on nitrogen than your potash?

Chuck Magro

Yeah, so the overall backdrop is, we really haven't changed our view on this one. Nitrogen compared to potash, we always thought that nitrogen recovery would happen sooner because the projects are a little bit more advanced, but that the potash recovery would be longer and stronger. So that's how we still see the market. We see that nitrogen is – it's going to turn here. It's already started last year Suez potash and once we get to the potash recovery, it's going to stay with us for quite some time because to build the mine today even if you were to start that project today, you're going to miss the 2023, 2024 timeline.

And there's really not a lot left to come into the market after the European plant is up and running. So we still see that today that the difference in the potash of the two cases is the last five years we've seen really strong demand growth. And is it sustainable? For five years in a row now we've seen like 4% potash demand, whereas the historical averages posted 2.5% to 3%. That's the difference between the two. But there's some things structurally how that are happening that we think could continue in potash.

So just quickly, in Brazil, there's more land being in the production that requires more potash. But in China there is a shift to more fruits and vegetables. And we think that that shift is happening in other parts of the world and those crops required just a tremendous amount of potash that could be structural. China may need more potash than they've ever used before because of their product mix as well as their domestic production is in decline.

Steve Byrne

Maybe just one last one on your synergy target. And you think that you're seeing that has some upsides to it?

Chuck Magro

Yes, for synergies now we are seeing upside, but we're going to sort of I guess called the game at 600 million because now we're getting into the late second year of our merger. It's going to be really hard to say it was because of the merger. So we're going to deliver this 600 million. It will probably happen before the end of the year. And then in May, we're going to lay out a series of operating key performance metrics that will have some of the learnings that we still have and some of the synergies built into it, but we're just going to call them operating targets because it's – that this is now year three and year four and I think it's a bit disingenuous to say it's just because of the merger.

Steve Byrne

Very good. We're out of time, Chuck. Thank you. Please join me in thinking Chuck for his presentation.