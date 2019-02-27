Dragon Victory International: Exposure To The Chinese Crowdfunding Market At A Regulatory-Driven Discount

As regulatory and competitive risks remain, I am bullish on the company's standings and, pending any changes with international trade talks or regulatory burdens, believe the company is greatly undervalued.

They continue to lead in a market expected to show robust growth through 2022 and seem undervalued based on revenue and net income being generated.

Investment Thesis

In recent years as China winds down its industrial and manufacturing powerhouse growth, it's looking to other developed nations to determine which platforms it should invest in and pave the way to sustained economic growth. As most other major developed nations have done over the past century, financial services and engineering have been a very profitable platform and companies in China are quick to launch their own services to capitalize on the triple-digit growth in online financial services exhibited since 2003.

Similar to Hexindai (HX), which I've previously covered as a leading online lender which is capitalizing on the middle class appetite for debt to finance their lives and vacations, Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) is taking on the crowdfunding segment in the People's Republic of China. Similar to countless other platforms around the world, the company's services are around financing new companies and capitalizing entrepreneurs through public funding and they already have over 4.5M users who use their services, a number nearly doubling each year.

As the company continues to operate within this fast growing market and grows revenues at a rapid rate, they've hit the ground running and are already profitable as they work to keep expenses down and stay within the regulatory limits Chinese regulators impose on financial services companies. Having reported EPS of $0.02 for 2018 after a record $0.17 in 2017, I review the factors in play and what the company expects from 2019 and the shifting regulatory and operating environment in the region.

Chinese Crowdfunding Market

It was back in 2011 when the first successful crowdfunding platform in China opened, and as of last year, there are over 330 platforms that offer different crowdfunded financial services. In 2015, the market (people spending and lending in crowdfunding platforms) passed the $100 billion market (11.4 trillion RMB) which represents a growth rate of 305% from the figures released in 2014. Although the initial growth rate is excessive, the market is expected to grow at around a 34% rate through 2022 as more companies enter the space and as more regular credit becomes available throughout the region.

Platform Offerings

Dragon Victory engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the Longyun and Taikexi segments. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business for small and medium sized businesses in the worlds second largest economy. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services which is set to grow as more and more vehicles hit the streets of China as the nation's middle class continues to grow. These platforms have generated a robust client list which is still growing at a high rate since inception.

Business Overview

Dragon Victory saw a robust growth rate from 2016 to 2017 as they launched new offerings and revamped their older ones. For 2018, however, the company only saw a 21% rise in crowdfunding revenues and a 19% rise in incubator services revenues as they aligned their focus with other major players and regulatory committees.

The company's revenues are generated by a 0% to 3% royalty on any funds raised on their platform, incubation fees charged directly to seeking consumers and a finder's fee which they collect as they find funders offline. (Source: F-1 offering documentation).

The company's auto-lending platform was launched in November of 2017 and is looking to capitalize on the growing vehicle share of ownership in the emerging-turned-developing nation. The parts sourcing platform and financing will likely be a contributing revenue source in 2019 and will further boost the company's revenue growth rate.

Market Share Thesis

The crowdfunding market is an emerging industry with little to no barriers of entry, which means new companies can emerge and capture market share. As financial engineering takes place in big PRC-owned banks as well, we might see larger and well-established players entering the market, which may force the company to lower royalty rates and thus affect margins.

All in all, however, the company is now operating in a rather smooth market environment with a high retention rate of existing customers and a base which it has yet to tap into. Even as I believe more players will enter the market in the coming years, from large well-established banks to smaller startups seeking market share, the company will remain well established to refocus and continue to capture new clients and entrepreneurs. The company currently has advantages with a solid and experienced management team which has skin in the game and partners with credible and prominent funding sources around the nation to offer the best rate and default protection for its clients.

Another factor which I believe will limit new players focused on crowdfunding or even auto-parts crowdsourcing is the fact that Dragon Victory has the benefit of an integrated system of incubation services and crowdfunding which can offer a more competitive product to clients around the country.

Regulatory Risks

Regulatory risks with state-owned banks set to lose business from companies like Dragon Victory remains the top risk heading into 2019 and 2020. The company is facing tough lending practices regulations by the People's Republic of China's committees and is set to dampen the robust growth the company has experienced thus far.

Furthermore, the business environment for Dragon Victory will continue to face competitive headwinds from now until eternity given the massive amount of people who participate in these markets and the chance to capitalize over them grows.

Valuation

For 2017, the company reported EPS of $0.17 which rose 143% from $0.07 in 2016. In 2018, however, the company reported only a modest rise in revenues of around 20% and EPS of $0.02, down around 88% from 2017.

The primary bump in expenses were a combination of professional fees of around $1.2 million, according to their filings, and a bump in salaries and compliance-related expenses. The company states $2.32 million in additional expenses were the primary cause for the lower figure which would have presented net income higher by 24% for the year excluding those expenses.

Thus, for 2019, I believe that if the company stays on track to deliver 20% revenue growth, excluding any additional market share capture in the auto-parts business, it will result in revenues of $5.2 million for the year. With a gross margin of 55% (slightly lower than historical averages given competitive pressures), income from operations should be around $2.86 million and EPS should be in the range of $1.60 to $1.80, based on my projections.

When looking at a similar company growing revenues at a 20% growth rate, and given the regulatory and competitive headwinds facing the company, a fair value may lie at a multiple to earnings of 5x to 10x given the lack of market data and analysis coupled with the beginning of the emerging company status. This presents a fair value range of $8.50 per share to $17.00 per share, pending the lack of new financial regulations on the company, which presents upside potential of well over 200% from its current price and around 45% over their IPO price range.

From a revenue standpoint alone, the company generating around $5 million and growing at 20% annually can justify a 5x to 6x multiple which reaches around current valuations of just under $20 million market capitalization. If an acceleration in the company's revenues does indeed occur in 2019, I believe a price target closer to that generated by multiples to earnings is justified.

Investment Conclusion

As the Chinese middle class rises after the industrial and manufacturing boom in the region, financing operations are coming to center stage to boost economic growth with local firms as the government pushes out some larger international institutions in favor of their local ones. This in turn is aiding a massive bump in financial engineering firms taking aim at the growing middle class and small businesses which don't yet make up enough revenues to be supported by local state-owned banks.

Dragon Victory has emerged as a player in two key markets of crowdfunding and incubation and the auto-parts business which have exhibited robust growth over the last few years as the industrial shift occurs.

Risks remain as regulatory and competitive headwinds take place, but given the company's standing in the overall market, I remain very bullish on the company's future in the PRC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.