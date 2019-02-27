Societe Generale: An Unloved Bank As An Attractive Investment

1. Introduction

European banks have suffered for years because of low interest rates as a consequence of high debt amounts in the aftermath of the Financial Crisis 2008. Their earnings declined for years and the share prices dropped from their pre-crisis levels. One of these banks is the French Société Générale. Founded in 1864, its one of the oldest and biggest banks in France. The bank's exposure to the French economy is around 30% of total revenue. International Retail Banking and Global Banking Solutions are the other two main divisions. All in all, Société Générale is a leading global bank and its success depends on the global economy but is also less dependend on the economy of just one country which is an advantage and reduces the risk of a sharp downturn. A new financial cirisis or a depression would be a significant risk to its operations and could hurt profits and dividends. However, the current share price offers value and is a good entry point for income investors.

2. Revenue stream and business segments

2.1 The French Retail Banking

The French Retail Banking accounts for 31 % of Société Générale's annual revenue. In 2018, the revenue was down 1.9 % but due to lower expenses the reported income rose 16.8%. The performance was "in line with guidance in a still unfavourable rate economy." So without higher interest rates or higher growth of the French economy, the bank won't achieve income growth without cost discipline which is part of its "Efficiency plan".

2.2 International Retail Banking and Financial Services

This segment was the best performing one for the bank in 2018. Revenue grew 6.6% and the net income increased by over 9%. The bank called it a very dynamic commercial activity with growth in Russia, Africa and Europe. Insurance and Financial Services showed a strong momentum and support the bank's global diversification strategy which helped to offset the difficult economic environment in the French motherland.

2.3 Global Banking and Investors solutions

The third segment of Société Générale was the worst perfoming division in 2018 and the reason for the share price collapse in recent weeks because it reported a profit warning on January the 17th. Declining stock markets and difficult trading conditions in the fourth quarter were the reason why the bank reported a lower than expected profit which fell from 1.6 bn € to 1.2 bn € (-23.6%). As a global bank, Société Générale is effected by the global markets but a collapse is not likely in every single quarter. The problems in this division seem to be temporary and should not be overestimated. All in all, the bank is doing fine and increased its total profit in 2018 by 45%.

3. Share price, fundamentals and valuation

Data by YCharts

The share price fell to 25.8 € as of 2/25/2019 which decreased the PE ratio to around 6. The floor for the dividend of the next years is 2.20€ which means a current yield of 8,6 %. The payout ratio is an acceptable 51 % and the average EPS of the last 10 years (including the Financial Crisis aftermath) is 3.4 € (= CAPE10 = 7,6). The book value is over 75.5 € per share (PB ratio= 0,34) which signals significant upside potential. Société Générale said it achieved an earnings increase in a "weak and challenging environment". If the global and European economy remains on the growth path, the interest rates in the EU will rise at the end of 2019. This event would be a trigger for all European banks because rising interest rates have a positive impact on the banks' earnings.

4. Outlook for 2020-2021

Two scenarios are possible for Société Générale:

1. The interest rates remain low at 0.0%. Even in this scenario, the bank will manage to keep its current profit level because International Retail Banking and Global Banking Solutions are doing well and are very profitable. The dividend will be safe anyway and the low PE and PB ratios guarantee a satisfying margin of safety for investors. With zero interest rates, the share price is fairly valued between 45 € and 50 € (PE= 10,6-11,8 and PB= 0,6-0,7). This would mean an upside of at least 75 %.

2. Scenario 2 would offer a better upside potential. With rising interest rates (1.0-2.0 %), Société Générale will be able to increase profits and dividends (EPS 2020= 5.5 € [+30%, US banks increased their earnings after interest increases by 37% to over 100%]. The fair value for the stock would be between 60 € and 65 € (upside = 130-150 %)

5. Conclusion

In both scenarios, the French bank Société Générale seems to be undervalued by at least 75 %. The stock is a top value pick in the unloved European banking sector and is a good choice for income investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.