Alamo Group To Acquire Dutch Power For European Expansion

With the deal, ALG gains a broader product line and deeper penetration of the European market.

The Alamo Group will acquire the Dutch Power Company for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

The Alamo Group (ALG) announced it will acquire Dutch Power Company for an undisclosed amount.

Dutch Power manufactures and sells a family of landscape management machines.

ALG is acquiring the firm to increase its product offerings and continue its expansion in the European market.

Target Company

Netherlands-based Dutch Power was founded in 2011 to design and sell vegetation management machines and equipment throughout the European market area.

Management is headed by CEO Peter Mouthaan, who has been with the firm since October 2011 and is a managing director at a number of other firms.

Dutch Power's primary equipment brands include:

Herder

Conver

Roberine

Votex

Precision Makers

The firm is majority owned by a Netherlands-based private equity group and CEO Mouthaan.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global lawn mowers market size is forecasted to reach $38.8 billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth include an expanding residential construction sector and the increased popularity of landscaped yards primarily in developed economies.

Additionally, a rise in disposable income 'across developing economies has enabled increased investments in farmhouses and bungalows with sizeable gardening areas, triggering demand for a variety of gardening tools and equipment.

Europe represented a large share of the global market in 2018 and is expected to account for a CAGR of 5.1% during the period.

Major competitive vendors that provide equipment include:

Deere & Co. (DE)

MTD Products

American Honda Motor (HMC)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ALG didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal size was likely for a financial non-material amount.

Dutch Power's 2018 sales were approximately $45 million, but Alamo provided no additional information.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, ALG had $48.9 million in cash and equivalents and $238 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt and capital lease obligations accounted for $101 million.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($14.2 million).

Alamo is acquiring Dutch Power to broaden its product offerings and expand in the European geographic market area.

As Alamo Group president and CEO Ron Robinson stated in the deal announcement:

This is a mature, well-managed company with excellent products that complement Alamo's existing lines of equipment. This acquisition enhances our platform for growth by increasing both our product portfolio and our capabilities in the European market.

In the past 12 months, ALG's stock price has dropped 15.8% vs. the S&P 500 Index gain of 2.35%, as the chart below indicates:

ALG has a history of earnings surprises, but over the past four years, management has achieved uneven performance, with as many negative as positive EPS surprises:

The firm only has one analyst covering the stock and enjoys a 'Strong Buy' rating. The analyst stock price target of $106.00 vs. the stock's current price of $93.81 at press time implies an upside of approximately 13%:

Commentary

The deal for Dutch Power appears to satisfy two requirements for ALG, increasing their product line offerings and giving the firm a bigger footprint in the Euro area.

While ALG already has product offerings in Europe, the contribution of that segment to the firm's revenue mix will be increased as a result of the acquisition, potentially evening out revenue contribution from its three business segments of Industrial, Agricultural, and Europe.

The firm is quite an active acquirer having completed 24 acquisitions since 2000, most of which have been outside the U.S., so I expect minimal integration risk.

ALG's stock has performed poorly over the past year. Management decided to increase the dividend by 9% in December 2018 to an annual rate of $0.44 per share.

In any event, management is continuing to invest, with acquisitions such as for Dutch Power or for internal investment initiatives such as its recent decision to build a new facility to manufacture its Super Products vacuum trucks.

Although we don't know the price it is paying for Dutch Power, ALG appears to be making sensible allocations of capital in order to position itself for expansion opportunities as well as reduce costs from outsourced to internally-sourced operations.

