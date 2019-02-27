Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF) CEO Eva Carissimi on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Paul Einarson - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Eva Carissimi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, everyone and welcome. Also joining me on the call is Eva Carissimi, our President and CEO. Consistent with our previous quarterly results conference calls, we will be following a presentation. The slides are available via our website, norandaincomefund.com.

I would like to draw your attention to Slides 2 and 3. During the course of today's presentation, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and subject to a number of risk factors outlined on these 2 slides. All numbers discussed today are in U.S. currency unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Eva for her opening remarks.

Eva Carissimi

Thank you, Paul. 2018 was characterized by a return to normal operating conditions, after what could be described as an atypical 2017. Following the return to work with employees on December of 2017 the processing facility focused on bringing idle equipment back online and ramping up production.

The processing facility had accumulated over 24,000 tons of intermediate products called cathode that needed to be melted and converted into finished goods. In order to allow for this processing and noted to perform maintenance on equipment. The plant operated reduced capacity for nine months and ramped up the full capacity in the last quarter.

The fourth quarter saw strong end to the year with production for the year exceeding initial guidance. While the fund remains exposed, what continues to be a volatile market, our agreement with Glencore to supply all required zinc concentrates and purchase all of the facilities zinc metal production reduces both supply and demand risk.

While average 2018 LMU zinc price only marginally improved over the average 2017 price. And increase in production volumes resulted in these significant improvement in the adjusted net revenues for the year, seeing a 23% increase to $177.9 million compared to $144.8 million in 2017.

Earnings before income taxes improved from a loss of $33.1 million in 2017 to a gain of $16.3 million in 2018. There was a 50% increase in zinc metal production compared to the previous year and a 36% increase in zinc metal sales again compared to 2017, positively impacting results. Results also benefited from higher byproduct prices and premiums when compared to the previous year.

Production costs for the year or higher as a result of way to labor operating supplies and contracting costs reflecting normal operation. These costs were partly offset by a number of factors not least of which is lower energy costs as a result of the funds participation in the Quebec government Electricity Rebate Program.

All of the accumulated cathode material from 2017 has now been consumed with the tolling agreement with blank are now complete and based on the successful fourth quarter operating at full capacity. The fund is more focused on everyone it's ability to sustainably operate at capacity and maximize throughput, reduce unit costs, and make investments that will lead to improve capacity and efficiency.

As a tax minimization measure each year, the funds that are required by the trust indenture to distribute amounts related to its non-portfolio earnings. The fund announced the special cash distribution of CAD$0.03 per unit to unitholders, which was payable on January 25, 2019 in order to satisfy this requirement.

I will now turn the call over to Paul, who will review our financial and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year in greater detail. I will provide some concluding remarks following Paul's presentation.

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Eva, and good morning, everyone. Let's turn to Slide 7. The adjusted net revenues for the year improved to $177.9 million compared to $144.8 million for 2017. The increase reflects higher sales volumes in 2018 compared to 2017, partially offset by lower treatment charges in 2018.

The increase in revenue in the fourth quarter 2018 to $40.4 million from $19.9 million during the same period last year again reflects an increase in sales volume, improved byproduct pricing and better premiums partially offset by lower zinc prices. Our financial highlights, the full-year earnings before income taxes for 2018 were $16.3 million compared to a loss of $33.1 million for 2017.

On the strength of increased production and sales the gain in earnings for 2018 also includes the positive impact of the decrease in inventory margin throughout the year, stemming from the consumption of some lower cost inventory as well as an improved sulphuric acid netback, partially offset by the lower treatment charges.

For the fourth quarter sustained production at the facility and corresponding sales drove the improvement for earnings before income tax. The majority of the funds low cost inventory was process prior to the quarter and the positive impact of the decrease in the inventory margin was less pronounced for this period.

For cash flow highlights. Cash flow provided by operations before changes in non-cash working capital and distributions for 2018 was $34.4 million compared to $6.2 million in 2017. Cash used in operations after changes a non-cash working capital and distribution was $7.5 million for the year, compared to $43.9 million for 2017.

Non-cash working capital increased by $40.8 million during 2018, largely due to an increase in accounts receivable and decreases in accounts payable and deferred revenues and a decrease in inventory.

On the operational highlights, as Eva mentioned in our opening remarks, Processing Facility continuing to ramp up during the year and achieve normal operating levels during the fourth quarter.

As a result of zinc metal production increased by 50% in 2018 compared to last year. The Fund produced 270,076 tons during 2018, up from 180,375 tons during 2017. Zinc metal sales increased as well. The Fund fell 275,676 tons of zinc metal during 2018 compared to 203,106 tons for 2017, an increase of 36%.

Looking to our key performance metrics, zinc concentrate and secondary feed processed in 2018 was 523,960 tons, an increase of 26% compared to last year. Zinc grade was 52.1% compared to 52.2% in 2017 and zinc recovery was 97.5% a small improvement over last year.

Average LME zinc price improved to a $1.33 per pound in 2018 compared to $1.31 per pound in 2017. Byproduct revenues were up $28.3 million in 2018 compared to $12.2 million in 2017, largely as a result of an increase in copper in cake sales volumes along with the increase in sulphuric acid volumes and significantly higher sulphuric acid net tax.

Canadian dollar was $0.77 on average per U.S. dollar during both 2017 and 2018. Byproduct revenues for 2018 from the sale of copper in cake was $8.8 million and increased to $5.4 million from $5.4 million for 2017, mainly driven by the increased volumes.

Revenue from the sale of sulphuric acid was $19.5 million during 2018 again, an improvement from $6.8 million during 2017. Our sulphuric acid netback was $46 per ton for the year compared to $20 per ton in 2017.

Production costs before changing inventory in 2018 was $133.3 million compared to $110.4 million in 2017. The increase reflects the ramp up in production throughout the year, including higher labor, operating supplies and contractor costs.

Fourth quarter production costs in 2017 were impacted by the one-time $8.8 million increase in labor costs, related to the early retirement provision in the new labor agreement. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $17 million in 2018 from $24.3 million in 2017 reflecting the lower zinc prices and treatment charges in 2018, partially offset by higher production and sales volumes.

On capital spending, capital spending for the year was $19.6 million, an increase from $16.2 million spent during 2017. Investments were made toward fast improvements, including $6.5 million on acid plant and roaster equipment and $5.6 million on add-ons in the cell house. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $6.4 million, the same as they were for the same timeframe in 2017.

As of for the December 31, the fund's debt was $133.7 million compared to $108.7 million at year-end 2017. During the year, the ABL facility was increased from $150 million to $180 million and that was that December 31, 2018 there was $151.9 million drawn down, leaving an excess availability of $28.1 million at year-end.

I'll now turn the call back to Eva to discuss the guidance for 2019 before we open the call to questions.

Eva Carissimi

Thank you, Paul. The Fund expects metal production in sales to be between 270,000 and 280,000 tons for 2019. Looking ahead to 2019, zinc market analysts expect stabilizing prices and improve treatment charges as a result of smelter closures.

Wood Mackenzie reported that as a result of market tightness, Chinese smelters have curtailed production. It widespread crackdown from China's environmental agencies has resulted in further production decreases and in some cases the closure smelters.

As per Wood Mackenzie, the indicative spot treatment charge on Chinese imported concentrate rose to $287 per ton in December and $213 per ton in January 2019. Wood Mackenzie also forecast Chinese smelter growth and increased mine production this year.

Again looking forward to 2019 for the Fund, the treatment charge to be an effect for concentrate purchases for the period of May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020 is not yet determined. If an agreement is not in place by February 28, 2019, a formula base treatment charge will come into effect as for the Fund's agreement with Glencore.

That concludes our remarks. Operator, please open up the lines for question.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Gordon Bub, who is a Shareholder. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you for taking my question. I have a couple of questions on treatment charges. Going back to last year when you negotiated the current treatment charges, I believe spot TCs in China were in the order of $20 to $30 per ton. And the benchmark TCs were either settled or about to be settled at $147 per dry metric ton. And I understand that the fund negotiated something in between these numbers, which according to the analyst of TD Securities was in the order of $85 per dry metric ton. For reasons you stated, spot TCs have showed - in January, I think you said they were around $215.

My understanding that in February, we are currently in the order of $225 to $245 per dry metric ton. And according to industry sources, the benchmark TCs will likely settle somewhere in the area of $215, $225 per dry metric ton. Given these developments, what is your expectations for Noranda Income Funds treatment charges after April 30?

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Gordon for the questions. It's Paul here. I guess there's a couple of response to this one, first of all, we don't really give guidance on future activities. The second thing is on treatment charges themselves. They have not yet been determined for the upcoming period.

And as you know there - because they're commercially sensitive information, we don't disclose what those treatment charges are. That being said, the terms that will be agreed will reflect the market conditions that we are currently under. It's also I think important for us to note that the impact of the new terms won't really be felt until later into Q3 and into Q4 as we've got two months of inventory on hand. So by the time, we've worked through that, we'll take those new treatment charges and we'll see those starting to filter in Q2 and Q3 of this year.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from [Chris Kaiser with Independent Portfolio]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. In the MD&A, it stated the treatment charge to be in effect for concentrate purchases from period from May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020 or not yet determined are being negotiated. If an agreement is not in place by February 28, 2019 a formula-based treatment charge will come into effect as per the agreement. What is that formula based on?

Paul Einarson

The actual contract you can find it in SEDAR and you'll see there that the formula is redacted and again, it's back to the same response on Gordon's question. The terms in the formula is commercially sensitive information and we don't disclose what those terms are, what the formula is.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Actually we did just get another follow-up from Gordon Bub, who is a Shareholder. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Another question on the TCs. Are you likely to negotiate your TCs before the industry benchmark TCs are established?

Paul Einarson

Well, we have - I believe the deadline for negotiating or coming up with the negotiated terms is February 28. So if there is no negotiation - and if the terms are not negotiated and finalized signed by that date, we will fall back to the formula that Chris mentioned in the previous question.

Unidentified Analyst

Would that fallback TCs be related to what the current spot market is?

Paul Einarson

The formula is that, as I mentioned in your first question, the terms that we will come up will be - will reflect the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I guess the spot TCs are really the only known marketer today at this time. Would that be a fair statement?

Paul Einarson

The market is what it is and there's a negotiation that is currently between the fund and Glencore and again, we'll follow - the terms that we'll be agreed to, we'll follow what the market is indicating.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Paul Einarson

Welcome.

There are no further questions at this time. So this will conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.