High Risk, High Return - Ligand Has 100% Upside

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) share price has fallen more than 50% since September, and on January 16, Citron Research published a report questioning the credibility of Ligand's pipeline data and optimism, which led to another sharp decline of the share price. However, the share price recovered in the two trading days that followed.

Citron's research report sparked new concerns over the future profitability of Ligand, but I believe investors need to pay close attention to these new developments as there might be an investment opportunity around the corner if the pipeline turns out to be solid.

Share price movement since September

In addition to Citron Research, Gregory Lemelson of Lemelson Capital has also been releasing short thesis research reports on Ligand since 2014, and his short positions have reportedly earned millions of dollars in profits for him and the hedge fund he operates.

However, investors who held on to their Ligand shares since 2014 would still be sitting on a return close to 100%, and Ligand reached an all-time high close to $275 in September of last year.

Despite the continuous flow of short thesis equity research reports, a score of sell-side research analysts have maintained their buy ratings for the stock over the last 5 years, and the consensus analyst estimate is well above the current market price.

In this analysis, I try to project the share price movement of Ligand in the next 12 months, along with company performance.

Company overview and business strategy

Ligand Pharmaceuticals focuses on acquiring technologies that help global pharmaceutical companies discover and further develop medicinal products. It currently derives revenue primarily from two products, Promacta and Kyprolis, with a strong pipeline of potential blockbusters.

Ligand has partnered with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) for Promacta and Kyprolis and, in return, receives royalties based on annual sales of these products. These royalties account for a significant portion of Ligand's revenue.

Royalty structure

(Source - Ligand)

Company management has made several remarks about 6 pipeline projects that are expected to drive company revenues in the future, and these projects have been termed "The Big 6".

(Source - Company presentation)

Ligand management is highly optimistic of the success of "The Big 6" and has provided royalty rate guidance for these projects, which is shown below.

(Source - Company presentation)

In addition to ongoing research projects, Ligand is also focused on inorganic growth as well and is actively seeking such opportunities. At times, however, Ligand has received heavy criticism over their decisions to acquire certain companies.

Most recent acquisitions

(Source - Crunchbase)

Ligand boasts of its expected milestones, which received extensive criticism in the research report released by Citron Research.

(Source - Company presentation)

Evaluation of financial performance and future outlook

Ligand has grown significantly over the last decade, which is evident by the near 10-fold growth in company revenues. On the back of this revenue growth, Ligand has transformed from a loss-making venture to a profitable company in this period, and this has resulted in an unprecedented appreciation of its share price until late September last year.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Sales of partnered products continued to grow in the last 5 years, while average royalty rates climbed higher. This winning combination was a major catalyst of the company's growth in the last 5-year period.

(Source - Company presentation)

Along with the growth of revenue, Ligand was able to earn record profits. On the back of a strong pipeline of products, investors were keen to invest in Ligand shares despite reaching high valuation multiples in 2018.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Notably, Ligand was successful in generating operating cash flows and increasing free cash flow as well during this period, which backed up the theory of exponential growth in company operations.

(Source - Author prepared based on Morningstar data)

Ligand has partnered with some of the best names in the industry over the last decade, and this has fueled its growth. As partners work toward bringing more products to market, Ligand stands in a position to drive revenue through these new product releases.

There has been a significant improvement in its partner operations in the last decade as well.

(Source - Company presentation)

Overall, Ligand stock price was primarily driven by the well improved financial performance and position of the company. However, the company is now in a unique position as future income would most probably depend on the success of these pipeline projects.

The company generates revenue from 3 primary sources:

Royalties Material sales License fees, milestones and other.

To understand the contribution to total revenue from each one of these segments, we can examine Ligand's performance in the first three quarters of fiscal 2018.

(Source - Form 10-Q)

Even though royalties and material sales segments represent close to 55% of total revenue, the license fees, milestones and other segment has grown significantly in comparison with fiscal 2017. I believe this is an important development worth considering in this analysis, as the bear case of Ligand is primarily focused on the assumption that revenue from this segment will decline considerably over time.

If we further break into the royalties segment, it is evident that three products are driving royalty revenues.

Promacta Kyprolis Evomela

(Source - Form 10-Q)

Generating sufficient revenue from royalties will be a key to remain profitable and grow as a company in the short to medium term.

Patent expiration dates of Ligand's primary products that receive royalties provide a good starting point to analyze the safety of Ligand's revenue in the future.

Patent expiration details

Product Patent expiration year(s) Promacta 2027 Kyprolis 2025 - 2028 Evomela 2029 - 2034

(Source - Drugs.com)

The possibility of Ligand losing exclusivity for its highest income-generating products is a distant reality, and generic versions of these products are not yet available either, which confirms the thesis that Ligand's royalty revenues are fairly safe for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, sales of these products are expected to grow significantly in the next several years, which will drive royalty revenues for Ligand in the future.

Promacta historical sales growth

(Source - Company presentation)

Kyprolis historical sales growth

(Source - Company presentation)

In my view, there are no warning signs from the perspective of royalty revenue safety. Patents are valid for an extensive period, product sales are reaching all-time highs, and there are no generic versions for these products in the market yet. Better yet, Novartis and Amgen are partners for two of the three major products, and these companies are known for their ability to penetrate into new markets and grow.

On the other hand, the below chart published by Goldman Sachs is a prime example of what we can expect in the next couple of years.

(Source - Goldman Sachs)

By 2023, royalties received from existing contracts are expected to nearly double the reported figures in 2018, which is consistent with the belief that sales of Promacta and Kyprolis will increase significantly.

We have now established that the short-term outlook for Ligand is clearly positive, and there are no warning signs whatsoever about the company's ability to generate strong growth in both revenue and profits. In fact, I believe that Ligand would be able to report better earnings than consensus analyst estimates in future periods, as royalty revenues are expected to grow rapidly over the next 12 months.

Catalysts that could move Ligand shares in 2019

Fundamentals do not always move share prices, and there is every possibility for the market price to converge with its intrinsic value beyond the investment time horizon of an investor. In this case, the investment return would be lower than the expected return, even though the investor was correct in his or her assumptions about the intrinsic value of a particular company.

Therefore, it becomes vital to identify possible catalysts that could assist the share market price converge with its intrinsic value estimate in a given period of time. In this analysis, the focus is on identifying the prospects for 2019. In this segment, several catalysts are identified and discussed. This would be a risk-weighted approach as I will discuss catalysts that could drive the share price higher and others that could trigger a massive sell-off.

Earnings surprises

Ligand has been beating analyst estimates constantly in the recent past, and this has been one of the biggest drivers of the share price of late.

Quarterly earnings surprises

(Source - NASDAQ)

Below table provides an overview of what has happened when Ligand posted better-than-expected results.

Date reported Share price return on the first trading day after reporting earnings 11/08/2018 5.03% 08/06/2018 7.50% 05/08/2018 7.09%

(Source - Share price data from Morningstar)

Ligand's unique business model allows it to keep operating costs low, and margins tend to be significantly higher than any other biotech company. Expected revenue growth will have a material impact on Ligand's operating performance due to the nature of this business model.

Earnings surprises have given boosts to Ligand's share price during the last year, and I continue to believe that Ligand will pose strong revenue and profits growth in fiscal 2019 as well, which will lead to further boosts to the share price. Earnings beats will be a catalyst that will help Ligand share price gain traction after the recent losses.

Share repurchase program

The Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $200 million of company's common stock over a period of three years. Since its approval in September 2018, the company has already purchased 420,000 shares as of December 18, and I believe the recent drop in share price provides an additional opportunity for company management to aggressively purchase its own shares.

Share repurchases under these low prices would mean a higher number of retired shares, and this will eventually boost per-share earnings figures even more than initially expected. I strongly believe that management will continue to repurchase shares in the early half of this year, which would lead to better-than-expected earnings per share figures in forthcoming periods.

In line with these expectations, I believe the share repurchase program will be a catalyst to drive the share price higher, along with improved per-share figures. To add some perspective, Ligand shares traded 2% higher on the day the approval of the share repurchase program was announced to the public.

FDA approval for Brexanolone

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve Brexanolone, a postpartum depression drug developed by Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), in partnership with Ligand. Below excerpt from the FDA briefing document paints this positive outlook, and the extended deadline falls in March this year for FDA approval.

(Source - FDA)

If approved, Ligand will receive 3% from product sales, and the approval announcement will surely spark a positive movement in Ligand shares.

Pressure from activist short sellers

Investors cannot take the pressure coming from activist short sellers lightly. The recent pressure from such an activist seller in the form of a research report resulted in a drop of more than 20% on January 16, before recovering to close the day down 15%. Such is the magnitude of the volatility investors would be exposed to in 2019, as these short sellers exert more pressure on company management and shareholders.

I believe January 16 marked the start of this trend and will probably continue for the best part of the year.

Insider trading activities

Insider sales have been brought into the spotlight by some of the short sellers and were cited as proof of the deteriorating future outlook of the company. However, a closer study reveals that no shares have been sold by insiders during the last 3 months, a period in which the stock plummeted more than 50% - nor have any shares been bought for that matter either. Investors should take note that insider ownership is still close to 8%.

(Source - NASDAQ)

Even though investors can relax knowing that insiders have not sold any shares at these prices, a sale of shares by an insider at the current price level will trigger a massive sell-off and would virtually prove the claims of short-sellers. Ligand shareholders would be closely monitoring insider trading activity from now on, and a sale or purchase of shares by an insider could have a material impact on the share price in 2019.

Legal matters

Ligand has an unpleasant history of being involved in lawsuits, class actions, and accounting scandals, which might once again be brought to the spotlight in 2019. There is a possibility of more legal inquiries into Ligand's practices in 2019, as the company is trying to navigate through the pressure exerted by certain investors and law firms. These legal matters will not only increase costs related to such matters but will cast a doubt of the future profitability of the company. Investors' sentiment toward the company might turn negative with such events, and this will drive the stock price down.

Our take

Ligand share price is down more than 50% from the highs reached in 2018, and the last few months have been worrisome for Ligand shareholders. On top of the decline in share price, there are renewed fears of the company's success in pipeline projects. Based on company fundamentals and the catalysts discussed above, I still believe Ligand is undervalued at the current market price and will move higher in 2019. During the next 12 months, company earnings will improve on the back of strong revenue growth, and the possibility of FDA approval for partner products will help regain some lost momentum. On the other hand, the company and shareholders will come under further pressure from activist short-sellers, which could momentarily drive the stock price downward.

The average consensus price target of $226.50 seems a bit unrealistic considering the recent developments, but shares will start converging toward the lower end of the analyst estimate as the company posts better-than-expected earnings, and FDA approvals boost investor confidence.

The recent decline in the share price has improved the margin of safety for investors, as Ligand is now trading at justifiable valuation multiples. As Ligand approached its all-time highs in 2018 though, it was trading at rich valuations with a limited upside, even though future profitability looked set to improve.

(Source - Morningstar)

Despite the expected upside, I believe this opportunity should be pursued by risk-seeking investors with an extensive investment time horizon. Ligand shares will continue to remain very volatile in 2019, and investors need to weather such storms when seeking outsized returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LGND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

