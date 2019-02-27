Polarcus Ltd (PLRUF) CEO Duncan Eley on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Polarcus Ltd (OTC:PLRUF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Duncan Eley - CEO

Hans-Peter Burlid - CFO

John Olaisen - ABG

Jon Masdal - DNB Markets

Christopher Møllerløkken - Carnegie Investment Bank

Duncan Eley

Good morning, and a thank you for joining us here in Oslo for the Q4 2018 Earnings Release and Preliminary Full Year 2018 Results for Polarcus. So my name is Duncan Eley, CEO of Polarcus, and I'm joined here this morning by Hans-Peter Burlid, the CFO for Polarcus. Point you to our standard disclaimer on Slide 2, before moving straight on to the agenda on Slide 3.

So this morning, we'll deliver a brief update on Polarcus, our performance and the market outlook, after which we'll open up for Q&A. I'll firstly talk through the headlines of Q4 and the full year 2018, and HP will then talk through some of the financial details. I'll then come back to wrap up with our view on the market and the Polarcus plan going forward.

So turning to Slide 4. Q4 2018 saw the fourth consecutive quarter of improvements in both revenue and utilization. So this reflected both the underlying increased activity of the marine seismic markets and improvements in pricing. EBITDA was subdued in Q4 relative to Q3 due to a combination of factors that HP will talk through shortly, which overshadowed the ongoing improvement in the underlying business. Part of our Q4 2018 was tactically booked up early at tight pricing levels to secure our winter coverage that did put pressure on margins for the quarter. Importantly, we were able to improve our cash position - cash balance during the quarter, assisted by positive working capital movements.

Q4 2018 saw our highest utilization ever at 96% in the quarter, which is traditionally quiet during the Northern Hemisphere winter. We've also been able to secure and announce no less than eight projects since the beginning of Q4 2018, which has built our backlog to just over $230 million, significantly up both sequentially and year-on-year.

On Slide 5, we outlined our performance, which was a solid year of improvement. Revenues were up 13% year-on-year, back up about $200 million. And EBITDA was also significantly improved for the full year, driven by improved utilization and pricing in combination of our continued tight focus on cost management.

Pricing improved steadily throughout 2018, however, it should be noted that some legacy projects slowed the apparent pricing recovery during the year. The underlying activity levels, however, were very positive with Polarcus fleet utilization up 10 percentage points and the proprietary tender activity, which, as we know, is a direct and very tangible indicator of E&P company spend and sentiment, increased by more than 20% over 2017.

Our strong operational performance was a key contributor in 2018, exemplified by our high levels of productivity, low technical downtime and industry-leading health and safety performance.

Briefly on Slide 6, we show the quarterly revenue profile since 2016. You see that revenue was growing consistently since Q4 2017, and we do expect to see further improvements to the revenue profile through 2019.

Slide 7 shows the backlog development by quarter in U.S. dollars on the left-hand side and the book capacity of our operational fleet of six vessels on the right-hand side. And it's interesting if you compare the backlog and book capacity at Q4 2017 and compare with Q4 2018, where the contract level is dramatically increased by around $100 million. So that difference to 12 months ago was driven by both an increase in the number of vessel months booked at this time, but also the improved pricing that we see. So significant difference there.

Slide 8 just shows you again the fleet of vessels behind this improving performance of Polarcus. This modern and uniform fleet is delivering all of our client requirements globally. The environmental features of our fleet have been - they are unique and they have been a key differentiator, and it's important to emphasize again that this fleet is fully IMO 2020 compliant. And whilst the number of companies are going through complications and costs associated with the transition towards what's coming in 2020, we are in place already.

So on Slide 9, we continue to deliver our operational performance at very high levels as outlined, along with the global distribution of our fleet on the right-hand side. So we're maintaining our industry-leading position on health and safety with zero lost time incidents during 2018. Operational efficiency and cost management clearly remain very important to optimize our position as the market continues to recover.

So it is important to hear on the bottom left-hand corner to highlight that our emissions per square kilometer for the quarter were reduced by around 20%. So this reflects the impact of very strong utilization, along with our continued focus on operational efficiency and minimizing fuel consumption. And it just emphasizes that efficiency and minimizing operational impact definitely go hand in hand.

So with that overview, I'll hand over to HP to talk through some of the financial details.

Hans-Peter Burlid

Thank you very much, Duncan, and good morning all. If we turn to Slide 11 and take a closer look at the revenue sequentially growth. We see that the underlying core proprietary contract business increased almost $11 million quarter-on-quarter, which was driven both by pricing improvements, but also utilization. The management fee was reduced to almost zero after discontinuation of that service contract we had with Turkish petroleum. And multiclient revenue dropped with $4.2 million as late sales dropped from Q3.

On Slide 12, as Duncan said, we had extremely strong utilization in the fourth quarter, which is usually a weak quarter in terms of utilization. And we have seen improvements every quarter since Q4 2017. And when we look at the full year, 2018 was a significant improvement from 2017 and we believe this activity level will continue into 2019.

On Slide 13, the third quarter segment revenue was a 6% sequential improvement, driven by both utilization and pricing, as I mentioned. The improved revenue for the quarter was accompanied by increased cost, which was driven by company-specific items and high utilization. As Duncan mentioned, we booked quarterly Q4 capacity early in the year at tight pricing, which did put pressure on the margin. Comparing the third quarter to the third quarter, however, the segment EBITDA was positively impacted by a slight improvement in the margin from the contract business, despite the tight pricing on some projects. So the segment EBITDA was, however, negatively impacted by the reduction in management fee and multiclient late sales.

On Slide 14, the cash flow. Cash flow from operations was $11 million for the quarter, impacted by positive working capital movement. And CapEx investments continue to be very disciplined with $1.7 million for the quarter. And the allocation in the quarter was solely on contract, but we recorded a multiclient investment of $0.5 million related to processing. And the net cash flow for the quarter was positive and the total cash balance increased during the quarter to $31.2 million, and $40 million working capital facility was undrawn.

On Slide 15, a summary of how we delivered on the cost and investment level that we guided for 2018. And the high utilization and project-specific cost during the year and especially in the fourth quarter impacted the gross cost of sales. So we came in at $165 million for the year, which is $5 million or 3% above guiding. And the G&A cost was on guiding, while the CapEx spend was $3 million below guiding. So as you see, we do remain very cost focused and disciplined with our investments in order to maintain our very competitive cost base.

And with that, I will now hand back to Duncan to talk you through the outlook.

Duncan Eley

Thanks, HP. So we're just going to take a quick look at what we see is the transforming the seismic landscape. A look at the supply side, a look at the demand side, getting on to our outlook. So on Slide 17, and the transforming market as we see it, and in short, we see the number of competitors in marine acquisition space decreasing and the number of clients who do not operate vessels, namely pure-play multiclient companies, that is increasing. So we believe that this is good for Polarcus to position us as one of the only three truly global companies who are strategically targeting the marine acquisition market. It's important to be clear on the two key client segments for Polarcus as a marine acquisition provider. The first is the E&P companies, the independents, the NOCs and the majors directly through the tender process and direct awards. And also, the pure-play multiclient companies who need those vessel operators to deliver their multiclient investments.

So Slide 18 emphasizes the discipline of the industry and the downturn are reducing capacity significantly, now stabilized at around that 20 vessels. We acknowledge that three additional vessels will be coming out of cold stack and added to this vessel count during Q2 of 2019 for the summer season, and we believe that's fully aligned certainly with our expectations, and we believe, the industry. So the reduced number of players on the vessel supply side appear to remain to continue disciplined as the market improves. And I think these companies demonstrate the discipline that I'm talking about, that we can expect the supply picture to remain a positive driver for the industry going forward.

Slide 19 shows the underlying increase in contract demand, if you remember that part of our client base, and that - this is the demand observed since 2016, that noting the increase during 2018, which was up 20% year-on-year. So this increase in activity level looks set to continue into 2019 with healthy levels already seen during the first half of - Q1 2019. In addition to the propriety contract market churn on this slide, there is that second demand driver, which is the number of leads and opportunities from the pure-play multiclient companies, and we do see that increasing through 2019 so based on their discussions of their investments for 2019 and beyond.

So all in all, a positive development on the demand front. So what is our outlook? On Slide 20, we summarize that concisely as our outlook is positive for 2019. We expect the market to continue to be driven by underlying demand, which will also, obviously, benefit from ongoing discipline from market participants. Our current backlog in terms of dollars is significantly elevated compared to 12 months ago, reflecting an improvement in pricing and being 100% booked for the first half of 2019 provides us with the opportunity to actively push pricing in the back half of the year.

So also importantly to note that there is no multiclient investment planned by Polarcus in 2019, and we do expect to see some increase in operational costs to support elevated operational activity. And what we mean by that is, for example, the ongoing hybrid stream and node survey that we have subcontracted in the Middle East at the moment, which is an addition to the operational fleet that we've had operating. In addition to that, there will be some operations in some key high-cost areas, which will impact that operational cost level as well. But the consequence of our outlook is that we will improve both EBITDA and cash flow in 2019 compared to 2018.

So very simply, what is the Polarcus plan? We are positioned to build value and to deliver profitable returns to investors as the markets recovers. Our focus on the marine acquisition and our strength in these core competencies is critical to deliver this, and we remain very focused on cost management in order to optimize that performance.

Innovation has been and continues to be a core value and a key factor for Polarcus: firstly, at inception, when we immediately challenged the high end of the industry; secondly, navigating the downturn and being able to optimize efficiency and competitive advantages through such innovations as x-ray; and now in order to maximize client delivery, performance and profitability as the market recovers. So right now, in the early stages of 2019, we believe we are very well positioned to capitalize on the improving market with strong backlog under our belt already, which provides good visibility on earnings into 2019 and the ability to be constructive - be a very constructive part of accelerating the recovery of the industry going forward.

So with that, I'll thank you for your time joining us this morning. As I said, we wanted to move on to Q&A relatively swiftly. So we'll now open up for Q&A. First of all, starting with people here in Oslo, in the room, while the operator, Laura, sets up any questions on the call.

A - Duncan Eley

John Olaisen from ABG.

John Olaisen

You're seeing improving pricing. Is it possible to be a bit more specific? PGS was very specific. They said that they have booked the rest with some 35% higher year-on-year. What's your number?

Duncan Eley

So I think we've indicated further - we indicated earlier 15% to 20% that we saw in the first part of 2019. I think what we see now is a clear 25% improvement across the board. If you look at our backlog number, clearly, there are several projects there that are above the 25% level. But we believe that in the first part of the year, that 25% is indicative of the movement that we see across the market. Also emphasizing that we want to try and push that further in the back end of the year. So we have examples at 35% and beyond, but across the board, we see that 25%.

John Olaisen

And if you look at the Slide 7, the backlog slide, you see the backlog is up 36% compared to last year.

Duncan Eley

Yes.

John Olaisen

And the vessels are pretty much the same booking as last year, 70% for this year and also like just below 70% at the same time last year.

Duncan Eley

Yes.

John Olaisen

So 37% up on the same number of vessels booked isn't - probably is up 37% then or what's different?

Duncan Eley

So you'll see that some of that booked capacity actually goes into - sorry, some of the backlog actually goes - the backlog numbers actually goes into Q1 2019, which moves that - sorry, 2020, which moves that number a little bit.

John Olaisen

And on the supply said, there are some vessels that are reentering the market and you are one of them at Tikhonov. Could you remind us of what will happen to Tikhonov now? And what will you do with Tikhonov once it's back in your hands? I guess, it will be open to the "vessel markets."

Duncan Eley

So I mean, I can take part of that in that as we announced that the Sovcomflot has the right to redeliver Tikhonov within 30 days from the beginning of the year. That notice has not been provided yet. We hope to be able to work with Sovcomflot to extend that further. But at the same time, we are planning for her to return, so we are looking for streamer projects of which there are several 4D projects and shallow water projects, particularly in the North Sea in the Middle East that we're looking at. So we don't believe that it's a sure thing that we'll get the vessel back earlier than anticipated, but we've increased our probability, and we monitor it carefully. But we do believe there's a string of projects with Polarcus operating it or with Sovcomflot operating that vessel over the summer months.

John Olaisen

I won't suspect you're selling anything at all, but will you be put into the rest of the market?

Duncan Eley

That's the intention. If it were to come back, that we see a place for her there now, we need to evaluate that sort of as the market evolves, and hopefully, it's clear here. We see the markets looking fairly buoyant, but we need to monitor that as time goes by.

John Olaisen

And what's your view on the second half? Well, I guess, Q3 will be pretty good. But how about the next winter, what's the visibility in Q4? And what's your strategy? Are you planning to do the same thing as you did last year, book up early?

Duncan Eley

I think there are two elements to that. The first is that I think our pure-play multiclient friends are going to be quite important to activity in the second half, particularly when you look at the number of - the interest in - particularly at that Atlantic margin in the Southern Hemisphere. So I think that activity that we see in the Southern Hemisphere is going to be very much driven by investment levels in multiclient. The plans that we understand and we listen to look like that's going to be a positive indicator. We have got the ability now to push pricing a little bit. With the direction we see the market, we're going to be in no rush to book up capacity at flat rates from the improvement we already see. We're looking for further price increases. But we need to, obviously, balance that. So we will push pricing in the second half of the year. And I do think the multiclient companies will be important on that vessel demand because even though I mentioned we tactically booked up our Q4 earlier in 2018, I think an important part there was that we actually saw several vessels still idle in Q4 2018. So it's not like we had a rock tight 2018 in terms of global utilization. So we need to watch that carefully.

John Olaisen

My final question is regarding 2019. You give very little guidance apart from the contract prices, but in 2018 you had roughly $200 million of revenues. And if price is up 25%, indicates $250 million revenues, I presume. And those $50 million will then roughly go straight to the EBITDA, or is there something going on, on the cost side as well, the costs will be higher as well?

Hans-Peter Burlid

On the cost side, we don't see any sort of big shifts up in the basic cost level. However, as we mentioned on that slide, we have some of the projects in high-cost areas. So some of the pricing increases in the backlog is also coming from that higher cost areas. But it should, as we say, deliver a much stronger EBITDA for 2019 than 2018. So that's the operational leverage. That should deliver significant improvement, even on the EBITDA line.

John Olaisen

So like in rough terms, $200 million to $250 million revenues, does it need $50 million higher EBITDA? So EBITDA will go from $30 million to $80 million or it's something I am missing?

Hans-Peter Burlid

So in the EBITDA, in the $30 million EBITDA, that is for 2018, is propped up a bit by a capitalization to multiclient. We did some multiclient projects early in the year. So if you adjust for that, the EBITDA for 2018 is lower. So - but yes, we - you probably don't see all $50 million on the EBITDA line, but you see a good chunk of that on the EBITDA. And maybe - is there no other - any other questions?

Duncan Eley

Hang on. Jon has taken over here.

Jon Masdal

Real quick on your streamer situation. Can you give a quick update on status and potential investment sizes there in the coming years?

Duncan Eley

So I think as everyone in the market has been saying, we've worked hard on looking after our equipment on increasing our repairs during 2019. We push our investment requirement into the back end of 2020 based on that delivery, and we can expect an investment profile sort of 2021 through 2024 of around a kit per streamer - a kit per vessel is roughly what we're looking at beyond 2020.

Jon Masdal

And your estimated cost per streamer sets is around...

Duncan Eley

That depends on a lot of factors. There are a lot of moving parts on that front.

John Olaisen

Can I ask a question on [indiscernible] markets. Just on the 4D side, both PGS and Shearwater have been very bullish on this market and their competitive position in this market. How do you view your position in the 4D market?

Duncan Eley

We actually had a slide up here saying that we were the 4D company following the industry.

John Olaisen

Yes and that's up there.

Duncan Eley

Look, I think both PGS and the legacy WesternGeco have got a good reputation in the 4D front. We feel that we've more than held our own in the 4D market space. And if we look at our backlog, a good chunk of those dollars are related to 4D projects. So we are competing in that space. We think we could do more in that space. And we are holding our own with that market share. So we are an active participant, despite that according to a couple other players, there are only - there is only one player in that market.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Christopher from Carnegie. Your revenues were higher than expected in fourth quarter. But some of your costs, what will the cost level in Q4 be a guideline for the costs going forward? Or was there - were they particularly high in the fourth quarter?

Hans-Peter Burlid

They were particularly high in fourth quarter. And then some of that was actually priced in, which is a driver for the pricing. So - but I think Q3 level is more telling for the way forward than fourth quarter. With a caveat on as Duncan said, we will have some costs related to the hybrid project that we were carrying out, as we speak.

Christopher Møllerløkken

And if you get Tikhonov redelivered, will that require an investment in a new streamer set for that vessel? Or do you have the equipment ready?

Duncan Eley

She will sort it out with streamers. She is coming back with streamers. It is coming back with streamers. And that vessel is doing the streamer part of the hybrid project that we're carrying out currently in the Middle East. And the streamers are in good shape. So there's no immediate requirement in streamers. So that gives us full flexibility should that vessel come back to run a streamer boat or as a source boat.

John Olaisen

It's John again. May I do one quick follow-up, and it's related to the previous question? So what's your CapEx guidance for '19? You had a CapEx guidance for '18. Do you have a similar one for '19?

Hans-Peter Burlid

So for '19, we had to two class dockings planned, so we expect that to impact the CapEx a little bit. We had - we have had very low CapEx of $7 million for two years in a row. So you need to add maybe $5 million on that for class dockings.

Duncan Eley

Probably won't be formally guiding on that going forward. So Laura, just while there's a pause here in the room, can we please go to you on the call to see if there are any questions from your side?

Duncan Eley

Okay. So while we see if anyone else is going to press star one, is there anyone else in Oslo who would like to ask a question?

John Olaisen

Yes. John again then, one more follow-up. On multiclient late sales, is there any - should we have any expectations from the late sales this year? Any parts of their library, Brazil or Australia, relative to late sales in '19?

Duncan Eley

Look, we have an outlook for our multiclient library, will be similar levels that we saw in 2018. And we've got quite a bit of interest coming from those libraries in terms of activities. So we believe that's positioned quite well. But they are not a very big numbers for us by design. You know that we've moved out of that multiclient investment space. So I think if you looked at 2018 as a relative point, that would be an indicator for 2019.

John Olaisen

On the late sales.

Duncan Eley

On the late sales, yes.

John Olaisen

And is this a strategic choice not to do multiclient? Or is it a reflection of higher contract prices? Should we expect that you'll never do multiclient again?

Duncan Eley

I think from 2016, we try to make it clear to the outside world that we were not investing in multiclient. Our exposure to multiclient segments of the market is by providing our vessel services to this growing number of pure-play multiclient companies that do not have vessels. So we do not intend, at this point, to go into multiclient investment this year or beyond that. That's why we see the separation of the market really taking place and people becoming disciplined. We've only that one remaining integrated player in place across multiclients in the marine acquisition businesses. Okay, Laura, just checking back with you if there's anything. Otherwise, we will move on.

Duncan Eley

Very good. So with that, I thank everyone that's joined us on the call, and thank you very much for joining us here in Oslo this morning, and we will look forward to seeing you again. Thank you.