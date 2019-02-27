Phillips 66: An Extraordinary Energy Logistics Company

The stock currently yields 3.3%, has a P/E=8.3, and is a strong buy as shares are still 20% off their high.

This capability led to a 210% market capture for its central corridor refineries in Q4 and $11.80/share of earnings for full-year 2018.

The company can turn the dials on its vast midstream network to take advantage of price differentials to increase refining and chemicals margins.

While many investors may still view the company as a refiner, "energy logistics" may be a better description.

After its spin-off from Conoco Phillips (COP) back in 2012, Phillips 66 (PSX) embarked on a strategic plan to invest more in its integrated midstream and chemicals businesses as compared to its refining segment. The goal was to diversify operations and become less reliant on the cyclical refining business. As a result, the company formed a midstream MLP (Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)), built multiple large-scale pipelines projects, built the Freeport LPG export terminal, and invested in multiple world class chemicals projects on the Gulf Coast with its partner Chevron (CVX) and the 50/50 CPChem joint venture.

The obvious result of these midstream and chemicals investment has been growing and more stable earnings and cash-flow generation. The less obvious result is that PSX is now one of the leading energy logistics companies in North America. A vast midstream network of pipelines - which transport both oil and NGLs - enable the company to optimize feedstock for its refineries and chemical plants. As a result, PSX is able to take advantage of regional commodity price differentials in order to increase downstream margins.

For example, the slide below clearly illustrates how the company was able to source price-advantaged Canadian oil sands feedstock for its Central Corridor refineries to achieve a remarkable realized margin of more than 2x the market's average 3:2:1 margin (a whopping $30.60/bbl vs. the market's $14.57/bbl):

But note that all of PSX's refineries delivered results above the market average, including the Gulf Coast's extraordinary 230% market capture.

The result was a phenomenal performance by the company's refining segment in Q4 and for the full-year (something I predicted last August in my Seeking Alpha article PSX: The Forgotten Catalyst):

Full-year earnings for the Refining Segment more than doubled as compared with 2017. Perhaps more importantly, solid growth in the Midstream, Chemicals, and M&S Segments contributed to pre-tax income of $7.4 billion - up 109% year over year.

In addition, despite the excellent performance of the Refining Segment last year, the combined full-year earnings of Midstream, Chemicals, and M&S of $3.8 billion compared favorably with the $4.5 billion the Refining delivered. The takeaway here is that PSX is indeed becoming a more diversified company.

Share Buybacks

But the story gets even better. Not only did PSX deliver a significant increase in overall earnings last year (up 9.6% after taxes, but please note the over $3 billion swing in taxes paid this year vs. a "benefit" last year), but the outstanding share count was reduced by 10% with steady share repurchases throughout the year. Since going public in 2012, PSX has reduced its outstanding share count by 30%.

The result of increased earnings and a significantly lower number of shares is that the quarterly dividend has grown 400% from $0.20/share right after the spin-off from COP in 2012 to the current $0.80/share. In 2018, the dividend was increased 14%. Shareholders can expect another big boost in the dividend this year. From the Q4 conference call, CEO Greg Garland said:

As we look to 2019, we expect to deliver another double-digit dividend increase.

PSX typically announces its dividend increases in May, and even if the increase is only 10%, that would equate to a quarterly rates of $0.88/share ($3.52 on an annual basis), which means the forward yield is currently 3.6% (based on a $98 share price). That's a fantastic yield on a company that's growing earnings and buying back shares at the rate that PSX has been delivering.

My bet is that the company increases the dividend by 12.5% to $0.90/share ($3.60 on an annual basis).

Summary and Conclusion

Phillips 66 is much more than a refining company - it's an energy logistics firm. It's ability to transport significant volumes of oil and NGLs on large-scale world class pipelines that it owns stakes in, and many of which directly connect to its refining and chemical operations, means it can turn the dials and take advantage of short-term price differentials. So whether or not the price of oil is rising or falling (as oil did in Q4), it's obvious that PSX has the assets to weather the storm and deliver excellent returns to shareholders.

The story will continue this year when the Gray Oak pipeline comes online in the 2H and PSX and its partners begin ramping up the Corpus Christi export terminal to place high-quality light-sweet Permian crude onto the global market. PSX's stake in Gray Oak (through its PSXP MLP) means the company will be making money on oil coming ... and going.

So rather than fight it out with upstream only producers, which compete in a "no-moat" industry sector where dozens and dozens of companies are rapidly growing production and are dependent on Saudi Arabia and Russia to cutback on production in order for all this growing domestic oil production to elbow its way into global markets without cratering the price, energy investors should consider a company that I said back in 2015 was likely the best investment opportunity in "Shale USA" - Phillips 66.

Now is a great time to buy shares as the stock is still down some 20% from its all-time high. You want to be in this stock before the dividend increase announcement in May. PSX remains a superior total return opportunity with excellent potential for both income growth and capital appreciation. The current P/E of 8.3 obviously means the market has not priced in the fact that PSX is no longer simply a "refiner." It's quite possibly the best energy logistics company in North America. $125/share by year-end is easily in the cards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, CVX, COP, PSXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.