IPO Update: Futu Holdings Readies Plan For Downsized U.S. IPO

While the firm is growing quickly, some of its metrics are decelerating and the IPO isn't cheap in some respects.

The firm provides Chinese investors with the ability to trade foreign stock market securities.

Futu Holdings has filed to raise $120 million in an IPO, down from its original estimate of $300 million.

Futu Holdings (FHL) intends to raise approximately $120 million in an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides an online securities trading system for Chinese investors interested in overseas stocks.

FHL is growing sharply due to its relationship with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), though I have concerns about valuation metrics and decelerating top-line revenue and gross profit growth.

Company & Technology

Hong Kong-based Futu Holdings was founded in 2011 to develop the Futu NiuNiu brokerage platform which represents a user-oriented and cloud-based software system with a securities brokerage license in Hong Kong.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO, and Director Leaf Hua Li, who was previously the head of Tencent's multi-media business and its innovation center.

The company has developed a digital trading platform that focuses on user experience while integrating clear and relevant market data, social collaboration, and trade execution.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, Futu had a user base of 5.3 million, over 457,000 users who have opened trading accounts, and over 124,000 registered clients who have assets in their accounts.

Futu Holdings has brokered HK$678 billion (USD $86.6 billion) in user trades for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018.

The company's main sources of revenue are its trade execution and margin financing services.

Investors in Futu Holdings include Sequoia Capital China, Matrix Partners China, and Tencent Holdings. They have invested at least $215.5 million in the firm to-date.

Customer Acquisition

Futu is focused on serving the 'emerging affluent' Chinese citizen who seeks greater knowledge and access to financial products and services, particularly overseas investment opportunities.

The firm sources new customers primarily through the online platform of investor and partner Tencent.

Management has also integrated social sharing tools throughout the system to create a financial 'social network' of sorts.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped considerably as the firm has scaled its operations, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 9.1% 2017 13.3% 2016 68.0%

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Average revenue per paying client has increased sharply but at a slightly decelerating rate, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Paying Client Period ARPC Variance 2018 $780.10 56.8% 2017 $497.45 58.5% 2016 $313.83

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to the F-1 statement, Hong Kong is the world's fourth-largest securities market, whose annual trading volume has grown from $404.5 billion in 2012 to $1.6 trillion in 2017.

This represents a CAGR of 31.3% between 2012 and 2017 compared to 23.1% global average.

The HK securities market is projected to reach $3.1 trillion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% between 2018 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are a growing number of online brokers (from 126 in 2007 to 274 in 2016), innovative technologies, and increasingly active local and overseas investors.

Major competitors that provide online brokerage services in Hong Kong include:

HSBC (HSBC)

Haitong International Securities (OTCPK:HAITY) (0665.HK)

Bank of China (Hong Kong) (OTCPK:BACHY)

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Bright Smart Securities (1428.HK)

Huatai Financial Holdings

Financial Performance

FHL's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in top-line revenue, although decelerating in 2018 vs. 2017

Growing gross profit

High and increasing gross margin

Swing to positive EBITDA

Increase in cash flow from operations as a result of increases in 'accounts payable to clients and brokers'

Relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 103,614,000 160.2% 2017 $ 39,824,000 257.9% 2016 $ 11,127,238 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 71,739,000 177.2% 2017 $ 25,883,000 382.5% 2016 $ 5,363,939 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 69.2% 2017 65.0% 2016 48.2% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 $ 25,644,000 24.7% 2017 $ 432,000 1.1% 2016 $ (14,289,898) -128.4% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ 570,866,000 2017 $ 237,075,000 2016 $ 178,732,992

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $27.5 million in cash and $1.9 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $568.5 million but was primarily due to an increase of $632.8 million in 'accounts payable to clients and brokers.'

IPO Details

FHL intends to sell 10.9 million ADSs representing 87.2 million Class A underlying shares at a midpoint price of $11.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $120 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The amount sought is considerably less than the original filing estimate of $300 million, perhaps indicating a less favorable raising environment.

Certain affiliates of existing shareholder Tencent have indicated an interest to purchase ADSs of up to $30.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a positive signal for prospective IPO investors and is somewhat unusual for a non-life science company.

The founder and CEO will hold Class B shares and will be entitled to twenty votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A shareholders. This is a way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.37 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The primary purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our shares in the form of ADSs for the benefit of all shareholders, retain talented employees by providing them with equity incentives and obtain additional capital. We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including research and development, working capital needs, and increased regulatory capital requirements of the HK SFC and regulatory authorities in other jurisdictions as a result of our business expansion.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs [Asia], UBS Investment Bank, and Credit Suisse, HSBC, and BOCI.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,194,711,504 Enterprise Value $1,368,471,504 Price/Sales 8.33 EV / Revenue 9.54 EV / EBITDA 52.48 Earnings Per Share $0.16 Total Debt To Equity 13.60 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.04% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $11.00

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

As a reference, Futu's clearest comparable would be Interactive Brokers; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Interactive Brokers Futu Holdings Variance Price/Sales 1.81 8.33 360.2% EV / Revenue 16.96 9.54 -43.7% EV / EBITDA 23.93 52.48 119.3% Earnings Per Share $2.28 $0.16 -93.2%

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge, Sentieo

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 7, 2019.

