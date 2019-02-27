Dean Foods: How Bad Is It?

It's worse than you think, but there's a chance.

What happened and what does it mean?

Dean Foods (DF) today joined the limbo party hosted by Kraft Heinz (KHC):

Let's dig in.

What Happened?

Dean Foods announced full-year net loss from continuing operations of $3.63 per share and adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $0.47 per share.

The following table summarizes the company's operating results:

Key observations:

Q4 gross profit was slashed by $64 million, or nearly 15 percent, from the year-ago quarter

Year-over-year swing in adjusted income from continuing operations was mostly due to the gross profit drop

Management noted that the results "reflect rapidly changing retail environment coupled with anticipated customer volume losses," as well as "signification inflation in freight, fuel, and resin."

This would be palatable in the shorter term if it wasn't for what I discuss next.

The company's outstanding debt at December 31, 2018, net of $24 million cash on hand, was approximately $887 million.

As the following graphs illustrate, even though the debt level has remained relatively stable in recent years, it has trended upward as a percentage of the company's total assets, increasing its balance sheet risk:

Data by YCharts

The company also suspended its quarterly dividend and financial guidance.

Comparison to Kraft Heinz

In Kraft Heinz: Buy or Sell?, I discussed what happened and explained what it meant, and subsequently in Kraft Heinz: The Biggest Risk, I explained why the company's investment-grade credit rating is critical to its long-term strategy and identified the specific financial metric that will signal upcoming changes to the company's credit rating. Despite the continued decline in Kraft Heinz, I remain positive in the longer term.

Dean Foods, in contrast, is in some deep chimney.

Profitability, Unprofitability

The following graphs compare the two companies' profit margins:

Data by YCharts

Both at the gross and operating margin levels, Kraft Heinz is the more profitable of the two companies. Furthermore, as shown in the above table of financial results, Dean Foods turned unprofitable as of Q4 of 2018.

Scale

As the following graphs illustrate, even though Kraft Heinz's selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expense is more than double that of Dean Foods, it is 12.6 percent of total revenue or nearly half of Dean Foods' 22.0 percent:

Data by YCharts

This nearly 10 percent difference in SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue explains much of the difference between the two companies' operating profitability. In other words, size matters.

Strategic Alternatives

I ended yesterday's article with:

I expect [Kraft Heinz] management to focus on improving the company's financial health de-levering the balance sheet throughout 2019, either through disciplined cost control and/or selling off assets, before continuing with its long-term strategy of industry consolidation in late 2020 and beyond.

The above paragraph, however, leaves the door open for issuing shares to bring another packaged foods company, such as Dean Foods, under the Kraft Heinz umbrella, as industry consolidation becomes increasingly likely.

Bottom Line

In my opinion, a primary reason why Dean Foods did not suffer a larger drop is the news that management is "exploring and evaluating potential strategic alternatives, with Evercore hired to assist," as announced yesterday.

Without a potential transaction announced in the coming weeks, I would expect the company's stock price to gradually reflect its significant balance sheet risk in light of its lack of profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.