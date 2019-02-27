Wendy's: Good Execution, But Lacking Catalysts

For a number of reasons that include lack of meaningful catalysts, loss of pricing power, and a richly-priced stock, I choose to take a pass on WEN.

However, I am skeptical that revenue growth initiatives will do much to produce consensus-beating earnings in the foreseeable future.

Wendy's seems to be a well-run company whose recent financial results look moderately (even if not overwhelmingly) healthy to me.

It has been a while since I last looked any closer at restaurant stocks. With Wendy's (WEN) having recently reported the results of its 4Q18, I decided to assess whether owning shares of the Dublin, Ohio-based chain made sense at current levels.

Credit: Nation's Restaurant News

My first impressions

After glancing at Wendy's earnings release, what I saw first was a company that seems to be well run and whose recent financial results look moderately (even if not overwhelmingly) healthy to me. The restaurant chain continues to experience a modest rebound in sales that started to take form in the back end of 2017, in part explained by a fairly aggressive footprint expansion program and the company's store remodeling efforts branded Image Activation.

But eating into the revenue growth is a worrying loss of margin that, to be fair, should be somewhat expected of a competitive fast-food industry in which meaningful differentiation driving pricing power is hard to achieve. I estimate that, in 4Q18, all the net earnings benefit of Wendy's slow-growing revenues was lost to gross margin contraction - and then some. The graph below suggests that the trade-off seems to have been the norm for longer than just the past quarter.

Data by YCharts

Encouraging was Wendy's opex control. Non-GAAP operating costs (i.e. excluding items like legal reserves and impairment of intangibles) as a percentage of revenues fell sharply in the fourth quarter, to 32.9% from 35.4% last year. I calculate that the 5% YOY drop in these costs accounted for roughly one-fourth of Wendy's five-cent increase in EPS over late 2017 levels. See summarized 4Q18 P&L below, on a non-GAAP basis.

While tightening the belt can be generally considered a good move by mature companies, its meaningful impact on Wendy's financial results helps to illustrate how growth initiatives can only do so much for players in a saturated industry. Even if the management team continues to tout the importance and successful execution of new restaurant development, store remodeling, and franchise flips, I believe Wendy's bottom-line growth will continue to rely more heavily on cost containment initiatives than anything else. Said differently, I don't see enough in terms of catalyst to justify much optimism regarding consensus-beating growth in the foreseeable future.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from the company's reports

Lastly, I don't believe the stock is discounted enough to justify a low-risk, high reward play at current levels. WEN trades at a 2019 earnings multiple of 27.9x that is noticeably higher than those of peers McDonald's (MCD) and Yum! Brands (YUM), which combined trade at a more compelling average forward P/E of 23.5x.

I can, at times, justify a rich P/E investment in stocks that I believe can do a good job at protecting my portfolio from sizable losses. Historically, this has been the case of peer MCD, a stock that managed to produce timid but positive returns during the overwhelmingly bearish period of March 2008 to February 2009. The same has not been true of WEN, however, a stock that has traditionally been much more volatile than other fast-food names, through recent bull and bear markets.

Data by YCharts

In summary

Despite seeing good execution as of late, I don't believe WEN qualifies as a compelling investment here. Revenues have moved up, but at a glacier-like pace, while I fail to see much in terms of catalysts to propel growth beyond current expectations. Op margins have been stabilizing, but too much to the credit of opex containment and despite the loss of pricing power. Below-the-line items, including lower interest expenses and tax benefits, have accounted for the majority of Wendy's EPS growth - about two-thirds of it in 4Q18, per my estimates. And finally, I don't believe the stock can be considered a bargain, trading in the high-20s forward P/E range.

For the reasons above, I choose to take a pass on WEN at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.