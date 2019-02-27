CenturyLink: Cutting This Key Risk

The company could save up to $400 million in annual interest costs over the next few years by cutting debt with $2 billion-plus in annual FCFs.

The decision to cut the dividend was clearly made due to interest rate risk and the need to reduce the leverage ratio.

CenturyLink recently cut the dividend by more than 50% to $1 per share.

Generally glossed over in the decision by CenturyLink (CTL) to cut the dividend was the shift to focusing on repaying debt to reduce the associated interest rate costs and risks in the future. A key component of the story is that the telecom didn't spend 2018 repaying near-term debt maturities due to limited risk to my bullish investment story. The stock could get a positive boost from the benefits of lower interest costs.

Improving Leverage

Due to generating excess cash flows in 2018 from lower capital spending, CenturyLink repaid some solid debt last year. Total long-term debt dipped by nearly $1.9 billion to $35.4 billion.

To accelerate the debt repayment plan, the company announced the following cut to the dividend to reach the target leverage ratio of ~3.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA sooner. The company exited 2018 with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 4x, so the plan is for a significant reduction in the leverage ratio.

In addition to this focus on growth, we are shifting our capital allocation priorities and reducing the annual dividend to $1.00 from the current $2.16. Strong business fundamentals allow us to make the important decision to lower our leverage target to 2.75x to 3.25x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and accelerate our timeframe to reach that target, while still returning significant cash to shareholders and continuing to invest in revenue and EBITDA growth initiatives."

The company forecast 2019 EBITDA reaching $9.1 billion. To reach that target leverage level, CenturyLink would need to reduce the debt levels to $27.3 billion or approximately $8.1 billion from current levels.

Conversely, the company could produce $9.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA by 2021, thereby reducing the level of debt repayments needed to reach the target. In this scenario, the debt level would only need to dip to $28.5 billion, requiring $6.9 billion in debt repayments.

Interest Expense

For 2018, CenturyLink spent $2.17 billion on interest expenses. The company forecast a cash interest expense of $2.10 billion for last year and a new target of $2.05-2.10 billion for 2019.

The lack of any material improvement in the interest expense costs due to increases in floating rate debt is likely a big component of the decision to accelerate debt repayment. CEO Jeff Storey was clear on the earnings call that the biggest risk to the business is the cost of capital and interest rate risks in the future from any further rate hikes by the Fed.

By reallocating more of our capital to leverage reduction, we believe, we will improve our cost of capital, return a significant amount of cash to shareholders at a very sustainable payout ratio, and provide additional flexibility to respond to market opportunities and any potential interest rate challenges that may occur.

CenturyLink ended Q3'18 with the following debt before about $300 million was repaid in Q4.

Source: CenturyLink Q3'18 10-Q

As one can see, a large amount of the debt is financed at interest rates in excess of 6% where repaying the debt can lead to substantial interest expense savings in addition to the benefits of lower leverage.

The very fact that CenturyLink repaid these debt securities in Q3 for $1.3 billion shows that the company is more concerned about paying down high cost debt than any financial problem:

Qwest 7.5% Notes due 2051 - $164 million

Qwest 7.0% Notes due 2052 - $925 million

Qwest 7.25% Notes due 2035 - $250 million

Remember that the company had the following debt maturity schedules, so it isn't like CenturyLink doesn't have some debt due in the next few years. Regardless, the management team has the confidence that FCFs will provide the cash to repay these upcoming debt maturities or the reduced leverage will let them refinance the loans.

Source: CenturyLink Q3'18 10-Q

The company has roughly $1.85 billion in debt due by 2020. The lowered dividend payout of $1.1 billion has the potential to leave up to $2.3 billion in FCFs each year for debt repayments.

The risks here are the 2021 and 2022 debt repayments of more than $8 billion where higher interest rates and a still highly levered balance sheet would make refinancing that debt at attractive rates very difficult.

The key benefit to reaching the higher debt repayments is actually saving on interest costs, thereby boosting cash flow. A $6 billion reduction in debt with average interest rates costing 6% would boost annual free cash flows by $360 million. An interest rate slightly above 6.5% would lead to savings on interest expenses of $400 million.

By repaying debt, CenturyLink can create a virtual cycle of higher net income and FCF, thereby closing the substantial gap with EBTIDA levels. Even without an improving business model, the lower interest costs would boost the confidence in the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market continues to view the recent decision to cut the dividend in the wrong manner. CenturyLink is far better off now by repaying debt and lowering substantial interest costs. The stock shouldn't trade 50% off the 52-week highs when the business hasn't fundamentally changed during the period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.