KKR & Co's (KKR) Presents at Asset Managers, Broker Dealers & Exchanges Conference (Transcript)

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) 2019 Asset Managers, Broker Dealers & Exchanges Conference Call February 27, 2019

Bill Janetschek – Chief Financial Officer

Craig Larson – Head-IR

Bill Katz – Citi

Bill Katz

[Call Starts Abruptly] Cover asset managers and brokers, and oversight for the exchanges, which are primarily covered now by Benjamin Herbert, who is in the room today as well. So welcome back.

Also very pleased and privileged to have part of the management team from KKR here today. So thank you gentlemen for coming. Bill Janetschek is the CFO; and just to his right is Craig Larson, Head of the IR, and wonderful to have you guys here. So thank you for taking the time out.

I have a bunch of questions I'd like to try and get through. But again spirit of this conversation is try and keep this to a little more of an intimate setting despite the size of the table here today. So if you have any questions, feel free to just hit the mic and fire away.

And so with that, I'll kick it off and then see if the room has any question. So maybe from just a big picture perspective, given that KKR has become a much more of a global player, as you’ve diversified the business. Can you talk a little bit about what you are seeing in terms of look through to the economies. What are the concerns that we’ve been running into with the group has just been a late cycle.

This is not a group we want necessarily play being a late cycle, but then we sort of hear on the calls and in conversations that things aren't so best. Maybe a little word around the world about how you're seeing things through the prism of the portfolio companies?

Bill Janetschek

Sure, Bill. When you look at it from a global perspective, we are somewhat cautious. But when you think about late in the cycle, that really buys to the U.S. in particular. When you think about consensus, U.S. GDP is about 2.5% for 2019. We have a macro team. That number is actually a little lower. That number has been coming down certainly over the past few months. And so again, I would say, it's caution. But we're a global firm, and we invest globally. And so we still see a lot of opportunities around the world.

When you actually delve into the particulars around the portfolio companies that we manage, and we’ve said this on several calls going back probably over the last two years that when you look at revenue and EBITDA, they are usually in the high single digit, low double-digit growth. So, when you look at our portfolio companies and the value creation we're seeing at our portfolio companies, again we're pretty opportunistic about the environment that we're investing in right now.

Bill Katz

And maybe just a color on that thread. You raised and have a lot of dry powder I was just wondering if you kind of maybe get two part question. Where is your look around the portfolios by asset class or segment geographically? Where you are seeing the best opportunities to deploy? And then secondly, how do we think about return opportunity today versus maybe some of the prior cycles?

Bill Janetschek

And you can break that down into probably a geographic pent and then maybe industry pent. And so when you look from a geographic point of view, we're pretty excited about capital deployment right now in Asia. So, if I look certainly over the last six, nine months, the opportunities that we're seeing around the world, we're more opportunistic and excited about what we see in Asia than anywhere else in the world.

And when you step back and think about it, we're dominant firm in U.S. private equity, but if I had to go back certainly over the last six months, we probably have signed or deployed more capital in Asia than we have in the U.S. And, I guess, from an industry point of view, I would focus more around health care. And by its nature that's more of a defensive industry. It's very fragmented, and so you could actually find some opportunities. But from a capital deployment point of view, the one thing that's incredibly exciting today is as opposed to a few years ago is that even when we're looking at broadly health care, a few years ago it was only health care PE now we have a fund that we can invest in core, now we have a fund where we can invest in growth.

And so again health care, in particular, we just have more bandwidth and more opportunities to invest up and down the capital structure and in different portfolio of companies because of that.

Bill Katz

Does that mean you're a bit more cautious than in the Americas and Europe since more interested in Asia?

Bill Janetschek

I would say, if I had to say there was one area that we're seeing more opportunities than others, it's in Asia. That is not to say that we're not seeing opportunities in Europe or Americas. Quite frankly, when you think about capital deployment in Europe, for all of 2018, we only made one PE investment in Europe.

And starting from January up until probably an announcement yesterday, we've actually signed up three PE deals and one core deal in Europe, and we're only in the latter part of February. So again, activity has picked up in Europe. But again when I look to Asia, we're more optimistic there. And the unique opportunities we find in U.S. even in “frothy” market is still there, and so we have the ability to invest a lot of the plays from the playbook of late have been investing in already existing portfolio companies to do both the bolt-on acquisitions to buy down purchase price.

Bill Katz

If anybody has a question, feel free to put your hand up. Just in terms of the other part of the question, pushback that we get, and that's just for KKR, but the industry overall, is all the dry powder and given the fact that the markets are where they are, either on the equity side or the credit side, it's more difficult to hit the returns you've hit in the historically.

And as a result of that, you can start to truncate some of the very strong capital raising that the industry has enjoyed over the last several years. So maybe talk us through private equity, credit was driven so in new area for you, real assets if you like to just in terms of how you think about what returns you are underwriting toward?

Bill Janetschek

From the PE perspective, and I'll cover that, and then I'll turn over to Craig, who is going to actually give you a little color around credit. But we are still underwriting returns in PE across all the regions with 20% plus target on a gross basis. And that is in creating value by running your models where the exit is a higher multiple. Typically what we do is when we run models in and what's coming before the IC is the entry multiple that's higher than the exit multiple.

So a lot of that growth is just based upon operational improvement. And so even though it is difficult to invest broadly, again, we've got a model we've been around for 40-plus years. We know industries very well. We find unique opportunities where we could still on a private equity side go on and earn the 20% returns. Whereas I've heard, others are saying that, that percent is actually coming down, not so for KKR.

Craig Larson

I guess the only thing that I'd add on that is when you think about how we're looking to generate returns private equity wise, Again, it's really looking to improve the operational aspect of the business. So if we have a – if we can find an opportunity where either business has been starved for capital, that's often an example of one of the drivers why we like carve outs, or if there is, where we can invest in growth or if there's something we can do operationally to help improve the performance of the business that's a critical piece of the drivers for us.

I think from a credit standpoint, the most interesting opportunity that we see in credit now is kind of that upper end of the middle market. And its a – if we can find that company with $50 million to $100 million EBITDA, they're looking at four turns of secured leverage.

That amount of capital is a difficult one for a lot of smaller players to be able to speak for too large for that group, but it's too small for your big money center banks. And the syndicated markets have also evolved where that again would be an awkward amount of capital. So that's an example of where it feels to us like we, in a handful of our larger peers, really are advantaged in trying to pursue those opportunities. And so, we're looking to have mid to high single-digit coupons, fees upfront, priced at a discount. We can have a fun with the modest amount of leverage.

And so the risk reward from an LP standpoint is a double-digit growth return where you're risk reward is four turns of secured leverage. And so that's the – as we think about that, that risk reward and it's interesting, I think, in the fourth quarter. We did not – we had a lot of volatility in the liquid markets. I think if anything that even could have helped some of our private strategies, as at that upper end of the middle market if someone is evaluating the opportunity in the broadly syndicated market, that volatility was helpful for us.

I think, as Bill alluded to, we didn't see a deterioration in the underlying performance of the portfolio of companies. We didn't see a spike in the default rates. So, I think that, if anything from a credit standpoint, I think our teams wished that, that dislocation that we felt in December would have even extended beyond the period that it didn't.

Bill Katz

Can I flip that answer on its head and ask in a different way. I know that you and I talked about this recently, and we asked some of your peers as well. So it's more of a broad question get your perspective as well.

The feedback that we were getting from investors, and this was more acute in November and December than it is today for sure. But I think it still sort of an underlying current to the group. There's been a lot of growth in credit. A lot of that growth has come to the benefit of the alternative managers, and KKR has been a primary beneficiary of that.

Everyone is worried that there is going to be a cycle. The banks haven't grown as much. Therefore, someone is holding the risk bag. It must be the alternative managers sell that. That was sort of late November or December, and now that the market is coming back that's abated to some degree, but that is still an underlying current that we run in quite a bit as we have our conversation with investors. How do we get any kind of some of those concerns around that sort of un-definable credit risk?

Craig Larson

I think the core part to understand obviously is that the fundamental investment decision from a credit standpoint is just very different than in equity decision. If you get your money back in five years, you've made a good credit decision. So the process that we have is very focused on that underwritten approach credit by credit, industry by industry with that defensive orientation. We're not looking to take equity risk in our credit decisions. We care a lot about structural protections and having covenants and having cash flow suites, having hard amortization. And a lot of these aspects that I described, you see from a very standard aspects within those private credit vehicles.

You don't see those in the liquid large – in the liquid high yield markets. If there is a covenant in the high yield credit, it's almost that's pretty unique. So I think that there is a – we feel – so that is the investment approach and the investment decision. I think the narrative that I've heard people describe from the banks can kind of feed into fears it relates to if somebody's seeing we are being very cautious and is that a reflection of caution or just an opportunity people are pursuing in a way that they were 10 years ago.

Like it feels to us aspects of the market that your large money center banks, again, just haven't been as active in pursuing in the way that they did again pre-crisis.

Bill Katz

Moving around a little bit on a couple of topics. Just from our business model perspective, you obviously have a bit of a differentiated strategy of balance sheet post the Capital Markets business. And I know you spent some time this on the conference call, but I just want to ask it again, fourth quarter conference call. Can you walk us through what you see in terms of the durability question on Capital Markets, in particular? Obviously enjoying a lot of growth. And how do we think about what's a more sustainable level, if that's – I don't mean to make that a lean question, but how do you think about was more of a normalized contributing to that line item?

Bill Janetschek

It's tough to give you a normalized number, right? The business is only 10 years old. But when you think about what we do, and that's why we think our model is so much more unique than the other alternative investments because it's marrying third-party capital with our balance sheet, with our capital markets team. And Gardner economics from doing the same amount of work.

And when you think about Capital Markets, when we first started, we were only in the U.S. We've grown globally. And so we had a very big 2018, and that number was roughly $630 million. 30% of that number, on the very big number, actually came from outside the U.S.

And then we think about third-party business, when you break it down, again against a very large number of 600-plus million, approximately 20% of that came from the third-party business that was probably four or five years ago.

So as we've continued to grow KKR and we've continued to grow our Capital Markets business, we have unique opportunities to invest geographically and with our new platform to third-party. Plus, when you think about what we've been doing from a syndication point of view, we've opened up that syndication channel away from just private equity, into real estate, into energy, into infrastructure, et cetera.

So even though we were incredibly busy from deploying capital during 2018, beauty of the Capital Markets is, we were able to underwrite approximately $6 billion of equity. Capital market business through other investors. And so when people say that the dry powder number is very large number and how you are going to be able to over a certain period of time, we have prudently deploy the right amount of capital third-party capital funds that we manage.

And while doing that, we actually syndicated $6 billion. So I would say, I wish we had more dry powder in dedicated funds in order to invest. But stepping back and thinking about the activity in Capital Markets, and I think we mentioned this on the call. I don't know if Scott said or I said it, but the activity was incredibly robust. There were over 200 transactions done in Capital Markets in 2018.

Now when you break it down, again against a very large syndication fees that will happen on occasion in the Capital Markets business, and we gave the breakdown at roughly 20-plus or more of those larger mandates made up about half of the Capital Markets income in 2018. And so I can just give you that as a reference point, but I'm not going to give you a run rate as to what the Capital Markets business will be certainly on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Bill Katz

So on the Private equities portfolio can you give us some color on the leverage that you guys are using in the aggregate? And obviously if rates arise, some sense of how much exposure you have to floating versus fixed? And then lastly, I think on your last 10-K, in the Risk Factor section, you talked about the switch from potentially LIBOR to secured overnight financing. How much of that impact is that on the business? And can you give us some color on the impact of that change?

Craig Larson

So on the first of those, give you the credit for reading the risk factors in our new 10-K to begin. But I think from a leverage standpoint, in the PE portfolio, I think on a weighted average basis, we're probably about four times leveraged. I don't want to say – to say it's totally split, but probably be inaccurate. But I think in a more mature your investments, you'd see that to be below that four times threshold. And I think from a new investment standpoint, you probably would see that more around this six times leverage in around there if I had to pick a number.

On fixed floating, that’s an example of something where we tried to be very thoughtful about, like we as a firm have felt for a number of years now that rates really could only move one way. And so you want to control what you can control. So we've looked to fix out a high percentage certainly the vast majority of that debt either through long-term fixed-rate debt or swapping floating to fixed.

And we have a couple of folks who that’s their day job as it relates to helping to think through that aspect across the portfolio of companies that we have thoughtful about that. I think one of the other things about that, which is an always as well understood on the rising rate aspect, is that when you think of our credit business, a lot of those underlying investments are floating. So there – we would participate to the extent that rates rose. And if you think of alternative credit funds also, like we've got fix hurdle. And so in many ways if we are in a rising rate environment, it will become – just the math would suggest, it would be easier to actually performance fees if you end up with that floating piece increasing over time.

On the last question, there is a lot of different proposals as it relates to what's going to be standard in terms of how debt packages are going to be put together. And I think that's – those topics are ones obviously going to follow and watch closely. So I don't think there is a – you've got a pretty standard way that you've markets today function. If that were to change again, we just follow that very closely. And – but I think that's an example of a topic of where from an industries standpoint and not just alternative asset management industry, but the leverage credit market as a whole you're going to have a lot of focus to make sure if there is a change that would happen as smoothly as it could.

Bill Katz

Thinking about some of the businesses that are growing, kind of moving away, not just the traditional bread-and-butter, private equity and some of kind of more principally investing that you guys are known for about some of these other businesses of credit, Capital Markets. It sounds to me like you're starting to encroach into a territory that was traditionally done by large institutional investment banks or at least similar businesses than that. And I suppose it makes all difference in the world that you're doing it with investors money as opposed to depositors money, and that's a very fundamental difference in terms of the business.

But do you envision a point where if you continue to move in that direction, the regulators will come in and say, you're starting to look a lot like a and those types of businesses were going to start treating you like one from a regulatory standpoint?

Bill Janetschek

We have a long way to go before we have to get to that point, because when you think about where we are from a lot of the platforms we've launched over the last five, six, seven years, those platforms are still relatively new. And what we really are focusing on is not getting into any different businesses, but you just grow those businesses geographically. And so we spent a lot of time on the fourth quarter call. We were probably an inflection point right now in order to take. And you mentioned some of these businesses, but the credit business, the infrastructure business and real estate business. From very small AUM point of view to trying to grow the business geographically where we haven't been there before. Getting back to your point specifically about being a regulated company or a non-regulated company, we don't take bank deposits. I don't think we ever will. We know our investor base, we know how to invest.

And I would say that in the environment that we're in, regulation is always a concern. We spend a lot of time paying attention to what goes down in – what goes on in Washington. And I would say that I don't think anything of late has given us a positive concern about a change in the regulation about the underlying businesses that we manage right now.

Bill Katz

Just a quick follow-up, do you feel any – are there any types of businesses in terms of Capital Markets or various types of underwriting that you won't go into just because it's too similar to that of a traditional bank? Or – so along you are doing it with AUM investors money as opposed to kind of being a deposit taking institution you feel you have the ability or free rein to go into any types of – different types of loans business?

Craig Larson

I think the mindset from Capital Markets is different, like I grew up within a large financial institution. And as I think about the way that you compete it for business, often you felt the need to be relevant on the credit side to have an opportunity to compete for the business you wanted, which was M&A fees, high yield fees and equity fees. That dynamic is so different as it relates to the Capital Markets business that we have. And there is a huge focus on running that business and as capital-light manner as possible. And the business lends itself to that, right.

So if we are in a large equity syndication, we're working with those perspectives, syndicate partners from day one often as it relates to the evaluation of that potential opportunity. So that when we sign on the dotted line and we as a firm are obligated to that equity amount, we've already syndicated that amount. And we have legally binding commitment papers in hand at the point in time, we're executing that transaction.

And so I think of the framework of that is one that – that is different. We don't have sales and trading people. We don't want to have – why would we need to hire research professionals when we have people like Bill working from a partner's. We don't have research people. So we're not trying to replicate all the activities of the way that an investment bank does business.

And one other thing that when Bill was talking about the credit piece, I think that is true. The way that credit business has evolved, like the infrastructure is one that is expensive, we have a team that is focused only on monitoring the performance of the credits that we are invested in. They are not involved in sourcing or executing or any of the documentation aspects from making new investments.

On the flip side, we've people that are only focused on sourcing new investments. We have legal – we have folks, a legal team embedded within our credit business that all they do is they work on the credit dots. We have a workout team that again is hired in a place across everything that we're doing from a credit standpoint, because the last spot you want to be is if we end up in that very difficult credit environment, that is in the time you want to wake up and say, gee, we really wish we had a half dozen workout people, that would be a bad spot. So like – there is a lot of thought around what’s the best way to build and invest in and create a platform to make sure that it's one that's built for longevity.

Bill Janetschek

And so we have a very large balance sheet to support our Capital Markets business. But what we say internally is for the most part we're in the moving business, not the storage business. And we're very, very disciplined on the underwriting that we take and get comfortable. To Craig's point, certainly around equity syndications, a lot of the activity has already offered us before we even sign a transaction.

Bill Katz

Okay. In part of that commentary, you're talking about the opportunity set away from private equity a little bit in terms of capital raising. Can you give us a little bit of a guide rail or guideline of how should we be thinking about growth away from private equity? I think you mentioned infrastructure, you certainly been very focused on credit, real assets and maybe the answer is by-product, by geography, by distribution. Just try to ask a lot there, but maybe just help us think about organic growth potential for next year or two or for several years?

Craig Larson

I'd say there are two real priorities we have talked about one is growth in Asia, non-private equity. So I think we look at the presence that we have in Asia and we've – the franchise that we built from a private equity standpoint, we feel really is wonderfully differentiated. In terms of the presence we have, the overall footprint, the reach, the AUM dedicated and private equity, the relationships, et cetera. And that first decade of business building is we feel great about.

Now lot of the relationships we have, whether it's with large corporates, whether its with families or with people who have interest outside of just corporates. So that – there is a very natural extension for us to leverage all of that relationship building that we've had in the areas like infrastructure and in the areas like real estate and strategies like alternative credit.

So I think one of the areas is that – critically for us is the expansion of that presence into non-private equity strategies. And I think the second is broadly real estate. We have a number of initial funds and strategies, both as it relates to opportunistic equities in addition to credit where we feel very good about the performance that we've been able to drive on behalf of our LPs and the opportunity for us is now that's one focused on scaling those.

We have 60, 70 people globally in our real estate franchise. I think we're invested in that infrastructure in a way that would allow us to manage a much greater amount of capital. Again, this is one of the aspects about this business. Bill says this all the time, your CapEx runs your income statement. And there's a really exciting opportunity for us to grow and scale.

So if I'd point to the two strategies that are real strategic ones for us, those would be the two. I think from an LP base standpoint, continue to see, I think, where our people that are underpenetrated as it relates to halts, would still point to the sovereign wealth funds and the amount of wealth that comes into these plans is pretty stunning.

And you have people who have broadly often very specific and large goals as it relates to their portfolios that they are under-allocated to. And I think we can be a much more valuable GP given the breadth of the firm to those institutions.

And the second long-term would be retail. And we are – if you look at I was reading something that one of the warehouses had put out that it's – if you look at broad retail portfolios, you've a single-digit allocation to halts with recommended allocations in that 10% to 20% range. In essence, that would suggest the underpenetration of halts north of $500 million.

So again that’s an opportunity that I think is something you'll see over the very long-term, but those – that's another area of growth as we think about that long-term opportunity kind of those decisions that are being made ultimately by individuals.

Bill Janetschek

And Bill, just one other thing to keep in mind, we're talking about capital that we might raise. What's interesting is and we probably don't get enough credit for this, not just KKR, but all of us as an industry. But as we continue to raise capital and deploy capital, a lot of that capital has yet to produce performance income. And we talked about this at investor deck and Craig has been hearing me talk about it that part over the last six months.

There is a slide on there and I ask everyone to take a look at it because it’s Page 218. But when you think about the AUM that's eligible for carry, that number was roughly $120 billion. 25% of that AUM generated 90-plus percent of the realized carry on an LTM basis when we had that Investor Conference and that number hasn't really changed much over the last six months. It's actually gone down a little.

But the exciting part is we've actually raised a good amount of capital – invested capital and we just haven't seen the results of the performance income, which is quite attractive in the model in which we operate in, which is management fees and carry. You've seen some of the management fees come through the P&L, but you haven't actually seen the carry come through the P&L.

Bill Katz

Okay. It’s perfect for the next topic. On realizations, I think you've given some recent guidance. Can you just update us on what – where that stands today? And then how do we think about the short-term areas where you might get that growth whether it will come off the balance sheet, whether it will come off some of the third-party capital, just given what's going on with the market backdrop? And then how do you sort of see the longer-term outlook to the broadening out of the carry relative to the statistics of 25%, representing 90% of the last 12-month carry?

Bill Janetschek

So, I mean, short-term we gave a number on the call. We're not going to give any further update today. But nice try, when you think about what’s happened even on the last couple of days, we did say on the call and this was only less than a month ago with the volatility in the equity market, we weren't sure if we were going to see a rebounding in some of the stocks that we’re on – in our portfolio. But here it is a month later, and I did say that if there is a rebounding, you still see the ability with the capital that we actually manage on the PE side. Roughly about 30% of that is in public securities.

And so we have the ability to tap the secondary market once that comes back. We just did a secondary a couple of days ago. But we will make sure that in between now and earnings, we will get an update around and frame what we think the number is going to be for gross realized carry as well as all the balance sheet earnings in the first quarter. But to your second point, and that’s why I was alluding to earlier, is the potential for a lot of the growth. And maybe you might not be in the second quarter of 2019 or in the third quarter of 2019.

But when you look out in 2020, 2021 and 2022, with all the capital that we have in the ground, which hasn't generated carry and all of the $58 billion of dry powder that you mentioned once that gets deployed, the potential for significant growth in our revenue and obviously our P&L is quite attractive.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So one question on your strategy and philosophy. As you move to more longer duration capital of permanent capital vehicles and your performance accretes on to the balance sheet, it's hard not to make the comparison with Berkshire Hathaway. Is that philosophically a fair comparison when you forecast out five, 10 years from today.

Craig Larson

Very interesting question. I think there is a genetic disposition that we have towards compounding. And I think we do look at the opportunity that we have to compound large dollars over a long period of time that we do find very attractive and that's – that certainly could be used to describe Berkshire. So I think from a shareholder standpoint, I find that if someone has invested in Berkshire and they've experienced the power of that compounding or someone's owned Brookfield and has experienced that, that tends to be very productive conversation, as I think there are some aspects of that, that can resonate.

Bill Janetschek

And without answering the question, but answering the question, we have unique company and that we like a very large balance sheet. And what we like to do is run third-party capital and invest side-by-side with the third-party capital that we have and deploy that capital off of our balance sheet in order to Gardner, greater economics from doing the same amount of work. And so we like our model, and I don't think it's going to change anytime soon.

Bill Katz

Your second question? So another question back there…

Unidentified Analyst

Just wanted to come back to scale. And you mentioned in your response to that regulatory question just some strategies in kind of year four or five. I think, Scott in the past has said you really start to see scale in maybe year eight. And then kind of tying that back to your segment operating margin, is it fair to think that once you do that – see that scale maybe two to three years that you can see maybe a significant pickup there?

Bill Janetschek

You are right. And as we continue to scale these businesses, probably the sweet spot is probably in years 10 to 12. So eight might be a little early because what you want to look at is, very specifically like the infrastructure fund. The first fund was $1 billion fund, the second fund was $3 billion fund and the third fund now is a $7 billion fund. That's eight years into that platform.

Four, five years out from now, in addition to managing capital and having that management fee, we also have the performance fee that I was alluding to. And so as we continue to grow these businesses, scale these businesses and diversify into more geographies, you will actually see us, Gardner – a greater amount of revenue. And you will actually see, as long as we continue to perform well, significant margin improvement.

The one thing that we've been doing of late and we certainly have been doing this over the last seven, eight years is that even though we are scaling some in these platforms, we are raising capital in new regions and scaling geographically. So for example, we are going to be investing pretty heavily. We mentioned this certainly over the last couple of calls in focusing on Asia.

And so we will need to hire some people in Asia to run the infrastructure platform to beef up our team in Asia around credit, to beef up our team in Asia around real estate. But that's the R&D that Craig referenced that I'm adding people and I'm taking the L without the P. But over time, as we continue to scale both businesses, you'll see that upshot.

We've been able to scale a lot of these platforms and grow geographically, while still maintaining roughly a 50% operating margin. And I would say a lot of the businesses are built out, so to use a baseball analogy, in most businesses we are probably in the seventh inning as opposed to where we were three or four years ago was in the third innings. So with that, you're going to see some margin improvement.

Craig Larson

Only thing I was going to say is if you step back and think about the opportunity for us, right, like there is a secular growth aspects. So I think we also growing, our peers are growing, we're growing. We're in the middle innings. We think there's a lot of runway for us to continue to grow. So there is a secular gross aspect.

Within that secular growth story, we're taking share. So you look at our AUM growth has been greater than the industry, it's been broadly greater than our peers. And we still feel like we have, again, we've won scale business and lots of room for us to continue to gain share in all of these other businesses.

There is an underearning in our footprint standpoint getting back to the carry piece and there is a margin piece also as the businesses scale. So I think when you think of that equity opportunity, it still feels like there is – it's one that we still think it was going to be exciting. The C-corp conversion again plays a piece into that also. I think those first steps are ones we feel very good about, but at the same point in time still feels like it’s very early in that transition of our shareholder base. And I think that's exciting for us as well, a lot more for us to do in that front.

Bill Janetschek

Right. And just from a point of clarification. When you were talking about margin improvement, I was talking about the expenses per share. So the team, the expense that would be in the seventh inning but then you're going to have the revenue follow. So I would say again back to the analogy, we might be in the seventh inning on the expense side, but probably in the third inning on the revenue side, which was widely due to the margin improvement that we are talking about.

Bill Katz

Okay. With that, we have to wrap it up. So join me in thanking Bill and Craig for coming in today. I appreciate you guys. Thanks so much.