TerrAscend: Focusing And Expanding With Medical Cannabis

In the startup world of cannabis, TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) is on the verge of becoming a profitable cannabis company, something that has eluded most other cannabis companies so far. TerrAscend is focusing on the medical side of cannabis, and they are committed to branding and customer loyalty. With strong partnerships and distribution networks, TerrAscend is carving itself a niche that may prove profitable while avoiding the hype. A recent high-profile acquisition will allow TerrAscend to distribute its products in the United States. I believe the company has solid upside potential in an otherwise-crowded industry.

Like most cannabis stocks, and the financial markets in general, TerrAscend's stock sold in November but has recovered some since then:

TerrAscend is Focused on the Medical Side of Cannabis

There is a multitude of players in the cannabis industry. I have some 260 separate spreadsheets of companies and data for each company; it's dizzying. TerrAscend maintains a lofted spot in the upper portion of the companies I follow; they are a $950 million company.

I wanted to clarify what I said by "medical" cannabis, which falls into two categories. There is the pharma grade cannabis that we are seeing that is being prescribed for specific cancers or other illnesses. With TerrAscend, their products are both biopharmaceuticals and wellness. They are both a producer and purchaser of cannabis. Their facility is only 65,000 sq. ft. A facility that size would likely produce approximately 2,500 - 3,000 kg. of cannabis per year; they are small.

But they have big partners: They are 12% owned by Canopy Growth (CGC) and 12% owned by Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF), a Canopy Growth company. The Canopy Rivers company will allow for retail sales of TerrAscend's products, and I am figuring that due to the ownership by Canopy Growth, this is where TerrAscend purchases its flower it needs.

As of the latest company data from the quarter ending September 30th, the company saw revenues of some C$1.79 million after sales of C$9,000.00 the quarter before. That was a substantial increase. It is important to note that this was during the period prior to adult-use legalization in Canada. Since the company is involved in both medical cannabis as well as adult-use, their income is likely to increase even more over the coming quarters.

During the same period, TerrAscend saw a loss of C$2.76 million. This was an improvement over the quarter previous where the company lost C$5.2 million. Economies of scale and larger sales numbers were the fundamental factors in decreasing the losses. With that in mind, the company could become profitable on its own as sales increase for adult-use and medical cannabis use in Canada. But TerrAscend could not wait to improve its top line.

Purchasing A US-Based Cannabis Company

Just recently, the company acquired a California-based retailer that will add $45 million in revenue to its top line. This may be what it takes to get TerrAscend to being profitable. But we do not know if The Apothecarium was profitable itself.

While we do not know the numbers on The Apothecarium, we may be able to glean something through what has been mentioned by the principals involved in the deal.

As mentioned, TerrAscend agreed to purchase The Apothecarium for $118 million, of which $73 million was cash. This is something that I keyed in on when I read an interview with one of the co-founders of The Apothecarium, Ryan Hudson.

The Apothecarium was actively searching for an investor and partner. As Mr. Hudson pointed out, growth potential, married with recent regulatory costs, has made searching out a better cash position a priority. As Mr. Hudson stated, the retail operations are cash intensive:

... we needed a partner that could fund our growth. Additionally, the industry is undergoing massive change and consolidation, and regulatory turmoil. We have around 200 employees to think about. To secure their jobs, it was clear that we needed to partner with another company.

On the one hand, getting a large cash infusion to expand growth would empower The Apothecarium to look forward to additional growth in the United States in markets they already do not service. And, The Apothecarium is in the same line of focus as TerrAscend: Medical cannabis.

A retail operation would need to have a large cash position to ensure the company would have the necessary resources to open a new facility in another location. Certainly, there are other cannabis retailers that are proving that having more stores is an expensive venture, and profitability is not ensured; MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) with their 78 locations is proving that.

Combining the Companies

There have been sizeable increases in revenue numbers from companies that have reported earnings releases for periods of adult-use legalization in Canada - Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) saw their revenues double during this quarter. So, I am expecting the trend for TerrAscend to be increased revenue during this period as well.

But the combined company would have nearly $50 million in revenue with the $45 million added by The Apothecarium. As mentioned, we simply do not know if The Apothecarium is profitable, or not - I am leaning towards speculating they are profitable, but with thin margins. I am garnering this due to the fact that the company is willing to expand, but they needed additional capital to do so.

But one of the things that should stand out is the fact that there is $45 million in revenue, and here is why: The Apothecarium started their stores as a wellness cannabis retailer. They are committed to that niche of the business and have expanded to four stores; 3 in California and 1 in Nevada. From this angle, the business is proving that it can succeed.

TerrAscend is focused almost entirely product line-up, so there are a lot of synergies. The Apothecarium gets a far bigger partner and, by extension, are now involved with the biggest player in the world: Canopy Growth. TerrAscend, of course, now has a new outlet to sell its product labels in the United States.

Partnering with the Biggest Fish in the Sea

As mentioned, TerrAscend has an ownership partner that is noteworthy: Canopy Growth. Canopy Rivers was created by Canopy Growth to partner up with various smaller companies and provide retail and management expertise:

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. The Company is managed by an experienced team of qualified financial and technical professionals with deep industry experience and relationship networks; but what makes Canopy Rivers truly unique is the Company's strategic partnership and cornerstone investment from Canopy Growth Corporation

This partnership will assist in the company's expansion efforts and creating a network of retail opportunities for their products. And, might I add, vice-versa. By acquiring the retail operations of The Apothecarium, Canopy Growth, by extension, has just gotten another retail outlet in the United States.

Key Takeaways

We are still in the infancy of the cannabis industry. There will be a large number of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to come. These partnerships will not necessarily ensure success, but the right partnerships are going to go a long way.

The acquisition of The Apothecarium, a wellness-focused cannabis retailer by a wellness-focused cannabis producer makes a lot of sense from the aspect of the companies that are similar with the respective product approach and focus. I am still wondering if The Apothecarium is bottom-line profitable, something we've not seen yet but eventually will know with future financial releases.

I do not have a position on this company. However, branding is going to be a big focus in the future, and this is something that I think investors should take into account. Cannabis is a commodity product and is being commoditized more and more every single day with massive players racing to build bigger and more highly-productive facilities. How does a company stand out in that kind of environment? Branding and customer loyalty; the two main focuses of both The Apothecarium and TerrAscend.

While I do not have a position on this company, I am going to wait until we see the financial numbers of the future of these companies and their profitability. And, from the branding perspective, along with strong partnerships, it might be that this is the direction to begin focusing on. This may be what compels me to put some of this stock in my own portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Aurora Cannabis, a stock mentioned in this article.