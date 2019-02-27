Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: The Average Return In The Sector Is 7.99%

Introduction

Over the last year, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the past week, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) declared its monthly distribution of $0.1425 per share for March.

The Benchmark

The leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) once again finished positive at a price of $36.22. The past trading week was short and calm for the preferred stock index. The trading volume was below its average. On a weekly basis, the fund rose with $0.04 per share or 0.11%.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). On a weekly basis, the benchmark has decreased its price by $0.41 per share or 0.33%. On the last trading day of the week, TLT finished at a price of $121.57 per share.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Sorted by Z-Score

Source: Cefconnect.com

Today, the undisputed leader in the chart is still the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF). Currently, the fund has a Z-score of 1.60 which is the highest in the sector. In our previous review, the CEF had a result of 1.50. As we can easily see, PSF is still statistically overvalued, hence, we consider it as a possible "Short" candidate.

With the silver medal today is the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) which has a Z-score of 1.30. Last time, its score was a little bit higher - 1.50. Despite FLC's high Z-score, the fund is currently trading at a 3.84% discount which invokes an alarm in my head not to add the fund in my "Sell" list. The CEF is also trading below its peer group:

Source: cefdata.com

So, despite its statistical evaluation, be careful before entering a short position in this closed-end fund. When I seek for a "Short" trade, I feel more secure when the CEF is not only statistically overvalued but trading at a premium as well.

This week we have only one negative result in the frames of this metric. The only fund which currently has a negative Z-score is the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT).

In the frames of this metric, we cannot find a potential "Buy" candidate as all of the CEFs are statistically overvalued.

The average Z-score in the sector is 0.65. Last week, the result was 0.06 points higher.

2. Baseline Expense

Source: Cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV

Source: Cefconnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

The average return in the sector is 7.99%.

4. Discount/Premium

Source: Cefconnect.com

Today, our leader on a regular basis - the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is holding the silver medal. Currently, the closed-end fund is trading at a 7.06% premium:

Source: Cefconnect.com

As we can see from the table above, this is the normal trading level of PDT. If we take a look at its average premium and net asset value, we can even say that it is little bit undervalued here. However, let us move on and find out who is holding the gold medal.

The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund is today's new leader in this metric as well. PSF is not only the most statistically overvalued CEF, but it is also the one trading at the highest premium. Currently, PSF is trading at a 7.78% premium:

Source: Cefconnect.com

As we see from the numbers above, PSF is headed to its 52-week highs, with a net asset value way above its highs:

Source: Cefconnect.com

The NAV/Price spread keeps on widening. Last time the fund was trading at 7.34% premium. This one definitely classifies as potential "Sell" candidate.

The most undervalued closed-end fund in the whole sector is the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund. We can find FPF at the bottom of the chart with its wide discount - 6.34%. FPF is currently way undervalued compared to its peer group:

Source: cefdata.com

Let us not forget that FPF is the highest yielder in the sector with a current yield of 8.04%. Beneath is FPF's credit quality:

Source: cefdata.com

As we already discussed above, the fund announced its regular dividend which remains unchanged:

Source: Cefconnect.com

The fund might be a potential "Buy" candidate. However, we should have in mind that the fund has a positive Z-score of 0.60. Of course, a deeper research is needed before opening a trade. We are only scratching the surface here.

The average discount in the sector is -0.64%. The average discount has not changed during the past week.

5. Effective Leverage

Source: Cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And, we look at the effective leverage percentage, and we can understand these high-return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate

Source: Cefconnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably, most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved, and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.45% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.39%.

Conclusion

The past week went calm for the preferred stock sector as the main metric results have not changed. The benchmark as we already reviewed finished positive without any sharp movements.

Statistically, there are still no overvalued closed-end funds. At this point, I would be careful entering a trade with huge size despite that there are funds trading at wide discount. Some of the CEFs trade at more than 5% or 6% discount, but compared to their average trading levels, they are even a little bit overvalued.

Note: This article was originally published on Feb. 24, 2019, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.