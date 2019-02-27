Suez's (SZEVF) Management on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Suez SA (OTCPK:SZEVF) Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2019 2:30 AM ET

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Good morning. Thank you all for logging in, in this conference call to discuss SUEZ 2018 yearly results. Jean-Marc Boursier and I are pleased to lead this call and elaborate on our performance in 2018. We are also happy to be accompanied today by Bertrand Camus, who has been appointed by the Board of Directors to become the new Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ at May 14, 2019. As a reminder, the presentation we are about to discuss is available on our website, and you can also follow it and see us on video through a webcast accessible on our website.

I am proud to present this morning our excellent 2018 results. We exceed our guidance expressed, excluding ForEx, U.S. tax reform and PPA amortization, whether it is at the revenue level with 11.9% top line growth versus an expected 9%; at EBIT level with a growth of 11.5% versus an expected plus 10%; or at free cash flow level where we delivered a promising €1 billion plus versus €1 billion targeted.

Our net income group share grew plus 13.6% despite WTS first year negative impact, as planned. We obtained these excellent results, thanks to the strong involvement of all teams worldwide to execute the action plan presented a year ago. Remember, the measure implemented aimed at driving strong growth and higher profitability. This plan was built on four main axes: amplify transformation and cost-cutting measures, new momentum in France, acceleration of top line growth and value-creation extraction for WTS.

Let's now flip to Slide five and focus on positive evolution of growth recorded in 2018 across all our businesses. 2018 was clearly a year of solid growth with the highest organic level recorded in the last seven years at plus 3.6%. All four divisions delivered organic growth. WTS and International report the strongest ones. On the other hand, our business in Recycling & Recovery Europe faced an adverse environment characterized by decreasing recycled commodity prices. And despite these external factors, the divisions delivered solid performance, notably supported by dynamic underlying trends with waste volume up 2.4% on the period. Finally, Water Europe delivered a positive growth, boosted by a good activity in Chile. This very good performance was fueled by a strong commercial momentum. We made outstanding commercial gains, and I feel very proud of these successes.

I would like to comment some of them, starting with municipalities. Among several gains of renewal contract, I would like to mention, of course, the Toulouse Métropole wastewater public management contract won for the next 12 years. The group will manage 17 wastewater treatment plants and 3,700 kilometers of wastewater networks in an urban area that covers 37 municipalities. One important feature on this contract is that we will not only improve treatment capacity but also review the environmental footprint of wastewater service.

The other significant achievement I would like to mention is the important renovation project of the energy-from-waste facility and the building of a heat network for Rambervillers located in the Vosges department. We will operate the site for a period of 25 years, and this contract is worth a total amount of €225 million. Our offer guarantees a high level of energy performance, allowing our clients to benefit from a reduced tax on polluting activities and to supply green energy to local residents of Rambervillers.

In parallel, we continue to strengthen relations with industrials all around the world. In 2018, we won significant deals with industrials all around the world, illustrating the consolidation of our positioning within the segment. For example, within recovery and recycle divisions, our German subsidiary, Belland Vision, signed contracts with large companies such as Edeka, the biggest retail group in Germany, or McDonald's that you know very well. Belland Vision is the second largest dual system in Germany, offering distributors sustainable, ecological and economically viable collections and recycling systems for used sales packaging.

And finally, with regards to our International development, we continue to consolidate our positions in emerging markets, which remain a tremendous source of future growth. We have won five construction contracts, and we will therefore contribute to provide access to potable water and sanitation services to populations in fast-growing areas in Egypt, Ivory Coast, Uganda and Nigeria, and manage fumes for all agro-food industrial facility in Morocco. These contracts are worth a total of €110 million in revenue. We are also waiting for the final award of the DACA water management contract. These examples are just a few among all the significant successes our teams managed to deliver in 2018.

Moving to Slide seven. Let me comment the excellent first full year of integration of GE Water within our newly created WTS division. WTS delivered a very strong top line organic growth in 2018 at plus 6.7%, a level which is above our initial target of 5%. Both activity segments, CMS and ES, contribute to this very good performance. With $30 million synergies delivered in 2018, we have here as well achieved more than initial target, which was set at $25 million. This performance was achieved thanks to promising top line synergies, on which I will come back later, but also on a very satisfying first year of cost synergies.

Let me illustrate these cost synergies with a few simple but concrete examples. One of the value-capture project in 2018 was real estate optimizations through office spaces, mergers or reorganizations in locations where both structures add premises or where GE Water teams were located in GE's offices. It is in this way that we inaugurate in July our new headquarter in Singapore, Science Park 2. We harmonized also our IT systems and accelerate our common sourcing program in 2018. On top of that, WTS recorded significant efficiency gains, thanks to best practices sharing between teams from both companies on supply chain and manufacturing.

But this is not all about cost-cutting. At the same time, we have continued to invest in our research infrastructure and open lab in, for example, in Tomball in the U.S. as well as in Shanghai or in Singapore. This excellent first year for integration confirms that, as always been our conviction, WTS is and will be a success. We are ahead of our integration plan, and I am pleased to confirm our target of $3.1 billion sales by 2020, which means an average growth close to 5% between 2018 and 2020. Lastly, we are bringing forward our synergies target and now intend to reach $90 million cumulated synergies as soon as 2020 instead of the $77 million previously anticipated.

Let's turn to Slide eight and take a closer look at the key achievements of the WTS division in 2018. As I told you, when we acquired GE Water back in March 2017, this operation was a transformation move for SUEZ and a catalyst for future growth. We expand our offer for industrial clients, reinforced our international footprint and boost our digital and innovation platform. Pooling of forces within WTS has put us in a position to deliver much more dynamic growth in industrial water.

As previously mentioned, we succeed in generating very good level of top line synergies during this first year, and we have developed a pipeline of $800 million synergies opportunities for 2019 through combined offering, cross-selling or even in-sourcing. This level remain more or less the same as the one we announced in December 2017 and despite the top line synergies already achieved in 2018. This is a result of an agile and efficient organization in which all levels are activated, cross-training of services and products, proper incentive mechanisms, key accounts and market drive, regional leadership, enhanced business offering and marketing communications.

Let me give an example, starting with MODEC, a Japanese provider for floating solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry. Within this contract, WTS will provide 1,000 nanofiltration membranes and a full range of treatment solutions, including seawater desalinations. Litehouse contract is another good example. We are going to manage their new off-site wastewater treatment plant in Michigan so that our client can focus on its core business, food production.

Again, joining forces allowed us for both contracts to do more for those clients compared to what we would have been able to propose as two different players. Thanks to our new positions as a key player in the industrial water segment with full coverage of the entire value chain, we are now able to expand in high-value market segments and to support new clients in promising industries.

In 2018, WTS cumulated more than $100 million orders in the microelectronics industry worldwide. We have also won a contract in France with L’Oréal for which we will design and build and then operate and manage maintenance for a new wastewater plant in France in Vichy. This widely highlights the group capacity to expand globally both from a geographical and industrial perspective.

Our commercial successes are also the result of our differentiating solutions at the leading edge of innovation. WTS benefits from the competitive advantage of the mobile trailer offer that was developed by GE Water. As of today, we have a fleet of more than 1,200 trailers and containers assets, the vast majority of which in North America, performing a wide range and variety of water treatment services for our customers. More than 85% are already utilized for the first half of 2019, and more than 60% are secured for a year or longer-term contracts. In other words, we are seeing unprecedented utilization of our WTS asset portfolio, and we do not believe it should slow down in the near future.

In its commitment to develop continuously innovative solutions, WTS has expanded its range of membranes technologies to address the need of small wastewater treatment plant with a cutting-edge technology that enlarge the panel of solutions we propose to our clients. WTS also deployed successfully the new version of its Insight asset performance management systems used to ensure plants operate at the highest level of reliability, efficiency and output.

I will conclude with Slide nine. Thanks to the solid set of results and a very promising performance of WTS, we are able to present you at the end of 2018 a resilient group leveraging a unique brand and an efficient model to create value for all stakeholders. Over the last years, together with SUEZ teams, I believe we have continued to reinforce the strength of our group. SUEZ today can rely on unique assets and drivers. First, we benefit from an increased exposure to growing market with close to 40% of our sales outside Europe. We also leverage a balanced mix between municipalities and industrial customers as well as between waste and water activities.

Second, we serve all those markets with a unique and powerful global brand. It bring us strong customer awareness and is synonymous with our pioneering approach to the secular economy and the fight against climate change. Furthermore, our efficient operating model with proven cost discipline and strict commercial selectivity, combined with our digital efforts, allow us to be resilient through the cycle.

Finally, with those assets, we continue to shape the group's profile to capture profitable growth, leveraging four strong drivers: remaining at the forefront of the innovations, continuing to manage actively our portfolio of assets, with a progressive shift toward less capital-intensive activities, and obviously with a strong focus on return on capital employed and EPS.

I am proud of how our group has evolved. Despite difficult periods over the past few years and very volatile commodities markets, we succeed in making SUEZ a more balanced, strong environmental player active in very promising markets. SUEZ is well positioned in today's global markets to continue driving long-term value for all our stakeholders, and I am delighted that Bertrand Camus will soon take over and lead the group for the next chapter of our successful development.

Let me tell you a few words on Bertrand. Obviously, he's not a stranger. He has been with the group since 1994. He start his career in the international divisions where he played an active role in many of the group biggest conquest and challenges. He's a man of great talent and experience with a deep knowledge of our business and industry. And there is leadership, I'm sure, our group will continue to see. I wish him all the best and, of course, all the best in this new challenge ahead of him and leave the floor to him for a few words.

Bertrand, the floor is yours.

Bertrand Camus

Thank you, Jean-Louis. Thank you for your kind words. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very happy to be with you today and have the opportunity to share how proud and enthusiastic I am to have been chosen by the Board of Directors to succeed Jean-Louis Chaussade. It is an honor and a great responsibility to lead SUEZ in the next chapter of its history.

As today is my first address to you, I would like to say a few words to introduce myself. During my 25-year career in SUEZ, I have had the opportunity to manage and lead several SUEZ businesses. I headed our North America business unit for seven years. While there, I improved performance in our regulated activities as well as executed a turnaround and developed the non-regulated business. I also introduced innovative financing to close some of our deals. I then returned to France in the highly competitive but very innovative French water market. And most recently, I've headed our fast-growing markets in Asia Pacific and Africa.

My track record in delivering transformation, developing business and improving profitability in a variety of businesses and countries with complex environments is what I want to bring to SUEZ in my new position. I have an ambitious vision for our group. We will have an improved positioning and a clarified mission based on customer-oriented and innovative solutions, among which digital will be differentiating.

I want to establish our unique and global brand, SUEZ, as the partner of sustainable development of our municipal and industrial customers. There are sizable growth opportunities in our industry, and I will be fully committed, together with my team, to seize them. We will also focus on accelerating profitable growth by having the discipline and selectivity to choose the right opportunities and execute with deliberate efficiency. For doing so, we need to continue and even accelerate the industrialization of our business processes and use of innovation.

I will rapidly engage a full portfolio review to ensure value creation for all our stakeholders. A good example is the acquisition of GE Water. This operation has allowed us to accelerate growth through greater access to industrial customers and broader footprint outside Europe. We will also continue to fuel growth through strengthened industrial collaboration with ENGIE while maintaining our independence. We already benefit from value-creative initiatives with our leading shareholder on energy projects, biogas production, desalination or deployment of solar panels in all our fields. All these changes rely on making our corporate culture stronger and more relevant to our industry's evolution and future.

To institute the winning spirit, or [Foreign Language] as we say in French, we will foster an entrepreneurial culture, attract and retain high talents, promote diversity and empower our highly motivated employees. This evolution of our culture will be key and at the very heart of our future successes. I know the unique value of SUEZ. I have a comprehensive overview of its markets and geographies. I am fortunate to be able to leverage on our more than 150-years history, our strong reputation with customers and the remarkable talent of our 90,000 committed employees to define and execute our vision for the future.

Once again, I am very ambitious for our group. I will be working with my team on refining our strategy and how it will be implemented in the coming months. I look forward to having the opportunity to present this plan later in the year.

I now leave the floor to Jean-Marc.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Thank you, Bertrand. Good morning once again, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you again for joining our call today. A metallurgical remark, to start with. In this presentation, last year figures have been restated for you to be able to compare more easily 2017 and 2018 because of the implementation of IFRS 15 as from the 1st of Jan this year. This accounting standard changes the way revenues are booked, and you will notice, however, that the impact is rather limited.

Now let's go to Slide 13. As Jean-Louis mentioned earlier, the group delivered a solid performance in 2018. Our objectives have all been met or even exceeded despite significant, mainly macro-related, headwinds. We indeed managed to deliver a significant increase of our profitability despite a negative impact from commodity prices of €30 million.

Our net group share grew by 13.4%, marking a clear acceleration. And our free cash flow is back on the path of growth, up close to 2% on the period. With this level of free cash flow, we are clearly delivering above our target of €1 billion, which at the time excluded both payments associated with the voluntary departure plan in France and GE Water integration costs. So I consider this performance to be promising for the coming years.

Our net debt stands at €8.9 billion at the end of 2018 with a financial leverage ratio at 3.2 times EBITDA. It would have been at around three times including the cash-in from the sale of the 20% stake in our regulated U.S. Water business, which will be completed beginning of March.

Now moving on Slide 14 for a specific focus on our sales. We are posting €17.3 billion of revenue for the full year 2018, which represent, as said by Jean-Louis, an 11.9% increase, excluding ForEx and the effects of the U.S. tax reform on our U.S. regulated activities. This growth is mainly driven by the scope effect, which account for slightly over €1.3 billion, linked essentially to the acquisition of GE Water.

And as already underlined, we are pleased with our 3.6% organic growth in revenue, which is a historical high, and all divisions are contributing positively. I will get into more details for each of our four divisions in a few moments. ForEx had an important negative impact of €309 million, mainly driven by the appreciation of euro against U.S. dollar, Australian dollar, Chilean peso and British pound.

Moving now to Slide 15. You see that EBIT reaches €1.34 billion. Please note that it includes the GE Water PPA allocation for minus €41 million. If you exclude the PPA impact to get an economic view of our profitability, you will see that EBIT is up 11.5%, excluding ForEx and U.S. tax impact. On a pure organic basis, EBIT is growing at 7.5%. More than half of it is generated by WTS, up €52 million.

International division is also a strong contributor with a €54 million organic contribution. Recycling & Recovery Europe, which is down €15 million, was negatively impacted by commodity prices for €30 million. And finally, Water Europe's contribution to EBIT evolution is close to stable, with a slight negative of €2 million. Overall, EBIT margin is stable at 7.7% despite a 20 bps negative impact of commodity prices and ForEx, notably from U.S. and Chilean activity, which have higher-than-average EBIT margin. Our cost-management actions, therefore, enable us to improve our underlying profitability.

Let me now precisely focus on our cost-savings program on Slide 16 and 17. On Slide 16, you will appreciate how our Compass program exceeded our target. We managed to reduce our addressable OpEx base by 1.5% this year or €210 million, which is a record-high level since we launched this annual cost-saving program. And I can already tell you that we will pursue our relentless efficiency drive in 2019, and we will target cost savings of more than €200 million for the second year in a row.

Let me now illustrate on the following slide how we generate this record cost savings in 2018. We implemented a series of initiatives across all divisions, and I would like to highlight three specific examples. First, in energy-from-waste facilities, our focus on asset efficiency management resulted in a significant increase in what we call overall equipment effectiveness. Second, we improved industrial risk management and reduced our insurance costs notably, but not only, within the R&R division. And finally, we started to execute an ambitious IT infrastructure optimization plan.

Now let's go into a more detailed performance review of our four divisions, and I will start with Water Europe on Slide 18. In line with our anticipations, this division is back to positive organic growth in revenue at plus 0.9%, driven by varied trends. Volumes are more or less in line with historical trends in France, but weaker in Spain due to meteorology. They are up 3.5% in Chile where 2018 has been a very dry year.

Tariff brought a noticeable positive contribution. They are slightly up in France, especially thanks to electricity index in the second half of the year. In Spain, tariffs are globally stable despite 1.65% decrease in Barcelona applicable since May 2018. In the rest of Spain, tariff others, slightly up. And in Chile, we recorded a 3% tariff increase.

The profitability of this division has been impacted by the termination of the Valenton contract in France and Valladolid in Spain. These terminations have not yet been compensated by our recent commercial successes, as said by Jean-Louis. Avignon and Brest will start contributing in 2019 and Toulouse in 2020. All in all, EBIT, excluding ForEx, is stable year-on-year, reflecting the positive impact of the significant efficiency measures that we put in place both in France and in Spain.

Now moving to Recycling & Recovery for Europe. The division recorded a 2.7% organic increase in revenue. Processed volume are up 2.4% at 25.2 million tons, a record level. The positive trend we started to observe in the second part of 2017 has been continuing in 2018. Grand Paris in France is contributing to this momentum. But more generally, France, Nordic countries and the hazardous waste activities in Europe have performed very well.

EBIT was affected by unfavorable commodity price evolutions, notably fuel cost and recyclates price, following China decision to reduce importation of secondary raw material and notably paper and plastic. This negative impact was partially offset by a positive energy price evolution on the 7.5 terawatt hour of energy that we sold in 2018. And despite this, I would like to emphasize that the underlying performance remained positive. Excluding the cyclical impact for €30 million I just described, underlying EBIT is growing by 5% this year.

If we move to Slide 20. Our International division revenue is up 5% organically, which is a good performance and a clear improvement compared to the 3.5% that we’ve enjoyed in the first nine months of the year, and this is due to a better Q4 in almost all geographies. Revenue is plus 9.2% in Q4, with noticeable performances in Central and Eastern Europe, in Asia and in Australia, which are, respectively, up 18%, 13% and 11% year-on-year.

ForEx and change in U.S. tax and regulated activities had a negative impact on our revenues. But let me remind you, as far as the U.S. tax is concerned, that the lower tax rate being passed through to customers, it is totally neutral at net income level. As far as EBIT is concerned, it is up 9.8% organically with all geographies contributing. Excluding the 2017 one-off recorded in Africa, Middle East, India last year, underlying EBIT is up 4.5%, which is very satisfying.

And finally, let’s turn to Water Technologies & Solutions. WTS performance, as said by Jean-Louis, is totally in line with our target with revenue at $2.8 billion, up 6.7% organically. As you know, this division is made of two business units. Engineered Systems, or ES, provides equipment and technological solutions for water and wastewater treatment or water reuse. Revenues for ES is up 11%, driven by very strong performance, notably for our membrane activities and for mobile solutions. Chemical & Monitoring Solutions, or CMS, provides integrated chemical treatment solutions for industrial water and process infrastructure. Revenues for CMS is up 5%, thanks to the strong performance notably in Middle East, in China and in Europe.

Our value capture program is delivering results ahead of schedule, and we already achieved $30 million sales and cost synergies in 2018, and Jean-Louis told you earlier that we are now targeting $90 million of synergies by 2020, that is to say almost two years ahead of the original schedule. Thanks to the growth in revenue and synergies delivered this year, profitability of WTS before PPA reaches $200 million, in line with our guidance, versus $118 million in 2017 pro forma.

Now let’s have a look at the contribution of each of those four divisions to the ROCE on Slide 22. 2018 ROCE comes in at 6.2%, equivalent to WACC. As anticipated, the first full contribution of WTS generated a negative yet transitory impact of around minus 70 bps. Going forward, WTS is bringing to the balance sheet assets with an overall lower capital intensity and is expected in the future to deliver better returns once the integration will have been completed. And even without taking into account any future growth, let me tell you that the WTS ROCE would have been close to 5% with run rate synergies.

Please also note that our ROCE calculation methodology has been cleaned up, leading to restatement of our 2017 ROCE to 6.6%. Clearly, SUEZ value creation is not where we want it to be. And with Bertrand, we will put even more emphasis in the future on maximizing operational performance and reducing capital intensity.

Now let’s go to the – down the P&L on Slide 23. Overall, EBITDA is up 7.4% compared to last year. There is little comment to be made between EBITDA and EBIT. Depreciation, including GE Water PPA, are slightly higher due to the integration of WTS, while concession charges and other provisions are very close to last year. Hence, EBIT reaches €1.33 billion versus €1.21 billion last year, an increase of 10.2%.

Below EBIT, as you see, restructuring costs are a bit lower than initially anticipated and nearly halved compared to last year. We benefited also from capital gains and scope effect for €54 million as we disposed of some noncore assets. Overall, our income from operating activities is, therefore, up 15.7% to €1.28 billion.

Now let’s have a look to the bottom of our P&L. Our cost of net debt increased by 11.9%, mainly due to a higher level of net debt in 2018, and I will go into more details about that in a moment. Our income tax charge came in at €244 million versus €157 million in the 2017 restated financial statements. Please keep in mind that the level of income tax charge reported last year was €225 million, restatement that led to €157 million, taking into account GE Water PPA and the impact of the U.S. tax reform on this PPA precisely. These restatements also impacted the effective tax rate. And again, I will give you a more detailed explanation of our income tax variation in a moment.

Minority interests are up 4.7% at €231 million. This is the result of various effects: an increase in minority coming from Asia, mainly driven by the good performance of the area, a still limited impact from WTS as we still had significant restructuring charges in 2018 and a decrease in LatAm minorities due to ForEx evolution. Our net for the group shares reaches €335 million, up 13.4% versus last year. Our fully diluted EPS increased by €0.02 to reach €0.47 despite the temporary dilutive effect from the acquisition of W – of GE Water at minus €0.09.

Moving on to Slide 25 now. I would like to give you more details on the increase in cost of net debt of plus 11.9% to €423 million. As I just told you, the evolution is due to the increase of our net debt, which stands at €8.9 billion at the end of 2018 versus €8.5 billion at the end of 2017. You have to keep in mind also that the net debt related to the acquisition of GE Water had only a limited impact in 2017, whilst it was carried all year in 2018.

As far as the average interest rate on net debt is concerned, we managed to keep it pretty much stable on the period at 3.88% versus 3.84% last year and, as you can see, the graph on the left-hand side of the chart. This performance was achieved despite a deliberate increase in our net debt exposure in U.S. and Hong Kong dollar. Indeed, we strictly applied our hedging policy in order to match cash flow and debt in the same currency.

As you can see on the right-hand side of the graph, the total weight of the debt denominated in those two currencies increased by 15 points between 2016 and 2018. Their share represented 22% before the acquisition of GE Water and now 37%. And as you know, interest rate in non-euro currencies stand out above the euro ones. However, we managed to stabilize the average cost of net debt, thanks to our efficient management of euro debt with insurances like the last €500 million bond, 12-year bond that we did in September last year at a cost of 1.62%.

In 2019, we will remain focused on our objective to further decrease the cost of net debt. First step will be the €800 million bond repayment, which cost is 6.25% in April. We will also continue to work on optimizing our net debt structure and pursuing our deleveraging, as I will explain later.

Now let’s have a look into our income tax evolution. On Slide 26, we gathered major elements for you to understand the increase in our income tax charge and effective tax rate in 2018. As you can see, the main explanation for the increase in our income tax is the increase in the taxable income. In 2018, our income before tax and share in net income from associates went up 34% at €617 million.

As for the quite high effective tax rate at 39.6%, I would like to underline two main factors: first, change in U.S. tax regulation and notably regarding nondeductibility of interest expenses, BEAT and GILTI tax; second, negative net impact of recognition in permanent of deferred tax assets notably related to the nondeductibility of financial expenses. We are here again actively working at further containing our effective tax rate in the future. The progressive integration of WTS activities within SUEZ will offer some opportunities going forward. Let’s move to Slide 27 with our free cash flow. Our operating cash flow growth is robust, up by more than 12% over the period. And free cash flow is up close to 2% at €1.02 billion.

And as I commented earlier, we are clearly delivering above the initial target of €one billion, which excluded payment associated with both the voluntary departure planned in France and GE Water integration costs, which amounted together to €59 million. As for EBIT, by the way, free cash flow is also affected by the minus €30 million adverse impact on commodity prices. As you will notice in the 2019 guidance, free cash flow improvement will continue to be an absolute priority in the future.

I will now comment the evolution on our development CapEx on Slide 28. Development CapEx after disposal amounted to €650 million. On the right-hand chart, we have shown you the split of our development CapEx productivity. 64% was spent on water and wastewater activities and 36% on waste. As a reminder, our investment criteria have been further enhanced at the beginning of last year to reflect our willingness to drive additional discipline and to further reduce capital intensity.

To illustrate our allocation strategy, we’ve put in perspective in the next slide CapEx and revenues. The objective is to take a step back and to look at the difference between our current revenue split per geographies and type of customers versus the same split for our development investment. And I think this picture pretty much speaks for itself. We have already been outspoken about our clear ambition to accelerate growth in International segment and with industrial customers.

In 2018, Jean-Louis told you that, our revenues outside Europe accounted for 39%. But during the same period, we allocated 48% of our investment to these geographies. Our business with industrial customers represented 46% of revenues, but we’ve invested 48% of our development there. So going forward, you shall expect to see the share of our revenues outside Europe and with industrial customers growing and in line with the strategy that we have been executing. This is what is going to drive our profitability and our cash flow generation up.

Let’s turn to Slide 30 with the debt evolution. Our deleveraging efforts are progressively materializing, with our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improving from 3.3x last year to 3.2x at the end of 2018. Excluding ForEx impact, by the way, financial leverage would have been 3.1x. This is totally in line with the deleveraging trajectory we have been updating you about over the last quarters. On the top of that, it shall include the positive impact of the sales of the 20% of our U.S. regulated water business, which is due in the next few days for $601 million. Our financial leverage ratio would stand already at 3x. For the future, you will notice that we’ll continue to put a lot of emphasis on the group’s deleverage.

We’ve had it on Page 31, some information to help you anticipate the effects of IFRS 16 on our numbers. This new accounting standard is being implemented starting the 1st of Jan 2019. The impact in our P&L is rather limited, apart for EBITDA, increased by higher depreciation as rental charges are now split between depreciation of user fees and interest charges on rental debt. This new reporting standard will also slightly increase our financial charges. Impact on EBIT and net result on the other hand is much more limited. The main impact of IFRS 16 is on our debt, which will increase by €1.2 billion to €1.4 billion. You can see that our financial leverage is expected to be slightly deteriorated by this new accounting view, which does not change at all our business approach.

Last but not least, I would like to say a few words about our guidance for 2019. We are driving value-accretive growth. And as I illustrated in this presentation, we keep the strategic focus on international markets and industrial customers. We will maintain a selective investment policy and drive cash generation. Tight cost control and operational effectiveness will remain of utmost importance in our day-to-day management decisions as well as delivering WTS synergies. This leads us to target 2% to 3% organic growth in revenue and another year of improvement of our overall profitability, with an organic growth in EBIT of 4% to 5%, notably fueled by a renewed effort on our cost-cutting programs, which should exceed €200 million in 2019 again.

We expect free cash flow to continue growing at an accelerated pace of 7% to 8% while maintaining the targeted CapEx approach I commented earlier. Our trajectory for deleveraging will continue, with an objective of 3x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2019, excluding IFRS 16, and a further deleverage in 2020. Our dividend policy remain unchanged with €0.65 per share dividend to be proposed at the AGM of 2020.

I thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your attention. And I will now turn the floor back to Jean-Louis to conclude this presentation.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Thanks, Jean-Marc. Ladies and gentlemen, you can appreciate how confident we are in the potential of the group. We expect 2019 to be again a solid year with like Jean-Marc just disclosed. Organic growth of 2% to 3% of organic revenue and 3% to 4% for EBIT and a free cash flow delivering growth 7% to 8%. Despite some uncertainties relating to the global macro environment, we look at the future with confidence.

We focus on the biggest challenges of mankind: population growth, urbanization, scarcity of resources. We have a critical role in how our planet’s resources are managed. We have a duty to build a better world for the next generations. This is our critical mission in the longer term.

This is why – that is what make us thrive every day, committed to deliver the best service to our customers on the planet. As Bertrand said earlier, we are well positioned to seize the significant growth opportunities in the front of us by rolling out our unique integrated offer in resource management across international markets and industrial clients.

I believe we have the right fundamentals in terms of leadership, talents, offering, innovation and operational efficiency to drive long-term value creations. We have built a strong company with a balanced and robust business profile ready to take new challenges.

I am now going to turn it back to the operator so we can open the call to the Q&A session. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from James Brand from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

James Brand

Three questions, please. The first is on the EBIT growth target. Your target for 4% to 5% organic EBIT growth. Is there anything nonorganic that we should be aware of, for instance, FX or might be that you’re planning some disposals this year? Second question, you highlighted in the slides that you had €30 million of impact in the waste business from high diesel prices, low recycle prices and with that also kind of netting off against the benefit from higher power prices. Could you talk about how you see that evolving in 2019?

Is any of those effects one-offs? Or should we see them being sustained? I’m conscious that normally recycler price changes is just a timing effect for you and is not normally something that’s sustained, and maybe also you should be benefiting a bit in 2019 a bit more from higher power prices. And then thirdly, I have a question for Bertrand, if it’s possible to ask Bertrand questions. He said that there will be a full portfolio review. I just want to inquire as to whether or not you’re signaling any particular priorities there or whether that’s just sensible due diligence when you see it coming in? Thanks.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Thank you so much. Bertrand, you want to answer to the last question first?

Bertrand Camus

Yes, Jean-Louis. First of all, just precise that I will take over my role in May, mid-May, after the general assembly. My appointment as Director of the company is condition president to taking over the CEO role. I’m working with the teams on elaborating the ambitious project, a business of which the Board of Directors has selected me.

And not only elaborating a plan, but also working on how to execute it and deliver what we will be telling you. So for the precise question you are asking me, I propose that we review all of that when I will present this plan later in the year. Thank you.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Thank you, Bertrand. Jean-Marc, on EBIT and on the commodities price evolutions. Can you explain a little bit?

Jean-Marc Boursier

I will start with the commodities. As you noticed, James, good morning, we have been hit by minus €30 million of revenues item, if I can say so, which is split the following: minus €16 million on fuel costs, increased fuel cost; minus €26 million of secondary raw material, and this is mainly almost exclusively paper and cardboard, a little bit plastic, but mainly paper and cardboard. And on the other hand, we’ve enjoyed an increase in energy price of plus €12 million. And the net of all of that is minus €30 million.

In our 2019 guidance, we have assumed no impact on fuel and secondary raw material and a slight positive on energy, as we have already partially hedged 2019 and 2020, same order of magnitude as the one we’ve enjoyed in 2018. As far as the guidance is concerned, so the guidance is mainly organic.

It is exclusively organic at revenue and EBIT level and this total for free cash flow. For 2019, you should put in your model a very slight negative for perimeter variation since we have disposed of some assets in 2018 with a carryover effect in 2019 and also slight negative for ForEx, probably between €10 million and €20 million at EBIT level due from today. This is the assumption that we have put in our own guidance.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Anna Maria Scaglia from Morgan Stanley.

Anna Maria Scaglia

It’s Anna Maria from Morgan Stanley. Just a few questions for me. First one is, do you have a quantification on what could be the potential positive impact of the bond expiring in April? And the second question is regarding the restructuring charges. There was a material drop in restructuring charges. Can you explain the reason why?

I would have expected them to be high there, especially considering the restructuring charges at GE Water. And can you give an indication as to how do you expect the evolution to be going forward? And my third question is regarding the EBIT performance. I was comparing the first half and the second half performance relative to last year.

And I noticed that in the second half, there was quite an improvement in the International division, which you can see the same improvement in the first half, but also that Recycling & Recovery you were down in EBIT. I’m not sure if you can comment on that, but can you just give a sense on how you see the evolution of those businesses? The industry production data fairly flat. You don’t seem to have an impact. I was wondering if you can give us an indication there and what you’re feeling about those impacts going forward for the year.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Jean-Marc?

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Anna Maria. So for questions, the first one is on financing structure. So as you have noticed, we are going to replace €800 million bond, which is due to expire in May. Its cost was 6.25%. Obviously, since the issuance 10 years ago, it has been partially variabilized already, so the cost in our P&L is much lower than that, approximately half of it. But we are going to replace it by the new one that we’ve issued at 1.62%.

So there will be a significant financing gains here. With regards to exceptional charges, so if you put together restructuring and depreciation, it accounts for a little bit more than €110 million. I told you several times that we are going to try to take it down slightly, and you shall put in your model something between €75 million and €100 million for next year. Finally, you spoke about the EBIT performance.

There is no difference in the performance between H1 and H2. The growth at the end of June, the organic growth in EBIT at the end of June, was 7.5%. And we ended the year exactly at 7.5%. So there is no slowdown at all overall if we look at the performance of SUEZ. There are some variation between divisions.

As you have noticed, Q4 was exceptionally good for the International division and notably in China and in Australia. In Australia, we recorded a very high volume. Some are one-off because they are linked with construction activity in the Sydney area.

As far as R&R are concerned, we ended up with 2.4% growth in volume. This is true that the volume was slightly better in H1. Can we talk about slowdown? I wouldn't say so. We have some industrial actions in France called yellow jackets. The impact of yellow jackets in France is limited on our activity, but we have decided to be a little bit more cautious in our guidance going forward.

So the assumption that we have taken for our guidance is growth in volume, which is not 2.4%, as we enjoyed in 2018, but we have taken 1.5%. So I would not speak about slowdown, but a little bit of conservatism in the way we approach 2019, keeping in mind that the volume at the beginning of the year are relatively flattish, but it does not affect at all our positive stands for the future and notably for WTS, as Jean-Louis have made it very clear. We are very confident that we will be growing at the pace of 5% to 6% in 2019 and 2020, to which our target of €3.1 billion in two years from now.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Vincent Ayral from J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Vincent Ayral

Good morning. A few questions on my side. On the free cash flow, you're talking about 7% to 8% growth, but there were like €69 million of one-off in 2018 from the voluntary departure plan or restructuring, so that already represents 7%. Just wanting to understand the underlying and if indeed it is not moving and then the why. That will be one question.

Another question regarding IFRS 16. You don't give any numbers, but we can back calculate the EBITDA impact could be around €300 million. However, this calculation has a fair amount of uncertainties. So could you be kind to give us some computation as peers tend to do? And then consensus regarding the net income group share is at, if I look again, €408 million for 2019. At this stage, there will be no non-rec element here, so that's probably a good proxy for a recurring level. What do you think about that?

And finally, last question for Mr. Chaussade. Congratulations for your appointment. Just one question which is not 100% clear to me. There were press reports saying that there were some tensions, and this could be a one-year mandate, that was BFM on Monday, but we see the press release there is absolutely no comment on that. I would assume it is not the case. Would be interested in knowing what is the situation there. Thank you very much.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Jean-Marc, you take the first three questions. I will take the last one.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning. With regard to free cash flow, so I confirm we will target to growth 7% to 8% growth, which will be the result of two things. First, the continuing improvement of our gross cash flow and our EBITDA, and second, our working willingness to strictly limit the CapEx to the necessary growth. Will we have positive or negative impact of restructuring charge? Inevitably, yes. But as you have understood, we will still have something like €75 million to €100 million of restructuring next year.

So I can only tell you that the vast majority of this growth is recurring and operationally driven. With regards to IFRS 16, we are finalizing the impact. The impact on the EBITDA will be slightly lower than the €300 million you estimate. We will be probably closer to €250 million.

Third question, with regards to the consensus. The consensus that we have made public is a little bit lower than the one you described. On our website, we disclosed €394 million. I believe that we are totally fine for the consensus in EBIT. As far as below EBIT item, the market will have to take to view. But I believe that in some of your model, you are slightly underestimating financial charges because of the implementation notably of IFRS 16.

A gross estimate of additional financial costs related to IFRS 16 is in the order of magnitude of €25 million. So I recommend that we go through your various models for you to better estimate IFRS 16, which is – have no implication – operational implication whatsoever. It changes slightly the way you should model your balance sheet and cash flow.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Well, concerning my own position. But first of all, I would like to say that I am, of course, very honored to have been chosen by the board unanimously to become the next, I should say, Chairman to succeed Gérard Mestrallet to whom I would like to pay tribute. I will go in this position to the term of my mandate, and then the board will decide what it wants to do next. But clearly, I will be there during all my mandate as, of course, member of the board.

Vincent Ayral

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Ahmed Farman from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ahmed Farman

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. I just wanted to first start with the synergies that you set out on the WTS. Could you please give us a little bit more precise numbers on what you're expecting for 2019 and for 2020? And how do they compare to your previous expectations?

And then my second question is just below the line items, below the EBIT line item. I think you have already touched a couple of them, you discussed restructuring charges and the refinancing benefit. But could you perhaps also share your thoughts on tax, minorities? How do you see those moving between – or the big moving parts on those between 2019 and 2018? Thank you.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Okay. I will take the first question, and you will take the second one. On WTS we are giving you a lot of details. We are telling you that we expect to be at $3.1 billion turnover by 2020, which will be more or less 5% growth between 2018, 2019 and 2020. We are telling you that during this time, we are going to increase savings, and we will achieve $90 million at the end cumulated savings or synergies by the end of 2020. And more or less the margin of the company.

So with that, you are able to really make the calculations to see what we expect in terms of EBIT growth for the year to come up to 2020. I would like to say that, in addition to that, I think it was mentioned by Jean-Marc, when you look to the backlog of the company and the way it has been growing during the 2018 by more than 10%, the confidence we have in 2019, the fact that North America represents more or less 50% of the turnover of the company, and North America still has quite a GDP growth, which is quite relevant, not forgetting what we expect in China, where we are also growing fast, I mean, you can see that we are quite very – not quite, we are very confident in the future of these divisions.

It was also mentioned by Jean-Marc, but I would like to insist on that. In fact, these divisions has a quite resilient business. As we told you, when we made the acquisitions, we said that more or less between 60% and 2/3 of the company was resilient due to CMS effect that you always need chemicals even – and services to our facilities, even if the growth has slowed down slightly. The fact that we have mobile unit, as I explained to you before, which has medium or long terms, I should say, contract. For all those reasons, I do not see any slowdown in 2019. And of course, difficult to say exactly what is going to happen on the scenario, economics – worldwide economic scenario in 2020. But clearly, I am confident for the two years to come.

Jean-Marc Boursier

With regards to your two further questions, so below EBIT, what shall you take into consideration? So I told you, non-recurring item, again lower in this year, probably in the order of magnitude of minus €75 million to minus €100 million. As far as tax is concerned, I used to guide you to an effective tax rate of 35%. And I believe that now this 35% each year is out of reach, notably because of new tax reform in the U.S. at the beginning of 2018, with notably an increase in EBIT tax and on a new U.S. tax reform on the deductibility of interest rates, which makes it a little bit more expensive for us.

So I recommend that you progressively reduce your effective tax rate to something between 37% and 38% versus 39.6% last year. And finally, with regards to minorities, they will slightly go up for two reasons: first, because profitability of WTS will increase in the years to come. And as, we've got to see the picture as a 30% investors in the company.

And second, because we are going to be able to enjoy the disposal of our 20% stake in the U.S. regulated business, that should be closed next week. And that will mean overall an increase in minority interest probably between €20 million and €30 million.

Ahmed Farman

Thank you, very clear.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Olly Jeffery from Royal Bank of Canada. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Olly Jeffery

Thank you, good morning everyone. I have three questions, please. The first one is coming back to recycler prices. I noticed you said in your guidance that you assume a – well you assume a flat environment for recycler prices next year. But when I look at the recent prices in the indexes for paper, metals and LDP, plastics in particular, there's a 10% decline for the most recent figure, which if that were to stay for the rest of the year would be a 10% decline year-on-year versus last year in round numbers. Could you give an indication of how much a headwind to EBIT if there were to be a 10% decline to come through, how much of a headwind to EBIT that would be over the course of the year?

The second question is just on the numbers you gave for 2019. Can you please just repeat what you said on the net interest change you're expecting from 2018 to 2019? I'm afraid I didn't hear what you said. And my last question, please, is on major contract renewals that you have out over the next couple of years. Could you please just explain the total value of the major contracts you have coming up for renewal in 2019 and 2020? Thank you very much.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Jean-Marc?

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Olly. Your first question is on recycler prices. This is clear that our assumption is that we would enjoy a stable environment as far as fuel and recycler prices is concerned. You're right in saying that in the beginning of the year is slightly down. Basically, we have lost between €5 and €10 on paper, and we have lost something like €10 to €20 on scrap metal. This is due to – notably on paper, this is due to the Chinese New Year.

And historically, there is a slowdown on importation of paper during that period of the year. And very high before. It will be higher after. So we believe that this relative weakness in paper and plastic prices is not due to be extended or either increased throughout the rest of the year. If you want to have an order of magnitude of what it means on our revenue, keep in mind that we are trading 1.9 million tonne of paper and cardboard and a little bit more than 2 million tonnes of metal.

As far as interest rate is concerned, I did not give any precise number for the next few years. We have stabilized the cost of debt at around 3.8%. We are going to continue to optimize the euro part of the debt. We are going to also optimize the cost of carry. But because of the increase in our international division and because of the increased proportion going forward of non-currency debt, I have not given any precise figure for you going forward. I just told you, however, that mechanically IFRS 16 restatements will lead to an increase of our financial cost by €25 million – €20 million to €25 million.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

On your question about the renewal in 2019 and 2020, I would say that we have no major renewal in 2019 and 2020. Of course, especially the French market is a very active with a series of small and medium-sized contract, of course, in renewal as usual, but nothing really special.

Olly Jeffery

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Emmanuel Turpin from Societe Generale. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Emmanuel Turpin

Good morning, everyone. My first question, I would like to come back to some of the KPIs for the businesses, firstly, in waste. Would you mind telling us what effect the volumes related to Grand Paris and how it affected the growth you noted in 2019 or maybe in the last quarter as well? And what do you expect for 2019? Is it kind of a plateau for those volumes or still growing?

And still on waste, could you elaborate on pricing power that you are seeing for treatment prices? What sort of price increase you saw in 2018 and what you anticipate for 2019? Are we seeing a confirmation of some pricing power coming back to waste in Europe? Turning to water, what have you budgeted for tariffs indexation in France? And you mentioned, for 2018, a number of positive or negatives relative to weather.

Overall, was 2018 an average year for weather for the overall water business? Or would the assumption of a normalized 2019 be positive or negative? That will be the first set of questions on KPIs. And my second question is related to one-offs included in the EBITDA or EBIT. I guess you mentioned the absence in 2018 of a €30 million one-off booked in 2017. I can't remember what this is. I wouldn't mind you reminding us. And as an implication, are you able to point to any specific one-offs booked in 2018 that we need to be aware of while building our 2019 estimates?

And finally, opening up on Asia. Looking at the net debt in currency, you did point out to an increase in the net debt in Hong Kong dollars I think. Remind us of the JV you have in China. Has there been any commercial development of interest? And could you remind us of your ambitions for that business in China? I was mentioning financial ambitions this year, if you have any figures to share with us. Thank you very much.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Jean-Marc?

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Emmanuel. So 38 questions, which I will try to answer one by one. Grand Paris, the contribution of Grand Paris is precisely 230,000 tonnes, this in 2018, which means equivalent to a growth of 0.9%. We estimate that Grand Paris will be the same order of magnitude in 2019. And therefore, there will be no further growth contribution when we look at the difference between 2019 and 2018, but the contribution of Grand Paris will remain significant in 2019 and going forward.

With regard to price effect, this is true that we have embedded in our forecast the continuity of a sizable pricing power. I will not give you the precise figure, for obvious competitive reasons, but all of our assets being fully saturated in Europe, we have the capacity to continue to increase prices in the field of R&R in 2019.

With regards to the French water tariff, so as you have seen, they were on average up 1% in France. I mean by that the tariff indexation formula gave us 1% last year, and it shall be around 2% in 2019. I continue, Jean-Louis, with the weather and the volumes. We have assumed in our guidance that volume will continue on the same trend in 2019 – historical trend, I mean. This is to say that minus 1% in France and close to flattish in Spain. In Chile, however, last year was exceptionally dry. We had volume up last year of 3%, and it will not be a surprise if volume were to be stable or even slightly down in Chile in 2019. With regards to the one-off...

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Just a word on volumes, we expect water order quite significant in the big Australian desalination plant. As, Australia is even drier this year than last year, so that could be for us, in the next month, quite a good news.

Jean-Marc Boursier

With regards to one-off, I'm not going to come back too long on the 2017 one-off. That mainly related to the termination that we decided on two contracts in Mumbai and Casablanca. There is no significant one-off in 2018 to be disclosed whatsoever. And in China, we've enjoyed a very good growth in China. In Asia, in general, plus 13%, but notably in China. There is only one change that you should be aware of. This is our JV in SCIP, the Shanghai Chemical Industrial Park. We took control of this JV in Shanghai, and we moved from equity accounting to full consolidation of that JV.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question from Philippe Ourpatian from ODDO BHF. Please go ahead.

Philippe Ourpatian

Yes, good morning gentlemen. Some additional question, two or three. One is considering the one-off you mentioned in your slide, that there is a €15 million one-off at the WTS division in the revenues. And following the question of Emmanuel, you mentioned – I mean, significant one-off in the EBITDA and the EBIT. Could you just elaborate on what are the €15 million? That's the first.

Second question, considering the West business mainly. One, could you just give us a color of the trend year-to-date? You mentioned your expectation in terms of volumes at 1.5%. Just to have a color starting from the beginning of this year. Also, adding the scrap metal situation, because China, as, better than me launched a ban which is more similar to what happened in 2018 concerning the paper and the cardboard. Are you expecting – and looking quite your level of confidence concerning the prices of secondary raw material. Could you just elaborate on the current situation? And why are you positioned in this segment?

Are you just fueling China with the quality of scrap metal they're expecting? Or are you expecting to have some inventory effect as we have seen in the paper in Europe in 2018? And last question concerning Argentina. Where are you exactly on your capacity to recover the COD judgments which were in your favor? And I do – have heard that Argentina is a little bit shy to give you this money back. Could you just elaborate on that? Many thanks.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Philippe. What I thought – when I said no significant one-off, to answer the question of Emmanuel Turpin, I meant no other than the one which is clearly stated in this presentation, the one-off that you are referring to in WTS was recorded in H1 already. So it was none to you, and it is related to release in the Canadian pension plan of WTS.

With regards to the waste volumes. So we said to you 1.5%. This is our assumption 2019 guidance. When we look at volumes, notably in France, at the end of February, they're slightly down. It does not affect at all our conviction that the 1.5% growth in volume is achievable, but at the beginning of the year is slightly below what we've enjoyed in Q1 of 2018. That was particularly strong.

Your third question is on scrap metal. Scrap metal has very little to do with China because, as a matter of fact, we are not exporting scrap metal to China. We are exporting scrap metal to Russia, to India and to Turkey. And the recent weakness in the metal price was probably related to commercial difficulties between Turkey and the U.S. But I don't think there is a significant link with China.

However, the Chinese reduction importation had a significant impact on paper and cardboard, and this is why we are a little bit more cautious. And we have decided, by the way, to significantly increase the quality of the paper that we are sorting. Because on contrary to other commodity, we can still export to China recycled paper, but we have to significantly reduce the level of impurity in order to enjoy in China prices which are much higher than the one we enjoy in Europe.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Okay. About Argentina, now for over a year, the resolution of this dispute was publicly announced as imminent in several locations by top-level Argentinian authorities, including the President of Argentina. To date, there is still no resolutions nor any binding schedule or every week brings even further bureaucratic processes, delaying any type of outcome.

Therefore, without breaching the discussions with authorities for the purpose of amicable settlement without any extra time necessary, SUEZ has decided, on one hand, to register its double debt. We have two contracts, which now we got the final decisions from the SRD or exactly ICSID in Washington, World Bank group agreement. So we have a final decision for $630 million. So we have decided to register this double debt to the federal courts in the U.S. states – in the United States, sorry.

And that could pave the way to seize Argentina assets. On the other hand, we are looking to H private specialized funds to collect their acquisition proposal for those debts. So we prefer an amicable settlement, but now we have been in this process for more than 15 years. It's really time to settle or SUEZ will really take some strong actions.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Okay. Thank you so much. And of course, we are delighted to see you in the coming days on road show. Or you can also call, of course, Mathilde Rodié and his teams if you have any specific questions in the coming days. Thank you so much. Bye-bye.