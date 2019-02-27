Autodesk Earnings Preview: The Upside Momentum Is Strong Ahead Of The Report

The sentiment toward the stock is mixed, while the fundamentals have improved in recent quarters.

The stock has doubled in the last two years and has jumped 38% since its low in December.

Application software firm Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is set to release earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, and the stock is carrying a lot of upward momentum into the report. The stock has jumped over 38% from its December low, and that suggests to me that investors are pretty optimistic about the company's fiscal fourth quarter results.

The recent past shows a mixed picture for Autodesk's earnings growth. Over the last three years, the earnings growth has been flat, but in the third quarter, the earnings grew by 342% over the year earlier.

The company's sales growth is also somewhat perplexing as sales have declined by 4% per year over the last three years, but sales were up by 28% in the third quarter.

The sales and earnings growth in the most recent quarterly report is very encouraging, but the fact that sales were declining and earnings were flat in the past three years is a little concerning. The global economy has been growing in the last three years and is now starting to slow down, which is why I say the last three years numbers are a little concerning.

The management efficiency and profitability measures for Autodesk are also somewhat perplexing. The return on equity is zero because the company was losing money in fiscal 2018. The profit margin shows as a negative 7% due to the losses.

Autodesk has made money in each of the last three quarters, and it is expected to post EPS of $0.42 for the fourth quarter. This could cause the ROE and the profit margin to move to positive ground. Investor's Business Daily, Yahoo Finance, and the Wall Street Journal all three have the ROE and profit margins as negative or zero.

The Stock has Doubled in the Last Two Years

While the company may have struggled in fiscal 2018, the stock did not. From February of 2017 through the present, the stock has doubled in price. The trend is clearly to the upside, and the stock remained above its 104-week moving average during the fourth quarter pullback.

As I mentioned earlier, the stock has jumped over 38% from its December low, and that furious rally has caused the weekly stochastic readings and the 10-week RSI to move into overbought territory. Looking back at 2017 though, the stock spent a great deal of time in overbought territory, and it wasn't much of a concern.

We see that the stock was moving higher within an upward sloped trend channel from 2016 through the fourth quarter. The stock did move above the upper rail of the channel in August and then fell below the lower rail in December. The stock has rallied so sharply it is now approaching the upper rail of the channel.

The Sentiment Indicators are Mixed with a Slight Skew to the Optimistic Side

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators, we see a mix of optimistic and pessimistic views. The analysts are pretty optimistic, while option traders are rather pessimistic. The short sellers are neutral.

There are 23 analysts following Autodesk, and 19 of them have the stock rated as a "buy". Of the other four, three have the stock rated as a "hold", and one has it rated as a "sell". I have gone over this repeatedly, but it is worth reiterating. A company with above-average fundamentals tends to have between 65% and 75% of total ratings in the "buy" category. In this case, we are looking at 82% buy ratings, and as was discussed earlier, the fundamentals are improving, but I wouldn't call them above average just yet.

The current put/call ratio is at 2.09, and that is twice as high of what I consider extreme pessimism. There are 44,839 puts open at this time and 21,478 calls open. This is a significant level of open interest for a stock that averages 1.7 million shares traded per day.

The short interest ratio is at 2.69 currently, and that is an average short interest ratio. Over the past year, the short interest ratio for Autodesk has been as high as 5.2 and as low as 1.36. The number of shares sold short has been trending lower since the end of October. On October 31, there were 7.45 million shares sold short, and as of January 31, that figure stands at 4.59 million.

My Overall Take on Autodesk

The incredible momentum the stock has right now is hard to bet against. The stock is overbought and approaching the upper rail of the trend channel, but the trend is still to the upside.

The sentiment is mixed with a slight skew to the optimistic side, thanks to the analysts' ratings and the falling short interest.

The fundamentals aren't as good as I would like for a long-term investment, but they are improving. To give you an idea of the fundamental ratings, Autodesk scores a 72 on Investor's Business Daily's EPS rating system, but it gets a D in the SMR rating system.

A 72 EPS rating is good, but not great. The D SMR rating is poor, and that is due to the lack of an ROE and a negative profit margin. Should the company close fiscal 2019 (yes, this is considered the company's fiscal Q4 2019) with a solid report, we could see the SMR rating improve dramatically.

As an investment, investors are betting that the fundamentals will continue to improve and that the technical momentum will continue. Personally, I am not sold on Autodesk as a long-term investment just yet. For me to consider the stock for the Hedged Alpha Strategy, the ROE and profit margin would have to improve dramatically.

While I am not sold on the stock as a long-term investment, it is good for a short-term trade, and I think the safest play is a straddle with the options that expire on March 15.

The stock does have a history of gapping after its earnings reports - it gapped sharply higher in August and last March, but it gapped sharply lower in November 2017. With this history, it isn't surprising to see that option premiums are rather high right now. The stock is currently trading at $163, and the $162.50 strike calls that expire on March 15 are fetching $8.45. The puts at the same strike and in the same series are at $7.75.

Given those prices, you are looking at $16.20 for an at-the-money straddle. That means the stock would have to move over 10% in one direction or the other. The three instances where the stock gapped that I mentioned earlier saw moves of 15.86%, 14.87%, and 15.3%, so it is possible to make money off of a straddle priced this high.

The stock didn't gap after the earnings report in November, but the stock did move up by 20% in the two weeks following the announcement. The one outcome that would kill this straddle idea is a repeat scenario of what we saw last May. The stock didn't gap after earnings, and then it remained in a $10 range for the next few weeks.

