Insperity: Great Company, Bad Timing

Summary of company

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is a professional employer organization commonly referred to as a PEO. PEO’s provide HR services in the form of payroll management and processing, tax assistance and management of employee benefits for small to medium sized businesses with an emphasis on medium sized or middle market clients (150-5,000 employees). Insperity divides its services into Administrative Functions (such as payroll processing and unemployment management), Benefit Plans Administration (administering your HSA or other health plans), Insperity Premier (helps with onboarding employees and many other functions), Personnel Management, Employer Liability Management, Marketplace by Insperity (Now known as Insperity Perks at work and is an employee discount purchasing platform) and middle market solutions.

Insperity’s focus

Is on providing a productive and efficient product to its customers for both business owners, managers and employees to use. The platform has been praised for its intuitive nature and easy of use. This makes Insperity the choice of many medium sized businesses that are growing and need a great HR tool kit fast that won’t slow them down with implementation. This is the demographic that Insperity’s management believes has been historically ignored due to their ability to start their own HR department once they hit this size. Given Insperity’s history of profitability and client retention, it looks like their management is right.

The negative reviews of Insperity

Only having one healthcare plan to pick from makes it simple for companies to manage, but it leaves a bad taste in mouth of the company’s employees. Many other PEO’s offer at least 3 or 4 options that employees can pick from. Not having options however allows for a more streamlined processes for getting new and current employees into Insperity’s HR systems fast and easy.

Cost transparency can be hard to achieve for a PEO in general, but Insperity has suffered from this complaint for a while. The company has made progress changing this and moving forward for them it should not be a problem created by them, but rather employers struggling to understand how any PEO charges its clients.

Requiring businesses to have a minimum of 5 employees might not sound like a bad thing, but it severely limits your clientele. While some competitors thrive on this demographic (JustWorks for example) Insperity isolates the sole proprietorship and small partnerships as a potential customer base. This does allow them to better focus on their middle market customers and keep providing the best solutions for their target market.

Recent Finanical Results and Current Finanical State

Insperity just posted record revenues, gross profit, net profit and earnings per share beating expectations by 6% in earnings per share for Q4 2018. This is a 25% increase in earnings per share quarter over quarter and a 60% increase year over year.

Gross margins have steadily increased from 16.7% in 2016 to 17.4% in 2017 and now are 17.8%. Revenue growth was 12.2% from 2016 to 2017 and this year is up 16%.

The number of worksite employees (or WSEs) is a closely followed metric in the PEO industry as revenue is generated for each employee the customer has under their employment. An increase in WSEs can be driven by either existing customer’s growing their employee base or new customers coming onboard. In Q4 total WSEs increased by 17%, with WSEs from new sales increasing 36%.

Insperity’s interest coverage ratio is down to 38.4 from 44.4 in 2016 however this is a far cry from the normal level of concern at 1.5. Insperity has increased their long-term debt to $144 million from $104.4 million in 2017. This appears to be a smart move as the company’s cost of equity is around 10.15% and it’s cost of debt is 3.8%. By increasing their debt but maintaining a healthy interest coverage ratio they lower their weighted average cost of capital without creating stress on the income or balance sheets. This does bring their debt to equity ratio from 1.57 to 1.86.

Created by author from 10-K

The trend in Accounts Receivables-to-Sales ratio is however concerning, showing that customers are increasingly using credit to purchase Insperity’s services. However, due to the relative size compared to its revenue it’s not a red flag.

This has also lead to an increase in days sales outstanding. Going from 34.15 days in 2016 to 38.2 days in 2018.

Why should you not invest?

After looking at the fundamental’s of Insperity’s line of business, it’s current customer retention rate (99% for this last earnings call with employee growth thus increasing its revenue) why is this company not a screaming buy?

While the company is great, the stock is not for two reasons.

PEO’s are one of the first stocks to get hit hard before an economic slowdown.

In 6/08/2006 the yield curve officially inverted.

3/20/2000 was the last time the yield curve inverted before a recession

And here’s where we are today.

The yield curve started to invert in December.

The yield curve has not officially inverted yet because it wasn’t the 10-year treasury that inverted. This is not a real inversion as defined by the signal for American recessions. This would be the 2-year crossing over the 10-year. However, any short-term yield rates going above long-term rates is a bad sign for the U.S. economy as borrowing costs get worse for companies and unemployment rates start to increase.

Created by author using data from Front page | U.S. Department of the Treasury

Taken from Bureau of Labor Statistics Data

Taken from Bureau of Labor Statistics Data

Taken from Bureau of Labor Statistics Data

While it’s impossible to find the exact inflection point of the economy, we are at dangerous heights as the unemployment rate hits record lows and the yield curve becomes less flat and trends to become inverted.

Summary

Insperity is a good company that has good financials and a promising short-term future. However, historically it, along with the rest of the PEO industry, are hit hard as soon as the economy starts to slow down. There are no red flags currently to drop or short sell however, buying right now does not seem to be a good decision historically for a long-term holder.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.