My 10% Income Portfolio - Surviving The Turmoil

Since mid-January the prices, discounts and premiums of my funds have nearly recovered to where they were in November.

A 13th century English scholastic philosopher and theologian, the Franciscan friar William of Ockham, put forward the idea that simpler solutions are more likely to be correct than complex ones. This problem-solving principle, known today as “Ockham’s Razor,” basically states that instead of searching for supplementary hypotheses to solve a problem, one should select the solution with the least complexity.

In my first article, “Building A 10% Income Portfolio,” I explained that closed-end funds (CEFS) are the core part of my income-oriented portfolio and I shared a practical method that I have employed for two years when selecting funds for my personal portfolio. In my second article, “Boosting My 10% Income Portfolio,” I suggested that taking profits from the falling prices during the 2018 year-end turmoil offered investors a great opportunity to build a new portfolio or magnify returns of an existing one via compounding. Both articles illustrate an investing method based on the Ockham’s Razor principle: keep your strategy simple. Invest in the best funds with the highest returns and the lowest risk profiles.

A Return To Normality

In the time since I wrote my first article, the market prices of the CEFs in my portfolio have shown great volatility, with an initial decrease from their highs earlier in September 2018, and a subsequent recovery. In many cases, prices have returned to their previous levels while net asset values (NAVs) are still below those of November. The recovery is not yet complete, as the following charts show, but the dramatic days of late December through early January now seem to be behind us and the future looks brighter than it did two months ago.

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, the ECC’s net asset value (NAV) is dramatically down since November. The following two articles published on Seeking Alpha provide an interesting insight on this decline: “Eagle Point Credit Company Stands To Benefit From Recent Senior Loan ETF Outflows” from CLO Research and “CLOs: Here To Stay And Are Sound Investments” from Treading Softly.

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

Premium and Discount Variations

In looking at the previous charts, it’s interesting to see that even though the prices and NAVs of the CEFs in my portfolio moved nervously up and down over the last four months as the investors’ sentiment changed, the roller-coaster had no consequences on distributions. This fact illustrates one of the core principles of my income-oriented portfolio: premiums and discounts can act as “safety margins,” reducing the impact of falling prices while preserving value.

The following table compares the February 2019 discount and/or premiums for each of my funds with their values in November 2018:

CEF Feburary 2019 November 2018 DSL -0.55 -3.27 ECC 39.60 10.13 GGM 4.57 -0.15 GOF 11.36 6.72 NHF -9.38 -9.41 PDI 12.60 14.49 PTY 18.48 19.38

(Source: Morningstar)

In examining the above information, nothing significant appears to have occurred since November except for the whopping premium of ECC (which is probably based on an underestimate of its NAV). Although the past month’s turmoil delivered a lot of anxiety, the numbers tell a different story. As it often happens with CEFs, sudden market corrections or crashes end up being storms in a teacup… and a good opportunity to boost one’s portfolio for greater income.

Distributions

Since November, DSL and PTY made return of capital (ROC) distributions. The high ROCs for ECC and GOF raise some concerns about sustainability of distributions for these two funds, even though it’s not clear whether these ROCs are constructive or destructive. The other three funds, GGM, NHF and PDI, did not have ROC distributions. However, PDI made a substancial year-end special distribution of $0.50 per share to PDI shareholders.

The ROC for DSL was 2%. (Source: Morningstar)

The ROC for ECC was 35% for four months out of five (including the announced distribution for March). (Source: Morningstar)

The ROC for GOF was 27%. (Source: Morningstar)

The ROC for PTY was 10.6 %, besides a special year-end distribution of $0.07 per share. (Source: Morningstar)

My Recent Activity

In December and the beginning of January I took advantage of the opportunity provided by the end-of-year turmoil and increased my holdings of the DSL, ECC (despite given concerns about sustainability of distributions cited above, but dividend yield is enticing) and NHF funds in my portfolio. Below is my rebalanced porfolio:

As you can see, I’m more or less breaking even with DSL and NHF, and earning with PDI and PTY. The two Guggenheim funds, GGM and GOF, are down 9+% and about 3%, respectively. ECC too is down about 3%. Overall, my income machine is still on its way!

Next Steps

Right now I’m studying new funds to increase and diversify my portfolio: AllianzGI Convertible Income (NCV), Flah&Crum Pref Securities Income (FFC), New America High Income (HYB) and Wells Fargo Inc Opp (EAD) are among the first choices. In addition, I am considering also two Pimco funds: Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc (PCI) and Pimco Income Opportunity (PKO), even though I already own two Pimco funds, PDI and PTY.

In evaluating new funds, my selection criteria remains the same: Morningstar Risk Rating and RiskGrades. In addition, I always pay particular attention to funds with no return of capital (ROC) distributions and no distribution cuts in the last five years. As always, funds with steady (or even enhanced) distributions and no returns are at the front line on my watch list.

I plan to publish a short report on these funds from my point of view in the future.

Bottom Line

As the Ockham’s Razor principle teaches: keep things simple as you choose your funds. Don’t panic; stick to your strategy of buy and hold; use market downturns as perfect occasions to boost your portfolio. After the storm passes and you look back, you’ll be happy that you hung in there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSL,ECC,GGM,GOF,NHF,PDI,PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.