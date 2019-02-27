March 2019 Price Analysis For Crispr Therapeutics

We see in analysis that CRSP has shown strong support around the $30 mark and has a high analysis target of $46 should news continue to be positive.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) has made a strong start to 2019, shaking off the lackluster performance of the 2nd half of 2018 when its price kept dipping after some pretty disappointing earnings reports. Some of the recovery has been due to some good news concerning its genome editing clinical trials. So, what does the month of March 2019 hold for CRSP?

Fundamental Outlook

The long awaited clinical trials of CTX001, the anti-sickle cell medication which has been developed by the company, have finally begun, with the dosing of the very first patient in the clinical trials. The phase I/II clinical trials of CTX001 is being done in tandem with its partner in this project, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and will focus on beta thalassemia initially, before moving on to the phase I/II trials of CTX001 against sickle cell anaemia.

This announcement had a positive impact on the price of CRSP, causing it to rise 25% in a week's span. The price has since corrected and still remains still nowhere near its 2018 highs. The FDA has assigned a Fast Track Designation to CTX001 in the treatment of sickle cell disease, which will mean that priority attention will be given to new drug applications from CRSP.

Technical Outlook

While CRSP has been volatile as biotech news has shot price up and down +5% on certain days, we can see glean insights from technical outlook for CRSP by looking at the weekly chart. The chart shows the two key price levels that were drawn from November 2018. Price was able to break out of the descending channel in an upward manner with a gap that was not closed, on the back of the announcement of the commencement of the phase I/II trials of CTX001. However, the weekly candle's upsurge stalled at the resistance line marked R1 at the $40.27 price level. Price action has since retreated from there and is currently at $36.20.

CRSP Weekly Chart: February 26, 2019

To get a clearer picture of the key price levels to watch out for in March for CRSP, we step down as usual to the daily chart, where some important points can be observed on the chart.

CRSP Daily Chart: February 26, 2019

The following can be observed on the daily chart:

The price gap is seen along with the two candles that form an inside day formation. The broken upper channel boundary intersects with the $30.87 horizontal support line, and this area (marked with the orange box) remains the key area to watch in terms of providing support for price action which will attempt to close the gap. To the upside, the $40.87 and $46.80 price levels continue to remain the key resistance areas to watch. If prices start to tick upwards again, these are the areas which price must breach for the renewed upsurge to remain in place.

So, what are the trade scenarios for CRSP going forward?

Trade Scenario 1

The first possibility is that the price action will close the gap. The inside day formation on the daily chart supports this view, and over the next few days, successive candles could close the gap and send price action to the support area where we have the orange box on the chart. When price gets to this support area, the role reversal function of broken support/resistance levels is expected to come into play, and we could see price bounce from this area to make a renewed move to the upside. If this move occurs, it would do so on the daily chart. This will, of course, not really show on the weekly chart, where daily price movements over a week are captured in one single candle/bar.

Trade Scenario 2

A second trade scenario could see price fail to close the gap, which will allow price action to move upwards and re-test the first resistance area at $40.27, aptly marked R1. This area could be tested several times before price either breaks it to the upside, or breaks down at the resistance to resume downside movement. In the context of the weekly chart, the current candle or the one which follows may be the one to manifest this move.

Technically speaking, the $30.87 support area and the initial resistance at $40.27 hold the keys to price movement for March 2019.

Well, the crypto craze may have deflated. But that's not a bad thing! In fact, if you still believe in the transformative power of blockchain, it means that many coins are back to early adopter prices. At the Coin Agora, our focus is on altcoins - the smaller cap cryptos that have massive potential to disrupt business ecosystems. Don't miss out-the price craze may return in 2019 and it's your chance to get in now. Let us help you cut through the noise and find winners - join the Coin Agora community today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note: this analysis was done on the weekly and daily charts. Patience to watch the price action is required to be able to follow the possible price movements described above, which may take several days to play out.