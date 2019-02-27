Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Management Presents at Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference Call February 27, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christi Shaw - Senior Vice President and President, Lilly Bio-Medicines

Conference Call Participants

James Kelly - Leerink Partners LLC

James Kelly

Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. We're going to get going on our next fireside chat. So I'm Jim Kelly, I'm the Associate Director of Research, and I'm really pleased to be joined here by Christi Shaw from Eli Lilly. She's the President of their Bio-Medicines group, which focus principally on the immunology and the neurology segment, and thank you so much for joining us today and joining the conference.

Christi Shaw

Thanks for having me.

James Kelly

Absolutely. What I'd like to do…

Christi Shaw

This is on, right?

James Kelly

Yes.

Christi Shaw

Okay.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Kelly

Would you mind starting a little bit and helping us with some of the conversations we heard about yesterday, given the testimony on the Hill, and how does Lilly think about the rebates safe harbor? Any potential changes to it? And then specifically what does it mean for the products inside your specific division?

Christi Shaw

Sure. So I guess we got different media coverage today that maybe that's already a distant past, but – so how does Lilly feel about it? We've always been in favor of competition and allowing patients to get what they need, when they need it. And so even when you look at some of the competition we have in other therapeutic classes besides immunology, whether it's CGRP’s, our goal was always how do we make all of them available whenever we can?

And then that competition make its way. So on the rebate safe harbor, it affects my business a lot in immunology. It's Part D, so it's a smaller percentage of our overall immunology portfolio. But if we can get patients to be able to have less out of pocket, these are the sickest patients too, because that – they're living with chronic illnesses, they're living with psoriatic arthritis, with ankylosing spondylitis, very painful disease, rheumatoid arthritis where you lose function over time.

And so as you look at those patients, making them pay a percentage of the list price, which nobody typically pays, we would like to see that come down. So our hope is that they do remove the rebates safe harbor, and that it actually trickles over into the private commercial side as well. And we think that then well let innovation went out, which is what our company and most of the major pharmaceutical companies hopefully are all about is how do we continue to improve the quantity and quality of patients' lives, making life better for them, for everyone around the world.

James Kelly

So why do we spend some time talking a little bit about the migraine space in the CGRP’s in particular had three drugs launched relatively close together. How are you positioning Emgality to compete effectively inside this marketplace?

Christi Shaw

Thanks. So it was interesting, I came back to Lilly 18 months ago, and when we were talking to investors, they never asked us any questions about our CGRP agent, and low and behold, look how big the market is. And it's much bigger by the way than I or anybody else ever thought it would be as well.

So the good news is all of these patients who have been suffering, these are women in their 30s and 40s. They have kids, they have a job, and they're losing time and productivity. And we see migraine patients actually over time start to lose their income and become overall the household losing that as well. So it has a lot of impact.

So the great thing is we're helping a lot of patients. The market is bigger than we thought and we think it's going to continue to grow because as you look at direct-to-consumer and the media, two of the three companies, us being one of them are on TV now or in social media.

So patients are – the word's getting out. So we think that market will continue to grow. So that's the first positive at the market. Second is our ability to compete. I'm feeling very good about what our team has done. If you look from the beginning of the trials, our clinical trials included important end points that our competitors did not.

So if you look at the ability to have a month of migraine freedom, having a patient that's having anywhere, I mean we had a patient a couple of weeks ago at my town who had 27 migraines a month. Not able to work, not able to go to school. And now she gets three a month and she doesn't need an acute prescription for it. She can take Tylenol or ibuprofen. And so the abilities to be able to show and be able to stay on TV, to be able to stay to physicians that you have the hope of migraine freedom, only Emgality can say that.

And so we're third to market. But right now we are number two in NBRx share of market. We actually just passed a JoVE. And on our trajectory, we plan to be number one new prescription share by the end of the year. And why do I say that? So one is the clinical data; two, is the fact that we have number one, the best access.

As you look at that clinical data profile and you also look at the clinical data and cluster, we're the only one with cluster episodic that's pending FDA approval that we hope for this year. If you look at that data package and you see what's coming, I think that's the big influence on our access, with health plans.

And the last thing I'd say is the ability for people to use an auto injector that's been proven. So most of the primary care physicians, 67% of them also treat a migraine and they are used to using Trulicity and diabetes and that's the same platform that our Emgality device comes from. So we're seeing that we're already number one in primary care in terms of prescriptions and we're looking for that to translate to neurology as the cluster indication comes.

James Kelly

Are there any sort of overlaps between the types of patients that end up using diabetics and as well as having migraines?

Christi Shaw

Actually, no, I don't know the answer to that question.

James Kelly

Okay.

Christi Shaw

To look at that one, it was the doctor and not the patient.

James Kelly

There was the concern inside this market from a lot of the service, a lot of higher rebates in this market in order to gain access. Can you talk a little bit about, what's happening with net price for your product and also your access across the different formularies?

Christi Shaw

Sure. So as a just straight out answer is yes. I think there's more rebates than we anticipated before launch. But I think that's one normal because you have three coming to market at the same time or within the same six month period of time.

But the thing that offsets that is the volume that we never expected. So from a strategic planning standpoint or what we expected in a year or multiple years, it's still much higher than we originally thought.

James Kelly

And what's the experience from the – that you're hearing back from the physicians as well, what you see in the clinical data for the severity of the headaches that people have afterwards and how is that affecting the marketplace?

Christi Shaw

So that's the interesting thing is kind of the story I just said about the woman that had 27 migraines is not only are they getting their migraines reduced, but they're not reduced to zero all the time. And so we expected still a lot more acute use there. That's to be played out. But the anecdotal feedback we're getting is that it's making the headaches they do have more mild.

And so as you look at the marketplace and you look at the migraine market as a whole, there's two distinct markets – migraine markets. There's the prevention market, which is if you get four migraines or more, you're eligible for prevention.

And then there's the acute market, which is less than four migraines a month and each month there's a bit of an overlap in there, but they're pretty big markets on their own. And the acute market is treated by primary care physicians.

And lasmiditan, we're looking to be approved this year, later this year for acute use. So from a Lilly standpoint, not only are we looking at being number one in new prescriptions from Emgality in the prevention market, but also being able to offer physicians another medicine for the acute market where they get fewer headaches in a month.

And what we see now with triptans is at 35% to 40% of patients and triptans aren't getting the true effect. And lastly that just like the prevention market, a lot of patients have left the market and we just don't know how big that is. We're seeing in the provincial market, obviously that's big and we expect that, we'll see that in the acute market as well.

James Kelly

And would you spend a moment on lasmiditan and then sort of the expected adoption. Yes, there's been a large number of people who are not getting effect on triptan, but would you expect the people that have to trial first through the triptans in order to take evidence from the doctor that they've had some experience be enough for them to get an a product like lasmiditan?

Christi Shaw

That's a great question. I can't foresee for sure what will be done, but I will tell you we're not expecting patients to go straight onto lasmiditan. The expectation is that they would actually go on a triptan first.

And what we see with the CGRP is right now is that the prior authorization is basically an attestation by the doctor that the patient has been on at least two and some plans require three different medications, preventive medications before they can go on and gallery. I would suspect in the acute space as well, that they're going to have to try a triptan first.

James Kelly

Great. Thank you. Let's pivot a bit to Olumiant please and spend a moment talking about what's happening with that product and inside that market? Obviously there's been some questions around – concerns around cardiovascular toxicity with the higher dose in this country, but you've also had some very interesting successes overseas with the product.

Can you give us a little bit more on the experience that you're seeing overseas, the different doses that are being used and what you're hearing back from those markets and real-world evidence?

Christi Shaw

Sure. So right now we have over 40,000 patients on Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis and outside the U.S. in 55 countries, where we've had 39 launches that two in the 4 milligram are approved and 70% of the usage is in the 4 milligrams.

And so as we look at those patients and we follow them, the pharmacovigilance, we have very specific studies in Japan, where you could only get the prescription for two weeks, which is normal for our new innovation until you prove safety. We got that approval and we are now on three months prescriptions. We're seeing the uptake really rise.

So we feel very comfortable that the 2 and the 4 milligram, the benefit risk is good and we're not seeing any increase rates of a DVTs or other types of side effects there. And in the U.S. where we have 2 milligrams posted TNF, one of the issues with us wanting the 4 milligrams approved as we have a lot more data on 4 milligrams with a 2 milligram, we're also seeing very fast pain relief.

It's in the label, but when you look in the real world, customers also are seeing that when they use it that within a very short period of time, patients are getting pain relief from their debilitating, chronic diseases and joint issues, et cetera.

So we're pleased with the clinical experience of the 2 milligrams and we expect it to continue to grow, although I'm starting from a lower level than we'd thought because of the number of patients that are eligible are fewer because you have to use a TNF first.

James Kelly

Given the strength of data collection, a lot of those overseas market, is there an opportunity here for submission of some real world evidence back to the U.S. FDA given also there's an openness or announced openness for more RWE going into this market?

Christi Shaw

Yes. So we're discussing with FDA right now, the ability to use real world evidence. And I know Scott Gottlieb has talked a lot about that is. Can we use that either instead of or in conjunction with? I would surmise that at least using it in conjunction with as a place that we could get to.

We're also studying lupus – studying baricitinib in lupus at the 2 in the 4 milligram, that's a disease population that's even higher unmet need than rheumatoid arthritis. And that the demographic of that patient type tends to have more DVTs than the rheumatoid arthritis patients.

So that is in the same division with rheumatology. That will also help inform more. So we'll have the real-world evidence, we'll have some data from lupus and we'll have the continued, whatever we agreed to post-marketing studies that we will need to do.

James Kelly

Is there a reason – the 4 milligram dose is important in some of the newer indications that you're looking at lupus among them? What would be some of the reasons why the FDA might think differently about the 4 milligram dose in different indications away from RA?

Christi Shaw

So for example in patients with atopic dermatitis, they don't have a high risk in general of getting DVTs whereas the RA and the lupus patients do. So when the FDA looks at labeling, I'm sure they're looking at a lot of things, especially right now with what we saw with Pfizer's announcements in the open label higher dose RA study.

So as you look at those what is higher dose and we don't believe 4 milligrams is higher dose, 6, 8, 10, we haven't studied. But in the 4 milligram dose we have enough, we feel instead of 55 other countries that we have enough data and continue to collect data that patients are really benefiting for 4 milligrams, not just with pain, but structurally et cetera.

So in the U.S. when you look at dermatology, not having that that risk, we didn't see DVT as an issue in our randomized trials in atopic dermatitis and the 2 that just read out. So we'll see the other three studies coming out – throughout this year. But the rheumatoid arthritis – rheumatology patient is much different than a dermatology patient, just by mere fact of their disease.

James Kelly

But the lupus patient may be someone who could be at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease. Then we're seeing inside the RA. How do you think that gets weighed off against the potential really medical need here given the paucity of treatments in that area?

Christi Shaw

That's exactly, the FDA believes that lupus is not only a high unmet need, but there's fewer options available than are available for the rheumatoid arthritis patient. So lupus, if you looked at our Phase II data, 4 milligrams is really the dose that was effective for patients and not the 2 milligrams. So based on what they believe is a high unmet need, fewer agents available that 2 and 4 was something that they agreed should be studied.

James Kelly

Okay. Thank you. Spend a moment on maybe the IL-23 market in mirikizumab. Market's getting crowded, a lot of people are coming in, what do you see as the potential for differentiation for your product?

Christi Shaw

So mirikizumab will be the first in the ulcerative colitis area, and we really think the benefit of the IL-23 will show up strong in the GI office, if you will, Crohn's disease. So last year we actually moved mirikizumab from Phase II to Phase III in both ulcerative colitis and psoriasis. And this year, the Phase II data, if positive we'll be moving into the Phase III arena as well. And so as we look at mirikizumab GI, we're extremely excited about first-to-market is our plan for ulcerative colitis and best-in-class for Crohn's disease as what our plans are.

And in psoriasis, we're going to be late coming to the market. But we've learned a lot in terms of the IL-23 that are out there for psoriasis now, in terms of their efficacy on quarterly dosing and whether it's durable or not durable and that's influenced our decisions in our Phase III trial, as well as the potency of hitting out 23. We see with IL-17 that there is a difference there.

We see that it helps clear skin very quickly and which is why we entered into a head-to-head with Tremfya, you saw Tremfya and Cosentyx have a head-to-head. And both IL-17 has actually performed the same. So with a head-to-head, we have with Tremfya, we're looking at 12 weeks to show how fast we work relative to the IL-23. But then on the durability, 24 – after 12, we're looking at 24 to show and Tremfya suppose to have their peak efficacy that were actually durable, so works fast in durable. So mirikizumab IL-23, our biggest plays are GI, and then also that durability that we may not be seeing with all the 23’s, is what we're going after for mirikizumab.

James Kelly

Is there something specific that you've done either in your clinical trial design or efficiency of how you're running your clinical trials that have allowed you to sort of pull ahead like this? Or do you kind of reveal the first thing you see?

Christi Shaw

Yes. One of the things I've been impressed with since I've been back with Eli Lilly is that Eli Lilly and Company, but we say Eli Lilly is a man, and Lilly is a company. So is it next-generation development? We're lagered. We were below average. As I would look at Lilly before in a very short period of time and less than five years, we're really leading in our speed of clinical trial development. So in all of aspects, so it's in the recruitment and how we recruit and how we choose sites to recruit and what the protocols look like and how easy are they to administer so that we actually get them filled.

And then as the data is collected, when we get to database lock from database lock to submission to the FDA is the shortest in the industry. And so all of that has helped us in a few ways. One is with mirikizumab and the speed, another one was with Emgality as well. We're able to speed that up. And I'd say, the fact that we launched within six months of Aimovig, I don't think most people would have believed in the amount of time that the company's made up is tremendous. So it's been pretty impressive.

James Kelly

Why don't we spend a moment on tanezumab and talk a little bit about what's happening. Chronic pain obviously is an enormous problem. Current treatments have all sorts of tremendous liabilities, but there is some concerns around safety associated with this class as well. You might think given all the concerns on opioids, that somebody could waltz right in, but maybe the FDA is more comfortable with the devil they know versus the devil they don't. How are you helping them get more comfortable with that?

Christi Shaw

I think the most important thing is seeing the big picture of pain in America. And so we know 100 million Americans live with chronic pain. It's the population, I think, it's less than a dinner of California, Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois combined. And to be able to start to treat that as a more of a disease than just a side effect of a disease, because sometimes you have chronic pain because you're in a car accident not because you have a disease.

And so you look at 100 million Americans and then you break that down by this type of studies that we had. So osteoarthritis pain and chronic lower back pain, those two 8 million and about 11 million, so roughly 20 million patients are suffering.

And these are patients if you look at our clinical trial in tanezumab, these aren't just, patients having a little bit of pain. These are patients who have been on multiple different pain medications, including opioids, narcotics. They switched two to three times a year. They're using acute pain medicines for the long-term, which is not healthy obviously based on addiction side effect et cetera.

And we know that we lose tens of thousands of people every year based on opioid use. And so as you look at the type of patient that we're looking at, although I define it as a narrow market, it's still a lot of people. And if you look at people who are facing addiction, death, the constipation, side effects, the benefit that the type of patient gets from the incidence of RPOA.

I think that benefit risk, we believe so far on the first studies that have write out three of them, 1.4% in the last chronic lower back pain study is really I'm a tradeoff that a patient should be able to make. And the whole heartedly, we would go to launch this – we would be looking at that patient type that that really needs and an alternative and not addicting pain medication, especially with the opioid crisis in the United States with the understanding of what comes with that, if the last two trials read out the same as the first three.

James Kelly

Any thoughts or update on what some of the risk mitigation strategies could be, whether they are clinical, like trying to figure out the patients’ most likely biomarkers or REMS programs. How is the company thinking about that at this time?

Christi Shaw

Yes. So as we look at the clinical trial, we are expecting to be able to administer it as a clinical trial if need be. These patients are getting x-rays every time they're seeing it's every other month dosing. And so they could get an x-ray every other month. I'm not sure if that's necessary. That's the data. We've only got our topline data, but our scientists are digging into those data sets to say, is there a specific patient type that responds? Is there a specific patient type that gets RPOA?

And so all of that data will be released at an upcoming conference when we have it, but in terms of going to the marketplace, it would be that piece of getting x-rays and the patient type is, pretty easy at least that launch would be pretty easy to say.

Have they been through everything else and they're still feeling pain, and having issues and it's debilitating pain. So a prior auth would probably say something like that. And it'd be a question, right? Would you actually force a patient to go on an opioid that's not indicated for chronic use in light of having something like a tanezumab it gets approved on the market?

James Kelly

So what are your business development priorities, taking a look at the biomedicines platform and portfolio. We actually I was in the medical device industry as part of my career for like a three years and our cycle time there with every 18 months, three product launches a year.

And the luxury we have at Lilly right now, I mean we've had 10 launches since 2014, we're going to have 10 more. And the next five years, and in my business alone, we launched three new indications last year. We have three this year. And so we really have a lot of luxuries so we can be picky.

So when we look at business development, if it's first-in-class or best-in-class, if it upgrades significantly something that we have and it's better. Those are the kinds of things we're looking at. So we're not trying to play a game where we have to get in or I have to get something in order to win in the immunology market or in the pain market. It really needs to be something that is either the best and much better than what we have or first-in-class.

James Kelly

Maybe one last one on sort of the Alzheimer's strategy. And how would be strategy change if we see a positive outcome from Biogen's trial or BAN22401?

Christi Shaw

So Alzheimer's disease would a troublesome disease. I know John Lechleiter, our former CEO had already mentioned, before he retired that we'd spent over $3 billion already on Alzheimer's disease. But we're determined and even though we don't have a medicine approved to show for it, I'll say the science has advanced tremendously our understanding of amyloid and tau and how they work together and when you need to treat it and what you need to treat.

So every time somebody has – even the failed trials, we've all learned from them. So no matter what happens with Biogen's data, whether it's positive and that that informs our clinical trials of what we would need to continue to do or do differently, or whether it fails and says, based on the learnings we have of why it failed, should we actually perform a futility analysis sooner will also be a learning for us. So in either instance I think everybody will learn and our hope is that it is positive. I mean, for the so many patients out there that need help.

James Kelly

Great. Christi, that's our time. Thank you so much.

Christi Shaw

Well, thank you.