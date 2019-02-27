Wright Medical Still Walking A Tightrope, But Growth Should Pick Up

The shoulder business remains an area of real strength, though Stryker has made it clear that this is a growth opportunity they intend to pursue.

Wright Medical (WMGI) has long been a challenging med-tech investment story. On the positive side, the company has been a share gainer in shoulders, still holds a strong portfolio (and market position) in foot/ankle, and is leveraged to an underpenetrated market that should support high single-digit revenue growth for some time to come. On the other hand, sales execution has been inconsistent at best, and the company is seeing renewed competitive vigor from rivals like Integra (IART) and Stryker (SYK).

On balance, I still think there’s upside in these shares from here, but management must execute on a consistent and reliable basis to build real long-term value for shareholders, and the jury is still out on whether they’re up to the task.

Not Many Surprises In Q4 Results

As Wright Medical previewed their fourth quarter results almost two months ago, there really weren’t any meaningful surprises in yesterday’s announcement.

Revenue rose a little more than 9% as reported, and closer to 10% on an organic basis when you account for currency, a difference in selling days, and the Cartiva acquisition. Lower extremity sales remain quite weak, up just 1-2% ex-Cartiva, as Wright Medical was still experiencing the impact of sales disruptions and share gains from companies like Stryker in the foot and ankle business. The upper extremity business was stronger, though, with revenue up 10% overall in constant currency and up 9% in the U.S. on the ongoing strength in the shoulder business. The launch/ramp of injectable Augment continues to help the biologics business, with revenue up 10% this quarter.

Gross margin improved around one point (GAAP and non-GAAP), while adjusted EBITDA rose 16% (versus a 45% decline by the more typical EBITDA calculation methodology). I’m not going to bother complaining about the deficiencies in the adjusted EBITDA approach (excluding stock-based compensation in particular); this is an “it is what it is” situation, and the Street uses it. Although Wright Medical spent slightly more on R&D than I’d expected, the company beat on the gross margin line by about a half-point, so net-net, operating earnings were a little better than I’d expected.

Solid Guidance And A Strong Tone

Management has put Wright back on a beat-and-raise trajectory, and while the guidance given for 2019 in the earnings release wasn’t much of an upgrade, I believe it’s fair to compare expectations to where they were at the time of the earnings preview and call this another “beat and raise”. As far as that guidance goes, the midpoint of the revenue target basically matched the prior sell-side average, as did the adjusted EBITDA and EPS guidance.

One item of note is that management boosted its expectations for the fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA margin target (to more than 20%). Management doesn’t really do quarterly guidance, but this does lead me to wonder if the next quarter or two might be a little weaker, leading to a more back-end-loaded progression through 2019.

On balance, I believe Wright Medical is poised for a return to attractive growth in 2019. The sales force adjustments that have hurt the lower extremity business are largely over, and the company should be able to regain momentum on the basis of a strong portfolio that includes what is generally regarded as the best total ankle implant, the only revision system in the market, and a strong planning software offering.

Wright Medical will also be integrating Cartiva, its relatively recent acquisition, and trying to ramp PROStep. While I’m still bullish on this minimally-invasive system, talking to surgeons (and seeing some video clips they’ve sent me) has made me realize that this is a more challenging approach than I realized (a lot of small cuts, having to use k-wires and so on), and the higher level of training required is likely to make for a slower adoption curve.

With upper extremities, Wright continues to gain share with its stemless Simpliciti, and it doesn’t sound as though Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) Sidus product is shaking up the market too much. The Perform reverse shoulder should continue to grow, and the Revive revision system should get more attention as well.

Don’t Underestimate Stryker

The biggest concern I have with Wright Medical, apart from yet more disruption and disappointment in sales/marketing execution, is Stryker’s increased focus on the extremities market. Stryker was a significant beneficiary of Wright’s various challenges and issues in lower extremities and has improved itself to a virtual co-#1 with Wright, even though it lacks offerings like a revision system.

Surgeons have been commenting to me about Stryker’s strong sales effort, particularly in ambulatory surgical centers (where WMGI has been notably weak), and Stryker management made it clear at their last investor day (in November) that extremities is an area of focus for them. Stryker has its own new stemless shoulder product (ReUnion) and has started developing a version of its MAKO robot for shoulder procedures.

There is room for two top players, particularly given Zimmer’s weak presence in foot/ankle and Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) rapidly fading shoulder business. Still, the idea of Stryker replicating the disruption its MAKO robot is now causing in knees in the shoulder market isn’t something that should make a Wright Medical shareholder feel great. There’s certainly plenty of time and space between now and then, and Wright continues to develop attractive new products (and is looking to the Cartiva deal to improve its business with ambulatory surgical centers), but I believe Stryker has fired a shot across the bow and made clear that it intends to be a player.

The Outlook

I’ve made some tweaks and adjustments to my model, but haven’t really made many fundamental changes. I’m still looking for mid-teens FCF margins around 2023, long-term revenue growth of over 9%, and so on. The biggest change comes from a revival of the underlying growth rate as Wright Medical moves past those challenges in the lower extremity business; for good or bad, med-techs tend to be valued on their near-term revenue growth, and an improved growth outlook supports a better valuation.

The Bottom Line

Although Wright isn’t cheap on discounted cash flow, that’s more the norm in med-tech and the shares do look undervalued below the low-to-mid $30s on an EV/revenue basis. I know some Wright Medical shareholders continue to count on an eventual buyout here (the CEO has a reputation for selling the companies he runs), but I don’t think that’s particularly likely; Wright shopped itself before, found almost no interest, and there’s no clear buyer today – neither Stryker nor Zimmer could (they’d have to divest significant assets), I can’t see why Johnson & Johnson would want to unless/until the med-device business is spun off, and a new entrant like Smith & Nephew (SNN), Medtronic (MDT), or Arthrex is possible, but not probable.

As is, though, I think there are still valid reasons to buy and hold these shares. The underlying markets are still attractive (underpenetrated and growing, Wright still has a strong product platform and R&D engine, and it looks like the operational ducks are finally in a row, setting the company up for a good run of financial performance.

