Level Brands: Capitalizing On The Shift To Activist Branding And Advertising

I am bullish on the company's future and believe it is worth around $9.50 per share.

Its new merger, with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill through Congress, allows wholesale distribution of key products which are set to increase sales by triple digits.

The company's focus on beauty, health and entertainment positions it to capitalize on this shift in spending, and results are already showing.

The new generation is expected to spend the $30 trillion in inherited wealth from the baby boomer generation.

Branding and advertising used to be a fairly static game. You would come up with a slogan and marketing approach and air some ads on television and take out from ads in local papers. Since the 1990s, when the internet and access to information skyrocketed, companies have refocused their branding energies to more unique approaches which allowed them to target audiences and even create and purchase products in line with a certain vision and appeal, which allows them to expand profit avenues as well.

Level Brands (LEVB) begun as an ownership branding company for Kathy Ireland, focusing on the beauty and care markets, and has since realigned itself with consumer-friendly products across multiple business segments in beauty, health and entertainment. It has acquired and partnered with numerous brands across the country, and has begun marketing them with expertise across multiple platforms.

Given the shift in branding and advertising going on, the company has been able to attract businesses and partnerships, growing revenues in the low triple digits as it onboards more and more brands. This trend, as market experts predict, is expected to help the company continue to grow revenues at a high rate and capitalize on how consumers consume products and services in the modern era.

Industry Overview

As baby boomers and some generation X'ers begin to enter the age of retirement, there is a $30 trillion question.

The largest (by number) transfer of wealth is occurring as these retiring baby boomers begin to transfer their accumulated wealth onto the next generation - the majority of Generation X and Millennials. There has been a large shift in consumer spending habits between those two generations. The first, more covered, one is spending on experiences instead of "stuff", causing travel and services companies to rocket whilst retail and home improvement companies to falter. But the second comes from a survey showing that 70% of consumers from those generation looking to make an impact with where they spend their dollars, focusing on the future rather than the present when it comes to purchase power.

These generations look at what companies do with the brands they sell to decide where to purchase. The aforementioned survey included 94% of respondents looking for a company to be a good employer, a focus on the future and not the past, individual well-being and which has a positive impact on society and the environment. A more recent and well-covered instance was Walmart's (WMT) and Dick's Sporting Goods' (DKS) decision to limit the age of gun sales and a slew of a few dozen companies to disassociate with the NRA, which led to a more friendly spending environment by the younger generations, even if it pissed off some of the older ones.

All in all, most companies are shifting in this direction and becoming more responsible when it comes to societal and environmental issues, but companies which start out that way have a unique advantage of a higher customer retention rate and a direct line into the pockets of the younger generations rather than waiting years or even decades for a full turnaround of a massive established machine.

Level Brands Business

Level Brands operates several of its own brands, including Kathy Ireland, Beauty Pin-Ups, cbdMD, I'M1 (Ireland Men One) and EE1 (Encore Endeavor One), and has multiple other partnerships with leading brands around the United States.

The company is focusing on beauty, health and entertainment brands to utilize its expertise and target audiences it has through its existing owned brands, and has partnered with leading worldwide companies and brands.

It signed a merger agreement to acquire CBD consumer products brand cbdMD. Level Brands has a standing agreement with the company pursuant to reaching a revenue goal of $300 million, almost 30 times its current revenue streams.

The company also launched its first five new CBD Kathy Ireland Health and Wellness branded products as part of Isodiol license agreement and signed a 7-year licensing agreement with Boston Therapeutics (OTCQB:BTHE) for Sugardown, a chewable pre-meal dietary supplement for glycemic health. It also signed a five-year licensing agreement with Gravocore fitness system, which launched in 2017 in an exclusive partnership with Amazon (AMZN).

Level Brands partnered with BMG, a multinational record label and the world’s fourth-largest music-publishing company, to launch a new record label with three project agreements. Damiva launched, through Kathy Ireland Worldwide, 100% natural women’s personal care products into health food stores.

Expectations

The company's cbdMD merger is proving extremely fruitful, with around $450,000 in sales being generated in only 11 days in the first quarter of 2019. Level Brands is optimistic of the wholesale opportunity that the company brings after the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill through Congress, which allows for a much larger distribution of these types of products.

The company's organic $8 million in sales and cbdMD's $7.5 million in 2018 sales project a sales range of around $16-20 million for 2019, based on my projections. A 60% (historically low) gross margin rate puts Level Brands' gross profit at $9.6 million to $12 million. As the company experienced a $1.9 million non-cash charge related to its IPO and merger in the last quarter, comparable figures look outdone but will settle down in 2020 compared to 2019. It recorded expenses to the sum of 70% of gross profits in 2018, resulting in a projected net income of $3.24 million for 2019.

EPS, based on 10.17 million shares outstanding, is projected at $0.32 for 2019.

Financials and Valuations

Level Brands is well-positioned after its secondary offerings, which was part of the reason for share price underperformance, with no long-term debt and around $10 million in cash. The company is expected, based off my previous projections, to be cash flow positive for 2019 and will have little need for another offering or debt raising as it focuses on the wholesale distribution of its cbdMD products to a wide variety of market.

As I expect Level Brands to report $0.32 in EPS for 2019, and based off its $300 million revenue projection for cbdMD over the course of the next 5 years, I believe a 30x multiple fairly values the company, projecting a price target of $9.60 per share. Arguably, a 40x multiple can be placed based on the 100% revenue growth rate projections, but given the uncertainty in these figures and no concrete evidence from management on what the marketing costs will look like for the wholesale distribution process, I remain rather conservative with my EPS multiple projections for a company growing at this rate.

This represents an extremely bullish scenario based off Level Brands' current share price, which matches my bullish stance on the company's future.

Risks?

Competitive pressures remain the primary risk for Level Brands' cbdMD products as more and more companies launch their own versions. The key here is the market expectations for growth in the CBD Oil market, which is expected to reach $22 billion in spending in the time frame the company expects to generate $300 million in revenues. This represents a 1.3% market share, which is extremely likely given the exposure the company has with Kathy Ireland and its other brands. Beyond this point, however, I don't believe Level Brands will grow significantly in market share terms over the same time period and will remain at the 1-1.5% mark.

Investment Conclusion

The responsible consumer markets are an important factor in consumer spending habits heading into the new generation of spending.

Level Brands was launched as a societal and environmental conscience one, which has allowed it to partner with a wide array of companies in the beauty, health and entertainment fields and boost revenue streams.

With the merger and on-boarding of companies like Kathy Ireland and cbdMD, the company has created an avenue for $300 million in organic sales over the next 5 years, which represents an extremely high growth rate with high gross margins. As it begins wholesale distribution after the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, I believe the company is undervalued by a great deal as it turns profitable.

Based on my calculation of revenues and net income, I project Level Brands will report EPS of $0.32 for 2019, thus valuing the company at around $9.60 per share, which represents a bullish stance on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advise.