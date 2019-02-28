AT&T Presents at Morgan Stanley Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Morgan Stanley Conference Call February 27, 2019 1:30 PM ET

John Stephens – Chief Financial Officer

Simon Flannery – Morgan Stanley

Alright, good morning everybody. It's my great pleasure to welcome back John Stephens, AT&T’s Chief Financial Officer.

So John some big news yesterday you got the decision out of the appeals court on the Time Warner purchase.

John Stephens

Yes it was great news. Just like you [indiscernible] they just say some of the comments I might make today may include forward-looking statements subject to risks. And actual results may differ. So we'd ask you to refer to our SEC filings and our website information.

With that, yes, it was a very good day yesterday. Quite frankly it was a ruling we expected to receive. We understand the process and are appreciative that that is completed. And that we are now going allow us to proceed with a great…

Unidentified Company Representative

So the strength is now with the decision.

John Stephens

No, we have made some commitments through the end of this month to hold it separately. Those will now be passed at a time and we'll be able to work with the assets in a variety of ways. We've already started to do that. We're already providing those benefits to customers whether it's the AT&T Watch and the ability to provide the content whether it's HBO, promotions to our wireless business or a host of things.

So the WarnerMedia team lead by John Stankey has been looking on a number of ideas, including an SVOD service and direct-to-consumer service. And so this will allow us to continue that work and really continue to provide benefits to customers as well as our shareholders.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. Alright, well let's come back to sort of the 2019 priorities. You had an Analyst Day in November and you've reiterated a number of those. So do you just want to hit on the key ones and update us on the status as such?

John Stephens

Yes, so on guidance for the year. A couple of things, $26 billion of free cash flow is what we're expecting in that range continue to – and all of the guidance we continue to have confidence in. Secondly, we expect to spend about gross capital expense before FirstNet reimbursement of about $32 billion. The FirstNet build is going great, it's on track. And we're excited about the effects that we have for not only FirstNet, but also all of our customers. We expect the dividend payout ratio in the 50% range, probably the high-50s. Historically very, very strong.

We'd expect to get the net debt to – by the end of the year of 2.5 times. And if you think about it, Simon. Simon, we've paid off about quarter of the debt we incurred. To acquire Time Warner in June, we paid that off by the end of December. So we're all on track to do that this year with free cash flow in excess of dividends of about $12 billion in asset sales, we believe we can get another $20 billion of debt paid off. And that will get us into that 2.5 times range. So we feel really good about that.

And then EPS, we're expecting in the low single digits. So all of that is the guidance that we've given, it includes – and we still feel very comfortable about it, it includes the lease accounting changes, the revenue recognition changes and all the other accounting activity that's out there. That's all inclusive and included in that.

So let's say, our quarterly spreads are going to change compared to our history. We've never had Warner in the first quarter before. And so the – and so I would suggest that, that's going to be a difference, where we have a different spread than we traditionally have. I'll also tell you the revenue recognition adoption – we're going to have higher mission amortization in the first quarter than we've traditionally had.

So you'll see some pressure both in the overall numbers, but also in Mobility in particular. But that's already been taken into account in the full year guidance. Just want to make sure everybody is aware that our traditional spreads won't play out. We'll see a much better fourth quarter than what we've usually done because of WarnerMedia's performance because of the less spreads, accruals and maybe some earlier pressure in the year, but it's all been taken into account in our guidance. We feel good about that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, great. And you've given some specific guidance around the various segments as well?

John Stephens

Yes, we feel very good about the mobility. We'll continue to expect the Mobility service revenue to grow. And that's the driver of profitability as, I think, most of the people in the audience know 50% of our EBITDA comes from mobility. So the strength of that business is really important to us. We've seen in the last two quarters with service revenue growth in the 30% range. But FirstNet being able to power that growth in 5G evolution, and 5G and all of the services that will come from it, like, give us great comfort and that strong wireless brand and franchise.

Entertainment Group, we're expecting it to flattish on EBITDA. I think it’s flat, I call it flattish, but the fact to the matter is we think we get that EBITDA turnaround from its current trends into a more acceptable level. We got plans in place feel very good about the actions that we took in the third and fourth quarter last year give us great comfort that we're going to be able to do that this year.

Those are the two very important pieces. We're working very hard on improving our network performance and look to get it’s EBITDA positive in the back half of the year. It's going to take some work. It's a very competitive environment with a solid competitive but we believe we have the ability to do that, and we'll continue to do that. So those are some of things that we've talked about publicly and reinforced all of that now there's of that now there's no changes to what we've said before.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great, alright. Thanks. So let's dig deeper into Mobility other than the whole industry had a pretty good 2018. The ads overall were strong given where penetration is. So talk about the current competitive environment. I mean what gives you confidence of your ability and the industry's ability that you need to grow?

John Stephens

First of all, I think, we’re seeing promo activity in the industry, but it seems to be rather rationale, and it seems to be measured in its time, its duration as well as its economic cost. So from that perspective it’s good, from a perspective of what, I would tell you is, our situation, and that is the FirstNet contract enabling us to get a 50% increase in our spectral capacity in 2016 to the end of this year. At the end of this year we'll have increase our spectrum capacity by 50%. That gives us a significant of inch because the way we're building it with this evolutionary step, multiple steps to 5G, our customers who have phones in their hands today are going to get those benefits.

It's just been tested in the lobby, the hotel last night on LTE and we got 75 meg speed. So it's happening right here. So that is a very comforting thing to us. We think our customers will appreciate and they will help us attract, retain and I'd also, kind of, leave them to buy up and download the packages.

So all of that feels very good. We're really excited about the first responder opportunity. We got really good results, I think, we have some of these satisfied customers. And quite frankly, we're very proud to serve that community.

Unidentified Company Representative

So what are the kind of the timing of that market that you're addressing how big is that?

John Stephens

Well, there's still about three million official first responders, firefighters, police officers, EMTs nationwide, including both paid and volunteer personnel there. But if you think about the average person might have three devices, might have a phone, might have a tablet in the car, might have a body camera, might have a drone, we got a variety of devices. So there's some market there that could be $10 million. There’s an opportunity to expand it into other first-responder type categories. We'll see how that works out. But that really gives us hope and excitement about this.

Unidentified Company Representative

Friends and family?

John Stephens

And then lastly – well, I think even more of Red Cross, FEMA those kinds of first responder types. I have responder network personnel who will go into Hurricane Harvey. I don't know what team went in there and rebuilt their network. They did quite a phenomenal job. Well, they were quite frankly first responders in setting up a communications network, so getting those classifications. But then when we go to a ceremony, maybe you think about their friends and family, about their spouses, their family members and what they might buy. That's a great opportunity.

We've already as of the end of the year, it's at the end of 2018, so call it 50,000 on a context. And that's pretty remarkable when you think about just getting started and you think about abound most of the municipalities and states have contractual relationships that you really have to time for those who aspire them to bring those folks in.

So we feel very good about the team. Feel great about the network. We've seen the speed and the ratings on our network improve. GWS just rated us the fastest network in the country. I know people hear that a lot, but quite frankly, we are really proud that we can see a path to making us the clear, fastest network and most reliable. So it's truly positive.

Unidentified Company Representative

So I think we'll start seeing it this year. We hope to see, that is the ability of the end customers, the best example is FirstNet. But just with our normal customer base and actually all the aspects of that getting customers to buy up. I think it’s maintained low levels of churn during competitive environments. I think it's going to go across the business. As it evolves and allows for the 5G transformation, I think you'll see revenues coming out of that really in the business, IoT segment first and then may be in the 2020 and the 2021 time frame. I think you'll see that in the consumer segment, but I don't want to suggest that's going to be an immediate 2019 revenue driver. That's not what drives our expectation from the mobile service revenue growth this year.

Unidentified Company Representative

So what could we expect in terms of the pacing of the FirstNet built from here and what you get on this year, how long does it take you to complete the project?

John Stephens

So I'll say it this way, we haven't given specific directions, we're 40% achieving through last year and the goal at March of this year was to be at 30% we are targeting the contract, we were able to get that done in the end of September and the FirstNet authority was very cooperative and supportive and decided to pay us upon completion and according to the contract, but agreed to do that if we could get things done early, but we're six months ahead of schedule.

Our next scheduled date is the – our next build out is 60% that's really not until the first quarter of 2020 on a planned date but we are expecting to get that done this year and remember what needs to – when I talk about these percentage build out they include both rural and urban geographic coverage.

So this is a significant piece of the country. So I'd expect that we'll get there. I would hope we would get even farther and we will certainly have it funded in the plans to allow the team to do that. A team that's gotten it there and the team that's running this is doing great job and being efficient and effective and we don't want to waste at all costs, we want to do this efficiently and effectively, quickly. And I expect that we're going to have another significant at least a 60% by the end of the year, if not more.

Unidentified Company Representative

And that generates another payment from?

John Stephens

A little bit an excess of $1 billion, which is close to that as we talk about gross CapEx of 23 but that paying is to reimburse just for that CapEx. So that would go, be netted against that number in our accounting.

Unidentified Company Representative

And mean while you're climbing the tower, you're putting off the WCS, the AWS, so that's helping prepare for 5G standard-based 5G. You obviously are going full ready, but perhaps take us through that build I think you're committed to nationwide coverage next year.

John Stephens

So it works like this because, most of the contracts because the requirements that it has to touch the towers. He is going to tower client previously we would just do it for the Band 14 or the 700 spectrum. And our situation, we're doing it for that. We're doing it for the WCS factor, we're doing it for the AWS-3 spectrum, how effectively we're doing it with one tower climb so to speak.

So you only pay that tower client cost once and you get three sets of equipment up. In addition, the equipment we're putting up now is 5G enabled equipment but we are spending a little bit more money so to speak on making sure that equipment, the antennas, the radios, whatever go is going up is 5G enabled.

So when we are we started climbing a tower today when in that process. It's finished -- and Scott's team finishes that process, it'll be 5G enabled. So when software comes out, we can just download the software or upload the software into that tower, into that network and that have to climb it again. That provides tremendous efficiency. On the front-end, we're spending a little bit more, but it provides tremendous efficiency in getting the 5G and allowing us to get to 200 million pop coverage in 2020 or nationwide coverage. So we feel very good about that.

But the reason, I call it an evolution or 5G evolution because what we're putting this up today or last year when we got 40% coverage, we are putting up AWS, WCS, so on and we're putting in four way carrier aggregation as well as full way MIMO and all the [indiscernible] related, technical related, software upgrades and capability upgrades with the existing customers.

As we tested the speeds in the lobby last night we were using an old phone. We weren't using the 5G phone, we were using one of our couple of year old phone and getting 75 megabits in the lobby of a hotel. That says my existing customer base who is going to have the ability to get this right away that is evolutionary for them, that is tremendous improvement for them today as we move to 5G. That’s nothing others can't do.

Unidentified Company Representative

And I think you've sort of said you need a combination of the Sub 6Ghz on the millimeter wave to effectively from the refractory?

John Stephens

Yes, we got to be careful about mobile because of the options and process But we own, depending upon what location, but on average about 360 megahertz of millimeter wave spectrum today from our FiberTower acquisition in the 37, 39 millimeter wave band. So we have extensive millimeter wave holdings today. And yes, we would expect these – both of those – the 12 markets that we had at the end of last year heading towards 2019 in the middle part of this year with actual 5G up and running is being operated on that spectrum – on that millimeter wave spectrum.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. And then I think you've said with Samsung and some others, you've got some devices coming out both millimeter wave and sub-6?

John Stephens

Yes, we have talks that are available today, were available at the end of last year that we – that you could buy a pocket and attach – run your phone through, there's a hotspot and get 5G capabilities. And that's available today. But Samsung is coming out with two phones for us that will allow – that will not only run on the 5G but will be backward-compatible to the sub-6 gigahertz spectrum. And that's going to be really important. So our customers can take advantage of all the network capabilities we have. We feel really good about that.

So we're going well down that path – this evolutionary path. And we're well down the path of not only currently offering 5G but getting in a position where we're going to be 5G nationwide for our customer base and yet give our customers the choices of upgrading their equipment when they feel its most appropriate.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, let's pivot to the Entertainment Group, if we could, you talked about the goal of stability. So talk about when – how does it look through the year? And where are we – when are we going to really start seeing the steps that you're taking bear fruit?

John Stephens

Yes. And I would tell you that teams did a really good job in taking a lot of those steps last year, the end of third and into the fourth quarter. So let me kind of go through the – a quick way of talking about this. First, you got to understand we're making progress on our broadband business. Our broadband business is growing, its ARPU is growing, our penetration of fiber.

And as we continue to build-out – we're now at the end of last year 11 million homes – all sort of premises passed with fiber. By July, we have to be at 14 million to fulfill – about 14 million to fulfill our build requirements for 12.5 million that we made to the FCC. So we'll get to about that 14 million level in just lesser premise, 22 million when you take into account our business customers. But that fiber build gives us an opportunity to continue to sell, upsell on speed, convert IP DSL into fiber-based services, continue to get great ARPUs. So that is a tailwind for us that's going on.

And I will tell you the dial-tone business is getting smaller. So the headwind that was previously provided by that is getting lighter and lighter. If you look at our advertising business, even without – with advertising growth of 26% in the fourth quarter, you peal out the political ads because of the mid-term elections. We still had nearly 10%, about 9%, advertising growth. That's mainly coming out of that Entertainment Group linear TV delivery.

So we expect to continue to have really good results in our advertising. I mean, we'll have the power of political base this year. So I want to carve that out but we have a great faith in that. So that's another tailwind for that business. But those things are all going to help the total Entertainment Group. But specifically on the Entertainment side of video, we have – we've cut off out doing those really aggressive expensive promotions. The $10 and $15 packages for a full DTV Now.

We've gotten through all of those. We stopped offering those. And in the third quarter, there were three months and now we're through that. We've converted those 500,000 customers that were on those promotions to other services. So they have decided to leave, but we don't have – if we have any, it's virtually none on that service at all. So…

Unidentified Company Representative

And that was growing last quarter, if you take out those disconnects. Is that right?

John Stephens

Total customers, yes, without that reduction in those, actually, yes. They were just slightly. But yes, they did grow. But that's already been done. Teams did that. Secondly, on the DTV Now, we went to market-based pricing, we had a $35 offer out there, we went to $40 as well as offering additional DVR, additional pay-per-view opportunities, additional streams and in the near future sort of improve the advertising and data capabilities. So that's already been done and we'll start to see that.

On the linear product, you'll see some benefits and lower subscriber acquisition costs from our streaming product, which we call Osprey. But when we get that out, we're hopeful to see that. We're beta testing it now. It's not ready for release yet. But it – hopefully, we'll get it out soon and that will help save some costs.

And lastly, we’re doing some pricing on DirecTV. We had two million customers at the end of the last year that were on two-year price locks that are coming off. We’re going to price those up if we feel it’s right-sized. And as well as in January, we do the normal price increases and we’ve done that.

So, all of those things are management actions that, quite that, quite frankly, are well underway or already completed. But we have confidence in getting to this flatter, flattish EBITDA that we talk about. We’ll see, the market is always changing. But we feel good about it. And then we’re going to continue to work on costs from all aspects, whether it’s staffing costs, whether it’s content cost, whatever. We’ll work with our partners, we’ll work with our advertising capabilities to help our content partners out. But quite frankly, we’ll work with them to make sure that we get the best deals for our consumers and sell them what they want to watch, what they’re willing to pay for.

Unidentified Company Representative

And any big changes from the trending on the linear product of gross ads or churn that you’re continuing to look at for the last couple of quarters this year?

John Stephens

Yes. So, – I mean yes, the only guidance we’ve given with regard to that is that we expect to continue to see some pressure on the customer counts in linear, some kind of normal change in technology activities, but also because of coming off of two-year price lock and similar pricing actions we’ve taken. So we’ll see that. But we’re also really excited about our opportunities for SVOD, AVOD, direct to consumer as now we have this really quality set of assets from Warner and whether this be the HBO, whether it be the Warner Brothers, unbelievable Warner Brothers library and the ability to put together on a SVOD or an AVOD service, whether it’s just first-class movies or whether it includes movies and some other library content or it includes some piece of live, where we have that ability to do that through a lot of owned and operated assets. So we feel really good about that. Then there’s more to come on that, John Stankey and his team will bring more to the table on that as it’s ready.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Is that going to – we’re going to see much impacts of – from that in 2019? Or is that sort of later in the year?

John Stephens

We’re not guiding to that in anyway, no. We only just – we think that it gives us that opportunity to extend the value of that total franchise for years to come. And we think that’s really important.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. All right. Well, it’s a good pivot over to WarnerMedia. So you’ve owned that now for, what, eight, nine months?

John Stephens

Yes.

Unidentified Company Representative

So, talk about what the experience has been with the integration on the asset? You’ve obviously had some hit movie along there and some solid results. But when you now have Altice integrated, I think a lot of people are focused on the cultural integration, so where do we stand for that?

John Stephens

So we’ve been careful to setup a separate operating unit that is – looks a lot like Time Warner. And it has some other assets. It has our outer properties and our original sports show, so basically we look very similar to Time Warner, because we wanted to protect the culture. We wanted to finance being counter for the telephone company, doesn’t want to go in and spoil what is a tremendously good asset. And so we did that. And quite frankly, the results over the nine months have been just great. But more importantly, the results since we’ve signed with deal have been consistently good. The performance of the people at Time Warner, I couldn’t be personally more pleased with, they continued since we signed the original deal to continue to generate cash, to generate value, produce some good quality content.

And so it’s turned out to be that aspect at just about nine months, but the two years plus since we announced the deal have been great. I will tell you that our view is that, that we got a asset that may have been better than we even expected. And we expected a lot. And so from that perspective, we’re really pleased that it’s gone this well. We’re also pleased in the interim time there’s been transactions that have been valued at much higher multiples. There’s been some tax reforms, which only adds to the value. So we feel really, really good about it. Going forward, we’re going to continue to be very respectful of the fact that it’s a different industry, it’s a different culture, it’s a different set of operational stance and we’re going to continue to do that.

From a merger and integration, things like they had a CFO and we had a CFO and only one of those CFOs, those kinds of headquarter savings have been achieved, like the things around some of the supply chain has been achieved. If you will, we just announced in January that our Xandr advertising business is providing those data insights to Turner for their advertising benefits right now. Supply chain and purchasing, advertising, branding all of those kind of things, those integrations, mergers, savings we’re getting will let the Time Warner team work through the rest of the process now that we are able to operate it as part of the company. But I don’t want to suggest that, that’s going to change from that separate operating unit. I do think the ability to share that really high quality downturn is really, really important.

Unidentified Company Representative

And a lot of focus on HBO. You’ve had the dispute with DISH, but you also had this opportunity to invest more in the business to – perhaps you move – expand the program and get more of the 12-month-type engagement with the customer. So what are the kind of key initiatives there?

John Stephens

Well, I think the idea is, with the Game of Thrones coming out, we’re really excited about that. That will draw a lot of viewership engagement, but also draw some subscribers. The challenges is that you want to have that same kind of excitement year around. And so with the opportunity to take merger savings in excess of what we’ve targeted to achieve, which we believe there’s chances, to reinvest those and to reinvest in that business and provide HBO that opportunity to have that situation that’s really exciting to us except that we would certainly make that investment based on the performance of that operation. It’s been performing at a very high level. Why wouldn’t want to invest some reasonable amount in pushing that forward.

So that’s the kinds of opportunities that are out there. And it’s particularly because of the ability of AT&T we have that opportunity to do because we have an opportunity to use it with our wireless and retention with regard to putting HBO on an unlimited wireless package. There’s benefits there that can help fund some of those things that wouldn’t normally have been available just to Warner as a separate entity. And so those are the kinds of things that we can make happen and we can provide opportunities for, just like Xandr taking that data and all that information and have all those insights they have on much higher quality advertising opportunities and providing that to Turner. Now Turner has that opportunity to use that to generate higher advertising revenues. They didn’t have that data before. So most things are ongoing. And we’ll see those benefits play out over time.

With regard to our specific merger integration targets, I’m very confident we’ll hit the $700 million run rate at the end of the year. And that’ll show up in our numbers. I expect there is a real opportunity Steve had and that will probably be best to buy the business. But I think that’s fine. I think that’s what we want to do in growing the overall business.

Unidentified Company Representative

So you touched on Xandr. It’s still a fairly small business, but you’ve got some pretty optimistic or bullish expectations for the growth rates that you can get from that, but walk us through the path and the steps to when you’re really going to do that?

John Stephens

If I can, I don’t want to be lying in any way, but we are optimistic about the growth rates, not because we’re optimistic but because they’ve performed. If you look at last year’s advertising growth rate, if they’ve been 10% quarter-in, quarter-out, even without political ads. So it’s working. We believe the selling addressable advertising data-driven linear is working. So we feel really feel good about that. Frankly, the bringing in of AppNexus platform based to what now we have a supply side and demand side platform with an ability to have a marketplace in between is just going to add to our capabilities. And also will add to our credibility with regard to people that we’re trying to bring in. So you’ve heard we’ve brought in Altice and Frontier along with our delivery – our distribution system.

So now we have a bigger slice of data, bigger sense of the information, a more national footprint. We’d love to have more come in. And we’ve put all our demand, our AT&T advertising, and we’re one of the biggest advertisers in the country with all of our products, so we’ve put – we’re putting that on Xandr’s demand side platform, giving credibility to big advertisers whether they be commercial consumer products or other advertisers saying, it’s working for them. That gives you that ability to grow both sides of that and really utilize that. And then as we go through and think about, we’re getting 10% growth on two minutes per hour of advertising on television, while Turner has 14 minutes per hour.

And that’s suggesting we get 10% growth on theirs. But if we can use that in some form of fashion and help some piece of that, where we need that data to help CNNgo, which was one of the largest online properties that’s out there, or the [indiscernible], which is a significant world business space or even a DC Universal, which is a product that we have out so the people buy from us. All of those things are going to give us a great opportunity. Plus if we – we can – which we're comfortable with being able to do over time, solve the digital advertising or video or over-the-top services or DTV Now to those types, that is a holy range that really nobody has perfected. And we feel like we're really – so, yes, I'm really excited.

Brian Lesser is the great guy to run that, talented, he's got a great team. We have invested money even in this time of period where we're paying down debt, we're going to make sure we got in AppNexus and have the resources we need to be able to establish this platform and be a major player.

Unidentified Company Representative

All right. So before we open it up for questions, you touched on the balance sheet earlier. You've made some moves already in terms of refinancing. Some maturities you've talked again about asset sales. So maybe just update us on the latest and what should we be looking for?

John Stephens

So much like a bit more credibility out of having done something. So the first thing we did is we paid $40 billion of debt – or about $40 billion of debt we used to acquire Time Warner, we paid off about 45% of that or about $9 billion last year. We brought – from the date of acquisition, we had a debt of level of about $180 billion, we brought it down to about $171 billion by the end of the year. So our point would be to take it for what it's worth, but we are actually doing what we said we're going to do. We're committing our free cash flow after dividends and our assets sales proceeds to paying down debt.

So I believe expected $26 billion out of free cash flow and dividends – free cash flow after dividends of about $12 billion, that will go to pay down debt. That will take that $170-ish billion down to the $158 billion, $169 billion. And we even sell assets – net asset sales of $6 billion to $8 billion. That will get us down into a net debt of $150 billion, $151 billion. At that level, we'll be at 2.5 times range, maybe a little bit above or maybe a little bit below, but we'll be in that range. That's our plans and we're confident in doing that. We're actively working on the extensive real estate portfolio, administrative buildings, headquarter buildings, land as well as looking at our entire $500 billion total asset balance sheet.

So if you think about it from a capability perspective, if you can find 2% of those assets to sell, that's $10 billion. So this is infinitely doable. You have to get some things done just from a timing perspective and, quite frankly, to add more credibility that we're going to do what we said we're going to do. But we are very focused on it and are very comfortable that we can get these things accomplished without interrupting the operations of the business.

Unidentified Company Representative

All right. We got time for a couple of questions here.

John Stephens

I couldn't have possibly answered all your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Let's touch on the business wireline unit. So any change in the trajectory of that business? And talk about your ability to take costs out of business, in fact, you've been able to offset the top line pressures pretty effectively there.

John Stephens

Yes, it continues to be a challenging business. There's been a couple of things that's going on. One is, as we work to network function virtualization, putting software and replace some hardware into the network, we've gotten that done about 55% of our network functions and we're headed towards 75%. It's going to be necessary to continue to do that. That's the proof of how we've held those margins basically in check, and held that EBITDA in check just through that cost savings. As we – a couple of things, we are very efficient now but we have an opportunity to be more efficient. And as we get there, the investment dollars that we're making to get us there to get those network functions virtualized, we won't have to make into the future because we'll have already had it done.

So that gives us optimism about the ability to do and manage cost. I will tell you it remains being a very competitive environment. And the overall business fixed investment, industrial production investment in the United States has seem to hit a slow point. I don't know if it's with regard to concerns over the overall economy, interest rates, international trade, but that is closing some challenges for the team as they continue to work really hard.

Structural changes of the industry with competitors and some of the mergers that have gone on haven't led to any significant changes as of yet, but we're still – that brings around more rational competition as prior years' competitors were often competing for revenue dollars as merger currency, so to speak. And now that those mergers in the consolidation in the industry has occurred, now people are going to be more in a position where cash flows and value generation and so forth.

So we think there should be more rationality in the process. I'm not suggesting that anything dramatically has changed or so forth, but we're hopeful. But I will tell you, it continues to be a very challenging environment. Our team's doing very well. I will add one other thing that is uniquely possibly important to us in this process and that is delaying out this 5G wireless network, we believe that the first applications are going to be business in IoT. It's really, really proven in the past and be very important to have these Business Wireline relationships to be able to cross-sell all the products and services we have and fully provide the best services to those customers. So we believe in this segment, and we also believe in the ability that 5G will help improve it going forward.

Simon Flannery

There is a question over here.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe if you could just kind of flush out a little bit of the video subscribers' trajectory. You had the waterfall slide and kind of the flat EBITDA in the Entertainment division or a composition of that, I think, AT&T Watch is part of it. What have you kind of seen to date with the price hike for DIRECTV NOW And then maybe just hit on how you guys are entering some of your upcoming programming conversations with some of the media companies?

John Stephens

Yes. So a couple of things. One, with AT&T Watch, we have about 500,000 AT&T Watch signed up or capable to use the product right now. We are learning from engagement from the data and see if you have 500 people signed up because that means 499 of them are using it or does it mean one or two are using it. I am using extreme examples to say we're going through that process and understand those that are engaged, how engaged are they, what are they doing, what are the opportunities so on and so forth. As you know, we have a – if it's not used up, we don't have to pay for the content for that month. So there is a natural control mechanism there.

But it's also getting to understand that, that product will continue to develop over time. And in the slide, that was forward-looking at the Analyst Conference, the stability of the total video customer base included those AT&T Watch customers. I would suggest this – I can't give you any more insights, it's not appropriate for me to giving any insights into the first quarter. So I think I'll be referring to as the fourth quarter. But I think we went through a significant amount of the DTV Now changes, as I mentioned, in the end of the third and fourth quarter, not only the elimination of the equipment-type promos, the Fire Sticks and other things, Apple TV and so forth, the really inexpensive $10, $15 a month services, we got through those and we got through the market-based pricing initiative for DTV Now.

So we saw a lot of that activity then. With that, I'm not suggesting it's complete in any way, but what I am suggesting is we saw – we got through a lot of that in that activity now. We'll see how it comes out. We've been very careful the expectations on it. With regard to DTV, that process of getting customers out of the two-year price locks and the January activity of the annual price change will affect customer counts. And we've been clear that, that will pressure customer counts here.

With regard to content costs, we're unique in the sense that we're a large distributor as well as the distributor of content – the seller of content as well as the user of content, but we believe our ability to use advertising in between there to help our customers and the people that we buy content from is really important. That's one of the reasons why Xandr is so important to us. We take that as a way to work with all sides of the equation and allow for effective management. But we'll continue to watch it. We'll continue to understand who's watching the data, watching the content and move towards giving consumers products that they want at pricing they can afford.

Simon Flannery

Great. Done. Great discussion. Thank you so much. John Stephens.

John Stephens

Always great to be with you, Simon. Thank you, thanks, everyone.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you.