Zynga's (ZNGA) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) 2019 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference February 27, 2019 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Frank Gibeau – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nowak – Morgan Stanley

Brian Nowak

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our next keynote here on the third day of the Morgan Stanley Conference. We're thrilled to have Frank Gibeau from Zynga with us today.

Before we get started, the disclosures, please note that all important disclosures including personal holding disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures or at the registration desk.

Frank has been at Zynga since 2016 that really of over 20 years of – almost 30 years as mobile, gaming –

Frank Gibeau

No, I joined the gaming business in 1991. Right out of college.

Brian Nowak

So years and years of gaming experience. We always really appreciate you having here and talk about Zynga, the overall ecosystem. So thank you, very much.

Frank Gibeau

Great to be here.

Brian Nowak

It has been a – it's been the journey even since 2016, everything has changed at Zynga. I guess, I'd be curious to hear about the services you kind of a step back and say what surprised you most over the course of the last year we've executed on? And now, as you sort of look to 2019 and 2020, what excites you? And what do think is still the most misunderstood aspect of the Zynga story?

Frank Gibeau

Well it’s a lot of ground to cover but I think if you look at the journey that we've been on, the first thing that I’d have to say is, it's really nice to out of doghouse. So we've got our operating fundamentals in place. The last two quarters, we hit our operating margin goals. And we've experienced some really nice growth. But now we really are leaning in to being on offense.

When we started out in 2016, looking at some of the fundamentals in the business and trying to figure out how do we get more value through better execution, really becoming a mobile first company. And really, committing ourselves to our franchises at the time, whether it was – we're just Friends and poker or are just two and really embracing the strength of Zynga in live services, which was product management, data science combined with the orientation towards services. And that's really paid off.

And that's created this foundation on which we started to layer in new strategies. We've been very aggressive in looking at teams and franchises to acquire. We bought a company called Graham. We bought a company called Small Giant Games recently, that we have been able to bring into the fold and add to the portfolio. And that's really gotten us into a position, where we're exiting this year with basically $1 billion base of live services.

And they're predictable, they're recurring. It's a portfolio. So they've got some diversified risk across multiple genres. And the beauty of it is, we are on a platform that's the biggest platform in the world, the fastest-growing platform in the world. It reaches everybody from eight to 80. There is 2.5 billion smart devices, going to $3 billion quickly.

So we're in this position, where we have a multi-year growth strategy in front of us. And I think that's been the thing that we've been working really hard and trying to communicate recently is – we're not living quarter-to-quarter anymore. We're not beholden to a new game coming out. And if it doesn't work, the whole company goes sideways. We're really are in a position where that $1 billion base of live services, which is operating off of five big franchises. They are all out. They've all been around for years, and they're growing, they're growing double-digit.

And what we're going to layer in on top of that, the high point of new games. And that includes the Star Wars license, the Harry Potter license, Game of Thrones, in addition to bringing back some big brands in the past that Zynga has tremendous success with, like FarmVille and CityVille.

So over the next 24 months, you are going to see a series of new releases that will layer on top of that live services foundation. And that's really create a big burst of growth for this year or next. And that doesn’t even include us going out and potentially finding other developers, franchises, companies, that could join Zynga and further accelerate growth in organically.

So I love our organic growth strategy. And the thing I wish, folks understand better, and it's where we're really focusing in on is we've got a multi-year growth strategy in front of us, that are based on organic assets, that have been acquired and built and that should lead us to 2019, 2020 really good results. But it doesn't slow down from there, because the platform is vibrant, the platform is growing – fastest growing part of games, and that's is the exciting thing for us.

Brian Nowak

I think the stability in our growth you brought into the business through the core franchises and live services has really been an impressive feet from an execution perspective. I think this – the people in the room probably don't may fully understand how that all works. Maybe talk us through examples of how you plan execute live services? And if works actually drive the business? And then what are the biggest learnings you think from that process that will allow you to continue to drive live services going to more users, more monetization, more engagement into 2019 and 2020? And will be older in the core franchises?

Frank Gibeau

In the core franchises, essentially, the way you want to think about it is, we have five forever franchises. And we call them forever franchises, because they have certain characteristics. The first is that, they can last for five years or more. The Zynga Poker is ten years old, Words With Friends is eight years old, CSR is five years old. And so we think they have longevity in terms of the appeal to the intellectual property.

The second piece is they're generating north of $100 million a year in bookings at very good margins. And then the third piece is that they have global appeal. They appeal across all geographies. They have appeal across large demographics. We want to go for the mass market.

We had a saying as a company is we design games for the core and more, you want to satisfy that core player but you want to have the accessibility and the engagement, systems in place so that you can get to very large audiences.

And so we have five forever for franchises. It's Merge Dragons!, Empires & Puzzles, Zynga Poker also Words With Friends and CSR too. We also have Slots portfolio that's a nice addition to that. But we start by every day we start with that part of the business. And what we wanted to do is bring production discipline to the process, you find a nice services, if you don't think far enough ahead and put the resources in place. And if you're not doing the right type of tests on a product management data science standpoint, you can get caught out.

And so some of the things I learned in my career managing console games and PC games where you had much bigger budgets and longer timeframes is you could bring that to bear in mobile. And so we actually look six quarters ahead in a game.

So for example, in CSR 2, which is a racing game that we make, we're already thinking about what the bold beats are for the next six quarters and a bold beat for us is a feature or piece of content that we introduce to the game that keeps it fresh and that either brings in new players, get existing players to play more or recapitalize players that have lapsed.

And so it's kind of a full spectrum look at how the player behavior is working in conjunction with this release. And we have key metrics that we want to inflect quarter by quarter. And the key is that you want to run them six quarters out and you're constantly moving from one to the next, near accruing the learning and you're applying that learning across the portfolio.

So it really runs pretty, pretty tight. And I chair the meetings every month and underneath that every week we have reviews on revenue, on engagement, audience metrics. And one of the things that was truly amazing about Zynga when I first joined was just the incredible capabilities and talent that the company has in data science and product management.

And so it's a very quantitative exercise and what we've done is start to marry that science with the art of game making and we've added a lot of designers and producers and artists over the years, these last three years. So we're getting to a place where we're constantly keeping this life services fresh. People who play games for very long periods of time, that's why you see the charts, can have same name for very long period of time.

Something I learned at another company, if you'd keep franchises live for 10, 15, 20 years. If you invest in innovation, if you keep them fresh, and if you don't, and if you treat them like a live service, it is live, it’s got to be, it's got to be something that a player wants to keep coming back to.

And so that's, that's the discipline and the operating rigor that we brought to the company in 2016 and that's where you started to see the growth and the profitability starts to rise because of that focus and that, that operating cadence.

Brian Nowak

Got it. A couple of the newer franchisees you mentioned a Merge Dragons! and Empires & Puzzles and have been I think growing pretty quickly. I know it's certainly been killing productivity on my team with Matt.

So I guess maybe talk to what, what's been driving that rapid growth of those two games, and then how do you think about integrating more live services in those that really keep the growth going faster for longer.

Frank Gibeau

Well, that process that I described is very scalable. We have, each discipline has a role in that process and we have talent planning and succession planning. So, we're constantly adding new people to that mix and it allows us to be able to tail-off of that infrastructure very, very efficiently.

So you'll notice we went from three franchises that drove a lot of growth to adding two more without really breaking a sweat. You didn't see a big jump in our OpEx. So there's a lot of leverage in our publishing and live operations infrastructure.

If we can add, for example, there's small giant teams, 40 guys in Helsinki, and they're generating a really strong growing franchise in Empires & Puzzles and Slot and 30 people on Merge Dragons! on the development teams.

Those guys flood right into our operating cadence and in our systems. And so, it's, actually one of the appeals to them in terms of when we were talking to them about a potential acquisition was that they didn't have to go out and invest and build all those capabilities. They could just plug into Zynga’s existing infrastructure and keep doing what they do, which is having a great creative culture, building innovative games.

And then they start to become a part of a larger peer group where if we innovate on something inside, we're just friends, we're CSR, they learn from it and vice versa. And so we had this really cool dynamic where they're the newest kids on the block, but they come into the systems and it's been, almost seamless in terms of how they plugged into the company.

And we have that, we have the capability of doing more of that. And so if we keep adding forever franchises to our portfolio in a growing market, right. Mobile is growing double digits and it's back, it's really hard to saturate that market. We see a lot of room and opportunity still to go.

Brian Nowak

Yes. The other area where you should have an asset differentiator is on the mobile advertising side, because there's a lot of players in the space trying to build a mobile gaming advertising business. And they struggled, all the players struggled.

You have a business there. I would be curious to hear about how you think about sort of your broader aspirations or views of that advertising business going forward? You just talk to some of the puts and takes on the gross margin side, vis-a-vis advertising?

Frank Gibeau

Yes. At a high level, it’s the better margin for us because – then in that purchase, because we don’t have to pay our partners, like Google and Apple. So, from that standpoint, it’s a very leveraged part of our business. It’s also a place where we can create advertising context that the players love.

It’s not like I’m getting bombarded with an ad in the middle of my video, that I have to wait to finish before I can get back to actually seeing the video I want to see. It’s actually an opportunity for people. It’s a ad product called Watch to Earn, where in a free-to-play game, in IAP business, you don’t always want to be in front of folks trying to grind them for money, you want to be focusing on engagement.

And if you can create an advertising experience that enhances engagement, that’s where you really get paid. And that’s what we’ve done with Watch to Earn. So you could be playing CSR2 racing game, get to the end of the race and we’ll give you the opportunity, if you want to watch this ad, we’ll give you parts for your car. So give you in-game value or in-game currency in return for watching the advertisement.

And the advertisers love that, because it doesn’t feel like a punishing ad, it feels like an ad they like, they go into it with an open mind, and many times it’s a great context fit for that. So the advertisers see the value in it, and that’s why you’ve seen advertising dollars come our way. Different than a social network ad or a Twitter ad, it has that special context.

And that’s what – that’s how we are differentiated from those guys. It is harder for us to compete on the user profile data, because we don’t gather as much as they do. We gather enough, but that context is what sets us apart and allows us to try to cream. The second piece is we did not pursue a model in terms of building on our ad teams, where we had a lot of direct sales people. Our guys don’t play golf.

As they data science is. And what they’re doing is, we’ve built a lot of systems and algorithms, that they are going to look at the impact of an ad on engagement. And the moment an ad goes in and causes engagement to drop we re-route and we make a change. And so it is a realtime system that the is constantly looking at how the players are engaging with the content meaning the games, and then how ads fit into that in a way that’s positive.

And so we don’t ever want to have situations where we feel like our players are bombarded with ads. Now the good news is, we generate very large audiences, and so we have a lot of ad inventory. We can be very selective about how we do it. And its been extremely fast growing part of our business, and it’s higher margin than the rest of the business, and so it’s something that we would continue in.

Brian Nowak

New Games. I thought your – the comments you made about the size of the team and 30 people, 40 people working on those couple of games, it’s actually – it’s helpful context. One of the questions that I’m often asked by investors listening – you’re talking about building new IP, launching new games, et cetera.

Can you just help us understand the level of R&D investment? Whether it’s the size of the team, the size of dollars would be great? How many dollars does it actually take to develop a mobile game? And so talk about the phasing of that? And after the game launches, talk to us about the marketing spend and when the games reaches profitability?

Frank Gibeau

Right. So as you mentioned earlier, I’ve been – I’m a dinosaur, I’m been in the gaming business for a long time, and I’ve managed everything from Xbox One to PS4 games, the PCs to mobile. Like I really had a chance to manage lot of different development models in my carrier, and I love mobile.

And the reason I love mobile is, that you can create a game per single-digit million. You can get it into a test market, and you get real player data back, it is working or not. It used to be where we would be – tens of millions of dollars into a design on console, and we find out it’s not scaling, it’s not fun. And then you have to rework it, and then you got to make thanksgiving and things get really ugly really quick.

In mobile, there is no pressure. You’re really, you build it, you test it, and you can solve for long-term engagement, meaning, you can keep the players as long as you possibly can, then you potentially have something to invest in.

Getting to the game to a fully specked worldwide launch game is in the teams. It’s not that much more, lot of money is spent to get the soft launch, it’s not that much more after that. What happens after that, as you have to have the long view of the live services, it’s going to ask last five years or whatever, but the beauty is, you pay you go.

If an arbitrage on the advertising front, if you’re going to go out and acquire players, you’re acquiring them in two ways: organically, meaning you’re not paying for them, or you’re buying them through User Acquisition.

And organically, you can get into a brand, get them to great placement, and you can just have something that get hot, like sports night. Or you can go out, you buy advertising, and that – that advertising buy is a pretty simple arbitrage exercise. What’s the cost to install them, and what’s the lifetime value of that player inside the game.

And if the game has long-term engagement, the most way there. Monetization is easier to solve for the long-term engagement. So the largest capital expenditure in a mobile game is marketing.

And the marketing is variable and the marketing is real time and the marketing is something that you constantly looking at the investment, and that’s not very spend. So there is never this moment of leaping with a big expenditure, hoping it’s going to work. It’s not a theatrical film model at all or a big console game model at all. Another beauty about mobile games is you tend to start a little bit slower. If you test, you ship down to ship a little bit see how fast it can go, and then you pull it on.

So you don’t typically have the spike that you see on initial launches with the big console games. It’s much more gradual, and it lives in a compound, and it just ramps. The other thing about mobile that different is it a way – it’s a huge market globally, so you can it is hard to saturate where you can only find new players, you can open up new markets and new player types, Eastern Europe parts of middle East.

There are $100 million-plus franchise in those markets. Size of the market for Empires & Puzzles! is big. So because of that, we’re not limited to the UK, North America. I could do it – a limited console-base.

And so that’s we’re PC is a little bit better than that. But that’s kind of a basic dynamics – abstracted out on mobile. And what works for us at Zynga is that – one of the key things that we started out, that we didn’t want to have hockey sticks, right. We didn’t want to say, hey, this new game is where the value creation is going to come from Zynga. It really is more in the live services base. That $1 billion live services base it’s going to grow double-digits, and it’s going to be pretty persistent and consistent.

And then on top of that, if we can launch a Star Wars game, a Game of Thrones game, a Harry Potter or FarmVille, and it becomes a forever franchise, because writing to that infrastructure, we’ve talked about an extraordinary leveraged. And that – I think that’s why we’re starting to see the growth in our company to accelerate. We’re talking earlier, we grew 39% top line over the last three years, and our guidance this year is to grow 39% this year off a much. And so what we’re saying is that, we’ve started this model that we have is really starting to break through. And if we can layer in, new themes and new franchises, it’s going to create multi-year growth.

Brian Nowak

And what if you launch the new franchise over the course of the back half of this year and into next year? What’s your expectation for overall user growth?

Frank Gibeau

Well, we’ve done a pretty good job, we’re in the mid-teens, and now in the low-20s, in terms of DAU. It’s going to something that we’re confident in looking at. One of the things that we’re really excited about is when we started with an array of index in North America versus rest of world. 55% of the mobile business is actually internationally. We’re actually of that. So we’re starting to see that shift. So we’re very aggressively acquiring audiences overseas and a very good audience. And the second place that we're looking is Android. We had a critical prominence of iOS audience, whereas Android is the dominant platform globally from an audience standpoint.

So if you look at Merge Dragons! or if you look at Empires & Puzzles or the Peak acquisition that we did in Istanbul, very heavy Android basis. And so we're starting to add that, because I think that's where you were starting to see that list, which overall is great for the IP and the audience, but it also provides more users for our AdStack. So our ad network is getting bigger and bigger and more sophisticated.

Brian Nowak

You mentioned the series of the acquisitions you've made. Of the acquisitions you've made, maybe talk to us about, one or two challenges that after they required, they came in that you realized that wasn't exactly they thought that you worked through, sort of learnings from that. And when you're sort of putting on your M&A hat, what are the three or four key things you're really focusing on – potentially you bring in new franchises into Zynga?

Frank Gibeau

Well, I think if you look at the way that our company goes out and finds a partner. We're never going to write the biggest check. There's a lot of other big companies in our space that can outbid us. It's hard to outbid $0.10.

So you have to win in an asymmetrical way. You have to figure out, okay, how is this appealing to a potential company. And what we do is we spend a lot of time going out and meeting people and starting to build relationships. And having been in the business a long time, you have pretty good networks from the management team at Zynga has a pretty extensive experience in that.

And so we start there by starting to build that relationship, starting to share worldview. And a lot of these folks want to be a part of a company that's growing, they won’t have a seat at the table. They don't want to be a cog on a wheel of a vast company that nobody ever really pays attention to.

And so they want to be able to continue to impact their destiny and have ownership over that. And they want to continue to own their culture. And what variably destined there is they have a strong culture, great creative vision. And now they're looking at how do we grow to the next level. And they're looking at do we take private money and build the capabilities to ourselves or do we partner with a company that has similar values, similar culture that is appealing.

And that we can learn from. And in the case of Graham and in the case of Small Giant, that pitch is what won the day for us. When we brought them into the organization, they immediately learned that we've had capabilities that they coveted. And a good example of that is Merge Dragons! was really starting to ramp. It was in the – when we started looking at the game, it was in the low – pass to 100 top grossing games, and we could follow that. It has potential and as it starting to lift, because they ran into some issues related to the economy inside the game, the object costs and it is running like money supply, objects and pricing.

And the good news is that, Zynga over the years have screwed up a lot of game economies. And so we have a lot of examples of, hey, if you get into a position where you've got so much money supply, here's ways of correcting and bringing it back to equilibrium. And so there was a particular instance where Graham ran into a little bit of a hiccup on the economy of game. We actually sent our top data scientists over to Istanbul, its been a month with them cranking it through training up there, their data scientist and product managers and boom growth kind of occurred.

And as you've seen it over the last two quarters, it's near vertical. So, from that standpoint it's a good thing. So that but we didn't disrupt the culture. We didn't roll in the tanks, which is always the developer's concern is that the big company overtakes the other company. It's something I've seen in my career.

And so we really, when we started the company, we work for you. You don't work for us, right. And so – look, we bought you for a reason you have tremendous culture, have great products. With leverage what we're good at, what you're good at. And together we'll win. And then – and making sure that also we have aligned financial goals. Each of the deals that we've done, they have the same earn-out alignment that frankly, the management team at Zynga does, which is in alignment with shareholders. And so that we spend a lot of time making sure that that's simple and clean, but very much aligned and focused on the same thing.

Brian Nowak

Got it. The mobile space – to your point, largest, fastest growing gaming space but age is a big part of that. So maybe talk to us about how you think about having – building a bigger presence within Asia. Does it require M&A and if not, which of your franchises you have now do you think have the most potential to really build an Asia business?

Frank Gibeau

I think it's important to start with Asia is not a monolith, right. So China as a market, it’s very different than Korea and Japan and those are the big three. But you have really strong vibrant growing market in Southeast Asia, you're starting to see, India show up as marketing, I have 1.3 billion people. You see smart devices growing very fast, purchasing power is going good, on a long-term basis, you're starting to see audiences up here in other parts of Asia that necessarily weren't where they before. The Middle East is another example of where it's a very good market, with our Peak Card game business, we are generating very good returns there.

So when you look at Asia, you start with – it's not a monolith. So you have to have multiple single country targeted strategies. The second piece is typically you want to go in with a partner. So you'll find a local publisher [indiscernible] or somebody like that that you'll bring your intellectual property to and you'll have to change and culturalize it to a degree.

Economies are different, the pay-to-win versus different styles of free-to-play. You have to account for that. And you just have to go slow to go fast. Now the good news is that, this year our portfolio is getting a lot of good feedback from partners, whether it's Harry Potter or Merge Dragons! or Empires & Puzzles and FarmVille. We have a good slate of products that we can start to build a base inside of Asia.

And frankly, we don't make much money from Asia right now at all. So it's all going to be upside and none of it's in our plans. But that's kind of how we're taking the approach to it. Longer term, there could be developer opportunities, there could be inorganic partnerships. But we're not really thinking that far afield. We've got a lot of other priorities for growth that we're looking at right now.

But we really like Korea. We really like Japan. We have the largest game studio in India. We have over 500 people building mobile games in India right now. They're starting to build games for the local market there. They translate very nicely into Southeast Asia. So we're having some fun with it but we're making sure that we're measuring twice cutting one's going in a measured way as opposed to there’s – if you go back to the game. It's just so many examples of Western companies running into Asia and just – a lot of frenetic energy and activity and there's nothing after two or three years. So we want to build a sustainable business there.

Brian Nowak

Got it, want to ask a couple of sort of macro questions. I wanted to actually go back to the new IP, because you brought up Potter, because you have a series of very high quality in my opinion, licenses you sign now with Star Wars, Potter, Game of Thrones. Could you just sort of talk to us a little bit about the puts and takes on the profitability of a game when you're licensing it as opposed to developing it and then paying more for advertising potentially?

Frank Gibeau

Sure. Good news is in my career I had worked on Star Wars games and Harry Potter games in the past. So I was very familiar with the intellectual property and Warner Bros.’ Game of Thrones was a good mix for us there too. So those are the big three licenses that we acquired. And the reason we went after those was we want a big licenses. And the reason we want a big license is it brings in an audience day one. It is more efficient on a UA basis that your advertising creative is working off the idea that they're aware of it, they have some predisposition to be interested in it.

And if your take on it from a gameplay standpoint, it clicks quick. You tend to see higher response rates in the UA creative and therefore the efficiency of that investment. You see higher levels of organic audience creation. If you work with Apple and Google and you say, guess what ladies and gentlemen, here's a Harry Potter game. A lot of folks flow in from the App Store. From that standpoint, there's a lot of cool marketing that comes with it.

So when we look at intellectual property like Harry Potter or Star Wars or Game of Thrones, we're looking at a marketing leverage and efficiency play first and foremost. The second piece is a little bit more under the covers, but we bile – we go into a partnership with a license. You get a universe in a world and characters and narratives that you don't have to create, right.

So when you're building original intellectual property, you got a name the character, come up with their motivation, understand the systems and the math and a lot of that takes time. But when you start with Harry Potter or Luke Skywalker kind of, it is there, right, you know what to draw, you know, what to write, you know, what kind of narrative, you can direct against but actually generates efficiencies in development as well.

And so that's where – that's where we started. And the final piece they learn about licensing is you want to have licenses that can last for forever licenses. If you look at Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Star Wars, these are decade long intellectual properties that will continue going forward. The flash-in-the-pan, it's a one timer, movie doesn't work, that we're trying to stay away from those.

We look at the perennials and the ones that you can build together because having that, long view with a partner is ideal because then you can, it's much easier to run the business that way.

Brian Nowak

And a lot of world license – couple of, so we are going to open up to Q&A, if you have enough questions raise your hand. There are mic runners running around, I have a couple more before we do that. The first one to serve from a macro perspective in gaming, you have 25 to 30 years of experience. There's a – the gaming platform seems to be evolved across PC and mobile console, free-to-play, what's happening with AAA, what's happening. There's a lot of debates that go on.

I guess I'd be curious to hear sort of your perspective for the last two years, what do you think has been one of the most positive developments within gaming and what's been one or two changes that make gaming a little more difficult to compete in?

Frank Gibeau

Well, I think one of the beauties is the long view, a lot of the fast oscillation as you can see in a much broader context. And I think fundamentally if you're going to be successful in the gaming business, you have to embrace the following idea that platform transition is your friend. You have to be comfortable with the fact of just when you think you got it wired, just when you think it's perfect, everything's going to change. A new platform is going to come in like mobile, a new way of distributing products is going to come in like packaged goods, digital or Fortnite shows up and wipes out a bunch of traditional AAA franchises.

You just have to be comfortable with the fact that just when you think you've got it all figured out, it's going to change and be flexible and in a position where you're constantly looking for the trends that are happening out there. So you start with the position that, platform transition is your friend.

The second place you start with is that the player has a lot of power, they can make or break things. There's probably more examples of that recently than any time in the history of the industry where product announcements or trends within certain business models or franchises actually can solve them out completely, right. So you have to embrace the fact that your players are part of the process.

So if you're in that mindset, you can navigate effectively as things shift and move, it'll start to fall into place. So I don't think that the amount of change in the last five years has been that surprising. It's been intense but I think that the amount of change in the next five years is going to be just as profound.

You've got 5G coming. You potentially have streaming as an opportunity to distribute games in new ways. There's a new cycle of hardware, you have the further proliferation of mobile. And you have things on the horizon like VR and AR. And so if you embrace those and you understand them and you start to look at like how free-to-play my evolve more towards a subscription model or it might not, that those are the types of things that at Zynga, we really try and get into position for.

And so we've committed to mobile first. But the proliferation of cross-platform play for example right now is really interesting to us because our job really is to make great games for the biggest possible audiences. And so we want to make sharp, smart decisions about how we get intellectual property across multiple platforms that they can then cross-play. Because we think that's a good thing for our players.

But we don't necessarily rush into it by putting out stuff that the players are not going to want. And so you have to be in a position to be patient yet observant of what's going on. And then when you see it, you have to be really aggressive about going after it. And so I think it's a really great time, frankly for gaming, the growth is terrific. I just think you have these swap out for the incumbents that new thing show up. And every major gaming company, Zynga included, has gone out into the wilderness because of some type of platform change.

We got stung by the Facebook to mobile piece, other game companies inside the business have the same problems, some disappeared, but a lot of them stick around and able to recover over time. Because ultimately at the end of the day, they're making franchises players care about and they'll get back into that position of a positive relationship with players, and it's always a growing market.

Brian Nowak

It's actually helpful. That's good perspective. The other big debate that we have a decent amount lately is around, App Stores and App Store commission rates, the potential for those to change. Epic has changed a few things. And potentially in mobile, certainly on the PC side, discord has changed some things maybe your perspective on the potential for a change in mobile commission take rates. And how do you best position Zynga so that you can capitalize on any potential benefits from that?

Frank Gibeau

I think as I mentioned in my last answer, I think there's a lot of disruption in the distribution coming, whether it's streaming or the capabilities of 5G, which will allow you to play a game of straight off of an ad. You never have to go to an App Store. There's a lot – there's going to be a lot of shifts in how people will engage with content on mobile.

And there's obviously a lot of regulatory political channel innovation that's going on. It's putting pressure on the traditional model. So from our perspective, it's not a forecastable event. But the way we're configured, any shift there is like an unbelievable tailwind.

So where our model's set up, we will benefit in a major way. And we have very good relationships with Apple and Google, our partners there. But in addition to that, we know the Epic guys and we know Steam and we keep an eye out for how things are starting to shift from that standpoint.

So from my perspective, I think you'll see change. I just don't know what it will look like and how it will work. But in general, I think that Zynga is very well positioned to benefit from it.

Brian Nowak

Question for Frank. All right, let me throw another one then. You mentioned the changes in platform and sort of the- there's going to be changes in distribution, messaging, how far away is that? Is that overhyped I know you're investing in that, but do you sort of see messaging as even being a potential bigger deal than App Store take rates coming down over the next two years.

Well, I think messaging is a platform within a platform on mobile. And in Asia, it was and it is a great gaming platform. If you look at the chat programs in China [indiscernible] or that sort of line in Japan and Korea. So I think that eventually it will take, there's just been some challenges in the west where you didn't have some of the structural issues in Asia that you do see in the west with partners.

So I think it'll be a slower take, but I think the idea is where are people being the most social on their phones. They're spending a lot of time in chat, in messaging platforms, whether it's Messenger or Snapchat or for example, there is a social network in many ways. So if we're able to get low weight kind of gains, meaning they're not very big from a memory standpoint and they're fun and exciting and social, you can create great businesses there.

And they might not be in-app purchases, so they might be ad-driven businesses, which from our perspective is okay. So we had a nice start on Facebook Messenger, we continue to look at it. Our Words With Friends Product does very well there. We're also looking at sections of the mobile market, which some people are calling hyper-casual very short lifespan games, but they rotate through a series of portfolios and you go from one game to the next to the next.

And so there's a lot of innovation there as well. You see a lot of young people play games very quickly. And they did burn through a lot of different types of games, right. It's all predicated on the fact that you have good cross promotion to data science and good advertising. So again, it's something that I think we're in a position to be able to go after. So again, it's platform transition. We would keep an eye out where the audience with what are some of the trends that they are really embracing and going after and looking for ways to inject gaming into them.

Brian Nowak

You've done a lot with the balance sheet down there. We've done a lot with the balance sheet the last couple of years, the balance sheet and the building. Just sort of – the balance is almost transformed as much as the company has in some ways. But maybe talk to us about how you see the balance sheet and the building and the cash flow situation from the building continuing to evolve over the next couple of years?

Frank Gibeau

Well, the good news is we're generating operating cash flow and it's pretty significant, we're actually putting money in the bank finally. And so that's a positive, we start there. The second thing is we've been active in buybacks over the last few years. We completed our first $200 million, we have another one authorized. So we've looked for ways not to go after that. We have a building in San Francisco that we're exploring [indiscernible] we've got tour's going through the building with hard hats on. We probably had a dozen or so folks look at it and we have a few more to go.

Based on what kind of pricing we see on that. It could be a situation where we potentially transact the building. We might, we might not, but it really comes down to maximizing shareholder value and we're not a real estate company or a gaming company, we'll look at maybe being able to use that asset in a way that's more leveraged for our shareholders and for our growth prospects.

In addition to that, the cash flow is positive, the buybacks are in place, the sale of the building. We'll continue to be inquisitive as a company. We like the opportunities in mobile. If you look at the companies we bought, we bought almost all of them overseas. So we're getting high talent, very talented teams in lower cost centers with more sustainability.

We're not in the San Francisco kind of rat race, we are fighting with a much bigger tech companies over certain types of talent. You can go to places in mobile gaming where you'll find great teams. And so you'll see us continue to look at using cap allocation as an opportunity to drive growth.

Brian Nowak

All right. Thank you so much.

Frank Gibeau

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -