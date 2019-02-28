Emergent Biosolutions: Leader In The Public Health Threats Space

EBS has a strong line of revenue that has been growing steadily, strong cash runway and an emerging pipeline, all of which make it an interesting buy.

PHT is an emerging field in healthcare, given the feared proliferation of biowarfare devices across certain parts of the world.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) is a midcap biopharma with a focus on PHTs or public health threats, whether accidental, naturally occurring or intentional. This includes targeting anthrax, for which the company has an approved product, Zika virus and other pipeline product candidates. The following diagram gives a concise idea about the company’s splendid revenue growth since 2012:

The first chart shows the tremendous revenue growth rate in the last 6 years, almost tripling from $278mn in 2012 to $782mn in 2018. The next figure shows that while only one product, BioThrax, accounted for 78% of the total revenue in 2012, last year, other products accounted for 41%, more than BioThrax’ 36%, thus showing that the company could diversify its product line. We also see a new revenue stream having been added - contract manufacturing - which now accounted for 13% of total revenue.

The third picture shows how the company has been able to improve its profitability as a percentage of revenue.

Another interesting angle is that, in absolute terms, while BioThrax made $217mn in 2012, it made $282mn in 2018, showing that at least in these two years, its revenue hasn’t seen a lot of growth. However, undeterred by that, the company has been able to generate revenues in other areas.

This leads us directly to the pipeline drug in question, NeuThrax, which is a new and developed version of BioThrax and therefore expected to add strongly to the declining performance of BioThrax, the company’s original fund generator.

NeuThrax consists of BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) in combination with a novel immunostimulatory compound, CPG 7909. We wonder why CPG 7909 is called novel. It has been previously used, notably with GlaxoSmithKline’s (NYSE:GSK) Energix-B in a 2004 trial, where it was shown to have a distinct immune enhancing effect. There were mild injection site toxicities observed. CPG 7909 is a TLR9 agonist. NeuThrax is basically a way for EBS to prolong the shelf-life of BioThrax by adding CPG 7909 to it to make it more efficacious. How well it does this is what we will see here.

Catalyst

NuThrax successfully completed a phase 2 trial. The company submitted an application to the FDA for potential emergency use of NuThrax. If approved, this could lead to substantial defense procurement of the vaccine. The FDA will review the application during the first half of 2019. There is no ongoing phase 3 trial.

Here’s how the pipeline looks:

Previous trial data

There are no recent trials for NuThrax specifically. The company website lists two trials, both pre-2015. It appears that both trials tested the CPG 7909 TLR9 agonist, which is the new element with NuThrax compared to BioThrax. Since BioThrax is an already approved drug for the same indication, the only issue in question here as far as we are concerned is the safety of CPG 7909 added to the mix. The trial showed that there were minor injection site AEs with the new formulation, but these were easily resolvable. Importantly, there was no marked difference between NuThrax and BioThrax in terms of safety. A previous phase 1 trial also showed marked difference in immunogenicity as measured by peak TNA NF50. “Toxin neutralizing antibody (‘TNA) levels in blinded serum samples were measured using a validated anthrax lethal toxin neutralization assay. The primary assay endpoint was the 50% neutralization factor (TNA NF50).” So, adding the adjuvant improves immunogenicity.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $3.2B, a cash balance of $563M as of the September quarter, and operating expenses of roughly $173.9M.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

While fund ownership data looks okay, we are surprised to see the lack of insider buying.

Competition

There is little competition in the pre-exposure vaccine angle of the drug. The nearest work is being done at Pfenex (PFNX), which recently announced positive immunogenicity and safety data from a phase 1 study of its anthrax vaccine candidate.

For exposure, the standard treatment is a 60-day antibiotic course of ciprofloxacin or doxycycline. However, these are not very successful, especially if not started very soon after exposure, because the bacteria starts producing more toxins than the drug can control.

Opinion

We like EBS for its strong revenue potential and current generation capabilities, cash balance, leadership in an emerging field, and apparently solid management as can be seen by the introduction of new lines of revenue over the last several years. Riskwise, there is some emerging competition and low insider sales, but other than that, we think this could be an interesting investment for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.