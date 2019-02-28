Charter's Fighting Against A River Of Debt

Cyber security and managed services solutions seem too slow in coming from the company as competitor Comcast has made it first to market in this arena.

Jerry Hutcheson, Cyber Creed

Charter Communications (CHTR) may not be a buy just yet. On the surface, there is a lot to like, but once you look a little deeper there are some concerns we want to look at also. In our opinion they are way overleveraged. We're neutral on Charter stock, but they do have an interesting technology story, so let’s take a look into the internet service provider space and their financial books.

Major Points

Data by YCharts

Long term debt is outpacing revenues by two thirds. This is scary to conservative investors and keeping many away. Meanwhile, the macro trend of increasing demand for backbone and last mile carriers is strong and will remain strong in the future. The company’s maximum theoretical dividend yield of 15% may appear huge but would require they cease spending to maintain or grow the company:

Data by YCharts

In our view, the problem is free cash flow after taking out for capital investments can only support 2.5% dividend yield. This is coming in at a neutral for our taste right now. Their debt load of $78 billion has to be balanced against their tenuous growth rate in the context of their massive business.

Charter's Stock And Business Position

Motley Fool has given them a Guru Score of 21%, which is none too good at this time. Remember in the context of the current tech boom and demand for more and more bandwidth, this market should be a slam dunk for any incumbent service provider. Look at our recent analysis of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) to get a good idea of the market space that Charter is fortunate enough to play in.

There are some positive facts about Charter as well. They have over 26 million customers, they are in 41 states, and they are growing. Their product mix of entertainment and technology is strong and getting stronger. They are also getting into more intelligent data services such as managed security services to support their business and even their consumer customers. This is a plus since cybersecurity is such a big problem nationwide and is expected to be a big problem moving forward. The need for packaged cybersecurity services is increasing in importance.

Another advanced service offering that Charter is set to provide is SD-WAN services. This replaces legacy MPLS services that many service providers are currently offering nationwide. MPLS is a packaged data service for business to purchase a private network for all of a companies’ sites.

SD-WAN uses a new technology called software-defined wide area networking to be able to tie all sites together regardless of whether they are in the service providers footprint or not.

The problem with this solution is execution. Currently Charter does not have its SD-WAN service in production. It appears that the only cable company offering SD-WAN so far is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA). SD-WAN was heralded as the big new technology for the cable industry, but adoption is slow to come.

This is a real disappointment since the advent of new endpoint technologies such as 5G wireless and AI or artificial intelligence need the increases in bandwidth and network intelligence, including privacy security, to keep technology progressing. There are a lot of announcements but no real deliverable services yet.

The Macro View

We also have to be looking at what is happening on the demand side. There is a huge demand for more services and content. Business customers want more bandwidth and they want more intelligent services. Business customers need to do more with less. This means they have smaller IT departments and they need to have intelligent services that operate with little or no human intervention.

This demand is shown in the need for services such as SD-WAN and, managed service offerings, and security services offerings. This could possibly be a case of a lot of demand and very little supply to exploit this demand.

Then there are the future macro trends that will need to be supported by greater consumption of bandwidth. The advent of self-driving vehicles will place a need for 5G. In turn, 5G networks will need much greater bandwidth on the back end. 5G is going to increase bandwidth to the end user by up to 1000 times. Multiply this by millions of mobile cellular endpoints and you can see a huge demand spike coming down the road.

On top of this, we are going to need intelligent managed services to support these mobile devices. Keep an eye out for more on this demand problem in the near future.

Summary

We believe that Charter has a future, but at this moment we've come to be neutral on this stock. It is not particularly safe as a hold due to their highly leveraged position and their inability to exploit their massive infrastructure so far, despite growth in demand. On the other hand, they do have a strong product base and there is, of course, their incumbent consumer base they can rely on for consistent cash flow. We will sit and wait for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This Article is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, and nothing in the article should be construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security by Faloh Investment. We are not investment advisors. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any other product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. You should consult an attorney or tax professional regarding your specific legal or tax situation.



