Short to medium term Products growth is unlikely, but in the long term the segment could deliver.

Background

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is experiencing a weakening demand in its products. This is evident from the latest quarterly report, and the fact that the company stopped reporting the iPhone units sold.

It seems that the company is reshaping its growth strategy. The previous trend of sales growth through the store channel has likely passed its peak back in 2014 when the company stopped reporting store visitors. This along with the departure of Angela Ahrendts, Apple's head of retail, indicates that Apple is desperately looking for a way out of stagnation.

A growth measure that Apple wants to showcase the most is through Services growth. The 24% growth in 2018 fiscal year is promising, and I believe that it will be the main growth driver for the company in 2019, however consistent growth in such rates can only happen on the backbone of commensurate growth in Products.

So, let's look into current product line of Apple and assess the growth potential of each segment.

iPhone

The main source of revenue, iPhone, has been suffering stagnant sales for years, and company is definitely looking for its way out. One way to regain the market share is to add new features to the product. For example, in 2011, the company had spectacular growth in the number of iPhone units sold on top of the growth happened the year before, and the phone redesign certainly played a part of it.

However, it's not obvious at all what Apple could add to iPhone to entice more customers. Design wise, the screen-to-body ratio of 82.9% could be improved, but the difference would not make the device stand out from the competition, and this enhancement also may not attract more customers, as evident by 2017-2018 unit sales upon launch of iPhone X. Feature update set is rumored, which includes wireless charging and triple-camera set, is not particularly impressive either as competition (Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei) is now far ahead in these technologies.

One feature however where Apple might stand out is in the application of the flexible display. The technology is there, but presented implementation by Samsung did not entirely convince the critics. Apple could definitely do what it does best: Interpret the new technology in an unusual way and deliver a well-thought and optimized product. Just as with the capacitive touch screen in the first iPhone or the infrared heartbeat sensor (and the capacitive touch screen) in the Apple Watch.

For now, I predict iPhone sales to range between a slight decline to stagnation in coming years, but may update my views based on potential insights that might arise.

iPad

Another i-giant has been suffering declines in units sold for years, and so did the revenue generated from iPad sales.

Primary reasons for the decline in revenue I believe are the long upgrade cycles and narrow usage scenarios: Tablets are mainly used for media consumption, and the consumed media attributes have barely changed since 2009 when YouTube started supporting 1080p.

In an iPad Pro, Apple tried to deliver a more versatile tablet that would also be great for productivity tasks, however current iOS and iPad applications (for iOS) have significant restrictions and limitations that hinder this potential. Once this limitation is addressed in the next iterations, either through a remote desktop-like solution or ARM-optimized MacOS, iPad will certainly find a greater audience.

As of now however I predict a further decline in iPad sales for the above reasons, keeping the growth potential in mind.

Mac

Mac (includes Macbooks) sales also have been stagnant for years. However, this year Apple is rumoured to increase the screen sizes of the 15-inch Macbook Pro lineup (to 16 inches) in the same body, and this might be a massive hit considering the latest trend for bezel-less devices.

Considering Macbook reputation as arguably having best-in-class speakers, touchpad, screen as well as customer support, I strongly believe the Macbook laptop market share will rise, and as laptops sold are projected to grow, this would result in a significant Macbook growth.

I predict a slight growth in Mac unit sales in 2019, resulting from a substantial growth in Macbooks pulled by a fall in desktop Macs.

Other devices

Among other devices (Apple Watch, iPod, Apple TV etc.), Apple Watch showed the highest growth of 38% YoY, however this long-term growth will be limited to the iPhone growth and currently it accounts for small revenue percentage, so we do not view it separately. Overall, I'm convinced the Other devices segment will grow moderately in 2019, with growth in Apple Watch compensated by further declines in iPod sales.

Products Overall

As we check through each segment, we can estimate that Products as a whole will show little to no growth, and as the result Services growth will decelerate correspondingly. However, there are upside catalysts to each product line listed above, and we may certainly revisit this analysis once more insights will be revealed.

Taking these modest growth predictions, I ran an analysis using a discounted cash flow methodology with updated projections and leveraging the latest SEC report filings to find the intrinsic share price. The result demonstrates that the company shares are undervalued at the moment as the intrinsic share value implies 36% upside.

All the historical information regarding financial statements used in my model has been taken from SEC filings.

DCF Model

In this DCF model, I took conservative growth assumptions for Products/Services revenues (from 0.5% in 2019 to 1.5% in 2023, assuming a stagnation for Products business and a slowly accelerating growth for Services business).

These assumptions yield a very moderate earnings growth, especially compared to the previous two-year growth rates:

For the net working capital calculations, projections are assumed to be either at the four-year average levels for items that did not fluctuate much, or converging to the average for items that faced sharp increase.

For upside/downside cases, I employ more optimistic/pessimistic assumptions.

On the basis of above assumptions, unlevered free cash flow is projected up until 2023.

Next, weighted average cost of capital is calculated using a four-step approach:

Capital structure (Debt/Equity) is assumed to be 1:1 accounting for the dynamics of debt levels in the recent years. Pre-tax cost of debt of 3.96% is calculated through YTM of Apple’s bonds maturing in 2045. Given the historical tax rate of 24.2% (averaged over the last four years), it yields the after-tax cost of debt of 3.0% Cost of equity is calculated using CAPM with 20-year T-Bond rate of 2.8% as a proxy for risk-free rate, market risk premium of 5.96% (sourced from Damodaran figures), and the beta of 1.07 calculated using regression analysis and last 10-year historical weekly returns for AAPL and S&P 500. As per the Valuation Handbook by Duff & Phelps, the size premium for the company of Apple size would be slightly negative, but I omitted it to keep on the conservative side. Hence, cost of equity = 2.8% + 1.07 x 6.0% = 9.2% WACC = 0.5 x 3.0% + 0.5 x 9.2% = 6.1%

Mean of the current LTM EV/EBITDA figures (in brackets) of Apple’s comparables has been used as a proxy to determine an exit multiple of 12.7x. Comparables Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Cisco (CSCO), and IBM (IBM) have been selected based on the size and business similarity. This is a crucial yet very subjective step, and various values have been tested (refer to Limitations).

Discounting the projected unlevered cash flows as well as the terminal value calculated using the exit multiple at WACC discount rate, we arrive at the enterprise value of more than $1 trillion.

Having excluded the net debt of $76.6B and divided by the fully diluted share count of 5B (sourced from the annual report), the implied share price of $235.54 is calculated.

Although it's lower than the $248 estimated in June 2018 (by @Paid Observer), it still represents an over 36% upside over the current price of 172.97. It's also worth noting that even in the worst downside case with long-term revenue growth at -1.5%, the implied share price would still have an upside of ~3% over the current price, though the investor would arguably never realize such returns given the market sentiment in such scenario.

Limitations

As with any DCF model, it's extremely sensitive to its assumptions used to arrive at calculations, the discount rate and terminal value in particular. Hence, the implied share price has been sensitized with respect to WACC and exit multiple:

From the sensitivity analysis, it's reasonable to deduce a range for the intrinsic share value of 224.88 to 246.72, which is a 30%-43% upside.

Another limitation of this model is that it does not accommodate for changes for the discount rate in the future.

Risks

One risk lies in the ability of Apple’s management to achieve consistent returns in Products while being able to grow Services. The first one is mainly dependent on the ability to offer a unique proposition in the next iPhone iteration and optimizing pricing for demand dynamics. The outcome of the US-China trade war also is important as Greater China accounts for the significant chunk of iPhone revenues. This risk seems to be priced in the stock already, however. In addition, Apple appears to be strengthening its positions in Europe amidst Huawei spying allegations.

The Services growth part is highly speculative at this stage, which is reflected in our rather conservative growth pace assumptions. Services growth as of now appears to be limited given the already saturated markets (Apple Music, Apple Pay appears to be stagnant now) and the underdog position in the industry (Apple Music). Apple video streaming service is expected to be launched in Q2-Q3 2019, but I hold a pessimistic view on its perspectives for the same reasons.

Considering the revenues Apple makes outside of US, relative strengthening of the US dollar also could be a potential threat to Apple earnings.

Given a staggering amount of cash in Apple’s books, I would certainly expect investments coming in other promising ventures (e.g. cloud) to effectively make use of this cash. And judging from the recent acquisitions of DataTiger and PullString, Apple is definitely aware of this.

Conclusion and Takeaway

Based on the intrinsic price of $235.54 per share as per the DCF analysis and the current PE ratio of 14.34, much lower than all FAANG comparables, I believe that Apple stock is a good investment. Once the price turbulence will settle down within a year following the trade war agreement, the share price will converge to its intrinsic value.

