Alibaba Delivers A Runaway Success

The long-term potential of the digital media segment provides a big moat for the company and improves the growth sentiment around the stock.

The entire ecosystem is benefiting from digital success as more customers are attracted to different services provided by Alibaba.

Alibaba Pictures had a major success in early February when five of its co-produced films had combined box office receipts of $855 million.

Alibaba (BABA) is making heavy investments in original content. It is also using the different platforms owned by the company to drive sales and build more loyalty among customers. Alibaba Pictures had a great start to the Chinese New Year holiday. It launched five of the eight movies released in that week. This includes the box office success The Wandering Earth, which has raked in $610 million since its opening. The combined box office receipt of the five movies is $855 million.

These successes should help the long-term growth of its digital media platform. Alibaba is also investing heavily in original content. In the recent quarter, this segment reported a loss of $878 million as heavier investments are made to expand the original programming library of the company. The digital content investments by Alibaba should help the company attract more subscriptions and also increase the loyalty towards its core commerce platform.

Runaway success

The Wandering Earth was co-financed by Alibaba Pictures. Alibaba owns 51% of Alibaba Pictures. The Wandering Earth will probably be one of the biggest hits in the Chinese market. Alibaba has used all the various platforms it owns to boost the sales of this movie. The film was promoted on the landing page of e-wallet Alipay and the e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao owned by Alibaba. Fullscreen advertisements were also placed on Ele.me, Koubei, Youku and Damai.

According to recent quarterly report, the mobile monthly active users (MAUs) for the retail platform is at 699 million. Alibaba can use the vast reach of these platforms to promote new films and improve their sales. Other films released by Alibaba Pictures during the Chinese New Year holidays are Integrity, Pegasus, The New King of Comedy, and Peppa Celebrates Chinese New Year. The combined receipts of these films is RMB 5.8 billion, or $855 million, in the first week with 130 million people going to movie theaters. 91% of the tickets were booked online.

Eventually, we should see these movies getting successful reruns on Alibaba’s Youku platform. Youku itself has seen 64% year-on-year growth in subscribers.

(Source: eMarketer)

Last year, eMarketer estimated that Youku had a market share of 22%. It was in the third place, only a few percentage points behind Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and iQiyi (IQ).

Alibaba goes all in with digital media spending

(Source: Alibaba filings)

The revenue base of digital media and entertainment has increased by 20% on a year-on-year basis. This is the lowest growth among all the segments of Alibaba.

(Source: Alibaba filings)

However, the EBITA loss from this segment has increased from RMB 2.2 billion in the year-ago quarter to RMB 6.0 billion. Hence, the EBITA loss in this segment is almost equal to the revenue made by the company in digital media.

This shows that company management is ready to operate this segment as a loss center in the near future. We should see higher budget allocation for digital media in 2019 and 2020 as Alibaba aggressively ramps up original content and licensing rights. The company is following the footsteps of other streaming giants like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), who are also increasing their investments in original content to add more subscribers.

Alibaba does not break out exact subscription revenues like Amazon. Amazon has built a very successful subscription segment with revenue of close to $14 billion in the trailing twelve months. We could see similar growth by Alibaba as higher investments in content and services increases the attraction of a subscription. Last year, Alibaba started a new premium membership package dubbed “88 VIP”. This package costs RMB888 ($129), or RM88 ($12.9) for those upgrading from older membership. The subscription provides discounts on Tmall, Taobao, food delivery, and gives access to Youku.

By increasing investments in Youku, Alibaba hopes to make the subscription more attractive to customers. This is a bit of a gamble for the company. Not all investments deliver big success. Alibaba Pictures was one of the main investors in Asura, which had a budget of $115 million and was released in July 2018. However, the film became one of the most expensive flops.

It is likely that many other original content investments will fail. But overall, Alibaba hopes to build this segment as a driver to customer loyalty and a better moat for other services.

Impact on Valuation

Even pure streaming companies like Netflix and Spotify (SPOT) are able to get very high valuation multiples. For retail giants like Alibaba and Amazon, there is an additional benefit of a stronger ecosystem. Hence, revenue from the digital media segment should ideally be valued at a higher multiple compared to Netflix or domestic iQiyi.

Alibaba has also purchased an 8% stake in Bilibili (BILI). Bilibili is one of the top entertainment platforms in China with a 92 million monthly active user base. Alibaba will increase the collaboration with Bilibili to drive e-commerce sales through content. The current annualized revenue rate for the digital media segment is close to $4 billion.

If we continue to see successful projects from Alibaba Pictures, it will increase the pace of subscription growth and should also drive revenue growth in other services provided by the company.

With trade tensions easing between U.S. and China, Alibaba should be able to get a better valuation multiple based on its fundamental growth story.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba Pictures has had a very successful season with the release of big movie hits during the Chinese New Year. Alibaba has used the various platforms owned by the company to drive sales and build a more integrated platform for consuming content. The yearly subscription growth in Youku is also very healthy. A higher subscriber base provides a better moat for all the services offered by Alibaba and improves customer loyalty.

Alibaba could build a strong subscription segment similar to Amazon, which has reported $14 billion of revenue from subscriptions in the last twelve months. Investors should look at the long-term potential of the digital media and subscription segments and the incremental sales it can provide to other services provided by Alibaba.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.