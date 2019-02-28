Phillips 66: Another Success Story Among Refiners

PSX seems reasonably priced now, and I would suggest adding only at or below $90.

Free cash flow for 2018 was $4.934 billion with a record $3.145 billion in the 4Q.

Quarterly revenues totaled $29.843 billion, down 1% from the year-ago quarter and down 2.5% sequentially. Phillips 66 posted fourth-quarter 2018 earnings of an impressive $4.87 per share beating expectations.

Investment Thesis

Many investors are considering the Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (PSX) as the most iconic US stock and it ought to be owned as a long-term investment in any savvy investor's portfolio.

Phillips 66 is one of the world’s largest downstream oil corporations.

In term of revenues versus net income, Phillips 66 is excellent if we compare to Valero (VLO) or Marathon Petroleum (MPC) in this "refiners" segment. For the ones who are interested, I suggest reading my recent article about Valero Energy about its current earnings.

Phillips 66 operates in 4 operational segments. Each segment is shown below along with the percentage of the EBIT which it generates for Phillips 66 in the Fourth quarter of 2018:

Refining: 64.1%

Midstream : 12.1%

: Chemicals: 4.9%

Marketing & Specialties: 18.9%

In the oil transport and refining industry, Phillips 66 is a primary choice based on its actual fair valuation and its dominant position in the refining, chemicals, and marketing oil Industry.

Therefore, I recommend a cautious accumulation on any weakness. However, another alternative for new investors could be Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) which has underperformed PSX but offers a higher dividend.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The record financial performance in 2018 demonstrates our refining portfolios ability to run well and capture market opportunities. Marketing provided pull-through of our refined products to keep record adjusted earnings, also contributing to our strong results for the midstream and chemicals growth projects which were placed in the service during the past two years.

PSX - Financials History: The raw numbers: Fourth-quarter 2018

Phillips 66 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total revenues and other 22.042 23.400 23.712 24.581 26.206 30.123 24.046 29.736 30.592 29.843 Revenues in $ Billion 21.62 23.40 22.89 24.09 25.63 29.75 23.60 28.98 29.79 29.10 Net Income in $ Million 511 163 535 550 823 3202 524 1339 1492 2240 EBITDA $ Million 1187 455 1217 1275 1705 1114 1176 2307 2446 3376 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 2.36% 0.70% 2.34% 2.28% 3.21% 10.76% 2.22% 4.62% 5.01% 7.51% EPS diluted in $/share 0.96 0.31 1.02 1.06 1.60 6.19 1.07 2.84 3.18 4.77 Operating cash flow in $ Million 883 667 -549 1865 401 1931 488 2364 582 4139 CapEx in $ Million 661 813 470 458 367 537 328 538 779 994 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 222 -146 -1019 1407 34 1394 160 1826 -197 3145 Total Cash $ Billion 2.337 2.711 1.513 2.161 1.547 3.119 0.842 1.884 0.924 3.019 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 8.858 10.138 10.210 9.965 10.201 10.010 11.621 11.364 11.337 11.157 Dividend per share in $ 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.80 0.80 0.80 Shares outstanding (Diluted) in Million 528.80 525.31 524.52 520.16 515.96 512.48 489.67 471.64 469.44 464.53

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and Outlook.

1 - Revenues and other income

Phillips 66 posted fourth-quarter 2018 earnings of an impressive $4.87 per share beating expectations. On adjusted basis earnings, earnings surged more than four times this year compared to a year earlier.

It is primarily due to the company realizing refining margins which rose to $16.53 per barrel in the fourth quarter, almost doubling the $8.98 per barrel made a year earlier. The reason is that access to low-cost crude oil from U.S. shale basins as well as in Canada heightened refining margins for Phillips 66 and other refiner rivals such as Marathon Petroleum or Valero Energy.

For Phillips 66, the main drivers in refining results were the central (a record of $31/bbl) and Gulf Coast regions. Nonetheless, all sectors delivered higher results.

The marketing segment did also very well. Phillips 66 sells its fuel under different brand names, e.g., Conoco, 76 or JET.

Finally, the situation in Venezuela while serious can be solved by the US refiners with oil from the Middle East or South America, as already indicated by its peers.

Quarterly revenues totaled $29.843 billion, down 1% from the year-ago quarter and down 2.5% sequentially.

2 - Free cash flow

I always indicate the Free Cash flow in my analysis because it is an essential financial indicator when it comes to deciding if PSX fits a long-term investment profile.

Free cash flow for 2018 was $4.934 billion with a record $3.145 billion in the 4Q. This FCF is showing if the company generates enough free cash for dividend and share buyback program.

Dividends are $3.20 per share yearly or a payout of $1.5 billion a year.

PSX is passing the test FCF.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

In 2018 we increased the quarterly dividend 14%, and repurchased 10% of the shares outstanding resulting in $6.1 billion of capital being returned to our $2.5 billion to shareholders through dividends, share repurchases and exchanges reducing our initial shares outstanding by 30%.

Let's compare the dividend yield with the company's rivals. While VLO and MPC increased dividend recently, PSX did not, unfortunately, whereas PSXP increased its dividend to $3.30 a share.

3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)

Net debt as of December 31, 2018, is now $8.138 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of 0.9x. The total debt includes $3 billion from Phillips 66 Partners.

4 - Partnership: Midstream segment (PSX Partners LP and DCP Midstream LLC) and Chemicals segment (CP Chemicals LLC) with Chevron (CVX).

The Midstream segment represents oil and gas storage and transport assets in the USA.

54% limited partnership in Phillips 66 Partners

limited partnership in Phillips 66 Partners 50% ownership of DCP Midstream LLC (DCP)

5 - Outlook Q1 2019 and year 2019

Conclusion and Technical analysis

It is not an easy task to present Phillips 66. Phillips 66 is a large "refiner" with multiple facets, and I believe I indicated enough to grasp what is the most important.

The idea of understanding the company in detail or even better than a professional to be able to invest successfully in this sector is entirely futile. Often, the ones who show above-average knowledge of the industry failed to invest successfully. It is imperative to take a step back from the tree and look at the whole forest.

However, what I wanted to show in my article is that the company's business model is robust and investment in this company for the long term is justified. The only question is to adopt a trading and investing strategy that can protect you from the inherent downsides and maximize your profit. In general, I always suggest to my followers a trading approach using about 30% of their position at critical technical.

Greg Garland said in the conference call:

As we look to 2019, we expect to deliver another double-digit dividend increase. Through our ongoing share repurchase program we continue to buy shares when they trade below intrinsic value as demonstrated by our fourth quarter pace of repurchases. Phillips 66 Partners achieved its 5-year 30% CAGR target. It also delivered industry-leading distribution growth since its IPO in 2013. With its scale, financial strength and project opportunities PSXP is well positioned to fund and sustain organic program to continue to drive EBITDA growth.

Technical Analysis

PSX is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $106.50 (I suggest selling about 30% of your position at this level,) and line support (not indicated above) at around $96.

Symmetrical wedge patterns are neutral for traders. The trend can end by a decisive breakout on both directions with an equiprobable chance of happening.

On the positive side is if PSX crosses the line resistance, I see a potential of $124 (double top) at which point the stock will turn to a sell. Conversely, on the negative side PSX can re-test its 2019 low at $80 (I recommend buying without any hesitation at this level). However, PSX seems reasonably priced now, and I would suggest adding only at or below $90.

