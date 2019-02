Tesla (TSLA), the stock bulls love to love and bears love to hate, is set up for an interesting 48 hours.

Elon Musk tweeted today that there would be "some Tesla news" released on Thursday (tomorrow) at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

The only thing that's certain is that the news will be released after 2 p.m.

It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's a Model 3!

Thousands of people spent their entire day on Twitter speculating what the news could possibly be. One even found an elephant named Elon Tusk.

No, Tesla is not introducing an all-electric elephant. That's in 2020.

The possibilities are interesting, if not endless:

Model Y or Pickup truck reveal date Model 3 Standard deliveries Model 3 Lease option Supercharger Version 3 Full Self-Driving feature(s) Autopilot Hardware 3 Model S and X non-refresh refresh Go-private by merging with SpaceX

Did you roll your eyes on the last one? Hold that thought.

My Twitter poll showed that Model Y or Pickup truck (a reveal date?) was in the lead with more than one third of the votes as of Wednesday night:

I expect Model 3 standard deliveries to start soon, but given the number of credible options, it's really anybody's guess. Introducing a leasing option for the Model 3 also would be interesting, since Model 3 demand is in question, to my surprise. I welcome your thoughts in the comments to this article.

Short Interest Remains High

I showed in Tesla Bears Retreat that one side of the trade has been bailing, and tonight, Nasdaq released the latest short interest data:

As of Feb. 15, the latest date as of which official data was available, 25.5 million shares remained short, or $8 billion at $315 per share. Tesla is one of the most shorted companies ever on an absolute dollar value basis.

Readers should note that the Days to Cover is back up above four days, primarily due to the low trading activity typical during mid quarter, setting the stock up for an interesting 48 hours.

Short Squeeze Possible

It's less than likely that Musk will get his "short burn of the century" unless if Tesla announces extremely positive news that will move the stock by more than $100 per share in less than two to three days.

Could any of the events I listed above create that kind of move? Unlikely.

Could a combination of events cause it? Now we're talking.

The fact that the stock moved up $17 today makes this theory more likely.

Bull Thesis Has, So Far, Been Right

Not only that Tesla is not bankrupt, but it's also now profitable, just as I predicted more than a year beforehand in July of 2017, and in the exact quarter I predicted, Q3 of 2018.

Further, the company's free cash flow, which is what really matters to intrinsic value, has exceeded its net income:

In short, I would not want to short a company that's already so heavily shorted with the short thesis coming up, you guessed it, short.

Bottom Line

Bears have reduced their positions from a high of 40 million shares in early 2018 to now just above 25 million. I still believe that Musk may eventually get his "short burn of the century," but admittedly, the probability of a short squeeze has declined along with the lower short interest.

Given that days to cover has moved back up above four days and that there is impending news, if a short squeeze will happen, the next 48 hours could be it.

Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.