Rowan (RDC) has just provided its Q4 earnings report. The company is about to merge with Ensco (ESV), so it’s possible that it’s the last chance we are looking at Rowan as a standalone entity. Without further ado, let’s look at what Ensco is getting in this merger.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Rowan reported earnings of $179.4 million and a net loss of $14.3 million. At the end of the year, the company had $1 billion of cash, $201 million of short-term debt and $2.3 billion of long-term debt. After the company deals with the short-term maturity, the next maturity is $624 million in June 2022. A solid cash cushion and comfortable maturity schedule have long been among Rowan’s main strengths, although the cash cushion decreased materially from $1.3 billion at the end 2017 to $1 billion at the end of 2018. As the company positioned its fleet for the next decade, it had to incur warm stacking costs for drillships, rig purchase costs, mobilization costs etc., which led to both negative operating cash flow and negative investing cash flow.

I believe that the positioning has been successful. The company scored contract after contract, and now has only one warm-stacked drillship out of four - the rest are working. The jack-up fleet is fully booked except for the two cold-stacked rigs, Rowan Gorilla IV and Rowan California, which will surely go to scrap in due time. ARO Drilling, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), is working well and has generated revenue of $130.5 million and net income of $13.6 million in the fourth quarter.

The combined company will have to deal with contract roll-offs in the second half of the year, but the current market activity on the jack-up side together with Rowan’s good contract history suggest that either the majority of absolutely all jack-up rigs will get the jobs. The situation may be more challenging on the floater side, but with the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Mexico segments showing early signs of life, follow-up work will likely emerge.

With the above-mentioned factors in mind, it’s absolutely not surprising that Rowan shares have easily outperformed their leading peers on the back of the company’s strength and a series of increased bids from Ensco:

At the beginning of this year, I have stated several times both in articles (like this one) and comments that early December 2018 levels were within reach for Rowan. Stock market trading is not an exact science, but Rowan indeed topped somewhere around this level. Other drillers had a less-pronounced rebound from late-2018 lows for various reasons, although Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) and Transocean (RIG) were pretty close (taking their typical volatility into account).

At this time, I do not see Rowan shares sprinting past the black line on the chart above. As the days pass by, we are getting increasingly close to a Rowan-Ensco deal. So, it’s not only Rowan now; it’s Ensco-Rowan. And as Ensco’s earnings report that is due tomorrow will show, the financial situation of the combined company will be more challenging than that of a standalone Rowan. With this in mind, I’d expect those Rowan shareholders who do not approve the combination with Ensco to vote with their feet and sell the company’s shares, putting some pressure on the stock.

Fundamentally, Rowan was solidly positioned for the recovery and even had room for maneuver if the worst-case scenario materialized and dayrates did not rise for another couple of years. I maintain my view that Ensco shareholders should be happy with what they are getting in the deal. In turn, Rowan shareholders have already enjoyed a material rebound from late-2018 lows, and I doubt that they could ask for more in the near term.

