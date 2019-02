Despite expected headwinds, I believe Manpower is in a strong position to face such headwinds and deliver long-term returns to investors.

Shares yield 2.4%, and trade at a significant discount to my fair value estimate, but macro-economic headwinds are keeping investors at bay.

Investment thesis

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares have declined 30% over the last 12 months, primarily driven by concerns over the continued profitability of the firm in a challenging macro-economic environment.

(Source – Morningstar)

Even though shares have recovered over the last 2 months, I believe the current share price does not reflect the underlying fundamentals of the firm. The sell-off has resulted the shares being pushed into undervalued territory in my opinion. Manpower yields 2.4%, and shares are trading at a steep discount to my fair value estimate.

Company profile & business strategy

ManpowerGroup is a global workforce solutions company with a focus on creating value for both employers and job seekers. The company provides a variety of innovative workplace solutions.

(Source – ManpowerGroup)

The company has a global footprint spanning almost all the major regions in the world, and this has helped Manpower achieve its financial goals over several years.

(Source – ManpowerGroup)

In fact, the company has offices in 80 countries, which truly makes ManpowerGroup one of the leading recruiters in the entire world. The company has partnered with local recruitment companies and works on a franchise basis in most of these markets, which provides a degree of flexibility to its international operations.

The United Kingdom remains the highest penetrated market for the company, but the penetration rate is well below its peak penetration rate, which is a suggestion that competition is high in this industry. However, the company has been able to maintain its penetration rates in most other markets.

(Source – Company presentation)

The core business strategy of the company is to widen its reach and attract suitable candidates to fill in positions advertised by employers. The company has benefited immensely from the strong jobs growth seen over the last decade, but competition has increased substantially as internet based solutions providers are continuing to disrupt the staffing industry.

Industry outlook

The recruitment industry is cyclical, which makes the underlying macro-economic condition a major decider of revenue for companies operating in this industry. This is very much true for Manpower as well, and the company has in fact benefited greatly from the strong economic growth over the last several years.

Understanding key industry dynamics is important in evaluating the financial performance and estimating a fair value for Manpower. In this segment of the analysis, several key new developments along with historical trends will be discussed.

The staffing industry has seen massive growth over the last decade, driven by the stellar economic growth that followed the financial crisis.

Historically low unemployment rates in major countries

The global unemployment rate has fallen consistently since the financial crisis, and is on the brink of breaking below the record lows seen in 2007. According to the latest reports from the World Bank, the global unemployment rate in 2018 was 5.37%, well below the above 6% rate seen post financial crisis.

Unemployment rates across the world

(Source – World Bank)

As unemployment rates continued to reach record lows, recruitment companies with a global footprint thrived, and were quick to pursue this growth opportunity aggressively. Despite a few concerns, I believe the global unemployment rate will continue to remain very low, as the global economy is expected to improve over the next few years as well.

On the other hand, the global expat population has evolved during this period, which is proof of efficient allocation of human resources. The number of candidates willing to take up employment opportunities overseas, and the number of employers willing to hire candidates from across the world has grown significantly, which is continuing to provide another growth opportunity for recruitment companies.

Robust economic growth

The world economy continued to grow at a robust rate throughout the last 5 years, and the trend is set to continue in the next few years as well, despite some looming trade and policy concerns.

Global GDP growth

(Source – Statista)

Even though the global growth is expected to slow down from its current highs, the consensus estimate is for the global economy to grow at a stellar rate for many years to come. Not only will this improve global average wealth over the next few years, but will also result in millions of job openings across the world. Such a macro-economic situation can be seen as favorable to the growth of recruitment companies.

Growth of highly skilled, high-earning professionals

Higher education has gained traction all over the world, and this has led to a higher supply of highly knowledgeable, highly skilled professionals. The growth of such professionals has naturally benefited the recruitment industry as a whole, since these professionals are always on the lookout for better career prospects, and are naturally demanding. Below graph indicates the growth of high-earning professionals over the last 7 years.

(Source – MBO Partners)

From the perspective of recruiters, highly skilled professionals are a resource, and a driving factor for their business operations. Indeed, the growth of these professionals helped recruitment companies grow in the last few years, and is expected to remain a driving force behind the growth of the industry.

Growth of contractual/temporary jobs and freelancing

The popularity of contractual work has soared over the last decade, and companies have increasingly looked to employ professionals on a contractual basis. The rise of freelancing marketplaces have certainly helped this phenomenon, but on the other hand, this opportunity was grabbed with both hands by recruitment companies.

Growth in temporary help services

(Source – Fred)

As the temporary work force grew on a global basis, recruitment companies were able to provide their services to a higher number of professionals each year, which was a major catalyst for growth in the industry.

Even though online freelancing marketplaces pose a threat to the staffing industry, thousands of companies still prefer to go through recruitment agencies to filter for the best possible talent out there, and these partnerships are essential for the growth of staffing industry.

At the same time, investors should not leave out the risks posed by the growing popularity of online freelancing marketplaces. Not only do these marketplaces provide freelancers with an opportunity of a lifetime to earn from their couches, but also provide companies with a more cost effective way to recruit the best talent out there directly, without the need of any third-party agency to filter for talent. In addition, there are other types of online marketplaces whose primary business objective is to source talent from all over the world and match such talent with employers who favor work-from-home contracts.

Evaluation of financial performance

Q4 2018 earnings results provided investors with some indications of a slowdown in company growth. Not only did revenues decline, but margins also compressed, which is a warning sign for the future profitability of the company.

(Source – Company presentation)

The decline of profits in Q4 can be attributed to a slowdown across all of its business segments, which adds more concern about the company’s ability to sustain its profitability.

(Source – Company presentation)

The slowdown in Europe region was highlighted by the management as a major setback for the company’s growth, which is understandable as this region accounts for a significant portion of company revenues. The future economic growth in Europe has come into question of late, primarily due to the uncertainty of the political situation in major European countries, including the United Kingdom. The trade war that escalated in 2018 was another reason for companies to be extra cautious in hiring new staff.

During the earnings conference call in January, the company management guided to a more bleak outlook for Q1 2019 as well, which I believe is a trend that will continue throughout 2019. Global economy is not expected to grow at the same rate that it did in the last year, and on the other hand, the Europe region could have more troubles ahead in 2019 as well.

Investors need to be cautious about such lower guidance, since failure to perform in line with comparable earnings figures might trigger a sell-off, even if Manpower posts a higher than expected performance.

(Source – Company presentation)

The company has emphasized the importance of managing its operating costs, which I believe would be a strategy the company will focus on in the coming years. Overall, Manpower has been able to improve its operating and net profit margins as well, despite flat gross profit margins.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

The company is operating with a manageable level of debt, which would be helpful as the company heads on to a more challenging future.

Free cash flows have declined over the last 10 years, primarily driven by the decline of operating cash flows. Capital expenditures have in fact declined in the last decade, which comes as no surprise due to the nature of the industry the company operates in.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

In a nutshell, the company has grown in profitability over the last few years, supported by margin expansion and favorable industry conditions. However, the next few years will present many obstacles for Manpower’s growth, but in my opinion, the company is in a strong position to face these challenges. Investors need to consider the changing industry dynamics and the threat posed by these challenges when calculating a fair value estimate, and should look for a sufficient margin of safety.

Valuation

A quick look at Manpower’s valuation multiples suggests that the company is trading well below its 5-year averages. This does not provide an investment opportunity in its own right, but certainly is a good starting point to this analysis.

One possible reason for low multiples is the expected headwinds for the recruitment industry. However, more often than not, a sell-off based on expected headwinds results in the stock being pushed to undervalued price levels.

(Source – Morningstar)

Even though valuation multiples have deteriorated and are well below 5-year averages, Manpower’s operating efficiency and performance has improved during the same time period, and are well above their respective 5-year averages.

(Source – Morningstar)

As valuation multiples are pointing to a possibly undervalued share price, I used a discounted cash flow model to determine a fair value estimate for Manpower.

Major assumptions of this analysis are listed below.

High growth period 5 years Revenue growth rate in high growth period 4% Operating margin in the high growth period 3.8% Corporate tax rate 28% Beta 1.2 WACC 8.02% Terminal growth rate 0.5% Operating margin in perpetuity 3.3% Beta used in terminal value calculation 1.05

(Source - Author's assumptions)

(Source - Author's calculations and assumptions)

Using these inputs and assumptions, I arrive at a fair value estimate of $126.62 for Manpower, which represents an upside of close to 60% from the current market price. In my opinion, this provides an adequate margin of safety for investors. Notably, I have used conservative assumptions in my analysis to arrive at a worst-case fair value estimate for the company.

If the political situation stabilizes in the Europe region, Manpower will certainly have better years ahead of them, which would drive the share price higher.

Overall, the current share price does not reflect the underlying fundamentals of the company, and is significantly undervalued, which provides investors with a good investment opportunity.

Dividends

Manpower yields 2.4% at the current market price, and the company has not failed to pay a dividend since 1994, which makes the company a regular distributor of wealth to its shareholders.

In fact, dividend per share has grown consistently throughout the last 25 years.

(Source – Seeking Alpha)

Manpower is currently paying out approximately 23% of its profits, which gives more room for the dividend to grow in the future. A quick look at Manpower’s dividends and free cash flow reveals that the company is easily covering its dividend distributions with free cash flow, which provides a necessary margin of safety for dividend investors.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Dividend payments are safe, and the company is expected to hike its dividends in the future, which would substantially increase the yield-to-cost of today’s investor.

Not to forget, Manpower has share repurchase programs in place as well, which are expected to not only distribute wealth to its shareholders, but also improve the company’s per share earnings figures in the future.

Risks & challenges

A slowdown in global economic growth is one of the major risks of investing in the recruitment industry, which is true when investing in ManpowerGroup shares. If business activities slowdown considerably, Manpower would have a difficult time achieving growth. During the financial crisis in 2008, revenue of the company declined sharply, which is in the cards if another such economic meltdown occurs.

In addition, if the Europe region doesn’t recover anytime soon, the company will continue having a difficult time trying to achieve topline growth.

Regulatory concerns remain another big worry for the company, and a change in policies by certain governments could adversely affect the company’s overseas operations as well.

On top of these things, the rise of technology poses a unique threat to the existence and profitability of ManpowerGroup. Online freelancing marketplaces are gaining traction in emerging countries as well, and professionals are continuously searching for ways to earn from their couches. The growth of freelancing marketplaces can be directly attributed to the growth of the gig economy, and the trend is set to continue in the future as well.

Conclusion

Despite expected headwinds, I expect Manpower to grow slowly but steadily in the next 10 years. Even though an economic slowdown is on the cards, I believe the company will be able to navigate through such lows and provide attractive returns to its shareholders. Manpower is trading at a significant discount to its fair value estimate, and shares yield 2.4% at the current market price. Growth and income oriented investors should find ManpowerGroup attractive at the current market price, and I rate the company a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.