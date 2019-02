The crude oil price decline will lead to significant reductions in cash flows of a number of US oil companies. However, Marathon Oil (MRO) benefits from having a low-cost asset base and could generate strong levels of cash flows that can pay for its capital expenditures and dividends even in a weak oil price environment of just $45 a barrel. With oil at mid-$50s, the Houston, Texas-based company will generate ample levels of excess cash that it will use to reward investors with buybacks and dividends.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Solid Year

Marathon Oil has just wrapped up a solid 2018. The company showed capital discipline by keeping a lid on its spending levels while delivering better-than-expected production growth and strong levels of free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure), which it returned to investors as share buybacks and dividends.

The company kept its development capital flat at $2.3 billion in 2018 as compared to its initial guidance, even as the price of the US benchmark WTI crude gradually climbed to more than $75 a barrel by October and a number of other oil producers, like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), increased their capital budgets. Marathon Oil’s total oil production increased by 24%, after adjusting for asset sales, which exceeded the mid-point of the company’s guidance of 18% growth. This includes a 32% increase in oil output from the US resource plays, which also exceeded the mid-point of its 22.5% growth guidance. Marathon generated $1 billion of organic free cash flows, excluding dividends of $169 million. The company returned a total of $870 million to shareholders as buybacks and dividends.

Oil price weakness

The oil price environment, however, has worsened this year. Although the WTI has risen 20% on a year-to-date basis to $56 a barrel at the time of this writing, that’s only because oil started the year close to 52-week lows. The commodity has fallen 11% in the last twelve months. Most analysts believe the average oil price for 2019 will come in lower than last year’s average of $65 a barrel. Analysts at Goldman Sachs have recently warned surging shale oil production from the US combined with the increase in output from OPEC and its partners in the future can push oil lower. This could derail the bullish trend seen this year and the US oil could settle near $55 by the end of 2019.

The weakness in oil prices will have a negative impact on Marathon Oil’s earnings and cash flows. The company earned an adjusted net income of $601 million, or $0.71 per share, and operating cash flows of $3.23 billion in 2018. Both of these metrics will likely head lower in 2019.

Low-cost asset base

That being said, Marathon Oil benefits from having a low-cost asset base and may remain profitable even in a weak oil price environment. The company has gradually transformed its portfolio in the last few years by shedding high-cost assets and doubling down on the high-return shale oil producing properties. For instance, the company exited Canada in 2017, pulled out from Libya in 2018, and has recently revealed it is selling the UK North Sea business to privately held RockRose Energy for $140 million.

Following the divestitures, the company has increased its focus on its four key onshore US assets - the Eagle Ford in Texas, Northern Delaware Basin in New Mexico, SCOOP/STACK play in Oklahoma, and Bakken in North Dakota. These are liquid-rich properties whose reserve base is primarily crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Eagle Ford, Northern Delaware, and Bakken have significant crude oil reserves and the commodity accounted for 58%, 54%, and 88% of these regions’ fourth-quarter production respectively. The production from Oklahoma’s resource plays was 24% crude oil and 28% natural gas liquids. These are all low-cost barrels that generate high returns. By focusing on these four assets, the company has already realized 78% growth in cash return on invested capital (CROIC) in 2018 at normalized oil prices and expects to achieve further improvement in the coming years.

Marathon Oil is now well positioned to post a decent profit in a weak oil price environment. We’ve seen this in the previous quarter when the company posted a quarterly profit even as the average realized oil price fell to $56 a barrel. Even in the final quarter of 2017, when the company’s cost profile was relatively higher and the realized oil price was $55 a barrel, it posted an adjusted net profit from continuing operations of $56 million. I believe it can post decent profits with oil hovering above $50 a barrel.

Marathon Oil has planned to spend $2.6 billion as capital expenditure in 2019, including $2.4 billion of development capital and $200 million of resource play leasing and exploration spending. The company will increase the development spending from $2.3 billion last year, but total CapEx will still be slightly lower than $2.655 billion booked for 2018. Around 95% of the development capital has been earmarked for the US resource plays – 60% for Eagle Ford and Bakken and 40% for Oklahoma and Northern Delaware. With this investment, the company expects to deliver a 12% increase in US oil production and 10% increase in total oil output.

Free cash flows

More importantly, with its low-cost operations, Marathon Oil can generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure at even lower oil prices. The company carries one of the lowest cash flow breakeven levels in the industry of less than $45 a barrel. At $45 WTI, the company can generate enough cash flows to pay for not only its capital expenditures but also dividends. At higher oil prices, the company will have meaningful levels of excess cash.

In the current and next year, Marathon Oil expects to deliver a total of more than $750 million of excess cash after including capital spending and dividends if oil prices end up averaging $50 a barrel. At $60 WTI, the company will have $2.2 billion of cumulative excess cash and even more at higher oil prices. It is, therefore, reasonable to assume that at the current oil price environment of mid-$50s, Marathon Oil can deliver a total of ~$1 billion or higher free cash flows after paying for dividends during 2019-20.

Marathon has, in fact, become a free cash flow machine. The company has already delivered superior levels of excess cash than a vast majority of energy companies, including industry titans. Last year, it delivered $1.02 per share of free cash flows which, at the current share price of $16.52, translates into 6.2% of free cash flow yield ($1.02/$16.52) which is one of the highest among all oil and gas producers. If, for instance, Marathon witnesses a 20% drop in free cash flows in 2019 on account of lower realized oil prices, then its free cash flow yield will still be 4.9% and will likely remain one of the highest among energy companies.

Marathon will likely use the excess cash to reward investors with dividends and buybacks, just like it did last year. The company has primarily relied on share repurchases in terms of returning cash to shareholders and this trend will likely continue in 2019. The company executed $700 million of share repurchases last year and has $800 million remaining under the current authorization. This means that the company could buy back roughly 48 million shares in the coming quarters. That’s equivalent to 5.8% of its total outstanding shares at the current share price.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

Marathon Oil delivered an impressive performance last year by showing capital discipline, generating free cash flows, and rewarding investors with dividends and buybacks. Investors should expect more of the same in 2019, even though the company might operate in a weaker oil price environment as compared to 2018. Shares of Marathon Oil have outperformed in the last three months. The company’s stock has risen 4.6% in this period even as other oil producers, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP), dropped by 7.2%. I believe Marathon Oil will continue doing well in 2019 as it delivers superior levels of cash flows and continues to reward investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of Marathon Oil stock is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Weakness in oil prices may drag Marathon Oil shares. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company’s shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.