In light of the growth opportunities ahead, the March quarter could be the bottom preceding a fundamental rebound.

The announcement of the Orbotech deal approval enhances the valuation of KLA-Tencor due to the growth opportunities in FY20 and beyond.

The higher valuation comes on the back of encouraging 2Q19 results in which revenues and EPS beat consensus.

KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) posted encouraging results for the quarter as revenues and EPS beat consensus as a result of a pull-in of shipments from 3Q and a lower tax rate. On the other hand, guidance was lowered for 3Q19, which is expected to be the bottom quarter for KLAC, especially on the back of the Orbotech deal approval, which provides ample opportunity for growth in FY20 and beyond.

KLAC had an encouraging 2Q19, with revenues and EPS both beating consensus and shipments on the higher end of estimates.

Although these numbers were aided by a $65 million pull-in of shipments from 3Q19, the approval of the ORBK deal and the expectation of continuous revenue and shipment growth beyond 3Q19 reiterates the opportunities of growth for KLAC as a result of diversifying its revenue mix.

These positive developments will improve the company’s valuation as revenues and EPS estimates for FY20 are revised upwards. Also, the higher growth profile of ORBK and its projected synergies are expected to drive the operating margin to the level of KLAC’s standalone margins; hence, profitability will remain intact. With a solid growth runway ahead post Orbotech, we think KLAC is worth a look.

Better profitability as 2Q19 operating margin and EPS came above consensus

KLAC revenues for 2Q19 beat the consensus by 4.4%, reaching $1,090 million, a 14.8% and 2.4% increase yoy and qoq, respectively. These revenues come at the back of qoq shipments growth of 8.2%, driven by an increase in memory and logic shipments.

The pull-in from 3Q19, coupled with in-line operating expenses, improved the company’s operating margin to reach 39.1%, beating consensus by 0.6%; however, still a drop of 2.0% qoq.

At the same time, EPS came well above consensus of $2.20 by almost 11% to reach $2.44, on the back of a lower-than-expected tax rate. In addition, EPS remained at almost the same level qoq, despite operating margins declining.

Segment Results Review

Shipments came at the high-end of estimates, representing 8.2% growth qoq. When analyzing this trend by customer segment, this performance was driven by an increase in memory and logic shipments, which offset the decline in foundry shipments.

KLAC’s shipments continued to increase qoq to reach $1090 million, driven by a qoq increase of 15% in memory shipments to reach $665 million and a robust qoq increase of 225% in logic shipments to reach $164 million. These strong performances offset the decline of almost 32% in foundry shipment which amounted to only $262 million in 2Q19.

In terms of product type, products witnessed solid growth trends across the board on a qoq basis, albeit at modest rates. Wafer Inspection grew by 8.2% to reach $523 million, Patterning grew by 12.3% to reach $305 million, Service increased by 3.3% to reach $229 million, and Storage grew by 8.2% to reach $33 million.

Capital returns on track

KLAC ended 2Q19 with cash equivalents of $2.69 billion, versus $2.78 billion in 1Q19; however, the company continued to pay dividends, which amounted to $115 million in this quarter. Also, KLAC continued to repurchase its shares, buying shares worth of $250 million during 2Q19.

On Orbotech

While guidance was lowered in the lead-up to the ORBK deal approval, the growth opportunities and expected synergies post approval led to raised consensus estimates for FY20 and beyond.

Before the approval of the ORBK deal, KLAC management lowered their guidance for 3Q19 as a result of the pull-in to witness an 18% decline. At the same time, shipments for 3Q19 are expected to be down by 17% qoq and gross margins by 210 bps.

Nevertheless, now that the ORBK deal is approved, and with the management’s original guidance - at the time when the deal was announced - of FY20 revenue growth of 7-9%, 61% gross margin and 36% operating margin, there is a change in outlook for KLAC. Although the general trend of 3Q19 being the bottom quarter for the company is still intact, the magnitude of the decline during that quarter and the expected growth in FY20 and beyond are expected to be lower and higher, respectively.

This deal will help to diversify KLAC’s revenue mix, as there is no overlap between the top 10 customers for both companies. Furthermore, $50 million of synergies in FY20 is expected as a result of this deal, which will help boost the combined operating margin for KLAC.

Key Takeaways

Overall, we thought the results were encouraging for KLAC this quarter, as revenues and EPS beat consensus. On the other hand, guidance is lowered for 3Q19, which is expected to be the bottom quarter for KLAC and rebound afterward, especially on the back of the Orbotech deal approval which provides an opportunity for growth in FY20 and beyond. This approval enhanced the valuation of the company considerably and provides an opportunity to buy into the stock as KLAC trades at a discount to its peers.

