JPMorgan still looks undervalued, and while this isn't the best time in the banking cycle, the long-term opportunities look attractive.

Already one of the best-run companies I follow, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has shown an uncanny ability to leverage its strengths and maintain a steady pace of process improvement while looking for new growth opportunities. There wasn’t much that was all that new in JPMorgan’s Investor Day presentations (nor in the 10-K), but when you’re already executing very well on a very good plan, there’s not much reason to change.

JPMorgan's shares remain undervalued in my view, even though I believe banks are no longer in the best part of their respective cycle. With a high-quality business that still has meaningful long-term growth opportunities, I still regard this as a core holding and I think the upside potential still leaves it as a name to consider for new investment.

If It’s Not Broken, Don’t Break It

There wasn’t all that much in JPMorgan’s Investor Day that was new, with management largely just adding a few details here and there and refinements to ideas/goals that were already largely in place.

In terms of operational performance, management’s guidance for 2019 was arguably a bit light on net interest income and maybe a bit high on opex, but better than expected on charge-offs. I see the opex guidance as possibly a bit conservative, though the charge-off guidance could prove aggressive if the economy slows further down the line. All told, it was a very modest negative, though maybe more disappointing for those investors who are more driven by beat-and-raise momentum.

In terms of the operational strategy, though, I continue to be impressed by the growth opportunities in front of the company. Across all major business lines, management has credible plans in place to drive growth and I believe JPMorgan may well be in a position to see above-average growth for several years to come.

Organic Expansion, Both Traditional And Digital

Management reiterated its case for the growth potential of its consumer banking business, with organic branch expansion already underway in Boston, D.C., and Philly and close to two dozen new markets on the dance card further down the line. The company is also pushing new lending products and launching its digital banking initiative, while also looking to increase its share of the mortgage market.

JPMorgan can’t be blamed for any lack of ambition here. Close to two-thirds of the U.S. population is already within the bank’s operating footprint and management expects that to exceed 90% in 2022 – making JPMorgan one of the very few truly national banks in the U.S. (along with Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC), depending upon how those banks handle their own growth plans).

JPMorgan likewise has further ambitions for its commercial lending operations. In addition to expanding its treasury services business (something I’ve mentioned before, and something that is a strong source of high-margin profits for U.S. Bancorp (USB) ), management noted that they’re relatively new entrants in about half of the top 50 MSAs, suggesting ongoing loan market share growth opportunities as those businesses mature. Management is also looking to expand outside the U.S., targeting loan growth in markets across Europe and Asia. I don’t believe the bank is looking to replicate Citigroup’s (C) model, but it makes sense that JPMorgan would be thinking about these opportunities, particularly given the large roster of multinational clients it serves through its corporate and investment banking operations.

Investment banking and asset management are also getting attention as growth opportunities. JPMorgan punches below its weight in asset management, with just 1% share of the high net worth market, and the company has been launching new funds, new products (like robo-advisors), and adding offices and advisors. On the investment banking and trading side, I’ve previously discussed management’s plans in wholesale payments, and the bank is targeting a range of opportunities in global prime services.

There Are Still Challenges, Though

By no means is JPMorgan a risk-free proposition and growth plans are just that – plans. While economic growth does create new opportunities, a lot of the growth that JPMorgan is targeting is going to come at somebody else’s expense. I believe smaller banks are increasingly at risk, particularly given the huge sums that banks like JPMorgan and Bank of America can put into IT, marketing, and product development.

But other banks are going to do what they have to do to stay competitive. I don’t see either the TCF (TCF)/Chemical Financial (CHFC) or BB&T (BBT)/SunTrust (STI) mergers as direct threats to JPMorgan, though a larger, stronger BB&T-SunTrust will be a more formidable rival in the attractive Southeast U.S. region. Other large-scale mergers could create some more meaningful competition. I don’t think it’s highly likely, but a PNC (PNC)/U.S. Bancorp merger-of-equals would be a very interesting development, and one that would be a little more of a threat on a national basis (particularly given the opportunities in corporate/treasury services, payments, and cards).

As far as more mundane challenges, I still expect deposit betas to rise from here, though I’d note JPMorgan has done well with managing its deposit costs and outgrowing its peers (deposit growth of about 8%/year since 2014 versus a national average of 5%). Given where things are with rates, capital costs and so on, JPMorgan may start allocating more of its capital towards securities over loans, and that’s something to watch.

The Bottom Line

There’s no outlook section here this time around because I’ve made no meaningful modelling changes and my underlying assumptions from mid-January still hold, as well as fair value in the neighborhood of $120. With that, and a reiterated growth plan that I believe is credible and achievable, I still believe JPMorgan is undervalued and that these shares have merit as a cornerstone holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.