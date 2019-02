The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corp Bond ETF (LQD) has rallied by around 4.31% since December 2018. While the Fed’s dovish shift has been perceived as the main catalyst for this rally, deleveraging among bond issuers has also allowed investors to turn more bullish on investment grade corporate bonds.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review

The LQD ETF aims to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index. The fund seeks to provide investors exposure to the highest-quality corporate bonds that are considered investable, allowing investors to earn higher yields in comparison to government bonds. It has an annual net expense ratio of 0.15%, which is lower than the 0.17% average net expense ratio of all the ETFs that offer exposure to corporate bonds, thereby making it comparatively cost-effective as an investment vehicle.

The top 10 holdings of the ETF include:

Source: ishares.com

Risk Note from LQD prospectus:

The Fund may be subject to tracking error, which is the divergence of the Fund’s performance from that of the Underlying Index. Tracking error may occur because of differences between the securities and other instruments held in the Fund’s portfolio and those included in the Underlying Index.

It is worth noting that the fund’s strategy involves only holding corporate bonds that have maturities of three years or more, its portfolio has an average maturity of 12.57 years. The fund’s preference for longer weighted bonds makes it more susceptible to interest rate risk.

The LQD ETF has the highest amount of Assets Under Management, at $30.48 billion, among its peers of corporate bond ETFs, according to data from ETFdb.com. This makes it one of the most highly traded and liquid ETFs, which is the main reason I have chosen this ETF, as liquidity is essential. Moreover, it has an average daily trading volume of 7.97 million, whereas the next two largest corporate bond ETFs, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) and Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT), have an average volume of 1.47 million and 1.25 million, respectively. The higher an ETF’s trading volume, the easier it is to buy and sell the ETF in the market. Thus, given my bearish thesis on this ETF, high liquidity is important for investors to be able to easily sell out of their positions.

Growing focus on deleveraging

For years, bond-issuing corporations had been taking on more debt to engage in activities such as share buybacks, increasing dividends and engaging in M&A activities. However, as the chances of a possible economic downturn are increasing, companies are becoming more focused on deleveraging in order to reduce their vulnerability to economic weakness and preserve their credit ratings.

Various companies, including General Electric (NYSE:GE), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), are moving to cut dividends/engage in asset sales, in order to prioritize lowering their debt loads. This bodes well for bond investors as corporations are more focused on paying back debt, which lowers default risk, and also lowers their chances of being downgraded and incurring capital loss risk.

Given that BBB-rated bonds make up about half of the investment grade corporate bond market, it is encouraging to acknowledge that companies with such lower ratings are prioritizing deleveraging in order to avoid being downgraded to junk bond status.

Diminishing Fallen Angels risk

While there has been much fear surrounding large-scale fallen angels risk, where BBB rated bonds are downgraded to junk bond status, the increasingly dovish Fed and growing prioritization of corporations to deleverage is easing those concerns to a certain extent.

JPMorgan strategists claim that:

Less than 1 percent of the high-grade market will turn to junk this year, and 1.1 percent in 2020. That’s still well below the historical average of 2.7 percent per year.

In fact, amid the rising focus on deleveraging, Barclays forecasts that the number of companies that are upgraded from junk bond status to investment grade status will surpass the number of companies that are downgraded (turn in fallen angels). Though this may seem overly optimistic given that the global economic outlook is worsening.

While it is a positive sign for corporate bond investors that companies are prioritizing deleveraging, investors should stay cautious of the fact that worsening economic conditions could undermine companies’ abilities to generate earnings going forward. In fact, corporate earnings outlook for 2019 is already deteriorating, according to data from FactSet. Therefore, deleveraging could minimize capital loss risk for investors, but worsening economic conditions ahead could still undermine performance of investment grade corporate bonds.

Bottom Line

The Fed’s dovish shift was already making investment grade bonds more attractive this year. Corporations’ increasing shift towards deleveraging is adding to investors’ bullish case, as downgrade risks and capital loss risks are being minimized. Though market participants should still remain cautious given that worsening economic conditions ahead could undermine future performance of the LQD ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.