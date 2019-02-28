Comprehensive Housing Update: Waiting For The Bottom In Sales

If so, downward pressure on the economy from housing should abate by early next year.

Sales are still down, but recent declines in mortgage rates point to a near-term bottom sometime this spring, after which a modest increase looks likely.

Inventory is still increasing, and prices show some signs of turning down vis-a-vis household income.

We can finally update the very important long leading sector of housing through the end of 2018.

Introduction

Yesterday morning's reports on housing starts and permits, and the Case Shiller and FHFA house price indexes, finally wound up December’s data in the important long leading housing sector. So, for the first time in several months, let’s take a look.

Let me repeat my housing mantra:

Interest rates lead sales.

Sales lead prices.

Prices lead inventory.

This doesn't mean that inventory doesn't have an effect on prices, or that prices don't have an effect on sales. They do. It simply means that the effects of high prices, for e.g., will show up in sales even as prices continue to rise.

Mortgage interest rates

Let's start with a look at mortgage rates and their effect on sales.

Here are mortgage rates since the beginning of 2014, inverted, compared with single-family housing permits:

As the “taper tantrum” wore off and mortgage rates ultimately sank to multi-decade lows in mid-2016, housing permits rose relentlessly. Shortly after rates spiked following the 2016 Presidential election, permits at first leveled off in 2017, and then, with the second further spike in interest rates last year, permits rolled over.

Now let's look at that same data YoY:

Here it’s pretty easy to see that permits follow interest rates with about a 3-6 month lag, with a positive bias due to the demographic tailwind of the Millennial generation being at prime house-buying age.

Since December, mortgage rates have decreased to 12-month lows. If this continues, we should expect permits to show at least a small increase YoY by spring sometime. This has already started to show up in purchase mortgage applications, which have run positive YoY for much of the time since the beginning of this year, including this week.

Housing sales

Next, here's a comparison of total housing starts (blue) with total permits (red) for the last three years:

While the two generally move in tandem, starts are much more volatile than permits and tend to lag by a month or two. Thus, the big downturn in December in housing starts is of a piece with the downdraft in permits in the months previous.

Next, let’s focus on single-family starts (blue) compared with single-family permits (red) and new home sales, which are also limited to single-family dwellings (green):

The general increase until November 2017-February 2018 is apparent, and the downdraft since. Again, single-family permits is the least volatile series, best separating signal from noise. In the past, it has taken, at minimum, a 10% decline in this metric to flash a recession warning signal. So far, it is only down about -6.5%, and so, is most consistent with only an economic slowdown.

Finally, another good indicator for the housing market is to subtract new houses for sale from new houses sold, as this typically turns down well before any recession begins. Here's what that looks like now:

The last time I wrote about this indicator, I said, “Should this decline to 33% off its high, that would be a significant negative indicator.” In October, it was down 45% off its high in November 2017, which is worse than its decline in 1999. So, although single-family permits at this point signal slowdown rather than recession, this indicator has crossed into the warning area.

Housing prices

Now let’s turn to the national Case-Shiller index (blue) and the FHFA house price index (green), both of which showed continued increases, albeit at a more subdued level. In the below graph, they are contrasted single-family permits (red) as discussed above:

So we see that, even though sales as measured by all metrics have recently declined, prices are continuing to increase.

As the below graph from Political Calculations (Political Calculations: Median New Home Sale Prices Falling) shows, in contrast to 2014, when house prices had recently bottomed, house prices as compared with median household income remain near all-time highs, although they have fallen since early in 2018:

This will continue to put pressure on sales, even with lower mortgage rates, so even if house sales bottom, I am not expecting a big breakout.

Inventory

Finally, housing inventory, at 6.0 months, remains close its cycle high from one month previous and has generally increased significantly in 2018:

And here is actual inventory (blue), compared to the 20-city Case-Shiller housing price index (green), to show how inventory lags prices at least slightly:

Conclusion

To return to my mantra, in reverse order:

Inventory is still increasing.

Price increases are moderating, and as a multiple of household income have recently declined.

Sales have declined for a year.

Mortgage rates have declined in the last two months, suggesting that sales will bottom in the next several months, as further suggested by recent YoY stabilization in purchase mortgage applications.

Since housing sales lead the economy as a whole by a year or more, this suggests that downward pressure on the economy will continue this year, but may abate and turn into at least a modest tailwind early next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.