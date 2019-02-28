Losing Altitude, Hawaiian Holdings Crosses My Radar

I will continue to perform my due diligence, but suspect that HA will be one of the winners in the airline sector.

As a follow up to my 2018 airline study, I look at a stock that has lost a whopping 30% of its market value in just 6 months: Hawaiian Holdings.

In the fall of last year, I concluded a study of the airline industry in which I picked my winners and losers in the sector. One airline that did not make it to my peer group list was Hawaiian Holdings (HA), in great part due to the airline's smaller cap size of less than $2 billion.

For the wrong reasons (a sharp drop in market value of nearly 30% over the past six months alone, by far the worst stock performer in the industry during the period), the Honolulu-based air carrier has crossed my radar. Now I ask myself: is HA worth buying on weakness?

Let me start from the end this time, and try to back HA's valuation into the company's fundamentals. The graph below suggests that, compared to two of the largest companies in the air travel industry, HA looks a lot like a bargain stock. Shares trade at a current-year earnings multiple of only 7.0x compared to Delta's (DAL) 7.7x and Southwest's (LUV) always richer 10.5x.

To justify such a valuation discount, I would expect to see a few risk factors present in Hawaiian's financial statements. Among them, I could hypothesize high levels of leverage, low levels of profitability, and/or a slow growth profile.

First, I was surprised to observe that Hawaiian in fact appears to have a pretty healthy-looking balance sheet. The company boasts a net debt-to-asset ratio of only 6.5% that sits below the peer group median of 10.1%. Not depicted in the chart below but also important are Hawaiian's pension liabilities that have dropped from about 12% of total assets by mid-2017 to less than 6% today.

Perhaps a bit worrisome could be the recent leverage trend. The net debt ratio, despite relatively low still, has moved higher quickly from a small net cash position only five quarters ago. But I believe that behind the move is Hawaiian's growth and fleet upgrade plans. Over year-ago levels, the company's total fleet size has increased 10%, with the number of owned aircraft having jumped a noticeable 19%. ASM, or available seat miles, also moved higher by about 6%, more than any of the larger carriers in the U.S.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

When it comes to operational performance, Hawaiian also impresses me. Despite the aggressive growth in capacity observed as of late, occupancy has remained high at a load factor of 84.6% in 4Q18 - although in a decreasing trend that I find reasonable, given the fleet refresh. PRASM, or passenger revenue per ASM, has been robust over the past eight quarters at an average of $13 cents - better than any low-cost carrier, although not as high as the Big 3 average. On the cost side, CASM (cost per ASM, adjusted for fuel and other special items) has remained in the single digits, giving Hawaiian a cost advantage over the traditional U.S. airlines.

Looking forward, I believe Hawaiian has enough earnings growth opportunities to capture over the next few quarters. On the revenue side, capacity continues to increase as new routes get added - opportunities exist in mid-sized West coast and Asian markets, and in transitioning seasonal to year-round routes. On the cost side, Hawaiian still has a number of A321neos and B-787s to be delivered over the next couple of years, which may allow the company's young fleet (10.7 years old on average, a 7% decrease in age YOY) to produce additional operational savings from fuel efficiency at least.

In conclusion

Because this is the first time that I look at Hawaiian Holdings more closely, I need to be careful not to draw premature conclusions regarding the investment case. But from what I have seen so far, the company seems to be of high quality both operationally and financially. I think growth opportunities exist, and the stock's rock-bottom valuation seems to paint too grim a picture of an airline that I believe has been doing just fine.

I will continue to perform due diligence on HA. But for now, it looks much more likely to me that this particular stock will end up on the "winner" rather than the "loser" side in the airline sector.

