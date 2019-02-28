Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) CEO Doug Murphy-Chutorian on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semler Scientific Inc (OTC:SMLR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Murphy-Chutorian - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital

Brian Marckx - Zacks Investment

Kyle Bauser - Dougherty & Company

Clark Lehman - Logos Partners

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. We welcome you to the Semler Scientific Year End 2018 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call maybe recorded.

Before we begin, Semler Scientific would like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements can be identified by words such as may, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, or words with similar meaning and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Semler Scientific’s actual results to differ materially from those discussed here. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect Semler Scientific’s opinions only as of the date of presentation and it undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Please refer to Semler Scientific’s SEC filings for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect Semler Scientific’s results and these forward-looking statements.

Now, I would like to introduce Doug Murphy-Chutorian, CEO of Semler Scientific. Please go ahead sir.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you. Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining the Semler Scientific 2018 fourth quarter and year end financial results call.

Semler is an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Our mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products that assist our customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. We believe that our technology and software solutions enable our customers to identify when preventive care options are appropriate and to intervene before events like heart attacks and strokes occur.

Comparing 2018 to 2017 results, the highlight of today’s report are as follows: number one, annual revenue grew 73% or $9 million and net income grew $6.5 million; number two, annual earnings per share were $0.82 basic and $0.66 diluted which compares to a net loss of $0.28 both basic and diluted; number three, total liabilities were reduced by $3.3 million and on notes and accrued interest were repaid with cash from operations; number four, cash was $3.3 million at year end compared to $1.5 million 1 year ago.

2018 was the best year in our company’s history based on revenue and net income. Management believes that customer and market interest in our product is growing and continuing to grow. In 2019, we expect to see sequential growth in license revenue with occasional outsized spurts of such revenue growth. Such spurts are primarily due to larger-than-usual orders from our largest customers.

For the next part of today’s presentation, please refer to the financial results described in the press release that was distributed this morning. For the year 2018 compared to 2017, annual revenue was $21.5 million compared with $12.5 million. Operating expense, which includes cost of revenue, was $16.1 million, an increase of $2.8 million compared to $13.3 million. Net income was $5 million compared with a net loss of $1.5 million. In 2018, earnings per share were calculated using a basic share count of 6,079,326 and a diluted share count of 7,629,523. Comparing the annual results from 2018 to 2017, revenue increased 73% and operating expense increased 21%. Earnings improved as net income increased by $1.10 per basic share and $0.94 per diluted share.

Analyzing the expense categories and 2018 earnings, as a percentage of annual revenue, cost of revenue was 13% of annual revenue; engineering and product development expense, was 10% of annual revenue; sales and marketing expense was 33% of annual revenue; general and administrative expense was 19% of annual revenue; and net income was 23% of annual revenue. As of December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017, Semler had cash of $3.3 million, an increase of $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million primarily due to cash provided by operations from net income. As adjusted by items such as exercise of warrant and options, which provided $870,000 in proceeds and partially offset by accounts receivable which increased by $1.5 million, purchases of inventory and capital expenditures of $790,000, reduction of $3.3 million in total liabilities, including repayment of all notes and accrued interest. The combination of earnings and exercise of stock options and warrants resulted in an increase in stockholders’ equity which totaled $4.2 million as of December 31, 2018. It is the intent of the company to re-list its stock by NASDAQ which requires a minimum stockholders’ equity of $5 million among other criteria. We have not yet announced a timeline for the application process. Our annual report on Form 10-K will include our cash flow statement and more discussion of our cash and liquidity.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the corresponding period of 2017, revenue was $6 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 42% from $4.2 million. Operating expense, which includes cost of revenue, was $4.5 million, an increase of $680,000 or 18% from $3.8 million. Net income was $1.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million from $250,000. Earnings per share were $0.22 per basic share and $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Analyzing the expense categories and earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a percentage of quarterly revenue, cost of revenue was 12% of quarterly revenue; engineering and product development expense was 11% of quarterly revenue; sales and marketing expense was 32% of quarterly revenue; general and administrative expense was 21% of quarterly revenue; and net income was 24% of quarterly revenue. In 2018, we were profitable every quarter and for the entire year, which is a milestone achievement for the company. We also generated positive cash flow from operations in every quarter. We believe that these trends will continue in 2019.

Now, to reiterate although we do not give formal guidance, we are intent on continuing strong annual revenue growth, increasing profitability and generating cash during 2019. We believe revenue will continue to grow due to the increased numbers of installations of our product, more usage of our product and recurring revenue from the licensing business. In addition, we expect more additions to our customer base and expanded orders from existing customers, so more new customers and expanded orders from existing customers.

One footnote, previously we have categorized our revenue stream that’s coming from licenses or usage fees. Now and in the future we will simply report on revenues that are recognized monthly from either fixed fee contracts or variable fee contracts which are based on usage. We referred to these revenues as license revenues for vascular testing products and we won’t detail the percentage mix of these contracts. In 2019, we expect license revenue to continue to grow due to the increased numbers of installations from both new and established customers and recurring revenue from the licensing business.

Now, the historical pattern of quarterly revenue seen in both 2017 and 2018 was at the first quarter was the lowest amount and every quarter thereafter increased. This may or may not be the pattern in 2019. Although we don’t give formal guidance or quantify our expectations for revenue earnings, management believes that customer and market interest in our product is growing. We expect continued sequential growth in license revenue due to our recurrent revenue model with occasional outsized spurts in license revenue growth. These spurts are due to larger than usual orders and the timing of when installation and billing begin for such large orders.

In 2019, operating expenses are expected to increase from quarter-to-quarter as the business grows. When we anticipate that there might be near-term increases in future revenue, we may increase operating expenses in order to have in place the necessary infrastructure products and staff to support in expanding business. It is our intent to grow revenue at a faster rate than expenses and to remain profitable. There is no plan to raise additional capital at this time. We reserve the right to change our financing plans as opportunity or need arises. Also we have yet to establish a time schedule to apply for re-listing of our common stock on NASDAQ.

We met our goals of 2018 to grow revenue, increase earnings and to further establish our QuantaFlo product as the standard of care in the industry. We are intent on achieving these same goals in 2019, especially to further establish QuantaFlo as the standard of care in the industry. We believe that the market for vascular disease testing is large relative to our current market penetration. So, there is room for continued growth. We think Semler Scientific is well positioned in this healthcare market, because we deliver cost effective wellness solutions for the care of patients with chronic diseases. We may improve the health outcomes for patients by identifying those who benefit from preventive health measures and we provide economics that work for the providers, the facilities, the insurance plans, the government and the patients.

To conclude my prepared remarks in terms of both financial performance and the number of patients being tested with our products, 2018 was a record year for the company. I thank you for your interest in the company and your continuing support. And now, operator, could you please open the lines for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Brooks O'Neil with Lake Street Capital. Your line is now open.

Brooks O'Neil

Good morning, Doug and congratulations on a terrific year. I have a few questions. I guess I would like to start by asking you, you commented on the third quarter call that you felt that third quarter was, I think you said something like the best in history. And I am curious how you would characterize the fourth quarter maybe in relation to what you saw in the third quarter and what you expect in 2019? Are you there?

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, please standby. Doug?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Yes, can you hear me now?

Brooks O'Neil

Sure. We can hear you. This is Brooks.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Yes I apologize, Brooks. It seemed to have disconnected when you couldn’t hear me originally. The R&D – for the quarter, the R&D products were very successful. Our infrastructure builds quite nicely and timely. Sales team was magnificent and finance cleared up to balance sheet. And I am particularly excited if you do your calculation of free cash flow or free cash flow per share. So in my mind a terrific quarter, I think it’s important probably to say that in the third quarter call, I want to make sure that people didn’t think revenue growth is slowing, so I said that customer interest in product is increasing in the opinion of management team which I said today as well. Also we mentioned this concept of spurts in revenue, which I know you are familiar with, but for those who might not be, in the past, we have had larger size orders. And I mentioned that, that might be the case in the third quarter call from customers who plan to install our software on their own tablets. Now as an accommodation for their IT departments, we may begin billing monthly license fees upon first use of each unit rather than our usual pattern, which is on shipment. So that means IT can install at their own pace, so that’s feasible, because we are connected to all the units and we know the day that first use happens. Now historically when I mentioned this for example in the fourth quarter of 2017, the bulk of these orders become billable about 4 to 5 months after shipment, hence you saw a fairly big increase in the second quarter of last year. So we made that statement about what happened in September, so you can do the math in terms of what we think is happening. So in other words, very happy with the progress, new customers and more orders coming in, in the fourth quarter and a nice start for 2019 given what I had previously reported.

Brooks O'Neil

Great. That’s very, very helpful. I appreciate that. So you alluded to the success of engineering and product development than sales, I noticed obviously the expenses were up particularly in percentage terms is that big dollar increase, but could you comment on the big items that you are spending money on that would help us understand some of the priorities of the company?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Sure. The expense increases is probably a good sign in the sense that we are trying to make sure the infrastructure is in place for what we think is coming is near-term growth. The type of expenses we have to do in terms of human infrastructure is clinical installers and sales engineering help, that’s in general the adds that we make. And similarly on the R&D side which you asked about the predominant thing we do is work with consulting R&D, so sometimes we have increased expenses because of that and we have been working on upgrading the product, so that it’s usefulness, feasibility, ease-of-use and data services are all improved for the larger customer. So in essence that’s where the numbers come from and that’s exactly what we would continue to do in the future. So in other words I might be happy when we spend more in the quarter, because it suggests that we have some visibility and where we are trying to work on that anticipated increase that we see in the future.

Brooks O'Neil

Kind of said to people that I think you rarely spend money if don’t have a pretty good line of sight on how you are going to get a return on it and I assume that’s still very much the case?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

We liked, I think we know how to do that.

Brooks O'Neil

Yes. And you commented on the improvements in the balance sheet and whatnot, I just want to be sure I understand the share count was up 1 million shares or something this quarter, I assume that’s option or warrant exercise, are there large number of warrants still outstanding that have yet to be exercised and could you give us a feel for how many, what they look like, what they exercised prices etcetera?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Sure. As of December 31, 2018, outstanding was 6,324,985 common shares. There were 276,214 warrants priced probably at approximately $4.50 a share. Please don’t quote me I don’t have those numbers in front of me.

Brooks O'Neil

Right, sure.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

There were 1,481,591 vested stock options and there were 279,856 unvested stock options. So that total it’s not an average weighted diluted share count, but it’s a what I call the fully diluted share count, which is going to be something close to about 8.3 million with 300,000 of unvested.

Brooks O'Neil

Okay, that’s very helpful. I appreciate that. And then I guess you gave us quite a lot of color about what you see sort of in the pipeline and the potential for outsized spurts I assume, but maybe you could just clarify are you making those comments, because you already have orders in hand or are these things you think might materialize as the year unfolds?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

There might be both. Since we don’t give guidance, I am a little bit constrained to put too much color associated with the color.

Brooks O'Neil

Sure, okay. That’s great. I appreciate it. Congratulations. Keep up all the good work.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Brooks. Thanks for the questions.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Operator, are we still connected? I do not know if you can hear me, I cannot hear now.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, our next question comes from the line of Brian Marckx with Zacks Investment. Please go ahead.

Brian Marckx

Hi, good morning, Doug, and congrats on the quarter and the year.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thanks, Brian.

Brian Marckx

Doug, as you mentioned that you are seeing increased customer demand, and I wonder if you can just give us a little bit of insight into what the, I guess, the main drivers of what the demand is?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

We believe that the QuantaFlo product – the QuantaFlo program for our customers provide substantial value both in terms of clinical value and economic value, we think they’re recognizing that. In fact, in some organizations, I believe QuantaFlo is now a standard of care within subdivisions or divisions. So, we think that the message has gotten to them basically because they’ve used the product, they’ve studied it now for years in various ways and they’re convinced that it works for their organizations and for their patients. I think that’s the key as to why we think the growth is occurring, excellent clinical results, excellent economics, and – which follows from the fact that the product is easy to use and is working well in the clinic environments.

Brian Marckx

Doug, is there – from your perspective, is there growing market awareness just in general of the importance of PAD testing?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

I believe that there is. I believe if I compare 2 years ago, we see more people calling us up and less of us pursuing and a better understanding amongst those customers as to what the value of PAD testing is. So, the answer is yes. The markets maturing nicely with better information available to potential customers.

Brian Marckx

As I’m sure you know, Boston Scientific recently got FDA approval for the first drug-eluting stent for PAD treatment. Has that – maybe it’s a little too early to ask the question, but has that in your opinion helped the PAD market, I guess, in general and specifically PAD testing?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

I don’t think it had an effect in where we’re at. We are really interested in identifying patients early enough so that preventive health measures can start. Of course, we do recognize some people also who don’t have symptoms in general, but do have severe disease that would benefit from interventional. So, I would say that it may ultimately have an impact with improvements in interventional, but the improvements in prevention have been well documented in the literature from early detection. So, I think that is really the therapy, if you will, the therapeutic choice that we’re most interested in, how people prevent and the procedure in the first place is a terrific alternative. Of course, the procedure is better than having a heart attack or an amputation I understand, but the emphasis is really on early detection and early behavioral modifications.

Brian Marckx

Then on CapEx for 2019, I know you don’t provide guidance, but just relative to 2018, can you help us with what we should expect in terms of guidance and how that might compare to or help us with the CapEx in 2019 compared to 2018?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

As you know 2018 when compared to 2017, you saw substantial improvement in gross margin. The primary reasons for the improvement really that there were lower depreciation per installed unit per month, because there’s a lower residual value for the retired units. And that occurs because more and more when we used to deliver a software sensor and potentially a laptop, we now really are more likely to be downloading onto the – an existing laptop or tablet that’s owned by the customer, so, in essence, our costs have decreased accordingly. Because of that, therefore, our CapEx expenditures are substantially less because we don’t have to buy any laptops. So, you can anticipate that we will probably be buying CapEx at a level that maybe the same or little less, so we don’t give guidance depending upon our sales, I can’t be too specific once again with you in that particular item. But I wouldn’t think there’s any big increases for sure or much change at all, if anything, maybe a little bit improvement.

Brian Marckx

Okay, alright, great. Thank you, Doug.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Kyle Bauser with Dougherty and Company. Your line is now open.

Kyle Bauser

Hey Doug, good morning. Congrats on a great 2018.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Kyle.

Kyle Bauser

I know you’re not breaking out license and per use sales anymore. But what were the percent of sales from the top two clients in the year quarter?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

That is I don’t think we’ve announced that yet that will be in the 10-K, not too remarkably different you would imagine from what we’ve had before. In general from in previous quarters that we seem to see the top client go down a little bit in percentage, which is a good sign, it means that we’re getting you the further penetration in the market, but it doesn’t really reflect anything about that client. So, I don’t think there’ll be too many surprises there, but I can’t give you the exact numbers for that reason.

Kyle Bauser

Okay. So, if we assume UnitedHealth kind of sticks around the 50% of sales mark. Can you give us an update on adoption of QuantaFlo with – within UnitedHealth and how you expect installations to ramp here, I think the last time, there was a major roll-out within this account was this time last year. So, any updates would be great as we think about further penetration in this account?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Well remember, the people have gone in on the outside and determined by looking at job listings et cetera that that’s an account of ours and we certainly can assess it, that’s what has been done. And also in the thinking of that just given our percentages if they were the largest clients you would assume that there’s still a very low single-digit penetration. So, the answer to the question is that the percentage is still relatively low and I think you’ve estimated in the past something like less than 10% or so, so I don’t think there’s anything wrong with those estimates, but I’m really kind of not confirming or denying here. The other thing just to potentially mention is that as you said, we’re not doing this breakout anymore in case of any questions about why. It’s actually interesting there is a growing overlap of what we’re calling now fixed and variable type licenses, so that actually the categories are not as distinct as we thought they might be, in other words, some customers may have hybrid licenses employing both types of arrangements, so it’s becoming impractical to separate those categories. So, it’s more accurate to just describe one category that is license revenue, so that’s why we made the change in that direction. So, it’s getting to be pretty interesting.

Kyle Bauser

Sure. Okay. And then back to a follow-up of Brooks’ questions on Q3 being one of the best quarters ever. If we assume your installed base of say 7,000 units right now or 2% penetrated as you’ve mentioned. Can you give us an idea maybe of how big the number of new installations could be for this new client, I mean, is it sort of few 100 units, a few 1000 units? And just to be clear, is it fair to assume we’ll see this recognized in Q1?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Well, if in the past in the more distant past, we were talking about a 2% market penetration and you see an annual revenue gain of 73%, you have to assume that we’re closer to 2 to 3 or 3 to 4. So that’s just – we’re not making an announcement of what that number is, but you’ll – you can probably make those kind of assumptions. And if you are anticipating that a percentage market share is 7,000 units, then you can also do the math, I mean, that’s once again your number, we’re not exactly putting up particularly a number on it. Although we have said in the past that the number of primary care physicians, nurse practitioners in the country probably I think we said before 350,000 or so and you can look that up also publicly available data. So the answer is that I hope those two pieces of information allow you to make the prediction of what those numbers are.

Kyle Bauser

Okay. And so going to the payers, United and Humana, if we just assume their clients, those are the biggest administrators of Medicare Advantage, and maybe have a greater appetite for bringing QuantaFlo in-house themselves, I mean, as we think about the other payers, have you found that maybe they’re more inclined to partner with the HRAs first before rolling out QuantaFlo themselves. I’m just trying to get a sense of whether HRAs are more likely to be the next big clients versus the other national payers?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Sure. For those on the call who might not know the term HRA you’re referring to home risk assessment companies and these are companies generally employed by the insurance plan and generally the ones who were using our variable price licensing program. As such, they do have a broad customer base across the smaller and larger of these insurance plans. So, in essence, we see that go both ways, I don’t think we see a direct pattern. I think that we are even sort of backing off any statements about seasonality, because it was our conjecture that we might see seasonality in the business specifically slower first quarters of the year versus fourth quarters, however that pattern has now clearly established and it may not be true. We don’t control, of course, when or how the patients use our device, but some may choose to use it more in some periods than others. And similarly to answer your question, some insurance plans may prefer to work first in the home and then in the clinic or vice versa. So, we don’t have a pattern, so I can’t be too definitive in my answer.

Kyle Bauser

Okay, yes. And then one more if I may just on pipeline, how is progress with the iOS version coming, and can you speak a little bit about the congestive heart failure device that you have and how we can think about that?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Well, we have mentioned in the past that we had done some work on congestive heart failure and then put it on the back-burner. I would say that the focus that we’ve had for a number years is really the focus is similar to work on upgrading the current products at adding stuff to the data services rather than coming up with the newer products either through acquisition and/or through development of something like the congestive heart failure. The second part of your question which is first part you asked was in terms of iOS app platform, for those of you not know, we had started on the Windows platform, added on app platforms so it’d be used on Android and then said we were going to work on and add on the iOS. So, we have all three platforms that are working, but it’s the same software and the same type of results depending on platforms. So, it’s unnecessary anymore for people to be worried about that, which we hope enhances the use of our product for those who happen to have tablets and/or iOS.

Kyle Bauser

Alright, that’s great. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the year.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thanks so much, Kyle.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Clark Lehman with Logos Partners. Your line is now open.

Clark Lehman

Hello, Doug, again, great work from the company. I’m wondering if you could refer me to any third-party white papers or studies on the financial of the economics of testing, PAD testing?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Yes, probably offline I might be able to help you. I think some of the analysts who’ve actually asked questions earlier or some that do have spent time just organizing that type of information, so they may actually have the best source. But if you contact me separately off the call, I can see if there are any other references that we might be able to give you certainly on clinical benefits and that means for the economics.

Clark Lehman

Okay. Okay, that was it. And then you don’t disclose the number of tests done on a quarterly basis?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

We have not been disclosing that. I think someone earlier in the call mentioned that we had mentioned a while ago a 2% penetration. We did say that if you use the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology criteria for who needs to be tested in the United States on a yearly basis, those criteria are: aged 65 years or older or aged 50 years or older with a risk factor such as cigarette smoking or high blood pressure.

A calculation of that and you can look this up once again and Google it, it would be about 80 million people. So, if one is 2% penetrated, you’re doing between 1 million and 2 million tests a year, if you’re 3% et cetera, you can do the math. So, that’s the – it will give you an idea. Also, we did have one publication that was out in 2018, where a couple of physicians had analyzed 226,000 or so cases that were done in the 6-month period from participants who send data into us. So, at least, it gives you a sense that it’s in that order of magnitude or more.

Clark Lehman

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I show no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Doug Murphy-Chutorian for closing remarks.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today. I look forward to updating you soon on our continued progress. We would hope to do that obviously as we usually do probably at the end of the April timeframe, which would be the – reported in the first quarter. So, hope to see you then too. Thanks again. Good night.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.