Fill Your Portfolio With Paper - International Paper

Following an excellent Q4, this stock may not be undervalued for much longer - and as such I believe this opportunity may have a ticking clock.

Paper & Pulp is boring - but necessary

In this article, I will be taking a look at an American company active in a favorite field of mine - International Paper (IP). I myself am a Swedish investor and we, like Canada, (and similar nations) are dependent on income from ore and wood. My portfolio holds many companies active in the sector, amongst others Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), Huhtamäki (OTCPK:HOYFF), and Billerud Korsnas AB (OTC:BLRDY) (OTC:BLRDF). I am also looking at WestRock (WRK) and may write an article on either of these companies mentioned in the future, should I feel their valuation presents an opportunity.

This article takes a deep dive into the world of International Paper. My thesis is that the company suffers from current undervaluation despite recent record earnings beats. I will take a look at why the market values the company at these levels (or my thoughts with regards to this), and why I believe as a valuation-conscious dividend investor, you should take a closer look at the company and consider investing your money with the company's stock.

First, we look at International Paper

International Paper is the world's largest paper and packaging company. This is in no way an exaggeration. It's the largest company in every single key market which includes not only America but the world. We're talking NA, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It was founded back in 1898, spanning a 100+ year history and has the capacity to produce more than 20 million tons of paper and related pulp/paper products each year.

The company's sales of pulp/paper products are split into three areas:

Industrial packaging (not surprising, the largest portion of revenue)

Printer papers

Global Cellulose Fibers (Things like diapers, toilet paper, and hygiene/specialty products)

International Paper is a company that has already transitioned the world's changing market conditions where less amount of physical paper (what I mean here is printing paper) is used. Its strategy focuses on using its world-leading company position to ensure low costs for competitive, vital product lines and material. The company size ensures a natural advantage in relation to competitors when it comes to the customer base, supply chain management and potential for investments. Its size and capitalization allowed it to, even during the recession of 2008-2010, continue to make strategic acquisitions during a time that was chaotic and challenging for any cyclical company. The company refers to this time as its own "transformative" phase during which it reduced its dependence on sales and manufacture of classic paper.

The company has a strong balance sheet and has, during the past 3 years, taken steps to lower a previously dangerous high level of debt from 4.0X to 2.8X during FY 2018. In terms of ratings, the company is investment-grade BBB-rated with a roughly 56% debt/capital ratio which when put into comparison to its competitors, is on the lower side (though not by much).

I also want to take a look at the company's long-term debt from a historical perspective.

As we can see, the company's debt tends to go in cycles, and during the previous recession it (through luck or strategic initiatives) positioned itself at a very low rate of long-term debt/share, which was part of what allowed the company to continue making acquisitions when the market was beneficial for such transactions.

The company provides excellent returns on invested capital as well and delivered record numbers for FY2018 in this regard.

Since the company's transformative year, ROIC has gone from below-acceptable rates to more impressive levels, increasing the company appeal. The company's phases, including this transformative phase where it divested businesses that were not feasible to future sales mix, and that occurred during the global recession, can be viewed as well. Despite the recession, the company managed to achieve impressive returns (8.1%) during what we can consider to still be part of the recession itself (2010).

The company has a presence in the entire world but also needs to, in my view, work on competing with national businesses in Europe, such as Huhtamäki, Billerud Korsnas, and others.

2018 was a record year for the company in terms of EPS and ROIC, and the company delivered what I consider to be a stellar number of positives, including deleveraging, share repurchases at a somewhat undervalued price, a number of solid investments, but most importantly of all, solid performance throughout all business areas. Usually, and nationally in Europe, there are weak points in this kind of cyclical business. International Paper seems to, at this point, have none with regards to business areas.

International Paper has acquired numerous producers of containerboard and pulp, the company's now-main business area/s. These businesses inherently have higher product margins than regular paper businesses, making the sales mix shift in the company very appealing (higher margins). The company has a history of managing merger synergies very well in conjunction with these acquisitions, which has been a large part of (together with an increasing demand for containerboard and pulp) placing them at the top of the market segment.

In a strategy that I wish other companies in the segment in Europe followed more closely, International Paper has transformed some of its existing traditional paper factories/mills into plants that produce boxes/linerboard, a market where products have higher margins and current market appeal.

The company has a very healthy payout ratio of, on average, below 50% over the past 10 years, giving it plenty of margin for safety while still allowing it to increase the dividend somewhat. While dividend growth in the company is slow (3% per year for the last 20 years), it has picked up over the past 5 years (9% per year). It's important to point out that it also did cut dividends by 90% during the financial crisis, though the company's finances and production situation were very different at the time.

The company intends to continue to make acquisitions over the coming years as leverage allows this. Specifically, the focus is pulp assets, which in their character have the highest margins of the company's business areas. The company also intends to continue consolidating and transforming paper mills into linerboard production facilities. One project currently in this transformative phase is the Riverdale Paper Mill in Selma, Alabama, into a linerboard factory. Expected completion for this is during 2019.

In short, this article is looking into a company of excellent track record, a well-executed production shift with regards to sales mix to conform with market demand, and a currently nice-looking balance sheet wherein the company intends to deleverage the debt further.

Second, we look at current risks, troubles and the cause for current valuation

So, how can a company with a record this stellar and a dominant market position of this character be argued to be undervalued and have lost the kind of share value that International Paper has, during the past year?

The stock has gone from almost 63$ per share and a blended P/E of 17.2 to a valuation of 8.9 (7.6 at its lowest) and a share price of $47, and despite recent recovery from absolute lows during December, it can still be considered undervalued. Over the course of little more than a year, the company has lost almost 30% of its share value.

The company is, for certain, despite aggressive purchases, in a slow-growing industry. Its growth is in the single digits, and this small growth is likely to decrease even further in the future.

Why? Because much like every nation, the USA is increasingly moving away from the use of physical paper. Despite the company's work to transform its business, which it has done well, the fact is that a portion of sales still comes from selling people physical paper. This decline has been ongoing for almost 20 years, and it's likely, according to analysts, to continue. The concept of the 'paperless office' has been around since the 1970s, and computers and digital media have made this concept a reality today.

So. The first reason is an economic headwind of a fading demand for physical paper, which will affect International Paper's sales. And I don't estimate emerging markets to offset this - it's rather likely that these new markets will simply skip the paper-focused office entirely and go straight to digital.

There's also a drawback to International Paper being so very good at making its processes and business so very effective. It's hard to make it even more effective at this point. While we may see some very small increases in margin growth due to certain things being improved even further, expectations are for margin growth to remain very close to nil.

So, the second headwind or drawback for the company is the fact that it has done a stellar job of transforming its massive business to remain competitive and relevant in a digital age. It is producing pulp, linerboard, and containerboard. The demand for these products is likely to remain high, due to socioeconomics and demographics around the world. But this success cannot be replicated. It has already leveraged its balance sheet through aggressive purchases of competitors and smaller businesses. Its current focus is the paying and deleveraging of this debt. This also plays into the whole "What can be done, has been done" thinking. And the conscious investor knows this. Future growth prospects for this company are flat, or slim.

Thirdly, many of the company's international competitors are vastly better diversified (in relation to its own size) when it comes to markets. International Paper, while the largest, is also incredibly dependent on the US market.

If the US market for some reason were to falter or stumble, the effects on International Paper would be noticeable, to say the least.

Let's wrap - because I don't feel that this section of the thesis is very complicated in comparison to the reasons for other undervaluations I've looked into. The reasons I see for why International Paper is undervalued and why sentiment at times is negative are the following.

A cyclical, CapEx-intensive business which, while international, has a high degree of dependency on one economy.

Future growth prospects - both margin and volume growth - are slim to zero.

The company's successful strategy has been leverage-based acquisitions. The sheet's leveraged and needs deleveraging. This means the company will likely not be making any major acquisitions in the coming year or two. Each acquisition in itself is a risk of managing to integrate businesses and achieving synergies.

The transformative successes of the past years won't be replicated. The company has done a stellar job - now it's about maintaining said job.

A somewhat questionable record of dividend growth, if we look beyond 10 years back in time.

Third, we look into the valuation-based investment opportunity this presents us with

As a valuation-based dividend investor, I do not require prospects of double-digit volume or margin growth to be enticed by a stock. I require a valuation-based opportunity. It is my strong belief that this represents one such and that it is on par, or better with similar opportunities in the same sub-industry class.

International Paper has, as of today, a blended P/E valuation of roughly 8.8-8.9. As we can see from the chart above, the company has all the signs of a cyclical business. Dips and turns, periods of undervaluation followed by small gaps of overvaluation. I urge you, the reader, to ignore the historical P/E valuation as I don't believe it to have relevance for the company's future, thanks to the limited potential for margin growth. I doubt we will see IP being valued at a blended P/E of ~24 again unless we face a period of irrational exuberance.

The yield for International paper is historically between 3-4%, with periods of high valuation yielding closer to 3%. The current yield of 4.2% is, as such, a sign in itself that the company when looking historically is undervalued. The same goes for the blended P/E. Let's take a closer look at some other valuations.

In terms of the enterprise multiple, the company is also undervalued at a multiple of EV/EBITDA 4.5. This needs to be taken into context, as cyclical companies have wider ranges of dispersion between high and low - as such we need to also look at the current market cycle and where the company is in terms of catalysts driving growth. In these terms when taking the rapidly deleveraging balance sheet into account, I estimate this number to be acceptable.

Let's look at some future prospects for this company.

Prospects until 2021 take into consideration a drop in earnings which may or may not materialize. I believe this to be fairly considered, however. I will use forecasting based not on the historical blended P/E, but the more conservative blended P/E of 15 - as I believe it not only possible but likely that the company will return to a P/E of 15 until 2021. In such an event, an investment in International Paper yields you an annual rate of return of almost 20% - which is more than acceptable in my book.

The dividend is considered "Safe" by SimplySafeDividends, at a rating of 69/100, and given the low payout ratio of 36.2% for FY2018, I believe it would require a catastrophe of an extreme magnitude for the company to even consider freezing or lowering its dividend. It is in a much better shape than when it last lowered its shareholder payout.

Longer-term prospects are equally positive, with a 17.39% annualized rate of return until 2024 at a return to a conservative P/E of 15.0. Even if the company, for some reason, should keep its current, undervalued price per share until then, you would still not be losing money - you'd, in fact, be raking in almost 10% annually if the market decided that a valuation of P/E 9.0 was "correct" for the company - and I remind you, this company has historically been valued at a blended P/E of ~24. I also remind you that this pattern the company is currently in can be characterized as typical for the business - with periods of overvaluation giving way to undervaluation. It is nothing new and nothing we haven't seen before - both in the industry and in the company.

I do need to talk to you about the analyst expectations and profit forecasting. As with any cyclical company, there's a degree of ambiguity here, and the FactSet analyst track record is so-and-so - a 40-50% miss/hit ratio. Most of these misses have been with a 12-15% miss rate, but there are some real doozies as well. To be clear, this type of company with its cyclicality is not always easy to predict.

However, I estimate a degree of this lack of predictability to be due to the company's transformation and shifting priorities, which in themselves made for a hard set of facts to analyze and predict. Given that the transformation at this point is mostly finished and future margin change/volume growth is likely to be within predictable norms, I believe that the future predictability of this company may rise (within reason and with standard margins of error for a cyclical business).

The company's earnings have always been cyclical in nature, as illustrated by the EBIT history graph above. There is no reason to believe that this, with International Paper's continued and increasing stability, will change. Historically speaking, this company has been a steady deliverer of cash even during turbulent times, and while there have been periods of problems as with any company, the fact remains that the company's fundamentals are solid.

And that, I believe, represents the opportunity here. Speculators can talk about growing market uncertainty, potential instabilities, future margin compression and lack of growth all they want. The fact remains that International Paper is a well-run, currently not extremely-leveraged company with a dominant market position in key areas. It is the largest in the world at what it does, and it does it well. It has a history of doing it well and a history of outperforming competitors internationally at adapting to changing market conditions.

And that, I believe, in conjunction with the historically low valuation, presents what you should look at here.

Fourth, I wrap up - International Paper is a shower, not a grower

The company shows us a well-managed balance sheet and a low payout ratio. It shows us that it's adapted to changing market conditions and it is continuing to adapt. It shows us record quarterly/annual reports, with high-profit margins and ROIC. While the company is cyclical and investors need to be aware of the risks presented, the risks themselves are not entirely IP-specific. They're things that all companies in the market battle daily. Paper and Pulp is a CapEx-intensive industry, and IP's competitors are no different.

I believe International Paper to be amongst the best investment choices in the industry because:

Its historically low valuation of a blended P/E of 8.9 (recently up from 7.6)

The stellar track record of mergers, acquisitions, and integration in order to get synergy payoffs.

Its market share, both within and without the United States, and the size benefits related thereto.

While the market for printing paper may be dwindling, the market for linerboard, containerboard, and pulp are almost guaranteed to grow due to demographics and socioeconomics - you're investing in human nature.

The (relative) low-risk investment from a long-term perspective in a business that provides humans with a basic need - product of paper and pulp.

Not every undervaluation opportunity is the same. The opportunity that I present you, the reader, is one I consider to be relatively low risk in context to what is available on the somewhat overvalued market today. The opportunity of investing money in a company at this valuation and position, with a 4.2%+ yield is not something that comes along every day.

I initiated a position at a P/E valuation of 7.8, and I increased my exposure yesterday (regardless of the somewhat higher cost). I believe the valuation here presents an opportunity for investment in International Paper. Further negative news is unlikely to be on the horizon, but should it come, this could be an incentive to invest further.

I view my IP investment as a relatively safe way of investing money for the future, both for a return in terms of stock price and a respectable dividend payout that is part of the reason I am financially independent.

In closing, my recommendation is the investment of a position at the current valuation of a blended P/E of ~9/$45-48, with further purchases if and as the stock drops (unless the news is of an abysmal character).

